Restaurant Beatrice

1111 N Beckley Ave

Dallas, TX 75208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Brunch

BRUNCH APPETIZERS

House Biscuits & Andouille Gravy

House Biscuits & Andouille Gravy

$12.00

Classic

3 Oysters Beatrice

$11.00

6 Oysters Beatrice

$30.00

Dozen Oysters Beatrice

$55.00

Bread Basket

$14.00

6 Oysters on the Half-Shell

$32.00

Dozen Oysters on the Half-Shell

$49.00

Louisiana Charcuterie

$29.00

Cajun Egg Rolls

$16.00

Okra Fries

$16.00

BRUNCH MAINS

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Mammaw’s Fried Chicken and Waffle

$20.00

Beatrice Benedict with House Andouille

$19.00

Beatrice Breakfast

$18.00

Pain Perdu

$16.00

Vegan Jambalaya

$26.00

Fresh Catch BR

$26.00

Egg Special

$26.00

BRUNCH SIDES

Side of Two Eggs

$8.00

Waffle & Praline Syrup

$8.00

Stone Ground Grits

$8.00

House Bacon

$8.00

Truffled Potato Cracklins

$8.00

BRUNCH SOUPS & SALADS

Cup - Seafood & Andouille Gumbo

$13.00

Bowl - Seafood & Andouille Gumbo

$16.00

Cup - Green Gumbo

$8.00

Bowl - Green Gumbo

$12.00

Vegetarian – Poached Pear Salad

$14.00

Vegetarian – Baby Beet Salad

$14.00

Strawberry Salad

$14.00

Cajun Gumbo Mishaw Cup

$13.00

Cajun Gumbo Mishaw Bowl

$16.00

Cajun Caesar Salad

$16.00

Watermelon Salad

$16.00

Strawberry Salad

$16.00

Wine

Red

Intrinsic Cab Glass

$17.00

Old Ghost Glass

$29.00

Pflueger Glass

$18.00

Davis Bynum Glass

$18.00

BTL Intrinsic Cab

$58.00

BTL Old Ghost

$99.00

BTL Pflueger

$65.00

BTL Davis Bynum

$63.00

BTL Caymus

$197.00

BTL Belle Glos

$87.00

White

Rombauer Glass

$28.00

Orin Swift Glass

$23.00

Bravium Glass

$15.00

Elena Walch Glass

$14.00

Mer Soliel Chard Glass

$15.00

Michel Sarrazin et Fils Glass

$28.00

J. Lohr

$13.00

Unshackled Glass

$13.00

BTL Rombauer

$98.00

BTL Orin Swift

$79.00

BTL Bravium

$52.00

BTL Elena Walch

$49.00

BTL Michel Sarrazin et Fils Bottle

$89.00

BTL Unshackled

$48.00

BTL J. Lohr

$40.00

Rosé & Orange

Daou Rose Glass

$14.00

Sun Goddess Glass

$13.00

BTL Daou Rose

$54.00

BTL Sun Goddess

$48.00

Bubbles

Belstar Prosecco Glass

$12.00

BTL Belstar Prosecco

$37.00

BTL Emmolo No. 6

$69.00

BTL Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte

$89.00

BTL J Vineyards

$86.00

Cocktails

Beatrice

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Aunt Bea’s Old Fashioned

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Carnivale Hurricane

$16.00

Kir Royale

$15.00

Pineapple Margarita

$15.00

Uncle’s Old Fashioned

$17.00

Destiladora Maestra

$18.00

King Cake Milk Punch

$15.00

Ruby & Rosemary

$15.00

Green Fairy

$18.00

Vieux Carre

$15.00

Clarified Milk Punch

$15.00

Aunt Bea's Front Porch

$15.00

Seasonal Wine Spritz

$15.00

Lazurus Martini

$15.00

Classic

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$15.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$15.00

