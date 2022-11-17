Republic Lounge imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Main - Republic

218 Reviews

990 Brady Ave NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

FOOD

All Flats

$7.00

Sweet Garlic

$25.00

Mild Wings

$20.00

BBQ Wings

$20.00

Lemon Pepper Wings

$20.00

Honey Hot Wings

$20.00

Teriyaki Wings

$20.00

Asian Thai Wings

$20.00

Lobster Bites

$22.00

Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$20.00

Salmon Tacos

$22.00

Shrimp Tacos

$24.00

Chicken Tacos

$20.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$24.00

Salmon

$28.00

Jerk Chicken

$26.00

Rasta Pasta

$30.00

Seafood Pasta

$40.00

Salmon N Shrimp Pasta

$46.00

Buffalo Chicken Sliders W/Fries

$24.00Out of stock

Buffalo Shrimp

$20.00

Lamb Chops

$42.00

Fried Chicken

$28.00

Lobster and Shrimp

$36.00

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$26.00

Salmon Bites

$20.00

Side- Mixed Vegetables

$7.00

Side- Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Side- Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Platter

$175.00

Side- French Fries

$7.00

Side- Yellow Rice

$7.00

Side- Sautéed Spinach

$7.00

Catfish Nuggets

$21.00

Fried Chicken

$26.00

Seafood Rice

$38.00

Chicken Stir Fry

$23.00

2 Lobster Tail Yellow Rice Mix Vegetables

$52.00

Add Shrimp

$12.00

Surf N Turf

$56.00

Shrimp Pasta

$24.00

Lobster N Shrimp

$38.00

Salmon Pasta

$28.00

Philly Chesessteak Eggrolls

$16.00Out of stock

BRUNCH MENU

FRENCH TOAST

$16.00

CHICKEN & PANCAKES

$26.00

TURKEY BACON, EGG & CHEESE

$18.00

STEAK & EGGS

$38.00

SALMON HASH

$20.00

LOBSTER PANCAKE

$28.00

HOT WINGS

$20.00

SALMON CROUQETTES

$22.00

CHOPS & EGGS

$42.00

SEAFOOD OMELETTE

$28.00

LOBSTER AND SHRIMP (FRIED)

$32.00

LOBSTER BITES

$18.00

SHRIMP & GRITS

$22.00

SALMON BITES

$18.00

SHRIMP & GRITS w/LOBSTER

$40.00

SHRIMP & GRITS w/SHRIMP

$34.00
check markReservations
All hours
Sunday3:16 am - 8:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:15 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:16 am - 8:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:15 am
Friday3:16 am - 8:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:15 am
Saturday3:16 am - 8:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:15 am
990 Brady Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

