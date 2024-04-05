Restaurant header imageView gallery

Restaurant Orsay

3,711 Reviews

$$$

3630 Park St.

Jacksonville, FL 32205

Order Again

Raw Bar

#1 East Oyster (1)

$4.00

#1 East Oysters (6)

$24.00

#1 East Oysters (12)

$48.00

Marinated Calamari

$15.00

Chilled calamari with Nicoise olives, capers, fresh tomato, and parsley finished with basil oil

Rock Shrimp Toast

$26.00

King crab meat dressed in a tarragon aioli served on top of Pullman white bread with fresh radish and celery leaves on a bead of arugula salad

#2 East Oyster (1)

$4.00

#2 East Oysters (6)

$24.00

#2 East Oysters (12)

$48.00

Sea Scallop Tartare

$18.00

Diced raw sea scallops with key lime, red onion, cucumber, and jalapeno served with house-made crispy potato chips

Scallop Crudo

$26.00

Thinly sliced raw scallop, pickled red pepper, fresh radish, Granny Smith apples, haricots verts, Champagne vinegar, basil oil, and Maldon

#1 Gulf Oyster (1)

$4.00

#1 Gulf Oysters (6)

$24.00

#1 Gulf Oysters (12)

$48.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

Poached wild local shrimp served chilled with our house-made cocktail sauce and fresh grated horseradish

Smoked Trout Spread

$18.00

Smoked Carolina trout tossed with Dukes mayonnaise, red onion and chives served with an arugula salad and house-made everything crackers

#2 Gulf Oysters (1)

$4.00

#2 Gulf Oysters (6)

$24.00

#2 Gulf Oysters (12)

$48.00

Mix Dz Oysters

$48.00

Orsay Plateau

$95.00

#1 West Oysters (1)

$4.00

#1 West Oysters (6)

$24.00

#1 West Oysters (12)

$48.00Out of stock

Petite Plateau

$50.00

Grand Plateau

$160.00

#2 West Oysters (1)

$4.00

#2 West Oysters (6)

$24.00

#2 West Oysters (12)

$48.00

House-Made Charcuterie

Charcuterie Plateau

$50.00

A selection of all of our house-made charcuterie served with Dijon mustard, red onion marmalade, house-made bread and butter pickles, cornichons, pickled pearl onions, and toasted baguette

Pate Du Jour

$16.00

Daily selection of house-made pate de campagne served with toasted baguette, cornichons, pickled pearl onions, and Dijon mustard

Pate Du Jour

$16.00Out of stock

Seasonal Rillettes

$16.00

Trois Foie Mousse

$16.00

A velvety mousse of chicken and duck liver with a little bit of foie gras, served with a red onion marmalade and toasted baguette

Seasonal Rillettes

$16.00

Appetizers

Roasted Oysters

$20.00

Gulf oysters roasted with bacon lardons, spinach, shallots, garlic cream, and Parmigiano-Reggiano

Sauteed Calamari

$15.00

Calamari sautéed with fresh tomatoes, basil, and Nicoise olives, finished with basil oil and chives

Escargots

$20.00

Escargot served over a bed of sautéed mushrooms, asparagus, lemon, garlic butter, and upland cress

Seared Sea Scallop Appetizer

$22.00

Seared sea scallops served with sauce soubise, carrots, celery, Swiss chard, salt cured lemon, and truffle oil

Prince Edward Island Mussels Appetizer

$20.00

Prince Edward Island mussels sautéed with garlic, butter, white wine, and fresh herbs

Hudson Valley Foie Gras

$32.00

Seared Hudson Valley foie gras with a red beet fluid gel, crispy custard bread, hazelnut puree, red onion marmalade, sweet tea sorghum reduction and candied Marcona almonds

Tomato Tartare

$15.00

Roasted Roma tomatoes, red onions, capers, chives, and mustard oil served with toasted baguette

Small Lobster Mac N Cheese

$16.00

Large Lobster Mac N Cheese

$24.00

Cavatappi pasta served with fresh lobster meat, lobster reduction, mornay, garlic cream, Gruyere, Parmigiano, and finished with fine herbs

