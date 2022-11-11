Res American Bistro 123 Empire St

Restaurant info

Res American Bistro is a casual, yet elegant two level dining destination perfect for every occasion. Make a “Res” for a casual bite, a special night out, and everything in between! Our menu features fresh takes on contemporary favorites such as lobster tempura, roasted baby lamb chops, handmade pastas, and our 20-day butter aged NY Sirloin. Make sure to also check us out for our Spectacular Sunday Brunch every third Sunday of the Month! The star studded lights of Trinity Repertory Company bring the second floor dining experience to life while we host your special event. Celebrations, receptions, graduations, and holidays are especially memorable when booked at Res. Anticipate all of your special requests taken care of with ease by our team of event specialists. Visit our group dining tab via www.respvd.com to learn more. The menu is reflective of Chef Evan Mathew's cooking experiences home and abroad; and is reflective of his values of serving food with integrity.

