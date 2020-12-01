American
Barbeque
Southern
Restaurant 10
10 Northside Dr
NW Atlanta, GA 30314
Beer
Angry Orchard
$5.00
Bud Light Btl
$3.00
Bluemoon
$6.00Out of stock
Budweiser
$4.50
Coors
$4.50
Corona
$4.50
Guinness
$5.00
Heineken
$6.00
High Noon
$5.50
Michelob Ultra
$4.50
Miller
$4.50
Modelo
$7.00Out of stock
Red Stripe
$7.00Out of stock
Sweetwater 420
$5.00
Stella Artois Btl
$5.50
Tropicalia IPA
$5.00
Terripan
$6.00Out of stock
White Claw
$8.00
Bud Light Bucket Sunday Football
$18.00
Heineken Bucket Football Sunday
$25.00
Budweiser Bucket Sunday Football
$18.00
Corona Bucket Football Sunday
$20.00
Miller Lite Bucket Football Sunday
$20.00
Coors Lite Bucket Football Sunday
$20.00
Bluemoon Bucket Football Sunday
$25.00
Stella Football Bucket Sunday
$25.00
Dos Equis Football Sunday
$25.00
Coors Light Special
$3.00
Miller Light Special
$3.00
Dos Xx
$6.00
Blue Moon DFT
$6.50Out of stock
Dos Xx
$5.50Out of stock
House Beer
$7.00
Stella Dft
$6.50Out of stock
Scofflaw Basement
$5.50
Three Taverns Night On Ponce
$5.50
Bluemoon Pitcher
$15.00Out of stock
Dos Xx Pitcher
$15.00Out of stock
House Beer Pitcher
$10.00Out of stock
Stella Pitcher
$12.00Out of stock
Scofflaw Basement Pitcher
$15.00
Three Taverns Night On Ponce
$12.00
Beverages
Arnold Palmer
$2.39
Bottle Water
$3.00
Diet Pepsi
$2.39
Fruit Punch
$2.39
Gingerale
$2.39
Ginger Beer
$2.50
Kid Soda
$1.50
Lemonade
$2.39
Mountain Dew
$2.39
Pepsi
$2.39
Root Beer
$2.39
Sierra Mist
$2.39
Soda Water
$2.39
Sweet Tea
$2.39
Sugar Free Red Bull
$5.00
Unsweet Tea
$2.39
Red Bull
$5.00
Alkaline Water
$4.50Out of stock
Watermelon Redbull
$5.00
Blueberry
$5.00
Blueberry Redbull
$5.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Dr.pepper
$2.69
Strawberry Puree
$1.00Out of stock
Mango Puree
$1.00
Peach Puree
$1.00
Passion Fruit
$1.00
Blackberry Puree
$1.00
Tropical Red Bull
$5.00
Pineapple Juice
$2.50
Cup Of Water
Specialty Cocktails
Atlanta United Punch 16 Oz
$16.00
Atlanta United Punch 20oz
$20.00
Baileys Mudslide
$15.00
Bob Marley
$15.00
Blueberry Teremana Margarita
$15.00
Ciroc Punch
$15.00
Hurricane Blue Freeze
$11.00
Soho Bomb
$14.00Out of stock
Lovin The Crew
$16.00
Patron Margarita
$16.00
Paradise Ten Margarita
$15.00
Pineapple Express
$16.00
Pineapple Express 20oz
$22.00
Red Sangria
$14.00
The 10 Margarita
$16.00
The Mule
$14.00
The Lebron
$15.00
White Sangria
$14.00
$5 House Margarita
$5.00
Sorel Margarita
$15.00
Top Shelf Margarita
$25.00
Classic Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
$9.00
Apple Martini
$10.00
