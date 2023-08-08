Antojitos

Taco Dinner

$11.18

Three tacos, one protein choice. Corn, flour, or hard shell. With choice of rice and beans or French fries.

Enchilada Dinner

$11.18

Three enchiladas one filling and one sauce type. Served with choice of rice and beans or fries. Served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Tamales Dinner

$9.62

Your choice of three tamales, chicken or pork. Topped with ranchera salsa, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and your choice of sides.

Tostada Dinner

$11.18

Three tostadas your choice of protein. Topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. Side of rice and beans or fries.

Burrito Dinner

$11.43

Burrito your choice filling with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. Served with fries or rice and beans.

Gorditas Dinner

$12.47

Three gorditas. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, cilantro, and onion. Served with fries or rice and beans.

Flautas Dinner

$12.47

Three crispy rolled up corn tortillas with your choice of filling. Served with sour cream, cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with rice and beans or fries.

Quesadilla Dinner

$11.18

Three quesadillas on flour tortilla with your choice filling. Served with lettuce tomato and sour cream. Choice of rice and beans or fries.

Chile Rellenos Dinner

$13.47

Two poblano peppers egg battered, stuffed with Chihuahua cheese. Topped with ranchera salsa. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Choice of rice and beans or fries. Corn or flour tortillas.

Torta Dinner

$10.92

Torta with your choice of meat. Has beans, tomato, onion, avocado, jalapeno, and mayo. Served with rice and beans or fries.

Chimichanga Dinner

$12.47

Same as the burrito but deep fried. Served with rice and beans or fries.

Appetizers

Nachos

$12.22

Nachos stuffed with beans, protein choice, and cheese. In the middle is lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapenos.

Quesadilla Appetizer

$9.62

Three quesadillas with your choice protein. Cut to be shareable. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream in the middle.

Guacamole

$8.31

8 oz guacamole with chips

Botana Tarasca

$14.51

Sharable platter of cheese quesadillas, cheese nachos, and chicken flautas. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapenos in the middle.

Chips and salsa

$1.56+

Mild table salsa with chips

A La Carte

Taco

$2.34

Enchiladas

$3.11

Gorditas

$4.42

Your choice of filling. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, cilantro, onion, and sour cream.

Flautas

$4.15

Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese

Tostadas

$3.11

Your choice protein. Topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.

Tamales

$2.07

Tortas

$7.25

Your choice filling. With beans, tomato, onion, avocado, jalapeno, and mayo.

Quesadillas

$3.11

One flour tortilla folded with meat and cheese only.

Burritos

$9.62

Filled with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.

Chimichanga

$9.62

Same as burrito but deep fried.

Chile Rellno

$5.46

Pepper stuffed with cheese.

Elote (Corn in a cup)

$3.90

Butter, mayo, cotija cheese, and chile.

Carnes

Bisteck A La Mexicana

$14.55

Pieces of ribeye steak cooked with tomatoes, jalapenos, and onions. Served with your choice of side and tortillas.

Bisteck Ranchero

$14.55

Ribeye steak pieces simmered in ranchera sauce. Served with your choice of sides and tortillas.

Lomo De Res En Chile De Arbol

$14.55

Ribeye steak pieces simmered in hot chile de arbol sauce. Served with your choice of sides and tortillas. !!HOT!!

Milanesa De Res

$13.51

Breaded steak served with rice, beans, fries, and tortillas.

Carne Asada

$19.75

Our skirt steak cooked to your specification and served with a grilled jalapenos, onions, cactus, and your choice of sides and tortillas.

Guisado De Puerco

$13.51

Chunks of pork in our special red guajillo sauce served with your choice of sides and tortillas.

Poultry

Pollo Con Mole

$13.51

Milanesa De Pollo

$13.51

Breaded Chicken served with fries, rice, and beans and your choice of tortilla.

Flautas Tarascas

$13.51

Two long rolled up fried flour tortillas filled with chicken. Topped with sour cream and anejo cheese.

Seafood

Camarones Rancheros

$15.59

Shrimp simmered in our delicious ranchera salsa. Served with two sides and tortillas.

Camarones a La Diabla

$15.59

Shrimp simmer in spicy chile de arbol sauce. VERY HOT! Comes with two sides and tortillas.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$15.59

Shrimp with garlic sauce on top. Served on top of Texas toast with fries, rice, and beans.

Breakfast

Chilaquiles Rojos, Verdes, or Rancheros.

$9.62

Tortilla strips cooked in red, green, or ranchera sauce with scrambled eggs. Served with your choice of side.

Chilaquiles Con Carne

$14.55

The same as above with your choice of meat.

Aporreadillo Tierra Caliente

$12.43

Shredded jerky meat cooked with scrambled eggs and red chile guajillo sauce served over pinto beans.

Machaca Del Norte

$12.43

Shredded jerky meat cooked with scrambled eggs and pico de gallo.

Molletes Rancheros

$8.31

Two slices of bolillo bread layered with refried beans, ranchera sauce, and melted chihuahua cheese.

Molletes Con Carne

$9.62

Two slices of bolillo bread layered with refried beans and your choice of meat with melted chihuahua cheese.

Desayuno Tarascos

$14.55

Chilaquiles with 2 sunny side up eggs and grilled cecina. Served with your side of choice.

Huevos Rancheros

$9.35

Two sunny side up eggs over a fried corn tortilla with our ranchera sauce served with you choice of side and tortillas.

Huevos A La Mexicana

$9.35

Two scrambled eggs served with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served with your choice of side and tortillas.

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.35

Two scrambled eggs with our very tasty Mexican sausage. Served with your choice of side and tortillas.

Huevos Divorciados

$10.39

Two sunny side up eggs, one with green sauce and one with red sauce divided with chilaquiles. Served with your choice of side.

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$16.99

With grilled pepper and onion. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Your choice of tortillas and choice of rice and beans or fries.

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

With grilled pepper and onion. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Your choice of tortillas and choice of rice and beans or fries.

Shrimp Fajitas

$15.99

With grilled pepper and onion. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Your choice of tortillas and choice of rice and beans or fries.

Combo Fajitas

$18.99

Your choice of two proteins. With grilled pepper and onion. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Your choice of tortillas and choice of rice and beans or fries.

Fajita Trio

$20.99

Comes with all three protein choices, chicken, steak, and shrimp. With grilled pepper and onion. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Your choice of tortillas and choice of rice and beans or fries.

Salads

Taco Salad

$10.92

Inside of crispy shell. Layered with beans, rice, your meat choice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and guacamole.

Fajita Salad

$14.50

Fajita meat with bell pepper and onion inside of crispy shell. Layered with beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.

Sides and Extras

Beans

$3.11

French Fries

$2.86

Elote

$3.90

Sour Cream

$0.52

Side Avocado

$1.82

Rice

$3.11

Side of Guacamole

$3.38

4 oz serving of guac.

Drinks

Bottle of Soda

$2.86

Coke, diet coke, sprite, orange fanta, or jarrito

Bottle of Water

$2.08

Can of Soda

$1.56

Coke, sprite, diet coke, orange crush

Agua Fresca

$2.60+

Jamaica or horchata.