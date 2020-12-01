Restaurant 10 imageView gallery
American
Barbeque
Southern

Restaurant 10

10 Northside Dr

NW Atlanta, GA 30314

Order Again

Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bud Light Btl

$3.00

Bluemoon

$6.00Out of stock

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Guinness

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

High Noon

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller

$4.50

Modelo

$7.00Out of stock

Red Stripe

$7.00Out of stock

Sweetwater 420

$5.00

Stella Artois Btl

$5.50

Tropicalia IPA

$5.00

Terripan

$6.00Out of stock

White Claw

$8.00

Bud Light Bucket Sunday Football

$18.00

Heineken Bucket Football Sunday

$25.00

Budweiser Bucket Sunday Football

$18.00

Corona Bucket Football Sunday

$20.00

Miller Lite Bucket Football Sunday

$20.00

Coors Lite Bucket Football Sunday

$20.00

Bluemoon Bucket Football Sunday

$25.00

Stella Football Bucket Sunday

$25.00

Dos Equis Football Sunday

$25.00

Coors Light Special

$3.00

Miller Light Special

$3.00

Dos Xx

$6.00

Blue Moon DFT

$6.50Out of stock

Dos Xx

$5.50Out of stock

House Beer

$7.00

Stella Dft

$6.50Out of stock

Scofflaw Basement

$5.50

Three Taverns Night On Ponce

$5.50

Bluemoon Pitcher

$15.00Out of stock

Dos Xx Pitcher

$15.00Out of stock

House Beer Pitcher

$10.00Out of stock

Stella Pitcher

$12.00Out of stock

Scofflaw Basement Pitcher

$15.00

Three Taverns Night On Ponce

$12.00

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.39

Bottle Water

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.39

Fruit Punch

$2.39

Gingerale

$2.39

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Kid Soda

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.39

Mountain Dew

$2.39

Pepsi

$2.39

Root Beer

$2.39

Sierra Mist

$2.39

Soda Water

$2.39

Sweet Tea

$2.39

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.39

Red Bull

$5.00

Alkaline Water

$4.50Out of stock

Watermelon Redbull

$5.00

Blueberry

$5.00

Blueberry Redbull

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Dr.pepper

$2.69

Strawberry Puree

$1.00Out of stock

Mango Puree

$1.00

Peach Puree

$1.00

Passion Fruit

$1.00

Blackberry Puree

$1.00

Tropical Red Bull

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Cup Of Water

Specialty Cocktails

Atlanta United Punch 16 Oz

$16.00

Atlanta United Punch 20oz

$20.00

Baileys Mudslide

$15.00

Bob Marley

$15.00

Blueberry Teremana Margarita

$15.00

Ciroc Punch

$15.00

Hurricane Blue Freeze

$11.00

Soho Bomb

$14.00Out of stock

Lovin The Crew

$16.00

Patron Margarita

$16.00

Paradise Ten Margarita

$15.00

Pineapple Express

$16.00

Pineapple Express 20oz

$22.00

Red Sangria

$14.00

The 10 Margarita

$16.00

The Mule

$14.00

The Lebron

$15.00

White Sangria

$14.00

$5 House Margarita

$5.00

Sorel Margarita

$15.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$25.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Apple Martini

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00Out of stock

Cosmoplitan

$12.00

Dirty Gin Martini

$12.00

Dirty Vodka Martini

$12.00

Fireball

$10.00

French 75

$16.00

French Connection

$15.00

French Martini

$14.00

Incredible Hulk

$13.00

Jagerbomb

$6.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$10.00

Ketel One Lemon Drop

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Beach Top

$15.00

Long Beach Well

$9.50

Long Island Iced Tea- Top

$15.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan Rocks

$12.00

Manhattan Up

$12.00

Margarita Top Shelf

$12.50

Margarita Well

$5.00

Blue MF

$17.90

Classic Mojito

$12.00Out of stock

Dusse Side Car

$16.00Out of stock

Hennessy Margarita 16 Oz

$16.00

Hennessy Margarita 20 Oz

$22.00

Dusse Margarita

$16.00

Dusse Margarita 20 Oz

$22.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Pineapple Mojito

$12.00

Rum Punch

$13.00

Old Fashion

$15.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Srewdriver

$10.00

Strawberry Lemondrop

$16.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Texas Margarita

$14.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Top Shelf Texas Margarit

