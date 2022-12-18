  • Home
Restaurant des Familles 7163 Barataria Blvd

No reviews yet

7163 Barataria Blvd

Marrero, LA 70072

Order Again

Catering Food

Mini Crab Cakes #24

$46.00

Cajun Deviled Eggs #24

$20.00

Mini Muffulettas #24

$45.00

Alligator Mushrooms #24

$48.00

Shrimp Remoulade 1/2 Pan

$35.00

Shrimp Cocktail 1/2 Pan

$35.00

Crabmeat Remick Each

$15.00

Cochon Sliders #24

$38.00

Quart Chicken Gumbo

$25.00

Quart Seafood Gumbo

$35.00

Quart Turtle Soup

$38.00

Quart Crawfish Etouffee

$35.00

1/2 Pan Red Beans

$30.00

1/2 Pan Chicken Jambalaya

$47.00

1/2 Pan Seafood Jambalaya

$65.00

1/2 Pan Chicken Alfredo

$45.00

1/2 Pan Seafood Alfredo

$60.00

1/2 Pan Shrimp Lafitte

$65.00

1/2 Pan Chicken Parmesan

$55.00

Quart Grits

$16.00

Quart Creamed Spinach

$16.00

Quart Sauteed Corn

$16.00

Quart Garlic Mashed Potato

$16.00

Quart Potato Salad

$16.00

1/2 Pan Bread Pudding

$35.00

Whole Pecan Pie

$38.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

7163 Barataria Blvd, Marrero, LA 70072