Bahama Mama
$10.00
Bloody Mary
$10.00Out of stock
Cosmoplitan
$12.00
Dirty Gin Martini
$12.00
Dirty Vodka Martini
$12.00
Fireball
$10.00
French 75
$16.00
French Connection
$15.00
French Martini
$14.00
Incredible Hulk
$13.00
Jagerbomb
$6.00
Kamikaze
$10.00
Kentucky Mule
$10.00
Ketel One Lemon Drop
$13.00
Lemon Drop
$10.00
Long Beach Top
$15.00
Long Beach Well
$9.50
Long Island Iced Tea- Top
$15.00
Mai Tai
$10.00
Manhattan Rocks
$12.00
Manhattan Up
$12.00
Margarita Top Shelf
$12.50
Margarita Well
$5.00
Blue MF
$17.90
Classic Mojito
$12.00Out of stock
Dusse Side Car
$16.00Out of stock
Hennessy Margarita 16 Oz
$16.00
Hennessy Margarita 20 Oz
$22.00
Dusse Margarita
$16.00
Dusse Margarita 20 Oz
$22.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Pineapple Mojito
$12.00
Rum Punch
$13.00
Old Fashion
$15.00
Sex on the Beach
$10.00
Sidecar
$16.00
Srewdriver
$10.00
Strawberry Lemondrop
$16.00
Tequila Sunrise
$10.00
Texas Margarita
$14.00
Tom Collins
$10.00
Top Shelf Texas Margarit
$16.00
Vodka Collins
$10.00
Vodka Martini Rocks
$12.00
Vodka Martini Up
$12.00
Vodka Redbull
$12.00
Liquor
Ciroc
$15.00
Ciroc Apple
$15.00
Ciroc Peach
$15.00
Ciroc Pineapple
$15.00
Ciroc Mango
$15.00
Ciroc Summer Citrus
$15.00Out of stock
Grey Goose
$14.00
Grey Goose Strawberry
$14.00
Grey Goose Watermelon
$14.00
Ketel One
$9.00
Ketel One Citreon
$9.00
New Amsterdam
$7.00
New Amsterdam Mango
$7.00
Titos
$13.00
Well Vodka
$5.00
Bombay Sapphire
$10.00
Tanqueray
$11.00
Well Gin
$5.00
Bacardi
$7.50
Capt Spiced Rum
$5.00
Capt Black
$15.00
Capt Pine
$8.00
Captain Coconut
$8.00
Capt White
$8.00
Malibu
$5.00
Well Rum
$5.00
Dewars
$10.00
Johnny Walker Black
$16.50
Johnny Walker Red
$11.00
Macallan 12
$16.00
Avion
$10.00
Avion Reserva Cristalino
$35.00
Casmigos Blanco
$15.00
Casamigos Anejo
$22.00
Casamigos Reposado
$20.00
Cana De Oro Anejo
$15.00
Campo Bravo
$7.00
Cana De Oro Extra Anejo
$20.00
Cincoro Blanco
$26.00
Cincoro Reposado
$30.00
Deleon Blanco
$10.00
Deleon Reposado
$12.00
Don Julio Blanco
$13.00
Don Julio Anejo
$15.00Out of stock
Don Julio Reposado
$14.00
Don Julio 1942
$40.00
Gran Coramino
$14.00
Ghost Spicy Tequila
$8.00
Lunazul BLANCO
$6.00
Lunazul REPOSADO
$6.00
818 Blanco
$10.00
818 Reposado
$12.00
Patron
$13.00
Patron Anejo
$16.00
Patron Reposado
$13.00
Teramana Blanco
$13.00
Teramana Reposado
$15.00
Well Tequila
$6.00
Avion Repo
$18.00
Avion Reseva Cristalino
$500.00
Casa Migo Repo Bottle
$150.00
818 Anjeo
$15.00
Herradura Anejo
$14.00
Herradura Reposado
$15.00
Herradura Silver
$15.00
Lobos Joven
$20.00
Lobos Repo
$25.00
Lobos Extra Anjeo
$45.00
Lobos Mezcal
$22.00
Bushmills Black
