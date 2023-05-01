Republic Latin Fusion
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
Republic Latin Fusion is a restaurant, bar & lounge that focuses on creating unforgettable culinary experiences using quality ingredients, attention to detail, and top-notch service. We draw our inspiration from the culinary diversity of Latin America and fuse it with unique twists and flavors from Asia and countries around the world. Come on in and enjoy!
181 North 10th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