Steak Tartare

$20.00

Raw beef tenderloin freshly diced a la minute with capers, red onion, mustard oil, and toasted baguette

Marinated Olives

$12.00

Marinated olives topped with lemon zest and a side of Marcona almonds

Bresaola Tarte

$16.00Out of stock

Bacon Tarte

$16.00Out of stock

Mushroom Tarte

$16.00Out of stock

Soup & Salads

Onion Soup

$18.00

Traditional French onion soup topped with toasted baguette and broiled Gruyere

Soup Du Jour

$16.00

Daily selection

Cup Of Soup

$8.00

Haricots Verts Salad

$16.00

Chilled French green beans, toasted hazelnuts, baby tomatoes, and red onions dressed in a creme fraiche vinaigrette

Orsay Salad

$16.00

A clean, simple salad of mixed baby lettuces, cucumber, baby tomatoes, red onions, and Parmigiano-Reggiano dressed in our Dijon-Champagne vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$16.00

Fresh spinach served with bacon lardons, spiced pecans, Granny Smith apples, and blue cheese crumbles dressed in a bacon vinaigrette

Soup Du Jour

$16.00

Cup Of Soup

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Fresh, crisp Little Gem lettuces served with fried capers, salt cured lemon and egg yolk, dressed in our house-made Caesar dressing and served with a Parmigiano, caper, and anchovy buttered baguette

Lyonnaise Salad

$18.00

1/2 Caeser Salad

$9.00

Fromage & Cured Meats

Fromage & Cured Meats (1)

$9.00

Daily selection served with truffled honey, spiced pecans, and Granny Smith apples

Fromage & Cured Meats (3)

$24.00

Daily selection served with truffled honey, spiced pecans, and Granny Smith apples

Fromage & Cured Meats (5)

$35.00

Daily selection served with truffled honey, spiced pecans, and Granny Smith apples

Sandwiches

Croque Madame

$18.00

Spiced braised pork shoulder served on a toasted baguette with broiled Gruyere and roasted garlic cream, topped with a fried egg and served with a petite Orsay salad

Hamburger

$20.00

Pan seared patty on a house-made yeast bun, served with baby lettuces, tomato jam, raw red onions, ketchup, aioli, and a side of pommes frites

Orsay Burger

$45.00

Pan seared patty on a house-made yeast bun topped with a slab of Hudson Valley foie gras, red onion marmalade, and a side of pommes frites

Entrees

Shepherd’s Pie

$24.00

A ragout of fresh seasonal vegetables with a truffled mashed potato crust topped with truffle oil

Prince Edward Island Mussels Frites

$34.00

Prince Edward Island mussels sautéed with garlic, butter, white wine, and fresh herbs served with a side of pommes frites

Carolina Trout

$34.00

Sautéed North Carolina trout served with haricots verts, roasted fingerling potatoes, toasted Marcona almonds and a lemon brown butter vinaigrette

Pan Roasted Fish

$40.00

Daily selection of pan roasted fish served over Anson Mills heirloom grits, fresh creamed corn, and bacon lardons finished with lobster roe butter and upland cress

Seared Sea Scallops

$45.00

Seared sea scallops served on top of a butternut squash risotto, Parma prosciutto, and parmigiano stock topped with a pea tendril salad

Bouillabaisse

$38.00

A rustic and hearty take on the traditional Provencal seafood stew of fish and shellfish in a saffron-tomato broth served with grilled baguette and rouille

Lobster Pot Pie

$50.00

A whole butter poached Maine lobster served out of the shell on a house-made pink peppercorn biscuit with English peas, carrots, fennel, radish, and asparagus in a roasted lobster reduction sauce

Cassoulet

$36.00

A whole leg and thigh of duck confit served over a rich stew of Great Northern beans and lima beans with caramelized pearl onions, English peas, fresh lamb bacon, and boudin blanc

Pan Roasted Fish

$40.00

Pan Roasted Duck Breast

$40.00

Pan seared duck breast with French green lentils, bacon lardons, carrot puree, and roasted duck jus topped with crispy carrots

Springer Mt. Farms Chicken

$35.00

Pan seared airline chicken breast, braised leg and thigh meat served with heirloom carrots, roasted shallots, mushrooms, fingerling potatoes, bacon lardons, and a red wine poultry jus

Eden Farms Berkshire Pork Chop

$40.00

Pan seared bone-in rib chop served with white wine and apple braised cabbage, bacon lardons, roasted fingerling potatoes, and a Pommery mustard cream sauce

Beef Stroganoff

$32.00

Red wine braised short rib served with leeks, roasted mushrooms, and creme fraiche all tossed with fresh pappardelle pasta

Steak Frites

$35.00

Pan seared hanger steak seasoned with rosemary and served with a rich red wine jus and butter sauce and a side of pommes frites

Filet Mignon

$52.00

Pan seared beef tenderloin served with truffled mashed potatoes, roasted mushrooms, bacon lardons, roasted Brussels sprouts, pearl onions, and a red wine jus

Lamb Sirloin

$46.00

16 oz. NY Strip

$60.00

Grand Bouillabaise

$110.00

Sides

Sauteed Spinach

$10.00

Fresh spinach with butter, garlic, and shallots

Creamed Spinach Gratin

$12.00

Fresh spinach roasted with mornay, garlic cream, and parmigiano

Pommes Frites

$10.00

House-made fries served with ketchup and aioli

Vegetable Ragout

$12.00

Seasonal vegetables with butter, garlic, and thyme

Black Truffle Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Cavatappi pasta with mornay, garlic cream, shaved truffle peelings, and truffle oil

Truffled Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Mashed potatoes with butter, cream, and truffle oil

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Brussels sprouts with bacon lardons, pearl onions, garlic, and thyme

Truffle Frites

$14.00

Roasted Mushrooms

$10.00

Roasted Portobello, Button, and Shiitake mushrooms with olive oil, garlic, shallots, and thyme

Specials

Reuben Special

$21.00

Pasta Special

$33.00

Appetizers

Marinated Olives

$12.00

Marinated olives topped with lemon zest and a side of Marcona almonds

Seared Scallops of Tofu

$18.00

Seared tofu with sauce soubise, carrot, celery, Swiss chard, salt cured lemon, and truffle oil

Warm Mushroom Salad

$16.00

Roasted mushrooms, red radish, sauce soubise, Champagne gastrique, and fine herbs

Tomato Tartare

$15.00

Roasted Roma tomatoes, red onions, capers, chives, and mustard oil served with toasted baguette

Mushroom Tarte Flambee

$16.00

Roasted mushrooms, truffle oil, and fine herbs

Vegetable Tarte Flambee

$16.00

Tomato sauce, Nicoise olives, roasted mushrooms, parsley, and olive oil

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Brussels sprouts with bacon lardons, pearl onions, garlic, and thyme

Soups & Salads

Soup Du Jour

$16.00

Daily selection

Haricots Verts Salad

$16.00

Chilled French green beans, toasted hazelnuts, baby tomatoes, and red onions dressed in a creme fraiche vinaigrette

Orsay Salad

$16.00

A clean, simple salad of mixed baby lettuces, cucumber, baby tomatoes, red onions, and Parmigiano-Reggiano dressed in our Dijon-Champagne vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$16.00

Fresh spinach served with bacon lardons, spiced pecans, Granny Smith apples, and blue cheese crumbles dressed in a bacon vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Faux Madame

$18.00

Roasted mushrooms served on a toasted baguette with broiled Gruyere and roasted garlic cream, topped with a fried egg and served with a petite Orsay salad

Grilled Guyere vegetarian

$14.00

Brioche and melted Gruyere served with pommes frites

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$14.00

Brioche, creamy peanut butter, and house-made jam served with pommes frites

Orsay Impossible Burger

$20.00

Entrees

Vegan Shepherd’s Pie

$24.00

Vegan Bouillabaisse

$26.00

Seared "scallops" of tofu and assorted vegetables in a saffron-tomato broth served with a side of grilled baguette

Veggies and Grits

$28.00

Anson Mills antebellum grits served with creamed corn and heirloom vegetables topped with upland cress

