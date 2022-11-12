Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Respawn Coffee Company

76 Reviews

$

208 Segler Dr

Oak Grove, KY 42262

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Van Halen

Smoothies

Beat the heat with our Summer seasonal menu!

Fruit Smoothie

$4.99+

Wanna beat the heat? Get yourself a healthy, vitamin filled FRUIT SMOOTHIE. Our mixes are made with REAL FRUIT!

Whipped Lemonade

$4.99+Out of stock

This delicious frozen treat is a sweet/tart lemonade that'll leave ya' feelin' refreshed! You can add any fruit flavoring to make it a special whipped lemonade for $.50 more!

Build Your Own Drink (BYOD)

Want to make your own UNIQUE flavor? Then use this option and Build Your Own Drink! (BYOD) Have full control. Flavors are per pump.

Build Your Own Drink (BYOD)

$2.50+

Build your own unique drink! It starts with Black Coffee, but you can upgrade to espresso (add more if in need of caffeine)! It is yours to make. Make it yours.

Tea

Wild Raspberry

$2.75

Spiced Chai

$2.75Out of stock

Green Tea

$2.75Out of stock

Chamomile Tea

$2.75

The English

$2.75

Lemon Reboot

$2.75

Green Chai

$2.75

Classic Chai made w/ Green Tea instead of Black Tea.

Matcha Tea

$2.75

Matcha is a green tea ~ best described as 'super' green tea! Full of antioxidants!

Minty English

$3.25

English Breakfast Tea w/ Frosted Mint Syrup. Very refreshing!

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.69+

Sweet Tea

$2.99+

Half Tea / Half Lemonade

$2.99+

Ya know that tea in a can - we do it better. This delicious tea/lemonade combo will make all the rest jealous. Give it shot.

Cold Drink

Pumpkin Macchiato

$2.99+

Pumpkin Spice, Espresso, Milk

Belgium Berry Shaker

$3.49+

Blackberry, Brewed Coffee, Espresso, Milk

Caramel Mocha

$3.49+

Caramel, Chocolate, Cold Brew, Milk

Butter Pecan Macchiato

$2.99+

Butter Pecan, Espresso, Milk

The Irish

$3.99+

Irish Cream, White Chocolate, 4 Shots Espresso, Milk

Brown Butter Toffee Coffee

$3.35+

Caramel, Toffee, Espresso, Milk

The Van Halen

$3.24+

French Vanilla, Espresso, Milk

Iced Nut Caramel Latte

$3.45+

Caramel , Hazelnut, Espresso, Milk

Coconut Water

$1.99

Blended

Caramel Blended Ice

$3.75+

Caramel, Vanilla Bean, Espresso, Milk

Mocha Dark Chocolate

$3.75+

Dark Chocolate, Mocha, Espresso, Milk

Mint Truffle Crumble

$3.75+

Chocolate, Mint, Vanilla, Espresso, Milk, Candies

Pumpkin White Mocha Blend

$3.99+

Pumpkin Spice, White Chocolate, Espresso, Milk

Butter Pecan Caramel Blend

$3.99+

Butter Pecan, Caramel, Espresso, Milk

Hazelnut Cream Mocha

$3.99+

Hazelnut, Chocolate, Vanilla, Espresso, Milk

Kids Frappe

$3.50+

Cotton Candy or Bubblegum flavored drink

Specialty

Call Me Tomorrow

$4.25+

Dark Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Espresso, Milk

Widow Maker

$4.99+

White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, Mocha, 4 Shots Espresso, Cold Brew, Milk

Campfire Frappe

$4.24+

Dark Chocolate, Marshmallow, Vanilla, Espresso, Milk, Graham Crackers

Cold Brew

$3.49+Out of stock

Traditional cold brew made over 12 hours of brewing. (Limited Qty Daily)

*NEW* Whipped Coffee

$2.00+

Whipped Coffee is a fluffy, marshmallow-like coffee that goes on top a glass of milk. You stir this amazing drink to make yourself a truly new way to experience coffee!

