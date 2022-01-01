Restaurant header imageView gallery

Restaurant 198

review star

No reviews yet

15540 Old Columbia Pike

Burtonsville, MD 20866

Order Again

Fountain Sodas

Ice Tea

$3.50

To-Go Fountain Drink

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Soft Drinks

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Bottled Water

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Boylan Shirley Temple bottled

$3.25

Perrier

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Kid's Apple Juice

$2.75

Kid's Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Tomato Juice

$3.25

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Dragonfruit Smothie

$7.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Pancakes / Toast / Waffles

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.50

Pancakes served w/ almond whipped cream, powdered sugar& seasonal berries

French Toast

$10.50

French toast topped w/ strawberry whipped cream, raspberry sauce, powdered sugar & seasonal berries

Bam Bam And Pebbles French Toast

$11.95

2 French Toast, covered in fruity pebbles, served w/ white chocolate sauce, maple syrup and almond whipped cream

Banana Cream Stuffed French Toast

$11.95

Americana Waffle

$10.95

Malted buttermilk waffle served w/ Maple syrup and butter

Strawberries & Cream Waffle

$12.95

Malted buttermilk waffle topped w/ fresh strawberry sauce & Almond whipped cream

Banana-Chocolate Chip Waffle

$12.95

Specialities

198 Benedict

$13.95

Toasted English muffin, Canadian Ham topped with poached eggs and creamy hollandaise sauce. Served w/ hash browns

Farmers Omelet

Farmers Omelet

$13.50

Eggs, baby spinach, sauteed onion, tomato, & goat cheese served w/ Mixed Greens + Dijon vinaigrette

Western Cowboy Omelet

$13.75

Eggs, chicken sausage, peppers, onions & Monterrey Jack cheese served w/ Mixed Greens + Dijon vinaigrette

The Denver Omelet

$13.95

Ham, cheddar cheese, peppers, onions, and tomatoes served w/ Mixed Greens + Dijon Vinaigrette

Garden Egg White Omelet

$12.95

Egg white, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese served w/ Mixed Greens + Dijon Vinaigrette

Hot & Spicy Omelet

$13.75

Eggs, chorizo, jalapenos, onions, monterrey jack cheese

Avocado Toast

$12.95

On Wheat or White toast, spread with mashed avocado, topped with spinach, and eggs cooked to liking w/ red skin breakfast potatoes

Sandwiches

B-E-T Sandwich

$12.50

On Sourdough bread, Bacon, American Cheese and Egg cooked to liking served w/ red skin breakfast potatoes

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$12.50

On Sourdough bread, Cheddar Cheese & Virginia Ham served w/ red skin breakfast potatoes

Egg Muffin Sandwich

$11.95

English muffin, egg cooked to liking, American cheese & turkey bacon, served w/ red skin breakfast potatoes

B-Fast Burger

$14.95

Fresh ground chuck, topped w/ egg cooked to liking and bacon on a brioche bun, served w/ red skin breakfast potatoes

BLT Sandwich

$10.99

Plant-Based

Veggie Bacon Avocado Toast

$13.75

Two slices w/ toast of choice topped w/ avocado mash, spinach & veggie bacon served w/ red-skin potatoes

Pumpkin Pancakes

$13.50

Two plant-based pumpkin pancakes topped w/ coconut whipped cream, maple syrup and chopped pecans

Tofu Scramble 198

$14.25

Tofu scramble w/ onions & peppers served w/ hash browns, beyond beef sausage & choice of toast

Vanilla French Toast

$13.50

Potato bread dipped in almond milk batter served w/ fresh berries, maple syrup and coconut whipped cream price

Veggie Breakfast Bowl

$13.95

Tofu scramble, breakfast potatoes, sliced avocado & sauteed spinach and mushrooms served w/ choice of toast

Kids Menu Breakfast

Kids 198

$6.95

Kid French Toast Triangles

$5.95

Kid Happy Face Pancakes

$5.95

Kids Chocolate Chip Waffle

$5.95

Breakfast Sides

Avocado Side

$3.95

Bowl Fruit

$5.00

Canadian Ham

$3.95

Chicken Sausage Link [1]

$2.95

Chicken Sausage Links [2]

$5.95

Egg (One)

$1.25

Eggs [2]

$2.50

English Muffin

$2.50

Gluten Free Toast (2)

$3.75

Guacamole Side

$4.50

Hand-Cut Fries

$4.75

Hash Browns

$3.95

Plain Bagel w/ cream cheese

$3.00

Pork Patties [2]

$3.95

Raisin Bread (2)

$2.50

Red Skin Potatoes

$3.95

Seasonal Berries

$4.25

Side Fruit

$3.25

Side Salad

$5.95

Single Avocado Toast

$5.95

Single French Toast

$4.25

Single Pancake

$4.25

Smoked Bacon [2]

$3.50

Smoked Bacon [4]

$6.95

Turkey Bacon [2]

$3.95

Veggie Bacon (2)

$3.95

Virginia Ham

$5.95

Wheat Toast [2]

$2.50

White Toast [2]

$2.50

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Sticks

$5.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.75

Kids Vanilla Sundae

$4.75

Desserts

Flambe caramelized banana served w/ 2 scoops chocolate ice cream, 1 scoop vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, dulce de leche & cherry

Toasted Tres Leches

$7.95

Topped w/ dulce de leche & toasted coconut

Lemon Flan

Lemon Flan

$7.95

Topped w/ almond whipped cream & seasonal berries

Funnel Fries Sundae

$7.95

Funnel fries topped w/ powdered sugar, vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup & sprinkles

Apple Empanadas

Apple Empanadas

$7.95

served w/ vanilla ice cream & dulce de leche

Banana Split Flambe

$9.95

Flambe caramelized banana served w/ 2 scoops chocolate ice cream, one vanilla, whipped cream, dulce de leche & cherry.

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

3 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.50

Strawberry Waffle Sundae

$9.95

Blueberrie Pie

$6.00

Pecan Pie

$6.00

Chocolate Cream Pie

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

French Apple Pie

$6.00

Coconut Pie

$6.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$5.75

Jasmine Rice

$3.95

Side Salad

$5.95

Whipped Potatoes

$4.95

Sauteed Seasonal Veggies

$5.95

Hand-Cut Fries

$4.75

Creamy Vinegar Coleslaw

$3.95

Sauteed Spinach

$5.75

Corn on the Cob

$3.95

Avocado Side

$3.95

Garlic Sourdough Bread [3]

$2.95

Sauteed Mushroom

$3.95

Side Grilled Beef 4 Oz.

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Vinagrette Jalapenos

$0.99

Grilled Jalapeños

$0.99

Side Cilantro Ranch

$0.99
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

198 is the intersection of food & community. Our Nuevo American Menu is fun, relaxed and a fresh perspective on American-ish cuisine. We are not just a restaurant, 198 is a neighborhood connector and lively familiar spot served with a spoonful of nostalgia. Think: All-Day Nuevo-American flavors, unique cocktails, and Burtonsville energy.

Website

Location

15540 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville, MD 20866

Directions

Banner pic
Main pic

