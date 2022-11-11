Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Republic Texas Tavern

696 Reviews

$$

12300 Inwood Road

Suite 170

Dallas, TX 75244

Alea Fina Cabernet Sauvignon

$175.00

BTL Miniere F&R Brut Zero

$85.00

Cavus Cabernet Sauvignon

$140.00

Charles Krug Family Reserve - Howell Mountain

$145.00

Daou "Soul of a Lion" 2018

$155.00

Don Melchor Cabernet 2018 - Chile

$135.00
Emeritus Hallberg Ranch Pinot Noir 2016 - Sonoma

$55.00

Very attractive aromas of ripe dark cherries here with a swath of blueberries and violets, too. The palate has a supple, smooth and glossy feel with a sleek array of fine tannins, folding out long and smooth at the finish

JCB No. 69 Brut Rose Cremant de Bourgogne

$55.00

The JCB by Jean-Charles Boisset Nº69 Rosé Sparkling wine is delicious from the get-go. TASTING NOTES: This wine shows excellent brightness and vitality with its aromas and flavors of freeze-dried strawberries and savory spices.

Kosta Browne Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast

$110.00

From a site that is dry-farmed, with deep vines, this Keefer is elusive on the nose at first, opening slowly and with grace. Tart, tangy raspberry and cherry glide across a rich, lushly layered palate fresh and exotic in black tea, forest floor and a touch of lemon

Lallier "Ouvrage" Grand Cru Champagne

$155.00

Lithology "Beckstoffer to Kalon Vineyard" 2018

$300.00

WS 100pts, RP 98pts, JS 98Pts. Pure perfection, the 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon Lithology Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard is a nuclear fruit bomb of a wine, offering massive richness and depth while being as graceful as a ballerina, with no sensation of weight or heaviness. Classic To Kalon crème de cassis, black raspberries, flowery incense, spice, and tobacco notes all define the bouquet, and it’s full-bodied, with a layered, multi-dimensional texture, ultra-fine tannins, and a great finish. This cuvée is 100% Cabernet Sauvignon, sourced from four blocks in To Kalon, aged 20 months in 82% new French oak.

Meyer Family Cellars, "Bonny's Vineyard" 2013 - Oakville

$160.00

Onesan Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00Out of stock

Penfold's Bin 149

$155.00

Penfold's Bin 600

$70.00
Quilceda Creek CVR - Napa Valley

$70.00Out of stock

Black and blue fruits with nuances of anise, smoke, forest floor and minerals. This blend of 87% Cabernet Sauvignon, 7% Merlot, 3% Cabernet Franc and 3% Petit Verdot

Quintessa - Rutherford

$180.00

Phenomenal aromas of crushed berries, forest fruit, mushrooms and iron. Medium to full body, with layers of soft and refined tannins that follow through to a beautiful finish. 98pts JS

Raen "Fort Ross-Seafield" Seaview

$135.00
Raen "Royal St. Robert" Pinot Noir 2017 - Sonoma Coast

$72.00

Attractive aromas of fresh red cherries and berries with such interestingly perfumed red berries. The palate has a sleek and succulently appealing style with a very smoothly rendered texture. Precise and full of interest.

Reddy Vineyards "The Superior Texan" 2019

$47.00

"The Superior Texan" is a Tuscan inspired blend with a Texas twist. A blend of Sangiovese (49%), Tannat (41%), Montepulciano (7%) and Malbec (3%), this wine is loaded with bold flavors of cherry and blackberry, finishing long with gentle tannins. 360 cases produced.

Reddy Vineyards Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 - Texas

$75.00

Our ultimate expression of Texas High Plains Cabernet. Aged in new French oak, this luxurious wine layers concentrated flavors of black cherry, cassis and blackberry, along with oak-inspired flavors of vanilla and clove. This wine is full-bodied on the palate with plush tannins and a long finish. 75% Cabernet Sauvignon, 25% Petit Verdot. Only 100 cases made.

Vi de Guarda Morlanda Priorat DOQ 2016 - Spain

$75.00

Y. Rousseau Cabernet Sauvignon

$180.00

Champagne & Sparkling

Prosecco

$11.00+
Poema Brut Rose

$13.00+

Faire Le Fete

$12.00+

Gratien & Meyer Brut Rose

$16.00+

Lallier Brut Series R-016

$19.00+

Champagne, France 91Pts WE Champagne Lallier R016 is a blend of 56% Pinot Noir and 44% Chardonnay, fermented with Lallier yeasts and given partial malolactic fermentation. It's a blend of 86% of wines from the 2016 vintage with 14% oaf wines from 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Roederer Collection 242

$98.00

G.H. Mumm

$72.00

Pommery Silver Brut

$82.00

Veuve Clicquot "Le Grande Dame"

$225.00
JCB No. 69 Brut Rose Cremant de Bourgogne

$55.00

The JCB by Jean-Charles Boisset Nº69 Rosé Sparkling wine is delicious from the get-go. TASTING NOTES: This wine shows excellent brightness and vitality with its aromas and flavors of freeze-dried strawberries and savory spices.

