Restaurant Orsay
3,711 Reviews
$$$
3630 Park St.
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Raw Bar
#1 East Oyster (1)
#1 East Oysters (6)
#1 East Oysters (12)
Marinated Calamari
Chilled calamari with Nicoise olives, capers, fresh tomato, and parsley finished with basil oil
Rock Shrimp Toast
King crab meat dressed in a tarragon aioli served on top of Pullman white bread with fresh radish and celery leaves on a bead of arugula salad
#2 East Oyster (1)
#2 East Oysters (6)
#2 East Oysters (12)
Sea Scallop Tartare
Diced raw sea scallops with key lime, red onion, cucumber, and jalapeno served with house-made crispy potato chips
Scallop Crudo
Thinly sliced raw scallop, pickled red pepper, fresh radish, Granny Smith apples, haricots verts, Champagne vinegar, basil oil, and Maldon
#1 Gulf Oyster (1)
#1 Gulf Oysters (6)
#1 Gulf Oysters (12)
Shrimp Cocktail
Poached wild local shrimp served chilled with our house-made cocktail sauce and fresh grated horseradish
Smoked Trout Spread
Smoked Carolina trout tossed with Dukes mayonnaise, red onion and chives served with an arugula salad and house-made everything crackers
#2 Gulf Oysters (1)
#2 Gulf Oysters (6)
#2 Gulf Oysters (12)
Mix Dz Oysters
Orsay Plateau
#1 West Oysters (1)
#1 West Oysters (6)
#1 West Oysters (12)
Petite Plateau
Grand Plateau
#2 West Oysters (1)
#2 West Oysters (6)
#2 West Oysters (12)
House-Made Charcuterie
Charcuterie Plateau
A selection of all of our house-made charcuterie served with Dijon mustard, red onion marmalade, house-made bread and butter pickles, cornichons, pickled pearl onions, and toasted baguette
Pate Du Jour
Daily selection of house-made pate de campagne served with toasted baguette, cornichons, pickled pearl onions, and Dijon mustard
Seasonal Rillettes
Trois Foie Mousse
A velvety mousse of chicken and duck liver with a little bit of foie gras, served with a red onion marmalade and toasted baguette
Appetizers
Roasted Oysters
Gulf oysters roasted with bacon lardons, spinach, shallots, garlic cream, and Parmigiano-Reggiano
Sauteed Calamari
Calamari sautéed with fresh tomatoes, basil, and Nicoise olives, finished with basil oil and chives
Escargots
Escargot served over a bed of sautéed mushrooms, asparagus, lemon, garlic butter, and upland cress
Seared Sea Scallop Appetizer
Seared sea scallops served with sauce soubise, carrots, celery, Swiss chard, salt cured lemon, and truffle oil
Prince Edward Island Mussels Appetizer
Prince Edward Island mussels sautéed with garlic, butter, white wine, and fresh herbs
Hudson Valley Foie Gras
Seared Hudson Valley foie gras with a red beet fluid gel, crispy custard bread, hazelnut puree, red onion marmalade, sweet tea sorghum reduction and candied Marcona almonds
Tomato Tartare
Roasted Roma tomatoes, red onions, capers, chives, and mustard oil served with toasted baguette
Small Lobster Mac N Cheese
Large Lobster Mac N Cheese
Cavatappi pasta served with fresh lobster meat, lobster reduction, mornay, garlic cream, Gruyere, Parmigiano, and finished with fine herbs
Steak Tartare
Raw beef tenderloin freshly diced a la minute with capers, red onion, mustard oil, and toasted baguette
Marinated Olives
Marinated olives topped with lemon zest and a side of Marcona almonds
Bresaola Tarte
Bacon Tarte
Mushroom Tarte
Soup & Salads
Onion Soup
Traditional French onion soup topped with toasted baguette and broiled Gruyere
Soup Du Jour
Daily selection
Cup Of Soup
Haricots Verts Salad
Chilled French green beans, toasted hazelnuts, baby tomatoes, and red onions dressed in a creme fraiche vinaigrette
Orsay Salad
A clean, simple salad of mixed baby lettuces, cucumber, baby tomatoes, red onions, and Parmigiano-Reggiano dressed in our Dijon-Champagne vinaigrette
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach served with bacon lardons, spiced pecans, Granny Smith apples, and blue cheese crumbles dressed in a bacon vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Fresh, crisp Little Gem lettuces served with fried capers, salt cured lemon and egg yolk, dressed in our house-made Caesar dressing and served with a Parmigiano, caper, and anchovy buttered baguette
