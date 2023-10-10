Food Menu

Appetizers

Tuna Ceviche

$19.00

Ahi grade tuna with serrano, jicama, cilantro, avocado, and ginger vinagrette

Serrano spinach dip

$12.00

Serrano, Bacon,and spinach mixed with Monterey and Cheddar cheese,

Ribeye Chicharrones

$18.00

Crispy ribeye ends served with guacamole and queso fresco.

Queso Chorizo

$12.00

Sam Manuel chorizo mixed with Mozarella blend.

Quail Shish-Kabob

$20.00

2 quails stuffed with anaheim pepper, cream cheese, pimento and wrapped in bacon.

Platon

$35.00

Features Calamari, Buffalo Shrimp, and Fried Mushrooms

Nachos

$17.00

Cheddar, black beans, beef, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole sauce and chips

Guacamole

$14.00

Made daily from scratch

Fried Mushrooms

$11.00

Fresh Hand Bathered Mushrooms

Don Pedro Sauce

$7.00

Tomatillo and Salsa Cocida with chipotle and queso fresco

Costra de Ribeye

$16.00

Fried Cheese taco stuffed with ribeye laminas

Chile Fritos

$16.00

Anaheim Peppers stuffed with chorizo and creamy goat cheese

Chicken Quesadillas

$15.00

Flour tortillas with pollo guisado

Ceviche

$16.00

Shrimp & Fish in a light lime vinagrette

Cauliflower

$11.00

Grilled Cauliflower with Guajillo Sauce

Calamari

$12.00

Breaded rings with tomatillo Sauce

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

Spicy Chicken wings

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.00

Gulf Shrimp with spicy buffalo sauce

Bucket Of Lasso

$12.00

Hand Bathered Onion Rings

Soups & Salads

Avocado Caesar Salad

$10.00

Caesar salad with avocado, jicama, cherry tomatoes and artichokes.

Greek Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens with cucumber, tomatoes, green olives, bell peppers, red onions, feta cheese, and greek dressing.

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens with baby carrots, baby corn, red onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and croutons

Republic Citrus Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, caramelized walnuts, goat cheese, citrus, and pitta bread.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Same as the regular size

Side Greek Salad

$5.00

Same as the regular size

Side Salad

$4.00

Same as the regular size

Side Spinach Salad

$5.00

Same as the regular size

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onion, and pitta bread.

Steak Salad

$19.00

Spring mix, fajita, avocado, chimichurri, grilled asparagus, bell peppers, onions, and portobello mushrooms

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce,red onion, cherry tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese and crumbles with balsamic vinagrette

Tortilla Soup Cup

$9.00

Chicken Caldo with avocado cubes, cheese, pasilla peppers, and chips

Tortilla Soup Bowl

$15.00

Chicken Caldo with avocado cubes, cheese, pasilla peppers, and chips

Poblano Chowder Soup Cup

$10.00

Poblano cream soup, chicken, roasted corn, and potatoes

Poblano Chowder Soup Bowl

$15.00

Poblano cream soup, chicken, roasted corn, and potatoes

NP Steak Salad

$10.00

Grill

Chicken Fried steak

$16.00

CFS served with spicy sausage gravy, loaded mash and street corn

Fajita 1 #

$38.00

Grilled Fajita, cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole, sautted veggies, flour tortillas

Fajita 1/2 #

$20.00

Grilled Fajita, cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole, sautted veggies, flour tortillas

Filete

$36.00

8 oz grilled filet, au gratin potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and oporto sauce,

Flat Iron

$24.00

Grilled Steak, cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole and flour tortillas served with chimichurri sauce

Half Rack Ribs

$20.00

Slow smoked pork ribs with BBQ sauce, loaded mash and street corn

Laminas de Ribeye

$20.00

3 ribeye tacos with costra, guacamole, pickled onions, black beans

Pipian Short Ribs

$28.00

Slow cooked beef short ribs, loaded mash, seasonal vegetables, and mole verde sauce

Pork Chop

$22.00

Bone in pork chop, loaded mash, seasonal vegetables served with creamy tomatillo sauce

Ribeye

$34.00

12 oz ribeye, au-gratin potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and grilled bacon stuffed jalapeño

Ribs

$40.00

Slow smoked pork ribs with BBQ sauce, loaded mash and street corn

Split Bone-in Ribeye

$50.00

22 oz bone in ribeye, au-gratin potatoes and grilled asparragus

Chicken

Au-Gratin Chicken

$18.00

Au gratin potatoes, seasonal vegetables with a bacon, mushroom, poblano cream sauce

Avocado Chicken

$18.00

Cilantro rice, seasonal vegetables with a creamy avocado sauce and parmessan cheese

Chicken Fajita 1/2 #

$20.00

Grilled chicken smothered in cheese, cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole, sautted veggies, flour tortillas

Enchiladas Suizas

$16.00

3 corn tortillas, pollo guisado, swiss cheese, tomatillo sauce, cilantro rice and black beans

Enchiladas Vegetarianas

$13.00

3 corn tortillas, spinach, cheese, and creamy chimichurri sauce, cilantro rice and black beans

Oporto Chicken

$18.00

Au gratin potatoes, seasonal vegetables, asparragus, mushrooms with oporto sauce

Rotisserie Chicken

$15.00

Half rotisserie chicken, loaded mash, street corn.

Pasta

Blackened Salmon Pasta

$25.00

Linguini pasta with creamy alfredo sauce and blackened Salmon

Chicken chipotle Pasta

$20.00

Linguini pasta with creamy chipotle sauce, mushrooms and grilled chicken

Deser Fire Pasta

$20.00

Linguini pasta with poblano creamy sauce, mushrooms, pico de gallo, parmessan cheese, and grill shrimp

Shrimp Chipotle Pasta

$22.00

Linguini pasta with creamy chipotle sauce, mushrooms and grilled shrimp

Burgers

Bandito Burger

$12.00

Classic 1/2 lb beef patty with bacon, cheese, and anaheim pepper.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Spicy breaded chicken sandwitch

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, chipotle mayo, avocado, swiss cheese and bacon

Lone Star Burger

$12.00

Classic 1/2 lb beef patty with bacon, cheddar cheese, onion ring, and BBQ sauce.

Republic Burger

$11.00

Classic 1/2 lb beef patty with all the fixings. (Don't forget to add the extra toppings)

Ribeye Sandwich

$16.00

6 oz grilled ribeye, swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, sourdough bun

Tuna Sandwich

$20.00

Zapata Burger

$12.00

Classic 1/2 lb beef patty with sauteed onions, cheese, and guacamole.

Seafood

Avocado Salmon

$25.00

Grilled salmon fillet, creamy avocado sauce, parmesan cheese, cilantro rice and seasonal vegetables

Enchiladas Del Mar

$18.00

Gulf shrimp, white fish, chipotle creamy sauce, cilantro rice, black beans, queso freso and pico de gallo

Fish Tacos

$22.00

3 corn tortillas, grilled fish, slaw, pico de gallo, avocado, and fries

Fish Veracruz

$27.00

Pan seared fish fillet, veracruz sauce, cilantro rice, and seasonal vegetables

Pico Pescado

$24.00

Lightly breaded and fish fillet, fried Gulf shrimp, buffalo sauce, fries and street corn

Shirmp Shishkabob

$24.00

Gulf shrimp, cream cheese, anaheim pepper, bacon-wrapped, BBQ sauce, seasonal vegetables and rice

Kids

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Bathered Chicken strips with fries

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$8.00

Linguini pasta with alfredo Sauce

Kids Pasta Roja

$8.00

Linguini pasta with tomato saice and meatballs

Small Pizzas

SM 4 Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Tomato-basil sauce, 4 cheese medley.

SM Margherita pizza

$10.00

Garlic Olive oil, mozarella, fresh mozarella, basil, pine nuts

SM Cheese Burger Pizza

$12.00

Tomato-basil sauce, bacon, red onions, cheddar, ground beed, and chipotle mayo

SM Goat Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Garlic Olive oil, mozarella, goat cheese, walnuts, mushrooms, and basil

SM Hawaiian Pizza

$12.00

Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, canadian bacon, pineapple and red onions

SM Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, and pepperoni.

SM Smoked Salmon Pizza

$12.00

Garlic olive oil, cream cheese, red onions, capers, smoked salmon, dill, and mozarella.

SM Supreme Pizza

$14.00

Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, bell peppers, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms and onions

SM Mediterranean Pizza

$12.00

Garlic olive oil, sundried tomatoes, spinach, artichokes, and mozarella.

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.00

BBQ Sauce, mozarella, and grilled chicken.

SM Fajita Pizza

$16.00

Garlic Olive oil, fajitas, red onion, cilantro, avocado, mozarella, and chimichurri sauce

SM Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.00

Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, ground beef, chorizo, canadian bacon, italian sausage, and pepperoni

Large Pizzas

LG 4 Cheese Pizza

$19.00

Tomato-basil sauce, 4 cheese medley.

