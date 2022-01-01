Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Restaurant Bricco

1,771 Reviews

$$

78 LaSalle Rd

West Hartford, CT 06107

Order Again

Antipasti

L-Grilled Artichokes

$13.00

L-Soup

$8.00

L-Fried Calamari

$14.00

L-Meatballs

$14.00

L-Octopus Carpaccio

$15.00

Whipped Ricotta

$13.00

Sulumi & Cheese

$20.00

Salmon Flat Bread

$21.00

Burrata App

$15.00

Beef Carpaccio

$15.00

Antipasto For The Table

$20.00

Risotto Balls

$9.00

Grape Flatbread

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Dates

$13.00

L Burrata

$13.00

Antipasto

$20.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Salads

L-Baby Lettuces

$10.00

L-Boston Bibb Salad

$12.00

L- Caesar

$12.00

L-Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

L-Chopped Kale Salad

$12.00

L-Toscano Salad

$12.00

Pasta

L- Absolute Sausage

$21.00

L-Absolute Chicken

$21.00

L-Absolute Shrimp

$24.00

L-Wood Oven Baked Rigatoni

$21.00

L-Squid Ink Cavatelli

$24.00

L-Rustichella Rigatoni Bolognese

$18.00

L-My Mom's” Spaghetti Carbonara

$18.00

L-House Made Riccotta Gnocchi

$23.00

L-Pasta Marinara

$12.00

L-Penne Alla Vodka

$17.00

L-Penne w Oak Grilled Chicken

$22.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$20.00

Gigante Scarpariello

$21.00

L Cappaletti

$23.00Out of stock

Braised lamb ragout over pappardelle, straciatella mozzarella

Lunch Spaghetti Daniel

$17.00

L - Fettuccini Clams

$25.00Out of stock

L-Butternut Rav

$21.00

Norma

$18.00Out of stock

L - Grandma Ravioli

$17.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Gnocci

$18.00

Pizza

Our Bianco Pie

$19.00

ricotta, goat cheese, red onion, pistachio & truffle honey

Margherita

$17.00

organic tomatoes, fior di latte mozzarella & basil

Wild Mushroom

$20.00

fresh mozzarella, Melinda Mae, Parmigiano & truffle paste

Pepperoni

$19.00

organic tomatoes, mozzarella, red onion & fresh oregano

Sausage Eggplant Pie

$18.00

Spicy Soppressata

$19.00

organic mozzarella, hot honey, nduja pork

Stadium Pie

$16.00

Heirloom Tomato Pie

$18.00

Quattro

$20.00

Fior Di Latte Pie

$18.00

Potato pie

$17.00

Main Plates

L-Chicken Milianese

$22.00

L-Classic Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

L-Grilled Hanger Steak Salad

$29.00

L Salmon

$25.00

Salmon Flat Bread

$21.00

Side Salmon Add On

$16.00Out of stock

L Cod

$23.00Out of stock

Halibut

$26.00Out of stock

Tuna

$30.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

L-Chicken & Avocado Whole Wheat Wrap

$17.00

L-Grilled Lobster & Cheese Sandwich

$28.00

Hot Honey CKN Sandwich

$17.00

Shrimp Wrap

$19.00

Tuna Melt

$14.00Out of stock

Steak Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Tomato Mozzarella Panini

$16.00Out of stock

Pork Cutlet Sandwich

$18.00

Shrimp Sandwich

$17.00

Tenderloin Sandwich

$18.00

KIDS MENU

CHEESE PIZZA

$12.00

GRILLED CHICKEN VEG

$12.00

KIDS ICE CREAM

PENNE W/ BUTTER

$12.00

PENNE W/ MARINARA

$12.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$12.00

SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS

$12.00

SPAGHETTI W/ BUTTER

$12.00

SPAGHETTI W/ MARINARA

$12.00

Sides

Side Asparagus

$5.00Out of stock

Side Broccoli

$5.00

Side Chicken Breast

$9.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Marinara

$2.00

Side Mushrooms

$5.00

Side Pasta Marinara

$6.00

Side Polenta

$6.00

Side Potato Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Side Potato PUREE

$5.00

Side Truffle Fries

$6.00

Side Of Feloni Bread

$2.00

Side Green Beans

$5.00

Pasta Sauces by Quart (All Sold Cold)

Marinana - Quart

$10.00

Bricco Vodka Sauce - Quart

$20.00

Bolognese - Quart

$20.00

Aunt Josies Sunday Sauce - Quart

$20.00

Bricco Meatballs (12 count)

$36.00

DESSERT

Affogato

$8.00

Cannoli

$10.00

Apple Fig Jam Crostata

$12.00

Nutella Pie

$13.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$11.00

Toffee Pudding Cake

$11.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$12.00

Fallen Choc Soufflee

$12.00

Ice Cream Pistachio

$7.00

Cookies & Cream Gelato

$7.00

Lemon Tart

$11.00Out of stock
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat and Live Well Always

Location

78 LaSalle Rd, West Hartford, CT 06107

Directions

Restaurant Bricco image
Restaurant Bricco image

