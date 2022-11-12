- Home
- /
- Oak Grove
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Respawn Coffee Company
Respawn Coffee Company
76 Reviews
$
208 Segler Dr
Oak Grove, KY 42262
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Smoothies
Fruit Smoothie
Wanna beat the heat? Get yourself a healthy, vitamin filled FRUIT SMOOTHIE. Our mixes are made with REAL FRUIT!
Whipped Lemonade
This delicious frozen treat is a sweet/tart lemonade that'll leave ya' feelin' refreshed! You can add any fruit flavoring to make it a special whipped lemonade for $.50 more!
Build Your Own Drink (BYOD)
Tea
Wild Raspberry
Spiced Chai
Green Tea
Chamomile Tea
The English
Lemon Reboot
Green Chai
Classic Chai made w/ Green Tea instead of Black Tea.
Matcha Tea
Matcha is a green tea ~ best described as 'super' green tea! Full of antioxidants!
Minty English
English Breakfast Tea w/ Frosted Mint Syrup. Very refreshing!
Lemonade
Cold Drink
Pumpkin Macchiato
Pumpkin Spice, Espresso, Milk
Belgium Berry Shaker
Blackberry, Brewed Coffee, Espresso, Milk
Caramel Mocha
Caramel, Chocolate, Cold Brew, Milk
Butter Pecan Macchiato
Butter Pecan, Espresso, Milk
The Irish
Irish Cream, White Chocolate, 4 Shots Espresso, Milk
Brown Butter Toffee Coffee
Caramel, Toffee, Espresso, Milk
The Van Halen
French Vanilla, Espresso, Milk
Iced Nut Caramel Latte
Caramel , Hazelnut, Espresso, Milk
Coconut Water
Blended
Caramel Blended Ice
Caramel, Vanilla Bean, Espresso, Milk
Mocha Dark Chocolate
Dark Chocolate, Mocha, Espresso, Milk
Mint Truffle Crumble
Chocolate, Mint, Vanilla, Espresso, Milk, Candies
Pumpkin White Mocha Blend
Pumpkin Spice, White Chocolate, Espresso, Milk
Butter Pecan Caramel Blend
Butter Pecan, Caramel, Espresso, Milk
Hazelnut Cream Mocha
Hazelnut, Chocolate, Vanilla, Espresso, Milk
Kids Frappe
Cotton Candy or Bubblegum flavored drink
Specialty
Call Me Tomorrow
Dark Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Espresso, Milk
Widow Maker
White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, Mocha, 4 Shots Espresso, Cold Brew, Milk
Campfire Frappe
Dark Chocolate, Marshmallow, Vanilla, Espresso, Milk, Graham Crackers
Cold Brew
Traditional cold brew made over 12 hours of brewing. (Limited Qty Daily)
*NEW* Whipped Coffee
Whipped Coffee is a fluffy, marshmallow-like coffee that goes on top a glass of milk. You stir this amazing drink to make yourself a truly new way to experience coffee!
Other
Bottle Water
Black Coffee
Italian Soda
Hot Chocolate
Juice Box
1 Shot Espresso
Cup
Red Bull - 8.4oz
Edible Straw
Organic Strawberry Spread - Dalmatia®
Tangerine Spread - Dalmatia®
Organic Rose Hip Spread - Dalmatia®
Organic Hazelnut Spread W/ Fig - Dalmatia®
Red Bull - 12oz
Red Bull - 16oz
Hot
Pumpkin Chai Tea
Pumpkin Spice, Chai Latte
Pumpkin Dirty Chai Latte
Pumpkin Spice, Chai Latte, Espresso, Milk
Chai Tea Latte
Classic Chai Latte
Angry Irish
Irish Cream, Espresso, Milk
Hot Caramel
Caramel, Espresso, Steamed Milk
Salted Toffee Mocha
Chocolate, Toffee, Espresso, Milk
Sinful Delight
Amaretto, Chocolate, Espresso, Milk
Pumpkin Spice Mocha Latte
Pumpkin Spice, Chocolate, Espresso, Milk
RAZ Attack
Raspberry, Chocolate , Espresso, Milk
Cocoa Chanel Espresso
Cherry, Cocoa, Espresso, Milk
Long Shot
Chocolate, Brewed Coffee, Half&Half
Ya' Makin Me Happy
Chocolate, Fudge, Espresso, Milk
Dark Queen
Caramel, Chocolate, Brewed Coffee, Milk
Mad Men
Irish Cream, Chocolate, Espresso, Milk
Hello America
2 Shots Espresso, Water, Cream (Optional)
Caramel Macchiato
Caramel, Espresso, Milk
Snacks & Pastries
Mystery Muffin (Not Really)
Not so mysterious - We have Chocolate, Blueberry, or Banana Nut Muffins! Sometimes a special flavor too.
