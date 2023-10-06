HOT DOG

#1 RESCUE DOG

$9.00

1/4LB All Beef Hot Dog, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce, and Ranch

#2 LOYAL DOG

$9.00

1/4LB All Beef Hot Dog, Baked Beans, and Mustard

#3 PAPA DOG

$9.00

1/4LB All Beef Hot Dog, Jalapeno Popper, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Jalapenos, and Sour Cream

#4 LOST DOG

$9.00

1/4LB All Beef Hot Dog, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, and Bleu Cheese

#5 ALPHA DOG

$9.00

1/4LB All Beef Hot Dog, Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Green Chilis, and Sour Cream

#6 BIG DOG

$9.00

1/4LB All Beef Hot Dog, Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, and Secret Sauce

#14 MUTT DOG

$9.00

1/4LB All Beef Hot Dog Made Your Way!

#16 CLASSIC DOG

$8.00

1/4LB All Beef Hot Dog, Ketchup, Mustard, and Relish

LOADED FRY

#7 RESCUE FRY

$10.00

Signature Fries, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce, and Ranch

#8 LOYAL FRY

$10.00

Signature Fries, Baked Beans, and Mustard

#9 PAPA FRY

$10.00

Signature Fries, Jalapeno Popper, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Jalapenos, and Sour Cream

#10 LOST FRY

$10.00

Signature Fries, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, and Bleu Cheese

#11 ALPHA FRY

$10.00

Signature Fries, Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Green Chilis, and Sour Cream

#12 BIG FRY

$10.00

Signature Fries, Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, and Secret Sauce

#13 CLASSIC FRY

$10.00

Signature Fries, Ketchup, Mustard, and Relish

#15 MUTT FRY

$10.00

Signature Fries Made Your Way!

FRY BASKET

BASKET OF FRIES

$5.00

KID MENU

PUPPY GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

Our Signature Bun stuffed with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese

PUPPY DOG

$6.00

1/8LB All Beef Hot Dog (our 1/4LB Cut lengthwise), Ketchup, Mustard and Relish

BEANIE WEENIE BOWL

$7.00

SALAD

SCOUT'S SPRING SALAD

$7.99Out of stock

Pre-made Vegetarian or Chef Salad

CHIEF'S CLUB SALAD

$10.99Out of stock

DRINK

SOFT DRINK

$2.00

24oz Fountain Soft Drink

WATER

$1.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.50

LEMONADE

$3.00

HUCKLEBERRY LEMONADE

$5.00

Refreshing 24oz Huckleberry Lemonade

CHERRY LEMONADE

$5.00

FROZEN HUCKLEBERRY LEMONADE

$5.00

FROZEN SWEET TEA

$3.00

HUCKLEBERRY MILK SHAKE

$7.00

Delicious 24oz Huckleberry Milkshake

HUCKLEBERRY MALT

$7.50

CHOCOLATE MILKSHAKE

$6.00

CHOCOLATE MALT

$6.50

VANILLA MILKSHAKE

$6.00

VANILLA MALT

$6.50

ROOTBEER FLOAT

$3.00

DR PEPPER FLOAT

$3.00

COKE FLOAT

$3.00

DIET COKE FLOAT

$3.00

DESSERT

HUCKLEBERRY HOUND

$9.00Out of stock

Warm Glazed Donut, Vanilla Ice Cream, Huckleberry Sauce, and Caramel Sauce

DOG TREATS

ROXY DOG

All Beef Hot Dog for Dogs!

SWAG

TWO TONE SHIRT- NAVY

$20.00

TWO TONE SHIRT- RED

$20.00

TWO TONE SWEATER- MAROON

$45.00

TWO TONE SWEATER- NAVY

$45.00

CHECK MEOWT SWEATER- GRAY

$45.00

CHECK MEOWT SHIRT- GRAY

$20.00

CHECK MEOWT SHIRT- BLUE

$20.00

PAWSITIVELY AWESOME SHIRT- BLUE

$20.00

PAWSITIVELY AWESOME SHIRT- RED

$20.00

PAWSITIVELY AWESOME SWEATER- LIGHT BLUE

$45.00

DOG MOM SHIRT- MID BLUE

$20.00

DOG MOM SHIRT- GRAY

$20.00

DOG MOM SWEATER- CORAL

$45.00

DOG MOM SWEATER- LIGHT BLUE

$45.00

RESCUE DOG JAM

$13.00

CHIEF'S SECRET SEASONING

$8.50

RESCUE DOG COFFEE MUG

$12.00

RESCUE DOG TUMBLER- PURRFECT

$30.00

RESCUE DOG TUMBLER- CUP FULL

$30.00