$16.00

Vodka Collins

$10.00

Vodka Martini Rocks

$12.00

Vodka Martini Up

$12.00

Vodka Redbull

$12.00

Liquor

Ciroc

$15.00

Ciroc Apple

$15.00

Ciroc Peach

$15.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$15.00

Ciroc Mango

$15.00

Ciroc Summer Citrus

$15.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$14.00

Grey Goose Strawberry

$14.00

Grey Goose Watermelon

$14.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Ketel One Citreon

$9.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

New Amsterdam Mango

$7.00

Titos

$13.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Bacardi

$7.50

Capt Spiced Rum

$5.00

Capt Black

$15.00

Capt Pine

$8.00

Captain Coconut

$8.00

Capt White

$8.00

Malibu

$5.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Dewars

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black

$16.50

Johnny Walker Red

$11.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Avion

$10.00

Avion Reserva Cristalino

$35.00

Casmigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$22.00

Casamigos Reposado

$20.00

Cana De Oro Anejo

$15.00

Campo Bravo

$7.00

Cana De Oro Extra Anejo

$20.00

Cincoro Blanco

$26.00

Cincoro Reposado

$30.00

Deleon Blanco

$10.00

Deleon Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00Out of stock

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Gran Coramino

$14.00

Ghost Spicy Tequila

$8.00

Lunazul BLANCO

$6.00

Lunazul REPOSADO

$6.00

818 Blanco

$10.00

818 Reposado

$12.00

Patron

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Teramana Blanco

$13.00

Teramana Reposado

$15.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Avion Repo

$18.00

Avion Reseva Cristalino

$500.00

Casa Migo Repo Bottle

$150.00

818 Anjeo

$15.00

Herradura Anejo

$14.00

Herradura Reposado

$15.00

Herradura Silver

$15.00

Lobos Joven

$20.00

Lobos Repo

$25.00

Lobos Extra Anjeo

$45.00

Lobos Mezcal

$22.00

Bushmills Black

$14.00

Bushmills Red

$10.00Out of stock

Blue Note

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.50

Crown Royal

$9.50

Crown Peach

$9.50

Fireball

$7.50

Kentucky

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Daniels Triple Mash

$16.00

Jack Honey

$8.00

Jameson

$5.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Beam Peach

$5.00Out of stock

Jim Beam Vanilla

$5.00

Jack Apple

$11.50

Jim Black

$7.00

Jim Beam Honey

$5.00

Jim Beam Apple

$5.00

Johnny Walker Red

$15.00

Macallan

$20.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Mercer

$12.00

Mitchers

$15.00

Powers Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Skewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$8.50