Dirty Martini

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$15.00

Mint Julep

$15.00

Mojito

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Rob Roy

$17.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$15.00

Tom Collins

$15.00

Whiskey Smash

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

White Russian

$15.00

Mocktails

Mocktail: Pineapple Marg

$12.00

Mocktail: Ruby & Rosemary

$12.00

Mocktail: Hurricane

$12.00

Mocktail: Old Fashioned

$12.00

Mocktail: Bartender's Choice

$12.00

Liquor

Vodka

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Monopolowa

$10.00

Tito’s

$12.00

DBL Belvedere

$24.00

DBL Chopin

$24.00

DBL Grey Goose

$24.00

DBL Ketel One

$24.00

DBL Monopolowa

$20.00

DBL Tito’s

$24.00

Gin

Bombay

$11.00

Fords Gin

$10.00

Haymans Gin

$11.00

Hendrick’s

$12.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

DBL Bombay

$22.00

DBL Fords Gin

$20.00

DBL Haymans Gin

$22.00

DBL Hendrick’s

$24.00

DBL Tanqueray

$26.00

Rum

Appleton Signature

$11.00

Ten to One

$13.00

Zacapa

$15.00

Meyers

$12.00

DBL Appleton Signature

$22.00

DBL Ten to One

$26.00

DBL Zacapa

$30.00

DBL Meyers

$24.00

Agave

Banhez Mezcal

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$39.00

Cruz de Fuego Mezcal

$13.00

El Velo

$10.00

La Gritona

$17.00

DBL Banhez Mezcal

$24.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$34.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$28.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$32.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$78.00

DBL Cruz de Fuego Mezcal

$26.00

DBL El Velo

$20.00

DBL La Gritona

$34.00

Whiskey

Angel’s Envy

$17.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Blacklands Brown Sugar Bourbon

$12.00

Blanton’s

$25.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

EH Taylor

$21.00

Jameson

$12.00

Maker’s Mark

$12.00

Milam and Green - Port Finish

$17.00

Old Overholt

$10.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Uncle Nearest 1856

$17.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$15.00

Whistle Pig 10 Year

$21.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

WP - Bourbon

$17.00

WP - Rye

$17.00

Laphroaig

$23.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$16.00

Uncle Nearest Rye

$15.00

DBL Angel’s Envy

$34.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$26.00

DBL Blacklands Brown Sugar Bourbon

$24.00

DBL Blanton’s

$50.00

DBL Crown Royal

$24.00

DBL Eagle Rare

$24.00

DBL EH Taylor

$42.00

DBL Jameson

$24.00

DBL Maker’s Mark

$24.00

DBL Milam and Green - Port Finish

$34.00

DBL Old Overholt

$20.00

DBL Sazerac

$24.00

DBL Uncle Nearest 1856

$34.00

DBL Uncle Nearest 1884

$30.00

DBL Whistle Pig 10 Year

$42.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$26.00

DBL WP - Bourbon

$34.00

DBL WP - Rye

$34.00

DBL Laphroaig

$46.00

DBL Rittenhouse Rye

$24.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$32.00

Digestifs/Brandy

Taylor Fladgate 10 Yr

$13.00

Sandeman Sherry

$10.00

Royal Tokaji

$18.00

Guillon-Painturaud VSOP

$21.00

Navarre Cognac

$59.00

Saint Louise Brandy

$12.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Blacklands Bourbon

$12.00

Bendt Bourbon Creme

$11.00

Faretti Biscotti

$12.00

Faretti Chocolate

$12.00

Guillon Painturad VSOP

$21.00

DBL Taylor Fladgate 10 Yr

$26.00

DBL Sandeman Sherry

$20.00

DBL Royal Tokaji

$36.00

DBL Guillon-Painturaud VSOP

$42.00

DBL Navarre Cognac

$118.00

DBL Saint Louise Brandy

$24.00

DBL Disaronno Amaretto

$24.00

DBL Frangelico

$24.00

DBL Kahlua

$22.00

DBL Blacklands Bourbon

$24.00

DBL Bendt Bourbon Creme

$22.00

DBL Faretti Biscotti

$24.00

DBL Faretti Chocolate

$24.00

DBL Guillon Painturad VSOP

$42.00

Liqueurs

Aperol

$10.00

Apple Schnapps

$8.00

Bendt Bourbon Creme

$11.00

Benedictine

$13.00

Borghetti Espresso Liqueur

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Combier Creme de Cassis

$12.00

Combier Elderflower

$12.00

Combier Orange

$12.00

Creme de Cacao

$8.00

Creme de Violette

$10.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$12.00

Dolin Red Vermouth

$9.00

Dolin Dry Vermouth

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$13.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Herbsaint

$10.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Limoncello (Caravella)

$11.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

Pimm's

$13.00

Praline Liqueur

$10.00

Rumchata

$12.00

Vieux Pontarlier

$18.00

Kubler

$17.00

Faretti Biscotti

$12.00

Faretti Chocolate

$12.00

DBL Aperol

$20.00

DBL Apple Schnapps

$16.00

DBL Bendt Bourbon Creme

$22.00

DBL Benedictine

$26.00

DBL Borghetti Espresso Liqueur

$24.00

DBL Campari

$24.00

DBL Combier Creme de Cassis

$24.00

DBL Combier Elderflower

$24.00

DBL Combier Orange

$24.00

DBL Creme de Cacao

$16.00

DBL Creme de Violette

$20.00

DBL Disaronno Amaretto

$24.00

DBL Dolin Red Vermouth

$18.00

DBL Dolin Dry Vermouth

$18.00

DBL Fernet Branca

$26.00

DBL Frangelico

$24.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$24.00

DBL Herbsaint

$20.00

DBL Kahlua

$22.00

DBL Limoncello (Caravella)

$22.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$16.00

DBL Pimm's

$26.00

DBL Praline Liqueur

$20.00

DBL Rumchata

$24.00

DBL Vieux Pontarlier

$36.00

DBL Kubler

$34.00

DBL Faretti Biscotti

$24.00

DBL Faretti Chocolate

$24.00

Beer

Draft

Tank 7

$7.00

Abita

$7.00

Bottles & Cans

Dos Equis

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Karbach Hopadilla

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Whiteclaw

$6.00

NA Bev

Soda

Cola

$4.00

Diet Cola

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Spritz

$4.00

Mandarin Soda

$4.00

Black Cherry Soda

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Coffee

Coffee Service

$6.00

Decaf Coffee Service

$6.00

Juice

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$8.00

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit

$8.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Pantry Staples

4 Oz House Hot Sauce

8 Oz House Hot Sauce

4 Oz Apple Puree

8 Oz Apple Puree

12 Oz Bread and Butter Pickles

$7.00

4 Oz 5 Pepper Jelly

$8.00

4 Oz Strawberry Jam

$8.00

16 Oz Dill Pickles

$8.00

8 Oz Pickled Okra

$14.00

16 Oz Cajun Pickled Eggs

$11.00

6 Oz Chow Chow

$10.00

4 Oz Chow Chow

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
James Beard Award Finalist for "Best New Restaurant" in the US. "Restaurant of the Year" by Eater Dallas and "Best New Restaurants" by D Magazine. Restaurant Beatrice is a New-Orleans inspired restaurant that celebrates the magic of Louisianan cuisine. Find yourself sitting amidst a fleur-de-lis wallpapered dining room in a renovated charming Craftsman home as you enjoy a seasonal contemporary Cajun/Creole menu originating from the creativity and heirloom recipes of Chef Michelle Carpenter and Chef Terance Jenkins. Beatrice is one of just four B-Corp Certified restaurants in the US. Operations make considerations for the environment, all people, and our community. We are the first commercial partner for Restorative Farms in S. Dallas, an urban farm that provides organic produce. Nearly everything is scratch-made, from andouille sausage to citrus stock used in drinks. Serving traditional dining indoor and seafood boils on the patio, our mission is Bienvenue to All!

1111 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX 75208