Lyonnaise Salad
1/2 Caeser Salad
Fromage & Cured Meats
Fromage & Cured Meats (1)
Daily selection served with truffled honey, spiced pecans, and Granny Smith apples
Fromage & Cured Meats (3)
Daily selection served with truffled honey, spiced pecans, and Granny Smith apples
Fromage & Cured Meats (5)
Daily selection served with truffled honey, spiced pecans, and Granny Smith apples
Sandwiches
Croque Madame
Spiced braised pork shoulder served on a toasted baguette with broiled Gruyere and roasted garlic cream, topped with a fried egg and served with a petite Orsay salad
Hamburger
Pan seared patty on a house-made yeast bun, served with baby lettuces, tomato jam, raw red onions, ketchup, aioli, and a side of pommes frites
Orsay Burger
Pan seared patty on a house-made yeast bun topped with a slab of Hudson Valley foie gras, red onion marmalade, and a side of pommes frites
Entrees
Shepherd’s Pie
A ragout of fresh seasonal vegetables with a truffled mashed potato crust topped with truffle oil
Prince Edward Island Mussels Frites
Prince Edward Island mussels sautéed with garlic, butter, white wine, and fresh herbs served with a side of pommes frites
Carolina Trout
Sautéed North Carolina trout served with haricots verts, roasted fingerling potatoes, toasted Marcona almonds and a lemon brown butter vinaigrette
Pan Roasted Fish
Daily selection of pan roasted fish served over Anson Mills heirloom grits, fresh creamed corn, and bacon lardons finished with lobster roe butter and upland cress
Seared Sea Scallops
Seared sea scallops served on top of a butternut squash risotto, Parma prosciutto, and parmigiano stock topped with a pea tendril salad
Bouillabaisse
A rustic and hearty take on the traditional Provencal seafood stew of fish and shellfish in a saffron-tomato broth served with grilled baguette and rouille
Lobster Pot Pie
A whole butter poached Maine lobster served out of the shell on a house-made pink peppercorn biscuit with English peas, carrots, fennel, radish, and asparagus in a roasted lobster reduction sauce
Cassoulet
A whole leg and thigh of duck confit served over a rich stew of Great Northern beans and lima beans with caramelized pearl onions, English peas, fresh lamb bacon, and boudin blanc
Pan Roasted Duck Breast
Pan seared duck breast with French green lentils, bacon lardons, carrot puree, and roasted duck jus topped with crispy carrots
Springer Mt. Farms Chicken
Pan seared airline chicken breast, braised leg and thigh meat served with heirloom carrots, roasted shallots, mushrooms, fingerling potatoes, bacon lardons, and a red wine poultry jus
Eden Farms Berkshire Pork Chop
Pan seared bone-in rib chop served with white wine and apple braised cabbage, bacon lardons, roasted fingerling potatoes, and a Pommery mustard cream sauce
Beef Stroganoff
Red wine braised short rib served with leeks, roasted mushrooms, and creme fraiche all tossed with fresh pappardelle pasta
Steak Frites
Pan seared hanger steak seasoned with rosemary and served with a rich red wine jus and butter sauce and a side of pommes frites
Filet Mignon
Pan seared beef tenderloin served with truffled mashed potatoes, roasted mushrooms, bacon lardons, roasted Brussels sprouts, pearl onions, and a red wine jus
Lamb Sirloin
16 oz. NY Strip
Grand Bouillabaise
Sides
Sauteed Spinach
Fresh spinach with butter, garlic, and shallots
Creamed Spinach Gratin
Fresh spinach roasted with mornay, garlic cream, and parmigiano
Pommes Frites
House-made fries served with ketchup and aioli
Vegetable Ragout
Seasonal vegetables with butter, garlic, and thyme
Black Truffle Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta with mornay, garlic cream, shaved truffle peelings, and truffle oil
Truffled Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes with butter, cream, and truffle oil
Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts with bacon lardons, pearl onions, garlic, and thyme
