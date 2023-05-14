Restaurante Los Primos
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Family owned breakfast and lunch restaurant. All of the delicious classics with our Mexican inspired twist!
Location
73030 El Paseo #103, Palm Desert, CA 92270
