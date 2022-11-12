Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)

238 Reviews

$$

724 Massachusetts St.

Lawrence, KS 66044

Popular Items

Vegan General Tso's
House Fried Rice
Waffle Fries

Unique Menu Items

D&D Reservations No Longer Pre-Ordered

D&D Reservations No Longer Pre-Ordered

D&D is now first-come, first-served. Contact your DM to secure your seat each week as they will communicate your name to our staff. New players come on by as we have limited seating just for you. PURCHASING THIS FOR $0 DOES NOT RESERVE A SPOT. (This is a placeholder to inform people of the changes and will eventually be removed from our online ordering. Check out our FB group for more information.)

Specials (Limited time)

Poutine

$9.00Out of stock

crispy waffle fries covered in white cheddar and smothered in rich shiitake mushroom gravy

Chicken And Dumplings

Chicken And Dumplings

$14.00

creamy braised chicken breast and hearty stewed dumplings with carrot, celery, onion, and savory herbs

Carrot Cake Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Warm, gooey, spiced carrot cinnamon roll with a smear of cream cheese frosting

Plates

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$5.00+

RPG's signature waffle fries with all their delicious goodness. (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00+

Our house-salad is prepared with our hand-crafted champagne vinaigrette. The perfect alchemical balance of oil, acidity, sweetness, and bite, elevates our local spicy greens and spinach. Blended with goat cheese, candied walnuts, and cranberry.

Vegan General Tso's

Vegan General Tso's

$9.00

One of our signature dishes. If you haven't had our Vegan General Tso's ask anyone who has and they will tell you to order immediately. tempura cauliflower, house Tso sauce, furikake, scallions (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.00+

bechamel of white cheddar, mozzarella, cream cheese and parmesan, rigatoni noodles, garlic bread crumbs

Wings

$10.00

our full locally-sourced chicken wings fried and seared in your choice of honey garlic sauce or hot sauce with bleu cheese dress

Forager Tacos

Forager Tacos

$13.00

three tacos consisting of fried shiitake mushrooms, cotija cheese, pickled corn and black bean salsa, cilantro shoots, crema, and jalapeno

Loaded Parm Fries

$10.00

garlic parmesan aioli, pickled red onion, fresh jalapenos, pepperoncinis, parsley, and freshly grated parmesan all on a bed of our much beloved waffle fries *can be made GF upon request

House Fried Rice

$5.00+

Chicken Teriyaki Donburi

$14.00

Two local Campo Lindo chicken tenderloins, grilled and glazed in a house-made teriyaki sauce, served over a bed of house fried rice

Chicken Tinga

$13.00

Honey Turmeric Roasted Carrots

$6.00

roasted carrots in a glaze of honey, turmeric, and orange zest

Honey Maple Fried Chicken

$14.00

Local Campo Lindo chicken leg and thigh brined with garlic, dill and turmeric then breaded, fried, and drizzled with honey and maple syrup. Served with Texas toast and sweet potato waffle fries.

Cider-Glazed Brussels Sprouts

Cider-Glazed Brussels Sprouts

$6.00Out of stock

Apple cider, apple cider vinegar, house dijon made from ground mustard seeds and white wine, browned fresh shallots

Bangers and Mash

$14.00Out of stock

two charbroiled bratwurst served over a heap of creamy mashed potatoes with thyme, garlic, and shallots smothered in savory shiitake mushroom gravy.

Sandwiches

American Smashed Burger

American Smashed Burger

$13.00

two beef patties, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, butter lettuce, house pickle, damn sauce, bun (comes with waffle fries)

Roadhouse Melt

Roadhouse Melt

$14.00

two smashed patties, white cheddar, candied jalapeno, Texas-style BBQ sauce, bacon on Texas toast

Hot Chicken Sandwich

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

chicken breast, chili butter, house pickle, damn sauce slaw, bun (comes with waffle fries)

Smoked Bleu Cheese Burger

Smoked Bleu Cheese Burger

$14.00

Massive twelve-ounce grilled patty topped with charred red onions marinated in a red wine-honey reduction. Smoked bleu cheese and local spicy greens all on a fresh local bun. (Formerly called "Red Light, Blue Light")

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

white cheddar, parmesan, and mozzarella on texas toast with an agave aioli

Pub Chicken Sandwich

Pub Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Campo Lindo grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, local butter lettuce, hand-crafted beer mustard, crisped shallots, white cheddar cheese all on a fresh local bun.

Desserts

Loaded Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Sweet potato waffle fries tossed in cinnamon brown sugar; loaded with candied walnuts, brown butter apple compote, and drizzled with honey and marshmallow creme sauce

New York Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Chicken Tender Plate

Chicken Tender Plate

$7.00

Two local chicken tenders, a side of mac & cheese, and a piece of local Texas toast.

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

A simplified version of our famous mac and cheese made just for the kids.

Smashie

Smashie

$7.00

single smashed patty, one slice of cheddar, ketchup, pickles, and a side of fries

House Fried Rice

$5.00

a smaller portion of our entree fried rice; freshly sauteed carrots, celery, onion, and shallot tossed with jasmine rice and garlic ginger soy sauce

Bottled Mead

Black Labs 7 in Dog Years Bottle

Black Labs 7 in Dog Years Bottle

$25.00Out of stock
Black Labs Baron Bottle

Black Labs Baron Bottle

$25.00Out of stock
Black Labs End Game Bottle

Black Labs End Game Bottle

$25.00Out of stock
Black Labs Social Deduction Bottle

Black Labs Social Deduction Bottle

$25.00Out of stock

Cocktails To Go

Nat 20 for 20

Nat 20 for 20

$20.00

5 servings. Our house speciality. Earl grey and vanilla infused rum, falernum, lime juice, orange juice, pineapple juice and bitters. Served with instructions, lime wedges, nutmeg, a can of ginger beer on the side.

Large Format Health Potions To Go

Large Format Health Potions To Go

$16.00

House carbonated Sangria. Chablis, red blend, Cognac, blueberry juice, pineapple juice, lime juice, and bacon & berry tincture (optional).

Large Format Mana Potions To Go

Large Format Mana Potions To Go

$16.00

vodka, triple sec, apple juice, butterfly pea flower, spiced brown sugar syrup, edible glitter

Large Format Stamina Potions To Go

$16.00

Sour Apple liquor, Midori, vodka, mint green tea, simple, lime

Mead Mini Growler (32 oz)

rotating selection of meads from our tap list served in 32 oz mini growlers. Serves 7-8.
Social Deduction (now just $15 instead of $30)

Social Deduction (now just $15 instead of $30)

$15.00Out of stock

Social Deduction: Aged with citrus fruits, basil and spicy habanero peppers, this old favorite will delight all the senses with each sip. Half-price until the keg is gone.

Black Raspberry Treasure Growler

Black Raspberry Treasure Growler

$30.00

On Draft Mini Growler (32 oz)

"Our take on a witbier is brewed traditionally but then soured with Lactobacillus. This version features lactose, blue raspberry flavoring, vanilla and blue and pink cotton candy."

Lionshead Pilsner Growler

$15.00

Bell's Two Hearted Ale Growler

$15.00

"Brewed with 100% Centennial hops from the Pacific Northwest and named after the Two Hearted River in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, our American IPA is bursting with hop aromas ranging from pine to grapefruit from massive hop additions in both the kettle and the fermenter. Perfectly balanced with a malt backbone and combined with the signature fruity aromas of Bell's house yeast, Two Hearted® is remarkably drinkable and well suited for adventures everywhere."

KC Bier Co Hefeweizen

$15.00

"Hefeweizen is a pale, hazy, Bavarian-style wheat ale with bready malt flavors from 100% imported German-grown wheat, Pilsner and Vienna malt. Its low bitterness comes from modest amounts of imported Perle hops from Bavaria's famous Hallertau Valley hop-growing region. The most distinct character of Hefeweizen are its fruity banana esters and spicy clove-like phenols, which are derived entirely from our pure Hefeweizen yeast strain from Andechs, a Bavarian monastery brewery."

Torn Label Brewing Monk & Honey Ale

$15.00

This Belgian ale features local honey, a soft sweetness and just the right touch of spice from the yeast.

Austin Eastciders Blood Orange Cider

$15.00

"We blended blood oranges from Italy with bittersweet heirloom apples to create a cider with a zesty twist. With just the right amount of sweet and citrus flavors, our Blood Orange Cider is sure to brighten your day."

Fields & Ivy Summer Pasture Wheat

$15.00

"One of a kind wheat beer, brewed with genuine, Kansas grown, soft red winter wheat malt, pale barley malt, bitter orange peel and locally sourced honey. Brilliant, clean flavors and a stark white pillow of foam combine with floral Cascade hops and a kiss of citrus"

Merchandise

Deck of Cards

Deck of Cards

$4.00

A normal deck of cards with RPG's logo on the back. Enjoy!

"Mead" Opener

"Mead" Opener

$4.00

We call it a "mead" opener only because we serve mead. This is your standard double-hinged wine opener that everyone in the service industry stands behind.

Lapel Pin

Lapel Pin

$8.00

1.5 inches of pure metal, there is no other better way to show your support of RPG. Get them while supplies last.

RPG Etched Mug

RPG Etched Mug

$15.00

12oz mug of solid glass with the RPG logo permanently etched in. Part of our Kickstarter campaign and once these are gone they are gone forever. Get them while they last.

D20 Lowball Glass

$20.00

A high-end custom-made lowball glass with a real metal D20 affixed to the side. Only the stout of heart dare drink from this glass.

Small D&D Shirt

$20.00

Medium D&D Shirt

$20.00

Large D&D Shirt

$20.00

XL D&D Shirt

$20.00

XXL D&D Shirt

$20.00
Small RPG Shirt

Small RPG Shirt

$20.00
Medium RPG Shirt

Medium RPG Shirt

$20.00
Large RPG Shirt

Large RPG Shirt

$20.00Out of stock
XL RPG Shirt

XL RPG Shirt

$20.00
XXL RPG Shirt

XXL RPG Shirt

$20.00
XXXL RPG Shirt

XXXL RPG Shirt

$20.00
Small Members Shirt

Small Members Shirt

$10.00

Our members-only t-shirt. If you are a member of RPG you can own this shirt for just $10. Soft, comfy, stylish. What's not to love?

Medium Members Shirt

Medium Members Shirt

$10.00

Our members-only t-shirt. If you are a member of RPG you can own this shirt for just $10. Soft, comfy, stylish. What's not to love?

Large Members Shirt

Large Members Shirt

$10.00

Our members-only t-shirt. If you are a member of RPG you can own this shirt for just $10. Soft, comfy, stylish. What's not to love?

XL Members Shirt

XL Members Shirt

$10.00

Our members-only t-shirt. If you are a member of RPG you can own this shirt for just $10. Soft, comfy, stylish. What's not to love?

XXL Members Shirt

XXL Members Shirt

$10.00

Our members-only t-shirt. If you are a member of RPG you can own this shirt for just $10. Soft, comfy, stylish. What's not to love?

Small Raspberry Shirt

$20.00

Medium Raspberry Shirt

$20.00

Large Raspberry Shirt

$20.00

XL Raspberry Shirt

$20.00

XXL Raspberry Shirt

$20.00

Small Blue Shirt

$20.00

Medium Blue Shirt

$20.00

Large Blue Shirt

$20.00

XL Blue Shirt

$20.00

XXL Blue Shirt

$20.00

Small Olive Shirt

$20.00

Medium Olive Shirt

$20.00

Large Olive Shirt

$20.00

XL Olive Shirt

$20.00

XXL Olive Shirt

$20.00
Small 3-year Anniversary Shirt

Small 3-year Anniversary Shirt

$25.00

Medium 3-year Anniversary Shirt

$25.00

Large 3-year Anniversary Shirt

$25.00

XL 3-year Anniversary Shirt

$25.00

XXL 3-year Anniversary Shirt

$25.00

XXXL 3-year Anniversary Shirt

$25.00

Gamer Girl Jewelry

Faewild Shard Dice Set

$115.00

Blue Prismatic Rose Dice Set

$115.00

Hidden Fairy Dust Dice Set

$115.00

Sea Witch Dice Set (Liquid Core)

$140.00

Habitat Calendars

Habitat Women's Build Calendar

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chef Prepared Elevated Comfort Food. Full bar with custom drinks and mead on tap. A library of over a thousand board games

Website

Location

724 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, KS 66044

Directions

