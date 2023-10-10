The Republic of the Rio Grande
1411 South 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
Food Menu
Appetizers
Tuna Ceviche
Ahi grade tuna with serrano, jicama, cilantro, avocado, and ginger vinagrette
Serrano spinach dip
Serrano, Bacon,and spinach mixed with Monterey and Cheddar cheese,
Ribeye Chicharrones
Crispy ribeye ends served with guacamole and queso fresco.
Queso Chorizo
Sam Manuel chorizo mixed with Mozarella blend.
Quail Shish-Kabob
2 quails stuffed with anaheim pepper, cream cheese, pimento and wrapped in bacon.
Platon
Features Calamari, Buffalo Shrimp, and Fried Mushrooms
Nachos
Cheddar, black beans, beef, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole sauce and chips
Guacamole
Made daily from scratch
Fried Mushrooms
Fresh Hand Bathered Mushrooms
Don Pedro Sauce
Tomatillo and Salsa Cocida with chipotle and queso fresco
Costra de Ribeye
Fried Cheese taco stuffed with ribeye laminas
Chile Fritos
Anaheim Peppers stuffed with chorizo and creamy goat cheese
Chicken Quesadillas
Flour tortillas with pollo guisado
Ceviche
Shrimp & Fish in a light lime vinagrette
Cauliflower
Grilled Cauliflower with Guajillo Sauce
Calamari
Breaded rings with tomatillo Sauce
Buffalo Wings
Spicy Chicken wings
Buffalo Shrimp
Gulf Shrimp with spicy buffalo sauce
Bucket Of Lasso
Hand Bathered Onion Rings
Soups & Salads
Avocado Caesar Salad
Caesar salad with avocado, jicama, cherry tomatoes and artichokes.
Greek Salad
Mixed Greens with cucumber, tomatoes, green olives, bell peppers, red onions, feta cheese, and greek dressing.
House Salad
Mixed greens with baby carrots, baby corn, red onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and croutons
Republic Citrus Salad
Mixed greens, caramelized walnuts, goat cheese, citrus, and pitta bread.
Side Caesar Salad
Same as the regular size
Side Greek Salad
Same as the regular size
Side Salad
Same as the regular size
Side Spinach Salad
Same as the regular size
Spinach Salad
Spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onion, and pitta bread.
Steak Salad
Spring mix, fajita, avocado, chimichurri, grilled asparagus, bell peppers, onions, and portobello mushrooms
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce,red onion, cherry tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese and crumbles with balsamic vinagrette
Tortilla Soup Cup
Chicken Caldo with avocado cubes, cheese, pasilla peppers, and chips
Tortilla Soup Bowl
Chicken Caldo with avocado cubes, cheese, pasilla peppers, and chips
Poblano Chowder Soup Cup
Poblano cream soup, chicken, roasted corn, and potatoes
Poblano Chowder Soup Bowl
Poblano cream soup, chicken, roasted corn, and potatoes
NP Steak Salad
Grill
Chicken Fried steak
CFS served with spicy sausage gravy, loaded mash and street corn
Fajita 1 #
Grilled Fajita, cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole, sautted veggies, flour tortillas
Fajita 1/2 #
Grilled Fajita, cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole, sautted veggies, flour tortillas
Filete
8 oz grilled filet, au gratin potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and oporto sauce,
Flat Iron
Grilled Steak, cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole and flour tortillas served with chimichurri sauce
Half Rack Ribs
Slow smoked pork ribs with BBQ sauce, loaded mash and street corn
Laminas de Ribeye
3 ribeye tacos with costra, guacamole, pickled onions, black beans
Pipian Short Ribs
Slow cooked beef short ribs, loaded mash, seasonal vegetables, and mole verde sauce
Pork Chop
Bone in pork chop, loaded mash, seasonal vegetables served with creamy tomatillo sauce
Ribeye
12 oz ribeye, au-gratin potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and grilled bacon stuffed jalapeño
Ribs
Slow smoked pork ribs with BBQ sauce, loaded mash and street corn
Split Bone-in Ribeye
22 oz bone in ribeye, au-gratin potatoes and grilled asparragus
Chicken
Au-Gratin Chicken
Au gratin potatoes, seasonal vegetables with a bacon, mushroom, poblano cream sauce
Avocado Chicken
Cilantro rice, seasonal vegetables with a creamy avocado sauce and parmessan cheese
Chicken Fajita 1/2 #
Grilled chicken smothered in cheese, cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole, sautted veggies, flour tortillas
Enchiladas Suizas
3 corn tortillas, pollo guisado, swiss cheese, tomatillo sauce, cilantro rice and black beans
Enchiladas Vegetarianas
3 corn tortillas, spinach, cheese, and creamy chimichurri sauce, cilantro rice and black beans
Oporto Chicken
Au gratin potatoes, seasonal vegetables, asparragus, mushrooms with oporto sauce
Rotisserie Chicken
Half rotisserie chicken, loaded mash, street corn.
Pasta
Blackened Salmon Pasta
Linguini pasta with creamy alfredo sauce and blackened Salmon
Chicken chipotle Pasta
Linguini pasta with creamy chipotle sauce, mushrooms and grilled chicken
Deser Fire Pasta
Linguini pasta with poblano creamy sauce, mushrooms, pico de gallo, parmessan cheese, and grill shrimp
Shrimp Chipotle Pasta
Linguini pasta with creamy chipotle sauce, mushrooms and grilled shrimp
Burgers
Bandito Burger
Classic 1/2 lb beef patty with bacon, cheese, and anaheim pepper.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Spicy breaded chicken sandwitch
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, chipotle mayo, avocado, swiss cheese and bacon
Lone Star Burger
Classic 1/2 lb beef patty with bacon, cheddar cheese, onion ring, and BBQ sauce.
Republic Burger
Classic 1/2 lb beef patty with all the fixings. (Don't forget to add the extra toppings)
Ribeye Sandwich
6 oz grilled ribeye, swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, sourdough bun
Tuna Sandwich
Zapata Burger
Classic 1/2 lb beef patty with sauteed onions, cheese, and guacamole.
Seafood
Avocado Salmon
Grilled salmon fillet, creamy avocado sauce, parmesan cheese, cilantro rice and seasonal vegetables
Enchiladas Del Mar
Gulf shrimp, white fish, chipotle creamy sauce, cilantro rice, black beans, queso freso and pico de gallo
Fish Tacos
3 corn tortillas, grilled fish, slaw, pico de gallo, avocado, and fries
Fish Veracruz
Pan seared fish fillet, veracruz sauce, cilantro rice, and seasonal vegetables
Pico Pescado
Lightly breaded and fish fillet, fried Gulf shrimp, buffalo sauce, fries and street corn
Shirmp Shishkabob
Gulf shrimp, cream cheese, anaheim pepper, bacon-wrapped, BBQ sauce, seasonal vegetables and rice
Kids
Small Pizzas
SM 4 Cheese Pizza
Tomato-basil sauce, 4 cheese medley.
SM Margherita pizza
Garlic Olive oil, mozarella, fresh mozarella, basil, pine nuts
SM Cheese Burger Pizza
Tomato-basil sauce, bacon, red onions, cheddar, ground beed, and chipotle mayo
SM Goat Cheese Pizza
Garlic Olive oil, mozarella, goat cheese, walnuts, mushrooms, and basil
SM Hawaiian Pizza
Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, canadian bacon, pineapple and red onions
SM Pepperoni Pizza
Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, and pepperoni.
SM Smoked Salmon Pizza
Garlic olive oil, cream cheese, red onions, capers, smoked salmon, dill, and mozarella.
SM Supreme Pizza
Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, bell peppers, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms and onions
SM Mediterranean Pizza
Garlic olive oil, sundried tomatoes, spinach, artichokes, and mozarella.
SM BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce, mozarella, and grilled chicken.
SM Fajita Pizza
Garlic Olive oil, fajitas, red onion, cilantro, avocado, mozarella, and chimichurri sauce
SM Meat Lovers Pizza
Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, ground beef, chorizo, canadian bacon, italian sausage, and pepperoni
Large Pizzas
LG 4 Cheese Pizza
Tomato-basil sauce, 4 cheese medley.
LG Margherita pizza
Garlic Olive oil, mozarella, fresh mozarella, basil, pine nuts
LG Cheese Burger Pizza
Tomato-basil sauce, bacon, red onions, cheddar, ground beed, and chipotle mayo
LG Goat Cheese Pizza
Garlic Olive oil, mozarella, goat cheese, walnuts, mushrooms, and basil
LG Hawaiian Pizza
Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, canadian bacon, pineapple and red onions
LG Pepperoni Pizza
Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, and pepperoni.
LG Smoked Salmon Pizza
Garlic olive oil, cream cheese, red onions, capers, smoked salmon, dill, and mozarella.
LG Supreme Pizza
Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, bell peppers, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms and onions
LG Mediterranean Pizza
Garlic olive oil, sundried tomatoes, spinach, artichokes, and mozarella.
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce, mozarella, and grilled chicken.
LG Fajita Pizza
Garlic Olive oil, fajitas, red onion, cilantro, avocado, mozarella, and chimichurri sauce
LG Meat Lovers Pizza
Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, ground beef, chorizo, canadian bacon, italian sausage, and pepperoni
LG Canales/Peña Pizza
Garlic Olive Oil sauce, mozarella, chiles toreados, and fajita
Calzones
Italian Supreme Calzone
Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella,parmessan cheese, bell peppers, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms and onions
Meat Lovers Calzone
Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, parmessan cheese, ground beef, chorizo, canadian bacon, italian sausage, and pepperoni
Mexican Calzone
Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, parmessan cheese, chorizo, pineapple, and red onions.
Pablos Favorite Calzone
Mayonaisse, Canadian Bacon, Jalapeños, and Onions with Mozarella and Parmessan cheese
Pepperoni Calzone
Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, parmessan, and pepperoni.
Spinach & Chicken Calzone
Garlic olive oil, mozarella, parmessan, grilled chicken and spinach and bacon cream.
Spinach & Shrimp Calzone
Garlic olive oil, mozarella, parmessan, sauteed shrimp and spinach and bacon cream.
Desserts
3 Leches Goat
Cake made of cream and goat cheese topped with whipped cream, cinnamon, and cherries
Almond Taco
Homemade baked almond taco shell stuffed with white chocolate mousse, strawberries, pineapples, and vanilla bean ans chocolate sauce