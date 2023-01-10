Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Amigo Fry Basket Deep Creek

No reviews yet

1120 George Washington Hwy N

Chesapeake, VA 23323

Order Again

Breakfast

# B1 - Chicken & Waffle

$5.99

# B2 - Waffle (1)

$3.99

# B3 - Breakfast Burrito

$3.99

Burritos

Pork Burrito

$7.99

Beef (Birria) Burrito

$7.99

Beef (Diced) Burrito

$7.99

Chicken Burrito

$7.99

Chicken

#1 - 3 pc. Tenders

#1 - 3 pc. Tenders

$8.99

Two sides and a roll are included with dinner. Premium, all-white meat chicken, hand dipped, lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown.

#2 - 2 pc. Chicken

#2 - 2 pc. Chicken

$7.99

Two sides and a roll are included with dinner. Bone In Chicken, hand dipped batter and deep fried to a golden brown.

#3 - 3 pc. Chicken

$9.99

Two sides and a roll are included with dinner. Bone In Chicken, hand dipped batter and deep fried to a golden brown.

#4 - 4 pc. Chicken

$10.99

Two sides and a roll are included with dinner. Bone In Chicken, hand dipped batter and deep fried to a golden brown.

#5 - 8 pc. Chicken Basket

$14.99

Bone In Chicken, hand dipped batter and deep fried to a golden brown. Chicken Only

#6 - 14 pc. Chicken Basket

$24.99

One Large side and 6 rolls are included with dinner. Bone In Chicken, hand dipped batter and deep fried to a golden brown.

#7 - 21 pc. Chicken Basket

$29.99

Bone In Chicken, hand dipped batter and deep fried to a golden brown. Chicken Only

#8 - Wing Basket

$7.99

Wings served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch, upon request.

#9 - Wing Dinner

$9.99

Traditional wings with your choice of sauce.

#10 - Gizzard Basket

$6.99

#11 - Liver Basket

$6.99
#12 - Gizzard Dinner

#12 - Gizzard Dinner

$8.99

Two sides and a roll are included with dinner.

#13 - Liver Dinner

#13 - Liver Dinner

$8.99

Two sides and a roll are included with dinner.

#14 - Pork Chop Dinner

$10.99

Two sides and a roll are included with dinner.

#15 - Liver/Gizzard Basket

$13.99

Sandwiches

#30 - Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

#31 - BBQ Sandwich

$4.99

#32 - Fish Sandwich

$4.99

#33 - Crab Cake Sandwich

$5.99

#34 - Pork Chop Sandwich

$5.99

#35 - Oyster Sandwich

$5.99

# 36 - Hamburger

$5.99

Seafood

#20 - 2 pc. Fish Dinner

#20 - 2 pc. Fish Dinner

$8.99

#21 - 8 pc. Family Fish Dinner

$20.99

#22 - Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

#23 - Shrimp Basket

$12.99

#24 - Seafood Dinner

$14.99

#25 - Clam Dinner

$10.99

#26- Clam Basket

$8.99

#27 - 2 pc. Crab Cake Dinner

$12.99

#28 - Oyster Dinner

$12.99

Sopes

Pork Sopes

$2.99

Beef (Birria) Sopes

$2.99

Beef (Diced) Sopes

$2.99

Chicken Sopes

$2.99

Tacos

Beef (Birria) Taco

$2.49

Beef (Diced) Taco

$2.49

Chicken Taco

$2.49

Pork Taco

$2.49

Tamales

Tamales are a traditional Mexican dish made with a corn based dough mixture that is filled with various meats or beans and cheese. Tamales are wrapped and cooked in corn husks or banana leaves, but they are removed from the husks before eating. Try them served with pico de gallo on top and a side of guacamole and rice.
Bone-In Chicken Tamales

Bone-In Chicken Tamales

$3.99

Traditional Central American tamale.

Chicken Tamales

$3.99

Pork Tamales

$3.99

Tortas

A torta is a Mexican sandwich served on a soft roll and filled with meat, sauce, and various toppings such as Beans, Salsa, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Cilantro, & Crema. .

Beef (Birria) Tortas

$7.99

Beef (Sliced) Tortas

$7.99

Chicken Tortas

$7.99

Pork Tortas

$7.99

Sides & Extras

1 pc. Pork Chop

$1.99

1 pc. Fish

$1.99

1 pc. Chicken

$1.99
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$1.99+

Collards

$1.99+

Corn on Cob

$1.99

French Fries

$1.99+

Fried Corn

$1.99

Green Beans

$1.99+

House Beans

$1.99+

Hushpuppies (6)

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$1.99+

Mashed Potatoes

$1.99+

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$5.99
Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$1.79

Potato Salad

$1.99+

Roll (1)

$0.60

Rolls (12)

$2.99

Cornbread

$1.99+

Hushpuppies

$1.99+

Rice

$1.99+

Kids Meals

Chicken Kids Meal

$5.99

Corn Dog Kids Meal

$5.99

Desserts

Pie (Slice)

$2.99

Pie (Whole)

$14.99

Cake (Slice)

$2.69

Cake (Whole)

$29.95

Sweet Cornbread

$2.69

Funnel Strips

$4.99
Churros

Churros

$1.99

Churros are a type of fried dough, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1120 George Washington Hwy N, Chesapeake, VA 23323