Truffle Frites
Roasted Mushrooms
Roasted Portobello, Button, and Shiitake mushrooms with olive oil, garlic, shallots, and thyme
Appetizers
Marinated Olives
Marinated olives topped with lemon zest and a side of Marcona almonds
Seared Scallops of Tofu
Seared tofu with sauce soubise, carrot, celery, Swiss chard, salt cured lemon, and truffle oil
Warm Mushroom Salad
Roasted mushrooms, red radish, sauce soubise, Champagne gastrique, and fine herbs
Tomato Tartare
Roasted Roma tomatoes, red onions, capers, chives, and mustard oil served with toasted baguette
Mushroom Tarte Flambee
Roasted mushrooms, truffle oil, and fine herbs
Vegetable Tarte Flambee
Tomato sauce, Nicoise olives, roasted mushrooms, parsley, and olive oil
Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts with bacon lardons, pearl onions, garlic, and thyme
Soups & Salads
Soup Du Jour
Daily selection
Haricots Verts Salad
Chilled French green beans, toasted hazelnuts, baby tomatoes, and red onions dressed in a creme fraiche vinaigrette
Orsay Salad
A clean, simple salad of mixed baby lettuces, cucumber, baby tomatoes, red onions, and Parmigiano-Reggiano dressed in our Dijon-Champagne vinaigrette
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach served with bacon lardons, spiced pecans, Granny Smith apples, and blue cheese crumbles dressed in a bacon vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Faux Madame
Roasted mushrooms served on a toasted baguette with broiled Gruyere and roasted garlic cream, topped with a fried egg and served with a petite Orsay salad
Grilled Guyere vegetarian
Brioche and melted Gruyere served with pommes frites
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Brioche, creamy peanut butter, and house-made jam served with pommes frites
Orsay Impossible Burger
Entrees
Vegan Shepherd’s Pie
Vegan Bouillabaisse
Seared "scallops" of tofu and assorted vegetables in a saffron-tomato broth served with a side of grilled baguette
Veggies and Grits
Anson Mills antebellum grits served with creamed corn and heirloom vegetables topped with upland cress
Pasta Pimavera
Cavatappi pasta tossed with tomato sauce, seasonal vegetables, and olive oil
Truffle Papardelle
Pappardelle pasta tossed with cream, mushroom duxelle, roasted mushrooms, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and Black truffle shavings
Omelletes
Sides & Misc.
Sauteed Spinach
Fresh spinach with butter, garlic, and shallots
Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes with butter, cream, and truffle oil
Creamed Spinach Gratin
Fresh spinach roasted with mornay, garlic cream, and parmigiano
Vegetable Ragout
Seasonal vegetables with butter, garlic, and thyme
Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts with bacon lardons, pearl onions, garlic, and thyme
Roasted Mushrooms
Roasted Portobello, Button, and Shiitake mushrooms with olive oil, garlic, shallots, and thyme
Desserts
Creme Brulee
Madagascar vanilla bean
Butter Pecan Bread Pudding
Nutella mousse, chocolate genoise, toasted hazelnuts, cocoa nibs, fudge sauce, raspberry ice cream
Tart Cherry Galette
Peanut Butter Chocolate Mousse Dome
Ritz cracker crust, chantilly cream
Pumpkin Gingerbread Cake
Caramel Cheesecake
Ice Cream Trio
Daily selection
Sorbet Trio
Daily selection
Macaron
Hazelnut Rocher
Bon Bons
Orange Cardamom Tartlet
Apple Brandy Canele
Peppermint Marshmallow
Petite Brulee
Single Scoop
Bday Trio
Petite Fours Grand Tower
A grand tower showcasing our entire petite fours selection
Pint Ice Cream
Batched Cocktails
Batched French Pear Pint
Batched French Pear Quart
Batched Hey Jealousy Pint
Batched Hey Jealousy Quart
Batched Crucial Taunt Pint
Batched Crucial Taunt Quart
Batched East Bound & Down Pint
Batched East Bound & Down Quart
Batched Blood Orange Pint
Batched Blood Orange Quart
Batched Specialty Pint
Batched Specialty Quart
N/A Beverages
Coffee & Tea
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
3630 Park St., Jacksonville, FL 32205