Republic Latin Fusion

Dinner Online

Shared Plates

Short-Rib Empanadas

$14.00

home made short rib-potato (impossible meat), served with aji verde and aioli

Mushroom Empanadas

$14.00

home made mushroom chorizo (impossible meat), served with aji verde and aioli

Guacamole

$19.00

jalapeno, avocado, cilantro, garlic, onion, mixed chips, lime

Chicken Wings

$19.00

24-hour beer brined jumbo wings, spicy mango BBQ sauce, homemade vegan ranch

Cauliflower Wings

$15.00

Cauliflower, spicy mango BBQ sauce, homemade vegan ranch

Crispy Calamari

$20.00

shrimp, octopus, onions, baby bok choy, avocado aioli, pepper

Oxtail Bao Buns

$19.00

beer braised oxtail, BBQ, coleslaw, scallions, chipotle, homemade bao buns

Mushroom Bao Buns

$19.00

oyster mushroom (vegan) BBQ, coleslaw, scallions, chipotle, homemade bao buns

Iberico Chicharron

$19.00

crispy Iberico pork belly with a piña-tamarind glaze, ranch

Crispy Chicken

$16.00

boneless chicken marinated in sour orange, oregano, lime, vegan ranch dressing, pico de gallo

Grilled Octopus

$21.00

octopus tail, black garlic, roasted pepper, potato

Watermelon gazpacho

$14.00

watermelon, bell pepper, cucumber, basil, feta, prune & cherry tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette, olive oil, wechertershire

Tuna Arepa

$23.00

tuna, pepper, onion, tomato, parmesan cheese, dill, lemon, cucumber, avocado, corn masa, aji verde

Sunflower Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, toasted sunflower seeds, grape, crouton caesar dressing, green apple, parmesan cheese

Ceviche

Nikkei Volcán

$27.00

spicy tuna, lime, avocado, daikon, onion, mango, cilantro, salsa

Langostinos

$26.00

shrimp, cilantro, mango, shaved onions, red pepper, cocktail sauce, lime, avocado

Ceviche Mixto

$29.00

sea bass, shrimp, octopus, leche tigre, cilantro, clams, lime, calamari, red onion, aji amarillo, salsa pica, watermelon radish

Sushi

Avocado Tempura Roll

$19.00

crispy avocado, platano maduro, cucumber, mango, vegan miso aioli, avocado garnish, daikon tempura

Chapulin Roll

$23.00

spicy tuna, shrimp, cucumber, tobiko, panko aioli, grasshopper salt, imitation crab

Salmon Sashimi

$24.00

torched salmon, jalapeno, yuzu-wasabi-chipotle aioli, glutin-free soy

Tacos

Pepper Steak Tacos

$19.00

pepper steak, red onion, potato threads, chipotle aioli, scallion

Chicken Tacos

$17.00

roasted chicken, red onions, watermelon radish, house sauce

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

shrimp tempura, mango coleslaw, watermelon radish

Mushroom Tacos

$19.00

Oyster Mushroom Tacos, pepper, aji verde, seasoning

Gourmet Pizza

Birria Pizza

$29.00

ribeye, osso buco, oxtail, short rib, oaxaca cheese, consume, cilantro, onion, spice mix, labra sauce, chipotle aioli

Pulpo Pizza

$28.00

grilled octopus, lemon, arugula, cotija, pesto, potatoes, queso oaxaca, ocupa crema

Casablanca Pizza

$22.00

4-cheese blend, white truffle, basil, oyster mushroom

Rodriguez Pizza

$25.00

cauliflower crust, impossible chorizo, cherry tomato, basil, jalapeno, vegan cheese

Mains

Sauteed Pepper Steak (Lomo)

$36.00

filet mignon , red onion, ginger soy glaze, rice, fries, scallion, bell pepper, chipotle aioli, oyster sauce

Portabello Lomo

$36.00

portobello (vegan), red onion, ginger soy glaze, rice, fries, scallion, bell pepper, chipotle aioli

Mahi Mahi

$37.00

grilled Mahi Mahi, fragola, onion, pepper, turmeric, coconut gravy, frisee

Chicken Skewer

$30.00

peri-peri glazed chicken, peppers, onion, garlic, ginger, brazilian rice, mint chutney

Seared Salmon

$39.00

wild caught norwegian salmon, quinoa chaufa, sautéed vegetables, mango salsa, salsa verde

Seared Duck

$41.00

aged duck breast, otzoy carrot puree, gravy, grilled carrot, red wine reduction, shaved brussels, carrot-potato wheel, orange duck sauce, daikon salad

Pollo Ala Plancha

$32.00

seared chicken, portobello mushroom, shallots, garlic, cream, parmesan cheese, rice, lemon, peri peri seasoning

Pork Loin

$28.00

grilled pork chop, lemongrass chimichurri, yellow rice, maduros, thai salsa, guava reduction

Lamb Chops

$45.00

australian lamb chops, garlic mashed potatoes, beet puree, guava wine reduction, chive oil

Churrasco Frites

$39.00

skirt steak, lemongrass chimichurri, fresh fries, mixed salad, pickled onion

Mushroom Frites

$29.00

Portobello, lemongrass chimichurri, fresh fries, mixed salad, pickled onion

12 oz Ribeye

$43.00

coffee-rubbed blackened ribeye, caramelized onions, garlic mashed potato, mango pico de gallo

Peruvian Fried Rice

Chicken Chaufa

$27.00

bell peppers, scallions, red cabbage, soy sauce, ginger, sesame oil, oyster sauce, poached egg

Mariscos Chaufa

$33.00

shrimp, scallop, calamari, clams, turmeric gravy

Vegetable Chaufa

$24.00

bell peppers, scallions, red cabbage, soy sauce, ginger, sesame oil, oyster sauce

Dessert

Tres Leches

$15.00

citrus sponge cake, whipped cream, mango, lychee, cinnamon coconut milk, dulce de leche

Pina Colada Flan

$13.00

roasted pineapple, coconut, berries, rum, coconut sorbet

Bon Bon Cubano

$18.00

lava cake, salted truffle caramel popcorn, vanilla ice cream, passionfruit reduction

Carrot Cake

$15.00

caramelized, pecans, orange & cinnamon gel, tofu cream, vegan cheese, Avocado ice cream

Tata’s Lemon Pie

$16.00

homemade Lemon pie, merengue, lemon puree, berry reduction, Cinnamon sorbet

Sides

Handcut fries

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$13.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Tostones

$8.00

Yucca Fries

$8.00

Mango Salad

$10.00

Maduros

$8.00

Panella glazed

Sauce

Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Salsa Verde

$1.00

Vegan Ranch

$1.00

Picante Sauce

$1.00

Avocado Aioli

$1.00

Aji Amarillo

$1.00

Mint Chutney

$2.00

Peri Peri

$2.00

Ketchup

$1.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$13.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Grey Goose Peach/Rosemary

$15.00

Belverdere

$16.00

Tasmanian Tiger

$14.00

Tito's

$15.00

Haku

$14.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Ketel One Cucumber/Mint

$14.00

Ketel One Grapefruit/Rose

$14.00

Gin

Well Gin

$13.00

Conniption

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

Roku

$14.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Empress

$15.00

Rum

Well Rum

$13.00

Tanduay Silver

$13.00

Tanduay Double Rum

$15.00

Bacardi Silver

$14.00

Bacardi Coconut

$14.00

Bacardi 8yr

$18.00

Captain Morgan

$13.00

Appleton Estate Signature

$15.00

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$16.00

Diplomatico Planas

$14.00

Diplomatico Mantuano

$15.00

Malibu Coconut

$13.00

Plantation OFTD

$15.00

Plantation Pineapple

$15.00

Plantation Original Dark

$15.00

Kraken

$14.00

Blanco Aguardiente

$12.00

Antioqueno Aguardiente

$14.00

Wray & Nephew

$14.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Well Tequila

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

Don Julio Anejo

$21.00

Don Julio 1942

$42.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Casamigos Anejo

$22.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$17.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$17.00

Patron Anejo

$20.00

Patron El Cielo

$40.00

Ignite Blanco

$15.00

Ignite Reposado

$16.00

Ignite Anejo

$18.00

De Nada Blanco

$14.00

De Nada Reposado

$15.00

Ilegal Joven Mezcal

$16.00

Del Maguey Crema Mezcal

$20.00

Tres Papalote Espadin

$17.00

Tres Papalote Rhoda/Angus

$20.00

Mezcal Union El Viejo

$15.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$21.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$13.00

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$22.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$25.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$16.00

Uncle Nearest Bourbon

$15.00

Uncle Nearest Rye

$17.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$13.00

Abasolo Corn

$15.00

Knob Creek Rye

$15.00

Makers Mark

$15.00

Brother's Bond Bourbon

$15.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$16.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$16.00

Jameson

$15.00

Lost Irish

$13.00

Redbreast 12yr

$18.00

Fireball

$12.00

Suntory Toki

$15.00

Shinju

$14.00

Scotch/Cognac

Well Scotch

$15.00

Chivas Regal 12YR

$15.00

Chivas Regal 18YR

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Gold

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$55.00

Old Parr 12yr

$15.00

Old Parr 18yr

$20.00

Buchanan 12YR

$16.00

Buchanan 18YR

$20.00

Macallan 12YR

$17.00

Macallan 18YR

$25.00

Hennessy VS

$16.00

Hennessy VSOP

$20.00

Hennessy XO

$28.00

D'usse VSOP

$18.00

Remy Martin 1738

$16.00

Buchanan Pineapple

$15.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Amore

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Chartreuse, Green

$15.00

Chartreuse, Yellow

$15.00

Cointreau

$15.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$16.00

Jagermeister

$12.00

Mr. Black Coffee

$10.00

Nixta Corn Liqueur

$10.00

Licor 43

$11.00

Drambuie

$12.00

D.O.M. Benedictine

$12.00

Amaro Nonino

$15.00

Fernet Branca

$14.00

Soho Lychee

$11.00

Chambord

$12.00

Vanilla Liqueur

$10.00

Tempus Fugit Banana

$15.00

Tempus Fugit Cacao

$15.00

Tempus Fugit Menthe

$15.00

Luxardo

$12.00

Suze

$12.00

Canton Ginger

$10.00

Pernod

$10.00

Chinola

$10.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Sorrel

$12.00

Combier Pamplemousse

$10.00

Combier Violette

$10.00

Midori

$10.00

Blue Curacao

$10.00

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$12.00

Chareau Aloe Vera

$12.00

Peach Liqueur

$10.00

St. Germain

$13.00

Cocktails

Craft Cocktails

Anejo de Moda

$18.00

Chulo Lulo

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Rumba

$16.00

Mora-Mora

$16.00

La Pasion

$16.00

Mami Lychee

$16.00

La Luna

$16.00

Coco Loco

$16.00

El Cantante

$20.00

Elote Old Fashioned

$16.00

Horchata

$16.00

Golden Hour

$65.00

Aztec

$32.00

Sunkin Ship

$32.00

Nube Morada

$32.00

Papi Mango

$16.00

Classic Cocktails A-M

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Daiquiri

$15.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$15.00

Frozen Mezcal Margarita

$15.00

Frozen Pina Colada

$15.00

Gimlet

$15.00

Greyhound

$15.00

Hot Toddy

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Martini

$15.00

Mimosa

$15.00

Mint Julep

$15.00

Mojito

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Mudslide

$15.00

Caipirinha

$15.00

Amaretto Sour

$15.00

Classic Cocktails N-Z

Old Cuban

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Paloma

$15.00

Pisco Sour

$15.00

Rob Roy

$15.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Screwdriver

$15.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Spanish G&T

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$15.00

Tom Collins

$15.00

Whiskey Smash

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

White Russian

$15.00

Red Sangria

$15.00

White Sangria

$15.00

Rose Sangria

$15.00

Beer

Bottle/Cider

Corona Extra

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Brookyln Lager

$7.00

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider

$6.00

Wolffer Dry Rose Cider

$6.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

Canned/Seltzer

Juice Bomb IPA

$7.00

Sloop Pils Pilsner

$7.00

Truly Pineapple

$6.00

Truly Wild Berry

$6.00

Sunboy Pineapple

$5.00

Sunboy Tangerine

$5.00

Wine

GLS Red

GLS The Simple Grape Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Concha y Toro Malbec

$15.00

GLS Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$17.00

BTL Red

The Simple Grape Pinot Noir

$50.00

Concha y Toro Malbec

$50.00

Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$70.00

GLS White

GLS Cono Sur Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

GLS Bonterra Chardonnay

$15.00

GLS Kettmeir Pinot Grigio

$16.00

BTL White

Cono Sur Sauvignon Blanc

$55.00

Bonterra Chardonnay

$60.00

Kettmeir Pinot Grigio

$65.00

GLS Rose/Sparkling

GLS Maison no.9 Rose Blend

$14.00

GLS Life Vine Syrah Rose

$15.00

GLS Segura Viudas Cava Brut

$12.00

GLS Segura Viudas Rose Brut

$12.00

GLS Sapere Rose Brut Naturale

$15.00

GLS Duval-Leroy Champagne

$22.00

GLS Wycliff Brut

$8.00

BTL Rose/Sparkling

Maison no.9 Rose Blend

$55.00

Life Vine Syrah Rose

$60.00

Segura Viudas Cava Brut

$50.00

Segura Viudas Rose Brut

$50.00

Sapere Rose Brut Naturale

$60.00

Duval-Leroy Champagne

$75.00

Wycliff Brut

$30.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

Double Espresso

$6.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Cold Pressed Juice

Berry Bae

$10.00

Melon Rose

$10.00

Toucan Melange

$10.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Passionfruit Juice

$5.00

Mango Juice

$5.00

Blackberry Juice

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Lulo Juice

$5.00

Mocktails

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Caribbean Hibiscus Sorrel

$12.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tea

English Breakfast Tea

$4.00

Chamomile Tea

$4.00

Earl Grey Tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Peppermint Tea

$4.00

Water

Still Water

$8.00

Sparkling Water

$8.00

Bottle Water

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Restaurant info

Republic Latin Fusion is a restaurant, bar & lounge that focuses on creating unforgettable culinary experiences using quality ingredients, attention to detail, and top-notch service. We draw our inspiration from the culinary diversity of Latin America and fuse it with unique twists and flavors from Asia and countries around the world. Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

181 North 10th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Directions

