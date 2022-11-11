Restaurant header imageView gallery

Restaurant Nola

review star

No reviews yet

523 East Gregory Street

Pensacola, FL 32502

Order Again

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.25

Barq's Rootbeer Bottle

$3.25

Barq's Red Cream Soda

$3.25

Community Coffee

$2.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.25

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.25

Orange Juice

$3.00

Virgin Frozen

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

NA Bev 2

$3.00

NA Bev 1 (Copy)

$3.00

T Shirt

T Shirt

$25.00

Appetizers

Geaux Geaux Shrimp

$12.99

Natchitoches Meat Pies

$9.99

Crawfish & Andouille Dip

$14.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.99

Boudin

$9.99

Boudin Balls

$9.99

BBQ Shrimp Starter

$12.99

Crab Cakes

$16.95

Chicken Wings

$9.99+

Debris Fries

$10.50

Crab Claws

$17.50+

Saints Geaux Geaux Shrimp

$6.49

Saints Boudin Balls

$4.99

Saints FGT

$5.49

Saints Meat Pies

$4.99

Loaded Potato Cakes

$11.99

Salads

House Salad

$7.99

Shrimp Remoulade Salad

$16.99

Seared Tuna Salad

$19.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Gumbo

Chicken & Andouille Gumbo

$6.50+

Seafood Gumbo

$6.99+

Creole Gumbo

$6.99+

Quart Seafood

$22.00

Quart Chicken & Andouille

Gallon Creole Gumbo

$85.00

Louisiana Favorites

BBQ Shrimp

$19.99

Red Beans & Rice

$7.99+

Crawfish Etouffee

$8.99+

Jambalaya (Pork & Sausage)

$7.99+

Shrimp - Seafood Basket

$20.99

Fried Oysters - Seafood Basket

$23.99

Fried Soft Shell Crab - Seafood Basket

$17.99+

Fried Fish - Seafood Basket

$18.99

Any Two - Seafood Basket

$24.99

Any Three - Seafood Basket

$25.99

Blackened Fish Plate

$20.99

Grilled Fish Plate

$20.99

Boiled Shrimp

$21.99+

Fried Mullet Plate

$13.00

Shrimp & Grits

$22.99

Po-Boys

Shrimp Po Boy

$17.99+

Oyster Fried Po Boy

$20.99+

NOLA Combo Fried Shrimp & Oyster Po Boy

$19.99+

Fried Soft Shell Crab Po Boy

$23.99+

Fish Po Boy

$14.99+

Geaux Geaux Shrimp Po Boy

$18.99+

Geaux Geaux Fish Po Boy

$15.99+

Geaux Geaux Oyster Po Boy

$21.99+

Geaux Geaux Soft Shell Crab

$15.99+

Roast Beef Debris Po Boy

$16.99+

Surf & Turf Po Boy

$17.99+

French Fries with Roast Beef Debris Po Boy

$17.99+

BBQ Shrimp Po Boy

$18.99+

Hamburger Char Grilled Po Boy

$19.99+

Smoked Sausage Grilled Po Boy

$18.99+

Andouille Sausage Grilled Po Boy

$18.99+

Alligator Sausage Grilled Po Boy

$18.99+

Hot Sausage Patty Grilled Po Boy

$18.99+

Geaux Geaux NOLA Combo Fried Shrimp & Oyster Po Boy

$12.99+

Smoked Turkey Poboy

$14.99+

Sandwiches

Muffuletta

$23.99+

NOLA Burger

$13.99

Hamburger Char-grilled

$10.99

Bayou Burger

$13.99

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Shrimp Burger

$14.99

Seared Tuna Burger

$15.95

Sides

French Fries

$4.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25

Onion Rings

$5.25

Hush Puppes

$6.99

Debris Fries

$10.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Potato Salad

$4.95

Steamed Vegetables

$4.25

Pep Jack Potatoes

$4.95

Creamed Spinach

$5.25

Side of Rice

$2.00

Corn on the Cobb

$3.00

Zapp's Potato Chips

$2.50

1 Bread Loaf

$4.00

Soft Shell Crab Side

$10.00

Cup of Oysters

$16.99

Fish Filet side (1)

$4.00

Tuna Filet

$12.00

Chicken Filet

$7.00

Debris Side

$3.25

Alligator Side

$5.50

Andouille Side

$5.00

Smoked Sausage Side

$4.50

Hot Sausage

$5.00

Crawfish & Andouille Dip SIDE

$3.75

Cup of Shrimp

$12.99

Burger Pattie

$6.00

Add Filet

$38.00

Add Ribeye

$38.00

Side of bread

Side of Dressing

$0.50

Piece of Bacon

$1.00

Desserts

Beignets

$6.99

Bread Pudding

$6.99

Bananas Foster Cheesecake

$7.99

Chocolate Layer Mousse Cake

$7.99

Kids Menu

Kids Shrimp

$7.50

Kids Fish Fingers

$7.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Sauces

Geaux Geaux Sauce

$1.75

Ginger Sesame Dressing

$0.75

Remoulade

$0.75

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Side Hollandaise

$1.75

Side Avo Mayo

$1.25

Side Marchand du Van

$1.75

Side Olive Salad

$3.00

Steaks

Steak Nola

$47.99

Ribeye New Orleans

$44.99

Pasta

Pasta Nola

$22.99

Creole Pasta Florentine

$20.99

Nightly Special

Grits N Grouper

$24.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A little taste of Nola in downtown Pensacola!

Location

523 East Gregory Street, Pensacola, FL 32502

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