$14.00
Bushmills Red
$10.00Out of stock
Blue Note
$9.00
Crown Apple
$9.50
Crown Royal
$9.50
Crown Peach
$9.50
Fireball
$7.50
Kentucky
$5.00
Jack Daniels
$7.00
Jack Daniels Triple Mash
$16.00
Jack Honey
$8.00
Jameson
$5.00
Jameson Orange
$7.00
Jim Beam
$5.00
Jim Beam Peach
$5.00Out of stock
Jim Beam Vanilla
$5.00
Jack Apple
$11.50
Jim Black
$7.00
Jim Beam Honey
$5.00
Jim Beam Apple
$5.00
Johnny Walker Red
$15.00
Macallan
$20.00
Makers Mark
$10.00
Mercer
$12.00
Mitchers
$15.00
Powers Irish Whiskey
$8.00
Skewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
$8.50
Woodford Reserve
$13.00
Uncle Nearest
$15.00
Well Whiskey
$6.00
Jack Fire
$8.00
Knob Creek
$15.00
Johnny Walker Black
$20.00
Camus
$8.00
Courvosier
$15.00
Dusse
$15.00
Hennessy
$15.00
Martell
$13.00
Remy Vsop
$16.00
Remy 1738
$18.00
Remy Vsop Bottle
$275.00
Bottle Of Dusse
$275.00
Villa Massa Amaretto
$8.00Out of stock
Baileys
$12.00
Chambord
$12.00
Grand Marnier
$14.00
Hypnotic
$9.50
Jagermeister
$8.50
Grand Marnier Cuvee Louis Alexandre
$25.00
Basil Hayden
$14.00
Blade And Bow
$14.00
Bulleit
$14.00
4 Roses
$14.00
Evan Williams
$11.00
Legent
$11.00
Mitchers
$15.00
Woodford Reserve
$13.00
Shots Shots Shots
Wine
Chateau Chardonnay
$7.00
Bella Sera Moscato
$8.00
Black Girl Magic Rose
$15.00
Black Girl Magic Reisling
$15.00
Brut
$7.00Out of stock
Chateau Souverain Cabernet
$9.00
Luccio Moscato Blueberry
$5.00
Luccio Moscato Berry
$5.00
Luccio Moscato Peach
$5.00
Mirassou Chardonnay
$9.00
Mirassou Merlot
$9.00
Natura Pinot Noir
$7.00
Stella Rosa Red
$15.00
Stella Rosa Prosecco
$9.00
Dark Horse Cabernet
$5.00
Hob Nob Pinot Noir
$8.00
Skeleton Wine
$12.00
Bonterra Zinfandel
$15.00
Dark House Sauvigon Blanc
$9.00
Belaire Brut
$25.00
M&C Imperial
$100.00Out of stock
M&C Ice
$100.00Out of stock
Brut
$25.00Out of stock
Black Girl Magic Red Blend
$25.00
Black Girl Riesling
$25.00
Chateau Chardonnay
$35.00
Mirassou Chardonnay
$20.00
Mirassou Merlot
$22.00
Natura Pinot Noir
$25.00
Stella Rosa Red
$35.00
Belaire Brut
$150.00
Football Sunday
Blue Moon Pitcher
$12.00
House Margarita Pitcher
$15.00
Jameson Shots
$5.00
Stella Artois Pitcher
$15.00
Ten House Beer Pitcher
$10.00
Budlight Beer Buckets
$25.00
Miller Light Beer Buckets
$25.00
Coroana Beer Buckets
$30.00
Heinken Beer Buckets
$30.00
Budweiser Beer Buckets
$25.00
Stella Beer Buckets
$30.00
Dos Xx
$30.00
Angry Ochard Beer Bucket
$30.00
Bluemoon Beer Buckets
$35.00
Strawberry Mimosa
$5.00
Pineapple Mimosa
$5.00
Original Mimosa
$5.00
Blush Mimosa
$5.00
Wine Down Wednesday
Black Girl Resling
$5.00
Black Girl Rose
$5.00
Bonterra Zinfandel
$5.00
Buttercup Chardonnay