LG Margherita pizza

$20.00

Garlic Olive oil, mozarella, fresh mozarella, basil, pine nuts

LG Cheese Burger Pizza

$20.00

Tomato-basil sauce, bacon, red onions, cheddar, ground beed, and chipotle mayo

LG Goat Cheese Pizza

$24.00

Garlic Olive oil, mozarella, goat cheese, walnuts, mushrooms, and basil

LG Hawaiian Pizza

$22.00

Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, canadian bacon, pineapple and red onions

LG Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, and pepperoni.

LG Smoked Salmon Pizza

$22.00

Garlic olive oil, cream cheese, red onions, capers, smoked salmon, dill, and mozarella.

LG Supreme Pizza

$24.00

Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, bell peppers, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms and onions

LG Mediterranean Pizza

$22.00

Garlic olive oil, sundried tomatoes, spinach, artichokes, and mozarella.

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.00

BBQ Sauce, mozarella, and grilled chicken.

LG Fajita Pizza

$27.00

Garlic Olive oil, fajitas, red onion, cilantro, avocado, mozarella, and chimichurri sauce

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

$28.00

Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, ground beef, chorizo, canadian bacon, italian sausage, and pepperoni

LG Canales/Peña Pizza

$44.00

Garlic Olive Oil sauce, mozarella, chiles toreados, and fajita

Calzones

Italian Supreme Calzone

$16.00

Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella,parmessan cheese, bell peppers, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms and onions

Meat Lovers Calzone

$16.00

Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, parmessan cheese, ground beef, chorizo, canadian bacon, italian sausage, and pepperoni

Mexican Calzone

$12.00

Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, parmessan cheese, chorizo, pineapple, and red onions.

Pablos Favorite Calzone

$12.00

Mayonaisse, Canadian Bacon, Jalapeños, and Onions with Mozarella and Parmessan cheese

Pepperoni Calzone

$11.00

Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, parmessan, and pepperoni.

Spinach & Chicken Calzone

$14.00

Garlic olive oil, mozarella, parmessan, grilled chicken and spinach and bacon cream.

Spinach & Shrimp Calzone

$14.00

Garlic olive oil, mozarella, parmessan, sauteed shrimp and spinach and bacon cream.

Desserts

3 Leches Goat

$9.00

Cake made of cream and goat cheese topped with whipped cream, cinnamon, and cherries

Almond Taco

$8.00

Homemade baked almond taco shell stuffed with white chocolate mousse, strawberries, pineapples, and vanilla bean ans chocolate sauce

Banana Bread Pudding

$8.00

Brownie

$8.00

Carlota

$8.00

Flan

$6.00

Mango Cheescake

$8.00

Mini Taco

$6.00

Extras

A la mode (Copy)

$2.50

American Cheese (Deep Copy)

$1.00

Asparagus (Deep Copy)

$3.50

Au Gratin Potatoes (Deep Copy)

$3.50

Avocado (Deep Copy)

$3.00

Bacon (Copy)

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette Cup (Copy)

$8.00

BBQ Sauce (Copy)

$1.00

Black Beans (Copy)

$2.00

Bleu Cheese (Copy)

$1.50

Bolillo Bread (Copy)

$1.50

Chiles Toreados

$4.00

Chimichurri Sauce Cup

$9.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Corn

$2.50

Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Extra Goat Cheese

$2.50

Extra Mousse

$3.00

Extra Taco Shell Regular Size

$3.00

Feta Cheese

$3.00

Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Fries

$3.00

Gravy CFS

$2.50

Grill Pineapple

$1.50

Guacamole

$3.50

Jalapeños

$1.00

Jicama

$2.00

Mashed Potato

$1.50

Monterey Jack Cheese

$1.00

Mushrooms

$2.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Pitta Bread

$5.00

Queso Fresco

$1.50

Ranch

$1.00

Ranch Cup

$6.00

Raton

$2.50

Rice

$2.00

Sauteed Onions

$1.00

Shrimp

$10.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Strawberries

$1.00

Swiss Cheese

$1.00

Tomatoes

$1.00

Vegetables

$2.50

Veggie Plate

$8.00

Extra Beef Patty

$6.00

Extra Tuna

$12.00

Drink Menu

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

B-52

$9.00

B-52 Coffee

$8.25

Bacardi Colada

$8.50

Bacardi Daiquiri

$8.50

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Bailys Colada

$10.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Black Russian

$11.00

Bloddy Maria

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Hawaian

$11.00

Brandy Alexander

$10.00

Buttery Nipple

$10.00

Cape Cod

$10.00

Captain Colada

$10.00

Captain Daiquiri

$10.00

Colorado Bulldog

$9.00

Cuba Libre

$9.00

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Gibson

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Godfather

$8.00

Grasshopper

$8.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$9.00

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$9.75

Jaggerbomb

$11.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Long Island Tea

$11.00

Madras

$10.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Malibu Colada

$9.00

Malibu Daiquiri

$9.00

Mango Daiquiri

$10.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Mex Lollipop

$10.00

Mimosa

Mint Julep

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Mudslide

Myers Colada

$8.50

Myers Daiquiri

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Purple Gecko

$10.00

Purple Hooter

$10.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Royal Fuck

$10.00

Rum Runner

$9.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

Sazerac

Scooby Snack

$11.00

Screw Driver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sex On The Beach

