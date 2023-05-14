Restaurant header imageView gallery

Restaurante Los Primos

review star

No reviews yet

73030 El Paseo #103

Palm Desert, CA 92270

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned breakfast and lunch restaurant. All of the delicious classics with our Mexican inspired twist!

Location

73030 El Paseo #103, Palm Desert, CA 92270

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wildest Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
72990 El Paseo #3 Palm Desert, CA 92260
View restaurantnext
Porta Via - Palm Desert
orange starNo Reviews
73100 El Paseo Palm Desert, CA 92260
View restaurantnext
Crêpe(ing) Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
72840 Hwy 111 Palm Desert, CA 92260
View restaurantnext
il Corso Palm Desert
orange starNo Reviews
73520 El Paseo B, Palm Desert, CA 92260
View restaurantnext
French Rotisserie Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
44489 TOWN CENTER WAY, STE G Palm Desert, CA 92260
View restaurantnext
Libation Room - 73750 El Paseo #101
orange starNo Reviews
73750 El Paseo #101 Palm Desert, CA 92260
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Palm Desert

Haus Of Poké - Rancho Mirage
orange star4.6 • 335
42500 Bob Hope Dr Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Palm Desert
Palm Desert
review star
Avg 5 (18 restaurants)
Palm Springs
review star
Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)
Indio
review star
Avg 3.7 (3 restaurants)
La Quinta
review star
No reviews yet
Hemet
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Yucaipa
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Big Bear Lake
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Menifee
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Temecula
review star
Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston