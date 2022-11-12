RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)

D&D Reservations No Longer Pre-Ordered

D&D is now first-come, first-served. Contact your DM to secure your seat each week as they will communicate your name to our staff. New players come on by as we have limited seating just for you. PURCHASING THIS FOR $0 DOES NOT RESERVE A SPOT. (This is a placeholder to inform people of the changes and will eventually be removed from our online ordering. Check out our FB group for more information.)