$9.00

Side Car

$8.00

Singapore Sling

$9.00

Spanish Coffee

$9.75

Straw Daiquiri

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

Tsunami

$11.00

Vegas Bomb

$11.00

Virgin Mango

$6.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

Virgin Straw

$6.00

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

$11.00

Vampiro

$10.00

Specialty Drinks

Bellini

$11.00

Carajillo

$11.00

Carreta

$11.00

Casablanca

$11.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Cherry Caipirinhia

$10.00

El Diablo

$11.00

El Jefe

$11.00

Flag Of The Republic

$11.00

La Atrevida

$11.00

Mangosa

$10.00

Matador

$11.00

Paloma

$11.00

Passiflora Mexicana

$11.00

Peach Blossom

$11.00

Peach Derby

$11.00

Raspberry Rabble

$11.00

Republic Bulldog

$10.00

Republic Mojito

$11.00

Republic Mojito Frozen

$10.00

Republic Tepache

$11.00

Santa Fe

$11.00

Señor Reyes

$11.00

Berry Bruiser

$11.00

Basil Refresher

$11.00

Margaritas

1800 Añejo Rita

$11.00

1800 Repo Rita

$11.00

1800 Silver Rita

$13.00

3 Generaciones Añejo Rita

$14.00

3 Generaciones Plata Rita

$12.00

Cuervo Tradicional Rita

$10.00

Cuervo Gold Especial Rita

$10.00

Don Julio Añejo Rita

$14.00

Don Julio Plata Rita

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado Rita

$14.00

Herradura Añejo Rita

$13.00

Herradura Reposado Rita

$11.00

Herrradura Silver rita

$11.00

Hornitos Añejo Rita

$11.00

Hornitos Reposado Rita

$10.00

Patron Añejo Rita

$15.00

Patron Reposado Rita

$13.00

Patron Silver Rita

$12.00

Rita Frozen

$11.00

Rita Rocks

$11.00

Flavored Margaritas

Black Pama Rita Rocks

$11.00

Cactus Rita Frozen

$11.00

Cactus Rita Rocks

$11.00

Chamoy Rita Frozen

$11.00

Chamoy Rita Rocks

$11.00

Cucumber Rita Frozen

$11.00

Cucumber Rita Rocks

$11.00

Gala Rita Frozen

$11.00

Guanabana Rita Frozen

$11.00

Guanabana Rita Rocks

$11.00

Habanero Mango Rita

$11.00

Italian Rita Rocks

$10.00

Kiwi Frozen

$11.00

Kiwi Rocks

$11.00

Raspberry Rita Frozen

$11.00

Raspberry Rita Rocks

$11.00

Republic's Organic Rita

$11.00

Serrano Rita Rocks

$11.00

Strawberry Rita Frozen

$11.00

Strawberry Rita Rocks

$11.00

Tamarindo Rita Frozen

$11.00

Tamarindo Rita Rocks

$11.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Watermelon Rita Rocks

$11.00

Martinis

Absolut Martini

$10.00

Beefeter Martini

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire Martini

$10.00

Ciroc martini

$10.00

Gordon's Martini

$10.00

Grey Goose Martini

$11.00

Hendricks Martini

$14.00

Kettle One Martini

$11.00

Roku Martini

$14.00

Skyy Martini

$10.00

Smirnoff Martini

$10.00

Stolichnaya Martini

$10.00

Tanqueray Martini

$10.00

Titos Martini

$10.00

Zephyer Martini

$13.00

Flavored Martinis

Apple Martini

$10.00

Cajeta Martini

$12.00

Chamoy Martini

$11.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Cosmopolitan Martini

$10.00

Cucumber Martini

$11.00

Guanabana Martini

$10.00

Mango Chamoy Martini

$10.00

Mango Martini

$11.00

Mazapan Martini

$12.00

Mexican Martini

$12.00

Pineapple Martini

$10.00

Pomegrane Martini

$10.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Strawberry-Watermelon Martini

$10.00

Tamarindo Martini

$10.00

Watermelon Martini

$11.00