Miniere F&R Brut Zero NV - Champagne, France

$85.00

An expressive nose with a touch of exotic fruit, while the palate boasts rich new-ish oak complemented by an impressive mineral density and vinosity - fine bubbles and crisp acidity Moderate length

Lallier "Ouvrage" Grand Cru Champagne

$155.00

Bottle White

BTL Adi Rose

$50.00

BTL Albert Bichot Chablis

$68.00

BTL Banshee Chardonnay

$58.00Out of stock

BTL Bottenga Vinaia

$38.00

BTL Buehler

$60.00

BTL Cakebread Chardonnay

$64.00

BTL Charles Krug SB

$58.00

BTL Chateau Montelena

$88.00

BTL Daou Reserve Chardonnay

$82.00

BTL Davis Bynum Chardonnay

$50.00
BTL Domane Wachau Riesling

$32.00

Crystal clear and straw-yellow with green highlights. Present and pronounced on the nose this wine displays ripe stone fruit, delicate citrus, and hints of exotic fruit. On the palate there are flavors of juicy white peach and subtle hints of lychee. This wine is well balanced by a refined structure, very fresh, crisp and plush acidity.

BTL Far Neinte Chardonnay

$85.00

BTL Festivo Torrontes

$32.00

BTL Mohua Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

BTL Mulderbosch Rose

$42.00

BTL Rombauer Chard

$65.00

BTL Rose Gold Rose

$55.00

BTL Stags Leap

$62.00

BTL Vionta Albarinio

$42.00

BTL The Calling Chardonnay

$50.00Out of stock

Btl Bottega Pg

$38.00

Btl Rodney Strong

$58.00

Pinot Noir

BTL Hahn Pinot Noir

$45.00
BTL Banshee Pinot Noir

$55.00
BTL Benton Lane Pinot Noir

$60.00
BTL Davis Bynum Pinot Noir

$66.00Out of stock
BTL Martinelli Pinot Noir

$72.00
BTL Flowers Pinot Noir

$95.00

BTL Cline Cellars

$58.00Out of stock

Prisoner Pinot Noir

$65.00

Silver Mountain

$45.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

BTL Austin Hope Cabernet

$84.00
BTL Darioush Caravan

$90.00
BTL Faust Cabernet

$88.00

BTL Four Virtues Barrel Aged Cabernet

$58.00
BTL Honig Cabernet

BTL Honig Cabernet

$90.00
BTL Lyeth Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00
BTL Oberon Cabernet

$60.00

BTL Prisoner Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00

BTL Raymond Cabernet

$70.00
BTL Red Mare Cabernet

$100.00

BTL Scattered Peaks Cabernet 2017

$85.00

Penfolds Maxs

$54.00

Other Red

BTL Beronia Rioja Gran Reserva

$78.00
BTL Cain Cuvee NV11

$68.00

BTL Catena Malbec

$56.00
BTL Cetamura Chianti

$38.00

DOCG Siena - Italy

BTL Chateau du Courlat - Lussac-Saint-Emilion

$60.00
BTL Crane Assembly Disciples Blend

$82.00
BTL Palacios Remondo "La Montesa"

$44.00

BTL Penfold's Max

$40.00

BTL Pessimist

$56.00
BTL Prisoner

$95.00
BTL Ridge 3 Valleys

$80.00

BTL Rowan Red Blend

$75.00

BTL Son of A Butcher

$54.00Out of stock

BTL Stag's Leap Petit Syrah

$65.00Out of stock
BTL Symmetry

$100.00

BTL Y. Rousseau Merlot

$95.00

BTL Alexander Valley Merlot

$50.00

Port Wine

Fonseca Bin 27

$7.00

Taylor Fladgate 10yr Tawny Port

$9.00

Taylor Fladgate 20yr Tawny Port

$14.00

Brunch

Bottle O' Prosecco

$25.00

Gratien & Meyer Brut Rose

$16.00+

Roederer Collection 242

$98.00

Exotico Bloody Maria

$11.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Republic Texas Tavern Now Available for Dine in and To Go

12300 Inwood Road, Suite 170, Dallas, TX 75244