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Uncle Nearest

$15.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Knob Creek

$15.00

Johnny Walker Black

$20.00

Camus

$8.00

Courvosier

$15.00

Dusse

$15.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Martell

$13.00

Remy Vsop

$16.00

Remy 1738

$18.00

Remy Vsop Bottle

$275.00

Bottle Of Dusse

$275.00

Villa Massa Amaretto

$8.00Out of stock

Baileys

$12.00

Chambord

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Hypnotic

$9.50

Jagermeister

$8.50

Grand Marnier Cuvee Louis Alexandre

$25.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Blade And Bow

$14.00

Bulleit

$14.00

4 Roses

$14.00

Evan Williams

$11.00

Legent

$11.00

Mitchers

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Juices

Pineapple Juice

$2.89

Cranberry Juice

$2.89

Orange Juice

$2.89

Fruit Punch

$2.95

Shots Shots Shots

$6 Green Tea Shot

$6.00

$6 Jag Bomb

$6.00

$6 Pickleback

$6.00

$6 Pineapple Upside Down Shot

$6.00

$6 Strawberry Jalepeno Shot

$6.00

$6 Lemon Drop

$6.00

$6 Kamikaze

$6.00

Wine

Chateau Chardonnay

$7.00

Bella Sera Moscato

$8.00

Black Girl Magic Rose

$15.00

Black Girl Magic Reisling

$15.00

Brut

$7.00Out of stock

Chateau Souverain Cabernet

$9.00

Luccio Moscato Blueberry

$5.00

Luccio Moscato Berry

$5.00

Luccio Moscato Peach

$5.00

Mirassou Chardonnay

$9.00

Mirassou Merlot

$9.00

Natura Pinot Noir

$7.00

Stella Rosa Red

$15.00

Stella Rosa Prosecco

$9.00

Dark Horse Cabernet

$5.00

Hob Nob Pinot Noir

$8.00

Skeleton Wine

$12.00

Bonterra Zinfandel

$15.00

Dark House Sauvigon Blanc

$9.00

Belaire Brut

$25.00

M&C Imperial

$100.00Out of stock

M&C Ice

$100.00Out of stock

Brut

$25.00Out of stock

Black Girl Magic Red Blend

$25.00

Black Girl Riesling

$25.00

Chateau Chardonnay

$35.00

Mirassou Chardonnay

$20.00

Mirassou Merlot

$22.00

Natura Pinot Noir

$25.00

Stella Rosa Red

$35.00

Belaire Brut

$150.00

Football Sunday

Blue Moon Pitcher

$12.00

House Margarita Pitcher

$15.00

Jameson Shots

$5.00

Stella Artois Pitcher

$15.00

Ten House Beer Pitcher

$10.00

Budlight Beer Buckets

$25.00

Miller Light Beer Buckets

$25.00

Coroana Beer Buckets

$30.00

Heinken Beer Buckets

$30.00

Budweiser Beer Buckets

$25.00

Stella Beer Buckets

$30.00

Dos Xx

$30.00

Angry Ochard Beer Bucket

$30.00

Bluemoon Beer Buckets

$35.00

Strawberry Mimosa

$5.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$5.00

Original Mimosa

$5.00

Blush Mimosa

$5.00

Wine Down Wednesday

Black Girl Resling

$5.00

Black Girl Rose

$5.00

Bonterra Zinfandel

$5.00

Buttercup Chardonnay

$5.00Out of stock

Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00

Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

Hob Nob Pinot Noir

$5.00

Luccio Peach

$5.00

Luccio Blueberry

$5.00

Luccio Berry

$5.00

Mirassou Merlot

$5.00

Natura Pinot Noir

$5.00

Stella Rosa Roso

$5.00

Chateau Souverain Chardonnay

$5.00

Mimosa's

Blush Mimosa

$9.00

Germain Bellini

$15.00

Mermaid Mimosa

$12.00

Peach Mimosa

$9.00

Peach Bellini

$10.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$7.00

Original Mimosa

$7.00

Strawberry Mimosa

$9.00

Watermelon Mimosa

$9.00

Mimosa Carafte

$20.00

Tequlia & Taco Tuesday

Deleon Blanco

$5.00

Deleon Repo Shot

$5.00

Lobos Joven Shots

$10.00

Lunazul Blanco

$5.00

Lunazul Repo

$5.00

Deleon Blanco Margarita

$10.00

Deleon Repo Margarita

$10.00

Lobos Joven Margarita's

$12.00

Lunazul Blanco Margarita

$7.00

Lunazul Repo Margarita

$7.00

Whiskey Monday's

Crown Royal Shots

$5.00

Crown Peach Shots

$5.00

Crown Apple Shots

$5.00

Jack Daniels Shots

$5.00

Jack Honey Shots

$5.00

Jack Apple Shots

$5.00

Jim Beam Shots

$5.00

Jim Beam Vanilla Shots

$5.00

Jim Beam Apple Shots

$5.00

Frozen Cocktails

Creme De La Creme

$11.00+

Hurricane Blue

$11.00+

Jolly Rancher

$11.00+

Peach Whiskey Freeze