Pasta Pimavera

$22.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed with tomato sauce, seasonal vegetables, and olive oil

Truffle Papardelle

$24.00

Pappardelle pasta tossed with cream, mushroom duxelle, roasted mushrooms, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and Black truffle shavings

Omelletes

Goat Cheese Omelette

$16.00

Spanish goat cheese and a fine herb beurre blanc

Spinach Omelette

$18.00

Sautéed spinach, tomato confit, and Parmigiano-Reggiano

Mushroom Omelette

$20.00

Roasted portobello, cremini, and shiitake mushrooms, Gruyere, and a fine herb beurre blanc

Sides & Misc.

Sauteed Spinach

$10.00

Fresh spinach with butter, garlic, and shallots

Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Mashed potatoes with butter, cream, and truffle oil

Creamed Spinach Gratin

$12.00

Fresh spinach roasted with mornay, garlic cream, and parmigiano

Vegetable Ragout

$12.00

Seasonal vegetables with butter, garlic, and thyme

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Brussels sprouts with bacon lardons, pearl onions, garlic, and thyme

Roasted Mushrooms

$10.00

Roasted Portobello, Button, and Shiitake mushrooms with olive oil, garlic, shallots, and thyme

Desserts

Creme Brulee

$14.00

Madagascar vanilla bean

Butter Pecan Bread Pudding

$14.00

Nutella mousse, chocolate genoise, toasted hazelnuts, cocoa nibs, fudge sauce, raspberry ice cream

Tart Cherry Galette

$14.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Mousse Dome

$14.00

Ritz cracker crust, chantilly cream

Pumpkin Gingerbread Cake

$14.00

Caramel Cheesecake

$14.00

Ice Cream Trio

$12.00

Daily selection

Sorbet Trio

$12.00

Daily selection

Macaron

$5.00

Hazelnut Rocher

$5.00

Bon Bons

$5.00

Orange Cardamom Tartlet

$5.00

Apple Brandy Canele

$5.00

Peppermint Marshmallow

$5.00

Petite Brulee

$5.00

Single Scoop

$4.00

Bday Trio

Petite Fours Grand Tower

$35.00

A grand tower showcasing our entire petite fours selection

Pint Ice Cream

1 Pint Ice Cream

$16.00

Daily selection

Petite Selections

Petite Selections

Family Meals

Fam Vegetable Shepherd's Pie

$60.00

Fam Pork Shepherd's Pie

$80.00

Fam Cassoulet

$80.00

Fam Roasted Chicken

$80.00

Fam Beef Stroganoff

$80.00

Fam Meatloaf

$80.00Out of stock

Batched Cocktails

Batched French Pear Pint

$20.00

Batched French Pear Quart

$35.00

Batched Hey Jealousy Pint

$20.00

Batched Hey Jealousy Quart

$35.00

Batched Crucial Taunt Pint

$20.00

Batched Crucial Taunt Quart

$35.00

Batched East Bound & Down Pint

$20.00

Batched East Bound & Down Quart

$35.00

Batched Blood Orange Pint

$20.00

Batched Blood Orange Quart

$35.00

Batched Specialty Pint

$25.00

Batched Specialty Quart

$40.00

N/A Beverages

Acqua Panna

$8.00

Club Soda

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

OJ

$4.00

OJ Carafe

$8.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull 16oz

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$8.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

Americano

$8.00

Cappuccino

$8.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$6.00

Decaf Coffee

$5.00

Decaf Latte

$8.00

Espresso

$6.00

Latte

$8.00

Macchiato

$8.00

Pot of Organic Tea

$8.00

Regular Coffee

$5.00

Grace Mocktail Menu

Elder Fashioned

$8.00

Apple Bottoms

$8.00

Large Maro

$8.00

Cereal Justice

$8.00

Castaway Mojito

$8.00

Hibiscus Crunch

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCorkage Fee
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3630 Park St., Jacksonville, FL 32205

Directions

Gallery
Restaurant Orsay image
Restaurant Orsay image
Restaurant Orsay image