Bagel
A colorful rainbow bagel! Delicious and handmade from NY.
SUPER Danish
The BIGGER, BETTER Cheese or Apple Danish!
Grandma's Cookies
Honey Bun
Apple Fritter
RCC Banana Nut Bread Mini Loaf
RCC Strawberry Cheesecake Mini Loaf
Macarons - 1 Piece
Macarons - 6 Pieces
A.C. Mini Loaf
Sun Chips
Respawn Coffee
1lb Bag - Respawn Coffee Ground
1lb Bag - Respawn Coffee Whole
Milk Chocolate Espresso Beans
Marbled Chocolate Espresso Beans
3oz Respawn Coffee Sample Bag
Bottled Coffee - The Irish
Bottled Coffee - Van Halen
Bottle Coffee - Caramel
Bottled Drink- Lemonade
8oz Respawn Coffee Bag
Respawn K-Cups (12 Pack)
Boba/Bubble Tea
Vanilla Bubble Tea
Coconut Bubble Tea
Taro Bubble Tea
Taro ~ best described as a nutty profile.
Honeydew Bubble Tea
Lavender Bubble Tea
Mango Bubble Tea
Milk Tea Bubble Tea
Strawberry Bubble Tea
Thai Tea Bubble Tea
Watermelon Bubble Tea
Matcha Bubble Tea
Matcha is a green tea ~ best described as 'super' green tea! Full of antioxidants!
Tiger Tea (Brown Sugar) Bubble Tea
Milk Tea, Brown Sugar Syrup, and Brown Sugar Pearls
Piña Colada Bubble Tea
Coconut Tea, Pineapple Sauce, and Pineapple Jellies
Okinawa Milk Tea
Merch Store
T-Shirt (Yelling Skull)
RCC Stickers
RCC Sticker Combo
Get both RCC Stickers (logo & words) for $4.00!
22oz Thor Copper Vacuum Bottle
Double Wall Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle
elleven™ Copper Tumbler
Jumbo RCC Logo Sticker
Respawn Coffee Mug - Medium
Respawn Coffee Mug - Small
Respawn Fleece Throw Blanket
Hugo Copper 20oz Tumbler
Breakfast Menu
Fall Special Breakfast (Seasonal)
Our fall breakfast special comes with special themed waffles, egg, bacon or sausage, and our new homemade pumpkin spice marshmallow sauce on the waffles. Don't miss out of this amazing dish.
Sausage Breakfast Wrap
This big sized burrito comes with sausage, hashbrowns, egg, and cheese! The great starter to everyone's morning. Comes with a packet of picante sauce.
Bacon Breakfast Wrap
This big sized burrito comes with bacon, hashbrowns, egg, and cheese! The great starter to everyone's morning. Comes with a packet of picante sauce.
Pancake Plate
A delicious meal to go with any morning coffee. This comes with 3 mini pancakes, egg, and either 2 bacon strips or 1 sausage plus a soda.
Bacon Bagel Sandwich
Our take on a bagel breakfast sandwich: On a lightly toasted bagel, you'll get bacon, egg, American cheese, and mayo. These are super scrumptious!
Sausage Bagel Sandwich
Our take on a bagel breakfast sandwich: On a lightly toasted bagel, you'll get sausage, egg, American cheese, and mayo. These are super scrumptious!
Side of Pankcakes
A side order of 3 mini pancakes!
Side of Bacon
Lunch Menu
Inglorious Bastard
Bratwurst topped with sauerkraut, onions, curry ketchup & spicy mustard.
Inglorious Bastard COMBO
Combos includes chips and drink.
Keep It Classy
Frito Pie baby! Hot dog frank on a bun smothered in chili, cheese, topped with Frito chips crumbles and onions!
Keep It Classy COMBO
Combos includes chips and drink.
Low Rider
Hot dog frank, elote, cream, cotija cheese, top w/ crushed hot Cheetos!
Low Rider COMBO
Combos includes chips and drink.
Bratwurst
Classic Bratwurst with curry ketchup and spicy mustard!
Hot Dog
Classic hot dog with ketchup and mustard.
Croissanwich
Pizza Bagel
This legendary Gamer Fueling food will bring back supreme comfort. Who doesn't like the OG bagel pizzas? Snack sized comes w/ 1 slice & drink. Full sized comes w/ 2 slices & drink.
Nostalgic Lunch Pizza
Who doesn't love the old school rectangle pizza! We now have your favorite pepperoni school pizza that'll be sure to bring back some good nostalgia. +Comes w/ a soda. +Can add a side of chips for $1 or Chili for $1.75!
Sides / Drinks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Gamer's never die! Neither should you! Come respawn with us at Respawn Cafe. We have a very relaxed atmosphere that'll comfort almost everyone! Stop by today!
208 Segler Dr, Oak Grove, KY 42262