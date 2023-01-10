El Amigo Fry Basket Deep Creek
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1120 George Washington Hwy N, Chesapeake, VA 23323
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pollard's Chicken - Portsmouth
4.3 • 1,686
4806 George Washington Hwy Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chesapeake
Big Woody's Bar & Grill - Chesapeake Square Mall
4.1 • 1,422
4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Unit 872 Chesapeake, VA 23321
View restaurant
Pollard's Chicken - Battlefield Blvd
4.4 • 1,298
717 Battlefield Blvd S Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurant