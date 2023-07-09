Restaurant info

James Beard Award Finalist for "Best New Restaurant" in the US. "Restaurant of the Year" by Eater Dallas and "Best New Restaurants" by D Magazine. Restaurant Beatrice is a New-Orleans inspired restaurant that celebrates the magic of Louisianan cuisine. Find yourself sitting amidst a fleur-de-lis wallpapered dining room in a renovated charming Craftsman home as you enjoy a seasonal contemporary Cajun/Creole menu originating from the creativity and heirloom recipes of Chef Michelle Carpenter and Chef Terance Jenkins. Beatrice is one of just four B-Corp Certified restaurants in the US. Operations make considerations for the environment, all people, and our community. We are the first commercial partner for Restorative Farms in S. Dallas, an urban farm that provides organic produce. Nearly everything is scratch-made, from andouille sausage to citrus stock used in drinks. Serving traditional dining indoor and seafood boils on the patio, our mission is Bienvenue to All!

Website