Other

Bottle Water

$1.00

Black Coffee

$1.25+

Italian Soda

$2.49+

Hot Chocolate

$2.65+

Juice Box

$0.99

1 Shot Espresso

$1.25

Cup

$0.25

Red Bull - 8.4oz

$3.75

Edible Straw

$1.00

Organic Strawberry Spread - Dalmatia®

$5.99

Tangerine Spread - Dalmatia®

$5.99

Organic Rose Hip Spread - Dalmatia®

$5.99Out of stock

Organic Hazelnut Spread W/ Fig - Dalmatia®

$5.99

Red Bull - 12oz

$4.75

Red Bull - 16oz

$5.99

Hot

Pumpkin Chai Tea

$2.99+

Pumpkin Spice, Chai Latte

Pumpkin Dirty Chai Latte

$2.99+

Pumpkin Spice, Chai Latte, Espresso, Milk

Chai Tea Latte

$2.99+

Classic Chai Latte

Angry Irish

$2.99+

Irish Cream, Espresso, Milk

Hot Caramel

$2.99+

Caramel, Espresso, Steamed Milk

Salted Toffee Mocha

$2.99+

Chocolate, Toffee, Espresso, Milk

Sinful Delight

$2.99+

Amaretto, Chocolate, Espresso, Milk

Pumpkin Spice Mocha Latte

$2.99+

Pumpkin Spice, Chocolate, Espresso, Milk

RAZ Attack

$2.99+

Raspberry, Chocolate , Espresso, Milk

Cocoa Chanel Espresso

$2.99+

Cherry, Cocoa, Espresso, Milk

Long Shot

$2.35+

Chocolate, Brewed Coffee, Half&Half

Ya' Makin Me Happy

$2.99+

Chocolate, Fudge, Espresso, Milk

Dark Queen

$2.99+

Caramel, Chocolate, Brewed Coffee, Milk

Mad Men

$2.99+

Irish Cream, Chocolate, Espresso, Milk

Hello America

$2.99+

2 Shots Espresso, Water, Cream (Optional)

Caramel Macchiato

$3.24+

Caramel, Espresso, Milk

Snacks & Pastries

Mystery Muffin (Not Really)

$2.50

Not so mysterious - We have Chocolate, Blueberry, or Banana Nut Muffins! Sometimes a special flavor too.

Bagel

$2.00

A colorful rainbow bagel! Delicious and handmade from NY.

SUPER Danish

$3.99

The BIGGER, BETTER Cheese or Apple Danish!

Grandma's Cookies

$1.75+Out of stock

Honey Bun

$1.99

Apple Fritter

$3.50Out of stock

RCC Banana Nut Bread Mini Loaf

$3.25Out of stock

RCC Strawberry Cheesecake Mini Loaf

$3.25Out of stock

Macarons - 1 Piece

$2.25Out of stock

Macarons - 6 Pieces

$12.00Out of stock

A.C. Mini Loaf

$3.25Out of stock

Sun Chips

$1.75Out of stock

Respawn Coffee

1lb Bag - Respawn Coffee Ground

$16.99

1lb Bag - Respawn Coffee Whole

$16.99

Milk Chocolate Espresso Beans

$3.50Out of stock

Marbled Chocolate Espresso Beans

$3.50Out of stock

3oz Respawn Coffee Sample Bag

$3.50

Bottled Coffee - The Irish

$2.99

Bottled Coffee - Van Halen

$2.99

Bottle Coffee - Caramel

$2.99

Bottled Drink- Lemonade

$5.00

8oz Respawn Coffee Bag

$11.99

Respawn K-Cups (12 Pack)

$12.99

Boba/Bubble Tea

Vanilla Bubble Tea

$4.25

Coconut Bubble Tea

$4.25

Taro Bubble Tea

$4.25

Taro ~ best described as a nutty profile.

Honeydew Bubble Tea

$4.25

Lavender Bubble Tea

$4.25

Mango Bubble Tea

$4.25

Milk Tea Bubble Tea

$4.25

Strawberry Bubble Tea

$4.25Out of stock

Thai Tea Bubble Tea

$4.25

Watermelon Bubble Tea

$4.25

Matcha Bubble Tea

$4.25

Matcha is a green tea ~ best described as 'super' green tea! Full of antioxidants!

Tiger Tea (Brown Sugar) Bubble Tea

$4.75Out of stock

Milk Tea, Brown Sugar Syrup, and Brown Sugar Pearls

Piña Colada Bubble Tea

$4.75

Coconut Tea, Pineapple Sauce, and Pineapple Jellies

Okinawa Milk Tea

$4.25Out of stock

Merch Store

Show your support for Respawn Coffee Company! <3

T-Shirt (Yelling Skull)

$23.99+

RCC Stickers

$2.50

RCC Sticker Combo

$4.00

Get both RCC Stickers (logo & words) for $4.00!

