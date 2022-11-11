Restaurant header imageView gallery

Res American Bistro 123 Empire St

162 Reviews

$$

123 Empire St

Providence, RI 02903

Order Again

Dinner Menu

Bacon Teriyaki

Bacon Teriyaki

$14.00

take-out style, hoisin soy glaze

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

$20.00

daily Selection of meats, cheeses, jams & nuts

Grilled Flat Bread

Grilled Flat Bread

$15.00+

basil pomodoro, mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula + aged balsamic

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$16.00

coffee crusted, roasted onion mostrarda

Lobster Tempura

Lobster Tempura

$20.00

sambal honey glaze, crispy kale & toasted sesame

Molly's Shrimp

Molly's Shrimp

$18.00

jumbo shrimp, coconut turmeric broth, cilantro + buttered brioche

Oysters (6)

Oysters (6)

$15.00

daily harvest + traditional accoutrements

Pan fried Halloumi

Pan fried Halloumi

$12.00

spicy basil pomodoro

Res Rangoons

Res Rangoons

$15.00

crab, cream cheese, bacon + scallion stuffed wontons

Rhode Island Crispy Calamari

Rhode Island Crispy Calamari

$16.00

tossed with cherry pepper relish + garlic aioli

Salmon Tartar

Salmon Tartar

$16.00

dressed in white soy, cucumber, capers + dill

Scotch Egg

Scotch Egg

$12.00

sweet + spicy sausage, runny yolk + tomato jam

Shrimp Cocktail EA

Shrimp Cocktail EA

$4.50

classic preparation + bloody mary cocktail sauce

Steak Tartar

Steak Tartar

$15.00

minced filet mignon, zesty dressing + raw quail yolk

Tofu Fries

Tofu Fries

$12.00

crispy fried, vegan, sweet + spicy

Tuna Tartar

Tuna Tartar

$16.00

soy marinade, avocado & fresh ginger

Burrata

Burrata

$15.00

baby roma tomato confit, pistachio pesto, arcadian greens + crostini

Caesar

Caesar

$12.00

classic dressing, shaved parmesan + warm brioche croutons

Grilled Wedge

Grilled Wedge

$12.00

baby romaine, cherry tomatoes, crushed gorgonzola, crispy bacon + roasted onion dressing

Simple Greens

Simple Greens

$10.00

delicate spring greens, garden veggies + balsamic vinaigrette

Shaved Brussels Sprouts + Goat Cheese

Shaved Brussels Sprouts + Goat Cheese

$12.00

baby spinach, crispy prosciutto, pickled onions + honey dijon dressing

Big RES Burger

Big RES Burger

$20.00

toasted brioche, aged cheddar, secret sauce, rosemary truffle fries + a 4 piece chicken nugget

Butter Aged Sirloin

$46.00

20 days butter dipped, potato croquette & gorgonzola cream

Duck Confit

$36.00

Fig, Pro, Gorg Ravioli

$38.00

French Cut Chicken Breast

$30.00

Fresh Pappardelle

$24.00

roasted and pulled chicken, pancetta, kale, oregano & parmesan broth

Kids- chicken nuggets w/ fries

$12.00

Moroccan Lamb

$39.00

six bone rack, smashed sweet potatoes, golden raisin gremolada

Ocean Risotto

$38.00

pan seared jumbo shrimp, dry scallops, lobster beurre monte, fine herbs & asparagus

Pasta With Butter

$12.00

Ricotta Cannelloni

$22.00

roasted vegetable pomodoro & parmesan

Roasted Salmon

$33.00

faroe island caught, cauliflower parsnip puree, sautéed spinach + toasted chili oil

Sesame Seared Tuna Bowl

$36.00

sticky rice, crispy kale & lobster miso froth

Stuffed Pork Chop

$35.00

The Grille's Filet

$48.00

Sliced filet Mignon, whipped potatoes, crispy onions & roasted garlic butter

Vegan Ravioli

$22.00

Warm Lobster Roll

$38.00

Toasted brioche, fresh lemon, snipped chive & rosemary truffle fries

Lobster / Shrimp fusilli

$34.00Out of stock

Beer

Corona

$6.00

Duvall Golden Belgian Ale

$9.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Peroni

$7.00

Rhode Trip IPA

$10.00

Switchback Vermont Ale

$7.00

Two Roads No Limits Hefeweizen

$8.00

Upside Dawnn NA

$7.00

Whalers RISE PA

$7.00

Radiant Pig

$9.00

Boulevard Bourbon Quad

$10.00

Beer'd Midnight

$9.00

Eagle Banana

$8.00Out of stock

Specialty Cocktails

Beets & Gin

$15.00

Bloody Maria

$12.00

Capeway Ice

$13.00

Captian Jack

$13.00

CC

$14.00

Elvis

$13.00

English Cucumber

$14.00

Evian

$15.00

Fallen Apple

$14.00

Family Practice

$13.00

Ginger Grapefruit Bourban Sour

$14.00

Lady in Pink

$11.00

Lychee Martini

$13.00

Pistachio Martini

$13.00

Res Bloody

$12.00

Sanchez

$15.00

Smoke + Mirrors

$12.00

Strawberry Boost

$12.00

Strawberry Fields

$14.00

Tequila Mockingbird

$14.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Fiji Water

$8.00

San Pellegrino Water

$6.00

Mocktail - Cucumber Lime Fizz

$6.00

Mocktail - Raspberry Vanilla Fizz

$6.00

Mocktail - Pineapple Jalapeno Smash

$6.00

Mocktail - Blood Orange Mojito

$6.00

Mocktail - Paloma

$6.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Wine

Allegrini Veronese

$12.00+

Austin Hope Cabernet

$80.00

Banshee Pinot Noir

$60.00

Brancaia Red Blend

$14.00+

Clay Shannon Cabernet

$14.00+

Corkage fee

$25.00

D.V. Tinto Catena Historico

$60.00

Don Miguel Melbec

$12.00+

Earthquake Zinfandel

$13.00+

Ghost Pines Merlot

$14.00+

Ghost Runner Ungrafted Red

$15.00+

Hunt & Harvest Cabernet

$90.00

I Giusti & Zanda Dulcamara

$90.00

Imagery Cabernet

$12.00+

Justin Cabernet

$80.00

Louis Latour Bourgogne Pinot Noir

$65.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$14.00+

Mt. Brave Mt Veeder Cabernet

$110.00Out of stock

Orin Abstract Red Blend

$87.00

Quilt Cabernet

$18.00+

Six Stone Pinot Noir

$12.00+

The Laughing Magpie Shiraz-Viognier

$75.00

Treana Red Blend

$80.00

Ergo

$12.00+

Anne Amie Pinot Gris

$70.00Out of stock

Blufeld Reisling

$30.00

Diora Chardonnay

$40.00

Due Torri Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Foris Moscato

$10.00+

Foris Pinot Gris

$12.00+

Frei Brothers Chardonnay

$13.00+

Lieu Dit Melon De Borgogne2019

$50.00

Novellum Chardonnay

$35.00

Orin Swift Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00+

Paul Boisse Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

Poggio al Tesoro Vermentino

$13.00+

Rombauer Chardonnay

$22.00+

St.Gabriel Reisling

$9.00+

Toad Hollow Chardonnay

$12.00+

Tolloy Pinot Grigio

$12.00+

Tornatore, Etna Bianco

$14.00+

Vinosia Falanghina Beneventano 2017

$11.00+

Wildsong Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Diora Rose

$13.00+

Band of Roses

$10.00+

J Vineyards

$110.00

Astoria Sparkling

$12.00

Ca' Furlan Cuvee Beatrice Prosecco

$12.00+

Charles de Fere Brut

$12.00+

Jeio Prosecco

$55.00

Pol Roger Champagne

$130.00

Desserts

Carnival Row

$12.00

funnel cake, crushed poppy cock, popcorn ice cream

Chocolate Nespresso Cake

$12.00

lace cookie, fresh berries, whipped cream

Sweet Tart

$12.00Out of stock

pastry crust, brown butter almond strussel, basil ice cream, aged balsamic

Warm Cinnamon Churros

$12.00

cinnamon sugar, chocolate ganache

check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:30 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Res American Bistro is a casual, yet elegant two level dining destination perfect for every occasion. Make a “Res” for a casual bite, a special night out, and everything in between! Our menu features fresh takes on contemporary favorites such as lobster tempura, roasted baby lamb chops, handmade pastas, and our 20-day butter aged NY Sirloin. Make sure to also check us out for our Spectacular Sunday Brunch every third Sunday of the Month! The star studded lights of Trinity Repertory Company bring the second floor dining experience to life while we host your special event. Celebrations, receptions, graduations, and holidays are especially memorable when booked at Res. Anticipate all of your special requests taken care of with ease by our team of event specialists. Visit our group dining tab via www.respvd.com to learn more. The menu is reflective of Chef Evan Mathew's cooking experiences home and abroad; and is reflective of his values of serving food with integrity.

Website

Location

123 Empire St, Providence, RI 02903

Directions