$11.00+

Strawberry Lemonade

$11.00+

Swirl

$11.00+

Sample

$11.00+

$10 Cocktails

Bourbon Mule

$10.00

Blueberry Raspberry Lemondrop

$10.00

Liquid Marijuana

$10.00

Mango Breeze

$10.00

Northside Sour

$10.00

Perfect Ten

$10.00

Sunshine On The Westside

$10.00

Spicy Margarita

$10.00

Margaritas Pitchers

Lunazul Blanco

$20.00

Lunazul Reposado

$20.00

Teremana Blanco

$30.00

Teremana Reposada

$35.00

Patron

$40.00

Dusse

$50.00

Thursday Gameday

Ten Paloma Margarita

$12.00

Blind Old Fashion

$15.00

Ginger Sparkler

$10.00

Jamie Cosmo Me

$12.00

Catering Pans

1/2 Pan Of Candied Yams

$45.00

1/2 Pan Of Garden Salad

$20.00

1/2 Pan Salmon

$85.00

1/2 Pan Seasonal Vegetables

$50.00

1/2 Pan Whole Wings

$45.00

1/3 Pan of Baked Beans

$35.00

1/3 Pan of Candied Yams

$35.00

1/3 Pan of Collard Greens

$35.00

1/3 Pan of Macaroni and Cheese

$30.00

1/3 Pan of Mashed Potatoes

$35.00

1/3 Pan of Salmon

$60.00

1/3 Pan of Seasonal Veggies

$35.00

1/3 pan of Turkey Wings

$70.00

1/3 pan of TurkeyRibs

$70.00

1/3 Pan of Whole Wings

$30.00

100 Wings

$150.00

Delivery Charge

$50.00

Half Pab Mashed Potato

$50.00

Half Pan Catfish

$80.00

Half Pan Green Beans

$45.00

Half Pan Green Beans

$45.00

Half Pan Grilled Wings

$102.00

Half Pan Of Bbq Beans

$50.00

Half Pan Of Collards

$50.00

Half Pan Of Mac N Cheese

$60.00Out of stock

Half Pan Turkey Ribs

$102.00

Halk Pan Grilled Wings

$100.00

Large Party Charge

$150.00

Pan Of Baked Beans

$100.00

Pan Of Candied Yams

$90.00

Pan Of Collard Greens

$100.00

Pan Of Green Beans

$90.00

Pan Of Grilled Wings

$200.00

Pan Of Grilled Wings

$200.00

Pan Of LP Chicken White

$120.00

Pan Of Mashed Potatos

$70.00

Pan Of Turkey Ribs

$204.00

Pan Of Turkey Wings

$204.00

Pan Of Whole Wings

$90.00

Panof Mac And Cheese

$120.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$20.00

Decarlo

$16,000.00

AMWINS

$11,000.00

Pan Of Sliders

$120.00

Derrrick Morrow

$1,080.20

1\2 Pan Of Chicken tenders

$60.00

Half Pan Of Turkey. Wings

$102.00

Omega

$600.00

1/2 Pan Of Fries

$20.00

Invoice 401

$78.12

$10 Lunch Special TriSpark

10 LP Wings w/ Fries

$10.00

2 Sliders w/ Fries

$10.00

2 Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$10.00

Holiday Catering Menu

Meal #1

$150.00

Meal #2

$260.00

Meal #3

$360.00

Cajun Fried Turkey

$80.00

Oven Roasted Turkey

$70.00

Turkey Gravy

$10.00

Sliced Turkey Breast

$8.99

Half Pan Turkey Ribs

$120.00

Half Pan Turkey Wings

$120.00

Full Pan Turkey Ribs

$240.00

Full Pan Turkey Wings

$240.00

Carved Ham

$65.00

Half Pan Glazed Salmon

$120.00

Full Pan Glazed Salmon

$240.00

Mashed Potato

Collard Greens

Cornbread Dressing

Macaroni & Cheese

Potato Salad

Yellow Rice

Baked Beans

Season Vegetables

Candied Yams

Green Beans

Dozen Cornbread

$12.00

Dozen Yeast Rolls

$12.00

Butter Pound Cake

$45.00

Lemon Pound Cake

$45.00

Carrot Cake

$60.00

Red Velvet Cake

$60.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$25.00

Mamabu

$295.00

Weekday

1 Hose Hookah

$30.00

2 Hose Hookah

$60.00

Hookah Lounge Rental

$150.00

Weekend

1 Hose Hookah

$40.00

2 Hose Hookah

$65.00

Refill

1 Hose

$10.00

2 Hose

$5.00

Coal

$5.00

Hookah Lounge Rental

Employee Apparel

Employee Shirts

$9.00

Glass

$9.00

APPS

Bang Bang Shrimp

$13.95

Chips and Salsa

$7.95

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.95

Fried Pickles

$8.95

Loaded BBQ Nachos

$12.95

Pretzel Bites

$8.95

$10 Lunch Special

5 Wings and Fries

$10.00

Caesar Salad with Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Chicken Tenders Basket

$10.00

Classic Burger

$10.00

Lemon Pepper Chicken Dark Meat

$12.95Out of stock

Sliders - 3 -

$10.00

Tacos - 3 -

$10.00

Vegetable Plate (2)

$10.00

WINGS

$0.50 Wings

$2.50Out of stock

Bone In Wings

$14.95+

Boneless Wings

$12.95+

Grilled Wings

$11.95

SOUP AND SALADS

Cobb Salad

$14.95