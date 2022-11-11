- Home
- /
- Dallas
- /
- North Dallas
- /
- American
- /
- Republic Texas Tavern
Republic Texas Tavern
696 Reviews
$$
12300 Inwood Road
Suite 170
Dallas, TX 75244
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Reserve Wine
Alea Fina Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Miniere F&R Brut Zero
Cavus Cabernet Sauvignon
Charles Krug Family Reserve - Howell Mountain
Daou "Soul of a Lion" 2018
Don Melchor Cabernet 2018 - Chile
Emeritus Hallberg Ranch Pinot Noir 2016 - Sonoma
Very attractive aromas of ripe dark cherries here with a swath of blueberries and violets, too. The palate has a supple, smooth and glossy feel with a sleek array of fine tannins, folding out long and smooth at the finish
JCB No. 69 Brut Rose Cremant de Bourgogne
The JCB by Jean-Charles Boisset Nº69 Rosé Sparkling wine is delicious from the get-go. TASTING NOTES: This wine shows excellent brightness and vitality with its aromas and flavors of freeze-dried strawberries and savory spices.
Kosta Browne Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast
From a site that is dry-farmed, with deep vines, this Keefer is elusive on the nose at first, opening slowly and with grace. Tart, tangy raspberry and cherry glide across a rich, lushly layered palate fresh and exotic in black tea, forest floor and a touch of lemon
Lallier "Ouvrage" Grand Cru Champagne
Lithology "Beckstoffer to Kalon Vineyard" 2018
WS 100pts, RP 98pts, JS 98Pts. Pure perfection, the 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon Lithology Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard is a nuclear fruit bomb of a wine, offering massive richness and depth while being as graceful as a ballerina, with no sensation of weight or heaviness. Classic To Kalon crème de cassis, black raspberries, flowery incense, spice, and tobacco notes all define the bouquet, and it’s full-bodied, with a layered, multi-dimensional texture, ultra-fine tannins, and a great finish. This cuvée is 100% Cabernet Sauvignon, sourced from four blocks in To Kalon, aged 20 months in 82% new French oak.
Meyer Family Cellars, "Bonny's Vineyard" 2013 - Oakville
Onesan Cabernet Sauvignon
Penfold's Bin 149
Penfold's Bin 600
Quilceda Creek CVR - Napa Valley
Black and blue fruits with nuances of anise, smoke, forest floor and minerals. This blend of 87% Cabernet Sauvignon, 7% Merlot, 3% Cabernet Franc and 3% Petit Verdot
Quintessa - Rutherford
Phenomenal aromas of crushed berries, forest fruit, mushrooms and iron. Medium to full body, with layers of soft and refined tannins that follow through to a beautiful finish. 98pts JS
Raen "Fort Ross-Seafield" Seaview
Raen "Royal St. Robert" Pinot Noir 2017 - Sonoma Coast
Attractive aromas of fresh red cherries and berries with such interestingly perfumed red berries. The palate has a sleek and succulently appealing style with a very smoothly rendered texture. Precise and full of interest.
Reddy Vineyards "The Superior Texan" 2019
"The Superior Texan" is a Tuscan inspired blend with a Texas twist. A blend of Sangiovese (49%), Tannat (41%), Montepulciano (7%) and Malbec (3%), this wine is loaded with bold flavors of cherry and blackberry, finishing long with gentle tannins. 360 cases produced.
Reddy Vineyards Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 - Texas
Our ultimate expression of Texas High Plains Cabernet. Aged in new French oak, this luxurious wine layers concentrated flavors of black cherry, cassis and blackberry, along with oak-inspired flavors of vanilla and clove. This wine is full-bodied on the palate with plush tannins and a long finish. 75% Cabernet Sauvignon, 25% Petit Verdot. Only 100 cases made.
Vi de Guarda Morlanda Priorat DOQ 2016 - Spain
Y. Rousseau Cabernet Sauvignon
Champagne & Sparkling
Prosecco
Poema Brut Rose
Faire Le Fete
Gratien & Meyer Brut Rose
Lallier Brut Series R-016
Champagne, France 91Pts WE Champagne Lallier R016 is a blend of 56% Pinot Noir and 44% Chardonnay, fermented with Lallier yeasts and given partial malolactic fermentation. It's a blend of 86% of wines from the 2016 vintage with 14% oaf wines from 2010, 2012 and 2014.
Roederer Collection 242
G.H. Mumm
Pommery Silver Brut
Veuve Clicquot "Le Grande Dame"
JCB No. 69 Brut Rose Cremant de Bourgogne
The JCB by Jean-Charles Boisset Nº69 Rosé Sparkling wine is delicious from the get-go. TASTING NOTES: This wine shows excellent brightness and vitality with its aromas and flavors of freeze-dried strawberries and savory spices.
Miniere F&R Brut Zero NV - Champagne, France
An expressive nose with a touch of exotic fruit, while the palate boasts rich new-ish oak complemented by an impressive mineral density and vinosity - fine bubbles and crisp acidity Moderate length
Lallier "Ouvrage" Grand Cru Champagne
Bottle White
BTL Adi Rose
BTL Albert Bichot Chablis
BTL Banshee Chardonnay
BTL Bottenga Vinaia
BTL Buehler
BTL Cakebread Chardonnay
BTL Charles Krug SB
BTL Chateau Montelena
BTL Daou Reserve Chardonnay
BTL Davis Bynum Chardonnay
BTL Domane Wachau Riesling
Crystal clear and straw-yellow with green highlights. Present and pronounced on the nose this wine displays ripe stone fruit, delicate citrus, and hints of exotic fruit. On the palate there are flavors of juicy white peach and subtle hints of lychee. This wine is well balanced by a refined structure, very fresh, crisp and plush acidity.
BTL Far Neinte Chardonnay
BTL Festivo Torrontes
BTL Mohua Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Mulderbosch Rose
BTL Rombauer Chard
BTL Rose Gold Rose
BTL Stags Leap
BTL Vionta Albarinio
BTL The Calling Chardonnay
Btl Bottega Pg
Btl Rodney Strong
Pinot Noir
Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Austin Hope Cabernet
BTL Darioush Caravan
BTL Faust Cabernet
BTL Four Virtues Barrel Aged Cabernet
BTL Honig Cabernet
BTL Lyeth Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Oberon Cabernet
BTL Prisoner Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Raymond Cabernet
BTL Red Mare Cabernet
BTL Scattered Peaks Cabernet 2017
Penfolds Maxs
Other Red
BTL Beronia Rioja Gran Reserva
BTL Cain Cuvee NV11
BTL Catena Malbec
BTL Cetamura Chianti
DOCG Siena - Italy
BTL Chateau du Courlat - Lussac-Saint-Emilion
BTL Crane Assembly Disciples Blend
BTL Palacios Remondo "La Montesa"
BTL Penfold's Max
BTL Pessimist
BTL Prisoner
BTL Ridge 3 Valleys
BTL Rowan Red Blend
BTL Son of A Butcher
BTL Stag's Leap Petit Syrah
BTL Symmetry
BTL Y. Rousseau Merlot
BTL Alexander Valley Merlot
Port Wine
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Republic Texas Tavern Now Available for Dine in and To Go
12300 Inwood Road, Suite 170, Dallas, TX 75244