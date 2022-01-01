Restaurant header imageView gallery

Réserve Restaurant

326 W Jericho Turnpike

Huntington, NY 11743

Handhelds

PO'BOY

$24.00

Old bay chickpea flour shrimp, lettuce, tomato, sriracha aioli served with French fries

Turkey burger

$23.00

Turkey patty, lettuce, tomato, cabbage served with fries

RESERVE BURGER

$26.00

Everything bun, blend of aged beef, NY muenster cheese, smoked pork belly bacon, black truffle aioli, roasted tomato, purple cabbage, "Réserve" pickles, "Réserve" french fries

Kids Burger

$12.00

BURGER SLIDERS

$10.00
GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB

$18.00

Served on Texas toast, grilled chicken, bacon, munster, lettuce, tomato, dill mayonnaise

BLOBSTERT

$28.00

Lobster, pecan bacon, cognac aioli, Réserve fries

ULTIMATE GRILLED CHEESE

$16.00

Triple decker Texas toast, mozzarella ,muenster, American cheese, Réserve fries

Famous Burrito

$16.00

Wheat tortilla, NY strip steak, Bacon, Chicken, Lettuce, Red onion, avocado, Brown rice, Smoked Sriracha Mayo served with fries

Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Sautéed Mushrooms, Bell peppers, broccoli, carrot, leeks, cabbage served in wheat wrap with Réserve Fries

Chili Turkey Wrap

$15.00

Ground Turkey, Black Beans, Red Onion, Tomato, lettuce, bacon, Brown Rice, drizzled hot honey served warm in Flour wrap with Réserve Fries

Hummus Bacon Wrap

$16.00

Mesclun mix, shredded carrots, tomato, kalamata olive, bacon, Hummus spread goat cheese, drizzled lemon vinaigrette served with Réserve Fries

Pizza

BRIE & FIG PIZZA

$18.00

Whipped brie, figs, arugula, walnuts, sun-dried tomatoes, fresno, fig jam, bacon

MARGARITA PIZZA

$14.00

Smoked provolone and mozzarella cheese, basil pomodoro, fresh garlic & basil

SMOKED BRISKET PIZZA

$17.00

Smoked brisket, fried shallots, pickled red onion, candied jalapeño, fresno chilis, smoked provolone & mozzarella

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Starters

Siracha BBQ Wings

$8.00

Garlic Parm Wings

$8.00
Calamari

$22.00

BURRATA

$22.00

ANGUS SLIDERS

$15.00

RESERVE SLIDERS

$21.00

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$14.00

ROCK SHRIMP

$19.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$17.00

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$22.00

TUNA TARTARE

$26.00

CHARCUTERIE (LG)

$32.00

CHARCUTERIE (SM)

$16.00

GIANT PRETZEL

$10.00

Salad

RESERVE SALAD

$15.00
CRANBERRY WALNUT SALAD

$16.00

CHOPPED GREENS SALAD

$14.00

SMOKED SALMON RANCH

$19.00

Classic Caesar

$15.00

Romaine lettuce shredded parmesan cheese ,garlic herbs crouton ,reserve caesar dressing

Lunch Pasta

Burrata Pesto Bucatini Lunch Size

$15.00

Bucatini pasta, pesto, 2 oz burrata

Chaleureux Gnocchi Lunch size

$22.00

Rich lobster alfredo, garlic butter lobster, green peas, shallots, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, basil breadcrumbs, grated pecorino

Shrimp Scampi Linguini Lunch Size

$18.00

Shrimp, garlic, shallots, white wine reduction, tossed in butter

Bucatini Pomodoro Lunch Size

$14.00

Basil tomato pomodoro, aged pecorino, roasted cherry tomatoes

Crumbled Sausage Orecchiette Lunch Size

$13.00

Broccolini pesto, Italian sausage, smoked bacon, walnuts, golden raisins, goat cheese

Pasta Primavera Lunch Size

$14.00

Market Vegetables, garlic, gemelli pasta, cream sauce, marina

Penne a la vodka Lunch Size

$12.00

Penne, creamy vodka sauce, parmesan cheese

Bowtie Pasta Lunch Sized

$13.00

Tomato, feta cheese, cucumber, kalamata olives, hard boiled egg, cheddar cheese, herb olive oil served cold

Baked Ziti Pasta Lunch Size

$15.00

Crumbled sausage, ground beef, marinara, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, parmesan cheese

Popeye's Penne Lunch Size

$14.00

Spinach, garlic, cherry tomato, broccolini, garlic butter, EVOO

Bowls

Tuna Poke Bowl*

$17.00

Tuna, carrot, reddish, cucumber, avocado, edamame beans, Warm Brown Rice, sesame oil, spicy sriracha mayo

Blackened Salmon* Poke Bowl

$20.00

Salmon (med rare) blackened, avocado, fennel cabbage slaw, carrot, Napa cabbage, pickled cucumber, warmed brown rice topped asian dressing

Hot & Sweet Chicken Bowl

$17.00

Fried Chicken tossed in sweet/spicy sauce, served over Warmed Jasmine Rice, sliced shishito peppers, cabbage, carrot, sliced cucumbers, oranges

Spicy Shrimp Mago Poke Bowl

$17.00

Shrimp, Fennel Slaw, shredded carrots, red onion, seaweed salad, diced magos, sriracha aoli

Korean Poke Bowl

$20.00

Korean BBQ Ny Strip steak, served over warmed Brown rice, Broccolini, mushrooms, kimchi, shishito peppers, fried egg, gochujang mayo

Dessert

Secret Chocolate Chip Cookie

$20.00

Death By Chocolate

$20.00

9 Layer Cake

$10.00

Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
We are American and MORE- we have so many different flavors for everyone. Come in and enjoy!

