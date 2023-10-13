Dominicano

Soups

Mondongo

$6.00+

Tripe Soup

Sancocho

$6.00+

Dominican Stew

Chicken Soup

$5.00+

Breakfast

Mangu con 3 golpes

$10.00

Boiled Green plantain, 1 Fried Egg, 2 Fried Cheese, 2 Fried Salami

Breakfast Empanadas

$3.00

Extra crispy and buttery dough filled with your choice filling

Appetizers

Empanadas

$2.00

Extra crispy and buttery dough filled with your choice of chicken, beef, or cheese.

Tequeños

$3.00

Platano Relleno

$10.00

Sweet Plantain baked and filled pulled chicken drizzled with crema, bean puree, and special sauce

Tostones Rellenos

$8.50

Stuffed Green Plantain cups with your choice of Roast Pork or pulled chicken drizzled with a special sauce

Tostones & Guacamole

$8.99

Fried Green Plantains with Guacamole

Calamares Fritos

$9.99

Fried Calamari

Picadera

$8.99

Mini Sampler (choose one meat & one sides)

Entrees

All Entrees come with Rice & Beans, Maduros, and salad

Tilapia Guisada o Frita

$12.00

Tilapia Stew or Fried

Chicharron de Pollo

$10.00

Fried Chicken Chunks

Carne Guisada

$16.00

Beef Stew

Rabo

$18.00

Oxtail Stew

Chivo

$15.00

Goat Stew

Pollo Guisado

Pernil

$14.00

Roast Pork

Chuleta Frita

$11.00

Fried Pork Chop

¼ o mitad de Pollo Rostizado

$11.00

1⁄4 or Half of Rotisserie Chicken

Berejena Guisada

$10.00

Rice

Arroz Blanco

$5.00+

White Rice

Arroz con Maiz

$5.00+

White Rice with Corn

Moro de Guandules

$5.00+

Rice with Pigeon Peas

Moro de Guandules con Coco

$5.00+

Rice with Pigeon Peas & coconut milk

Moro de Habichuela Roja

$5.00+

Rice with Red Beans

Moro de Habichuela Negra

$5.00+

Rice with Black Beans

Mofongo

Mofongo

$10.00

Stuffed Mashed Plantains with your choice of stuffing (Roast Pork/Cheese/Chicken/Shrimp)

House Specials

Churrasco con Pimiento

$18.00

Skirt Steak with Peppers

Pescado Frito

$18.00

Fried Fish

Camarones al Ajo

$15.00

Garlic Shrimp

Pica Longa – 2PP / 4PP / 6 PP

$16.00

Dominican Meat Mix (choice of 3 meats and 1 side)

Family Combo

Family Combo

$24.99

Family Combos (1 Meat/Rice and Beans/Salad/2L Soda)

Sides

Avocado Picado

$5.00

Avocado Halves

Ensalada de Papa

$6.00+

Potatoe Salad

Ensalada Verde

$5.00+

Green Salad

Habichuelas

$3.00+

Beans

Platano Maduros

$3.00+

Sweet Plantains

Tostones

$5.00+

Fried Plantains

Yucca

$4.00+

Boiled Cassava

Yucca Frita

$5.00+

Cassava Fries

Yucca Fries

$5.00+

Drinks

Cafe

$1.75+

Coffee

Chocolate Dominicano

$1.75+

Dominican Hot Chocolate

Avena

$2.00+

Oatmeal

Jugos Naturales

$4.50

Natural Juices (Lemon/Tamarind/Passion Fuit)

Morir Sonando

$5.00

Bottled Water

$1.25

Bottled Water

Soda Can 12oz

$1.50

Soda

Tea of the day

$1.50+

Arizona Lemon

$1.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Bottle of Soda 16.9 oz

$1.89

Soda

Dessert

Flan

$4.00

Egg Custard

Tres Leches

$4.00

3 Milk Cake

Arroz con Leche

$3.00

Rice Pudding

Lunch Menu

Pollo al Horno

$9.50

Berenjena Guisada

$8.00

Apollo en Crema

$9.50

John Jay Special

Pollo al Horno

$6.99

Baked Chicken

2 Empanada Special

$4.50