$5.00Out of stock
Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon
$5.00
Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc
$5.00
Hob Nob Pinot Noir
$5.00
Luccio Peach
$5.00
Luccio Blueberry
$5.00
Luccio Berry
$5.00
Mirassou Merlot
$5.00
Natura Pinot Noir
$5.00
Stella Rosa Roso
$5.00
Chateau Souverain Chardonnay
$5.00
Mimosa's
Tequlia & Taco Tuesday
Whiskey Monday's
Frozen Cocktails
$10 Cocktails
Margaritas Pitchers
Thursday Gameday
Catering Pans
1/2 Pan Of Candied Yams
$45.00
1/2 Pan Of Garden Salad
$20.00
1/2 Pan Salmon
$85.00
1/2 Pan Seasonal Vegetables
$50.00
1/2 Pan Whole Wings
$45.00
1/3 Pan of Baked Beans
$35.00
1/3 Pan of Candied Yams
$35.00
1/3 Pan of Collard Greens
$35.00
1/3 Pan of Macaroni and Cheese
$30.00
1/3 Pan of Mashed Potatoes
$35.00
1/3 Pan of Salmon
$60.00
1/3 Pan of Seasonal Veggies
$35.00
1/3 pan of Turkey Wings
$70.00
1/3 pan of TurkeyRibs
$70.00
1/3 Pan of Whole Wings
$30.00
100 Wings
$150.00
Delivery Charge
$50.00
Half Pab Mashed Potato
$50.00
Half Pan Catfish
$80.00
Half Pan Green Beans
$45.00
Half Pan Green Beans
$45.00
Half Pan Grilled Wings
$102.00
Half Pan Of Bbq Beans
$50.00
Half Pan Of Collards
$50.00
Half Pan Of Mac N Cheese
$60.00Out of stock
Half Pan Turkey Ribs
$102.00
Halk Pan Grilled Wings
$100.00
Large Party Charge
$150.00
Pan Of Baked Beans
$100.00
Pan Of Candied Yams
$90.00
Pan Of Collard Greens
$100.00
Pan Of Green Beans
$90.00
Pan Of Grilled Wings
$200.00
Pan Of Grilled Wings
$200.00
Pan Of LP Chicken White
$120.00
Pan Of Mashed Potatos
$70.00
Pan Of Turkey Ribs
$204.00
Pan Of Turkey Wings
$204.00
Pan Of Whole Wings
$90.00
Panof Mac And Cheese
$120.00Out of stock
Sweet Potato Pie
$20.00
Decarlo
$16,000.00
AMWINS
$11,000.00
Pan Of Sliders
$120.00
Derrrick Morrow
$1,080.20
1\2 Pan Of Chicken tenders
$60.00
Half Pan Of Turkey. Wings
$102.00
Omega
$600.00
1/2 Pan Of Fries
$20.00
Invoice 401
$78.12
$10 Lunch Special TriSpark
Holiday Catering Menu
Meal #1
$150.00
Meal #2
$260.00
Meal #3
$360.00
Cajun Fried Turkey
$80.00
Oven Roasted Turkey
$70.00
Turkey Gravy
$10.00
Sliced Turkey Breast
$8.99
Half Pan Turkey Ribs
$120.00
Half Pan Turkey Wings
$120.00
Full Pan Turkey Ribs
$240.00
Full Pan Turkey Wings
$240.00
Carved Ham
$65.00
Half Pan Glazed Salmon
$120.00
Full Pan Glazed Salmon
$240.00
Mashed Potato
Collard Greens
Cornbread Dressing
Macaroni & Cheese
Potato Salad
Yellow Rice
Baked Beans
Season Vegetables
Candied Yams
Green Beans
Dozen Cornbread
$12.00
Dozen Yeast Rolls
$12.00
Butter Pound Cake
$45.00
Lemon Pound Cake
$45.00
Carrot Cake
$60.00
Red Velvet Cake
$60.00
Sweet Potato Pie
$25.00
Mamabu
$295.00