Restaurante Guanajuato-3 5624 Bardstown Road

Popular Items

Burrito
Quesadilla

Antojitos

Gorditas

Gorditas

$3.99

Corn meal dove fill with you choice of meat topped with onion and clinatro

Huaraches

Huaraches

$9.99

A oval shape corn meal thicker tortilla topped with your choice of meat and lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Sopesitos

Sopesitos

$3.99

A round shape corn meal dove topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Caldos

Menudo De Res

Menudo De Res

$13.99

A tasty dried peppers, spices and intestine soup accompanied with oregano, onion and lime

Caldo De Res

Caldo De Res

$13.99

Beef stew cook with corn, potatoes, chayote and carrots. Served with onions, cilantro an a dried roosted pepper on the side

Pozole

Pozole

$13.99

A delicious soup made of dried peppers, hominy and pork meat accompanied with onion, cilantro and limes

Siete Mares

Siete Mares

$19.99

A shrimp, crab legs, muscles... soup very tasty.

Tacos

Taco

Taco

Corn tortilla taco fill with your meat choice and topped with onions and cilantro

Taco Clasico (flour)

Taco Clasico (flour)

$3.99

Our classic flour totilla taco with the meat of your choice topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.

Tortas

Our famous Mexican sandwich filled with you choice of meat, tomato cheese, jalapeno, tomato beans
Tortas

Tortas

Our famous Mexican sandwich with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado, pickled jalapenos and avocado.

Burritos Y Quesdillas

Burrito

Burrito

$9.99

A Mexican Wrap filled with your choice of meat

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.99

Large flour tortilla with melted cheese with your choice of meat filling

Cheese Quesadill

$8.99

Platillos

Milanesa Res Platillo

Milanesa Res Platillo

$12.99

Slightly breaded steak, served with rice beans and corn tortillas

Milanesa Pollo Platillo

Milanesa Pollo Platillo

$11.99

Breaded chicken breast served with rice, beans and corn tortillas

Carne Asada Platillo

Carne Asada Platillo

$17.99

Grilled skirt stake accompanied with rice beans

Platillo de Dia

$14.99
Mojarra Frita Platillo

Mojarra Frita Platillo

$15.99

A whole deep-fried bone in tilapia fish serve with rice and beans

Coattail Camaron

Coattail Camaron

$15.99

Parboil and then lime-cook shrimp in a sweet and sour sauce with onion, cucumber, cucumber and cilantro

Pollo Asado

$13.99

Tostada

Tostada De Ceviche

Tostada De Ceviche

$4.99

Lime-Cook shrimp with onions, cilantro, lime and avocado

Side Orders

Aguacate

Aguacate

$1.99
Arroz (Mexican Rice)

Arroz (Mexican Rice)

$2.49
Arroz y Frijoles (Rice & Beans)

Arroz y Frijoles (Rice & Beans)

$3.99
Cebollines

Cebollines

$1.50
Cheese Dip

Cheese Dip

$6.99
Chile Toreado

Chile Toreado

$0.99
Frijoles (Refried Beans)

Frijoles (Refried Beans)

$2.49
Limones (Limes)

Limones (Limes)

$0.99
Nopales

Nopales

$1.99
Papas Fritas

Papas Fritas

$1.99
Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$1.99
Queso (Fresh Cheese)

Queso (Fresh Cheese)

$0.99
Salsa

Salsa

$0.49
Side of Shrimp (6pc)

Side of Shrimp (6pc)

$4.99
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$0.99

Side of Tortillas

$0.99

Agua Frescas & Mexican Drinks

Horchata Agua Fresca

Horchata Agua Fresca

$2.49+
Jamaica Agua Fresca

Jamaica Agua Fresca

$2.49+

Agua Fresca Del Dia

$2.49+
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.49
Coca Cola 500

Coca Cola 500

$2.99
Fanta Naranja 500

Fanta Naranja 500

$2.99
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.49Out of stock
Water 16oz

Water 16oz

$1.29
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday9:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday9:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 8:30 pm