22oz Thor Copper Vacuum Bottle

$29.99

Double Wall Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle

$34.99Out of stock

elleven™ Copper Tumbler

$44.99Out of stock

Jumbo RCC Logo Sticker

$4.99

Respawn Coffee Mug - Medium

$12.99Out of stock

Respawn Coffee Mug - Small

$7.99Out of stock

Respawn Fleece Throw Blanket

$40.00

Hugo Copper 20oz Tumbler

$29.99

Breakfast Menu

Fall Special Breakfast (Seasonal)

$5.99

Our fall breakfast special comes with special themed waffles, egg, bacon or sausage, and our new homemade pumpkin spice marshmallow sauce on the waffles. Don't miss out of this amazing dish.

Sausage Breakfast Wrap

$6.00

This big sized burrito comes with sausage, hashbrowns, egg, and cheese! The great starter to everyone's morning. Comes with a packet of picante sauce.

Bacon Breakfast Wrap

$6.00

This big sized burrito comes with bacon, hashbrowns, egg, and cheese! The great starter to everyone's morning. Comes with a packet of picante sauce.

Pancake Plate

$4.99

A delicious meal to go with any morning coffee. This comes with 3 mini pancakes, egg, and either 2 bacon strips or 1 sausage plus a soda.

Bacon Bagel Sandwich

$4.99

Our take on a bagel breakfast sandwich: On a lightly toasted bagel, you'll get bacon, egg, American cheese, and mayo. These are super scrumptious!

Sausage Bagel Sandwich

$4.99

Our take on a bagel breakfast sandwich: On a lightly toasted bagel, you'll get sausage, egg, American cheese, and mayo. These are super scrumptious!

Side of Pankcakes

$2.79

A side order of 3 mini pancakes!

Side of Bacon

$1.75

Lunch Menu

Inglorious Bastard

$4.99

Bratwurst topped with sauerkraut, onions, curry ketchup & spicy mustard.

Inglorious Bastard COMBO

$6.99

Combos includes chips and drink.

Keep It Classy

$4.99

Frito Pie baby! Hot dog frank on a bun smothered in chili, cheese, topped with Frito chips crumbles and onions!

Keep It Classy COMBO

$6.99

Combos includes chips and drink.

Low Rider

$4.99

Hot dog frank, elote, cream, cotija cheese, top w/ crushed hot Cheetos!

Low Rider COMBO

$6.99

Combos includes chips and drink.

Bratwurst

$3.50

Classic Bratwurst with curry ketchup and spicy mustard!

Hot Dog

$2.75

Classic hot dog with ketchup and mustard.

Croissanwich

$6.00

Pizza Bagel

$3.99+

This legendary Gamer Fueling food will bring back supreme comfort. Who doesn't like the OG bagel pizzas? Snack sized comes w/ 1 slice & drink. Full sized comes w/ 2 slices & drink.

Nostalgic Lunch Pizza

$4.99

Who doesn't love the old school rectangle pizza! We now have your favorite pepperoni school pizza that'll be sure to bring back some good nostalgia. +Comes w/ a soda. +Can add a side of chips for $1 or Chili for $1.75!

Sides / Drinks

Pepsi 12 oz

$1.50

Voltage Mountain Dew 12oz

$1.50

Mountain Dew 12 oz

$1.50

Dr. Pepper 12 oz

$1.50

Side of Chips

$1.25

Elote

$4.00

Chili

$3.50

Appfront items

App order notes

Pepsi

Mountain Dew Kickstart - Fruit Punch

$2.99

Monster Energy Drink - Orange

$3.50

Monster Energy Drink - Purple

$3.50

Monster Energy Drink - White

$3.50

Pepsi 12oz

$1.50Out of stock

Moutain Dew 12oz

$1.50

Dr. Pepper 12oz Can

$1.50

Voltage Mountain Dew 12oz

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gamer's never die! Neither should you! Come respawn with us at Respawn Cafe. We have a very relaxed atmosphere that'll comfort almost everyone! Stop by today!

Website

Location

208 Segler Dr, Oak Grove, KY 42262

Directions

Gallery
Respawn Coffee Co image
Respawn Coffee Co image

Similar restaurants in your area

Yada on Franklin
orange star4.6 • 274
111 Franklin Street Clarksville, TN 37040
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Oak Grove
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Madisonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
Murray
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Grand Rivers
review star
Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Paris
review star
No reviews yet
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Bowling Green
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston