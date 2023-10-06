Rescue Dog 205 18th Street E
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Rescue Dog isn't just Gourmet Hot Dogs and Huckleberry Lemonade. We donate all "tips" and a portion of every sale to Non-Kill Animal Shelters!
Location
205 18th Street E, Kalispell, MT 59901
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wheat Montana Kalispell - 405 Main Street
No Reviews
405 Main Street Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurant
Black Rifle Coffee Company - Kalispell, MT
No Reviews
305 2nd Ave W Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Kalispell
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Kalispell
4.4 • 1,475
130 Hutton Ranch Road Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurant