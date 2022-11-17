Salvadoreño Restaurant #1 imageView gallery

Salvadoreño Restaurant #1

455 Reviews

$

330 S Gilbert Rd

Ste 20

Mesa, AZ 85204

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Pupusa Combo
Pupusa ala carte
20 Pupusas/Tamales

Appetizers

Platanos Fritos

Platanos Fritos

$7.95

Fried plantains served with Salvadoran cream and beans.

Yuca Frita

Yuca Frita

$7.95

Yuca (Cassava)

Pastelitos

Pastelitos

$6.50

Salvadoran savory empanadas -ground beef 0r -potato and cheese

Pan Relleno

$10.95

Salvadoran chicken sub sandwich - stewed chicken, veggies served on a French roll.

Tostada de Platano Verde

$5.50

Green plantain chips

Sandwich de Pollo

$5.95Out of stock

Shredded chicken sandwich

Guacamole Salvadoreño

$6.95

Salvadoran guacamole: diced avocado and diced hardboiled egg, served with chips

Nachos de Carne Asada

$11.95

Carne Asada nachos, beans, cheese, jalapeños, cheese

Combinacion Salvadoreña

$19.25

Salvadoran sampler choice of two pupusas, one Salvadoran tamal, 2 savory empanadas, fried yuca (cassava), fried pork pieces, dessert plantain empanadas, and fried plantain chips.

Tamales

Tamales

$3.60

Salvadoran style tamales wrapped in plantain leaves. -chicken -chipilin and cheese -refried beans

2 Tamales de Elote (Con Crema)

$6.95

2 Corn Tamales with Salvadoran Cream

3 Tamales Combo

3 Tamales Combo

$9.95

Choice of 3 Salvadoran style tamales wrapped in plantain leaves -chicken -chipilin and cheese -refried beans

1 Tamal de Elote (No Crema)

$2.75

1 Corn Tamal, no Crema

2 Tamales de Elote (No Crema)

$5.95

2 Corn Tamales No Salvadoran cream

Platano Frito (1 Side)

$7.00

Fried Plantain Choice of One side Salvadoran Cream or Beans

Platano Frito Solo

$5.50

Extra sides

side de carne de res

$4.50

side de chicharrón frito

$4.00

side de pollo asado

$7.00

side de carne asada

$7.50

side de chile rellenos solo

$8.95

side de camarones asados

$7.50

side of un huevo

$1.50

side de chorizo solo

$3.50

side of extra tortillas

$1.25

side de chicken nuggets solos

$3.00

side de papa fritas/french fries

$2.95

side de tostada de platano verde

$4.50

side de plátano frito solo

$4.50

side de chimól

$1.75

horchata mix

$45.00

spaghetti (solo)

$3.00

crema (1/2 libra)

$3.50

tostadas de plátano verde

$94.00

side de crema

$2.75+

side de arroz

$2.75+

side de frijoles

$2.75+

side de curtido

$2.00+

side de salsa

$2.50+

Kids Meal

Pupusa

$6.95

Chicken Nuggets

$6.95

Spaghetti

$6.95

Mac-N-Cheese

$6.95

Merchandise

El Salvador Jersey

$30.00

El Salvador Mini Flag

$5.00

Postres

Quesadilla de Arroz y Queso

$3.50

Empanadas

$5.50

Nuegados de Yuca con Miel

$5.50

Atol

$6.50

Flan

$3.95

Nieve con Chocolate ó Fresa

$3.95

Alemana

$2.00

Peperecha

$2.00

Salporina

$2.00

Semita de Pina

$3.00

Quesadilla Grande

$12.00

Margarita Galleta

$2.00

Semita de Pina Grande

$8.00

Pupusas

Pupusa ala carte

Pupusas a la carte

2 Pupusa Combo

2 Pupusa Combo

$10.95

Choice of Two Pupusas and Two Sides

3 Pupusa Combo

3 Pupusa Combo

$11.95

Choice of Three Pupusas and Two Sides

3 Pupusas Fuego Combo

3 Pupusas Fuego Combo

$13.95

Choice of Three Pupusas with Jalapeños for heat and Two Sides

Salads

Trio Ensalada

$17.95

Grilled Steak, Shrimp and Steak Salad

Ensalada de Pollo Asado

$13.50

Grilled chicken salad

Ensalada de Carne Asada

$13.95

Grilled steak salad

Ensalada de Camarones Asados

$13.95

Grilled shrimp salad

Seafood Dishes

Camarones Aguachile

$17.75

Shrimp in lime and jalapeno juice

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$17.75

Garlic shrimp served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Ceviche de Camarones

Ceviche de Camarones

$19.95

Shrimp ceviche salad served with grilled shrimp

Camarones Rancheros

$17.75

Stewed shrimp served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Filete de Mojarra Asada

Filete de Mojarra Asada

$17.75

Grilled tilapia filets shrimp served with rice, beans, side salad and two handmade corn tortillas.

Mojarra Frita

Mojarra Frita

$17.95

Fried tilapia shrimp served with rice, beans, side salad and two handmade corn tortillas.

Sides

Arroz Blanco

$2.50

House rice

Casamiento

$2.50

Casamiento is marriage of rice and beans cooked together.

Frijoles

$2.25

Refried beans, salvadoran style

Queso Fresco

$2.50

Soft fresh cheese

Crema Salvadoreña

$2.50

Salvadoran cream

Aguacate

$2.50

Side of Avocado

Jalapeños Asado

$2.50

Grilled jalapeños

Papas Fritas

$2.95

French fries

Tostadas Solas

$1.95

Side of chips

Tostadas con Frijoles

$3.95

Side chips with side of beans

Curtido

$2.00+

Extra pickled slaw for pupusas

Salsa

$2.00+

Extra salsa for pupusas

Side de Frijoles

$3.50+

Side Salvadoran style beans

Side de Arroz

$3.00+

Side Rice

Queso Seco - upgrade

$2.50

Upgrade imported Salvadoran hard cheese

Soups

Soups

Sopa de Pollo

$14.25

Salvadoran chicken soup

Sopa de Res

$14.50

Beef bone soup

Sopa de Pata/Mondongo

$14.50

Beef Feet/Tripe Soup

Mariscada

$19.95

Salvadoran seafood soup

1/2 Sopa

$8.95

16 oz soup -chicken -beef bone -beef feet/tripe

Sopa de Gallina

$18.95

Hen soup

16 oz Sopa and 1 Pupusas

$11.95

16 oz soup (choose flavor) and choice of one pupusa

Take-Out Packets

20 Pupusas/Tamales

$49.99

20 Pupusas/Tamales Package Mix/Match up to 20 Pupusas/Tamales includes curtido (pickled slaw) and salsa for the pupusas.

15 Pupusas/Tamales

$42.99

15 Pupusas/Tamales Package Mix/Match up to 15 Pupusas/Tamales includes curtido (pickled slaw) and salsa for the pupusas.

20 Pupusas Family Meal

$59.99

20 Pupusas/Tamales Family Meal Mix/Match up to 20 Pupusas/Tamales includes curtido (pickled slaw) and salsa for the pupusas. Includes Rice and Beans

15 Pupusas Family Meal

$52.99

15 Pupusas/Tamales Family Meal Mix/Match up to 15 Pupusas/Tamales includes curtido (pickled slaw) and salsa for the pupusas. Includes Rice and Beans

Carne Asada Family Meal

$69.99

Family Meal Deal: Carne Asada (grilled steak) served with rice, beans, and dozen tortillas. Serves 5-6 people.

Pollo Asado Family Meal

$69.99

Family Meal Deal: Pollo Asado (grilled chicken) served with rice, beans, and dozen tortillas. Serves 5-6 people.

Carne Guisada Family Meal

$69.99

Family Meal Deal: Carne Guisada (stewed beef) served with rice, beans, and dozen tortillas. Serves 5-6 people.

Pollo Encebollado Family Meal

$69.99

Family Meal Deal: Pollo Encebollado (Onion Smothered Chicken Breast) served with rice, beans, and dozen tortillas. Serves 5-6 people.

Bistek Encebollado Family Meal

$69.99

Family Meal Deal: Bistec Encebollado (Onion Smothered Beef Steak served with rice, beans, and dozen tortillas. Serves 5-6 people.

Traditional Breakfast

Chorizo Salvadoreño con Huevos Revueltos

Chorizo Salvadoreño con Huevos Revueltos

$12.50

Two eggs scrambled with Salvadoran chorizo (sausage) and veggies served with casamiento, queso fresco (fresh cheese), beans and two hand made corn tortillas.

Carne Desebrada con Huevos Revueltos

Carne Desebrada con Huevos Revueltos

$12.50

Two eggs scrambled with shredded beef (machaca) with veggies, served with casamiento, beans, queso fresco (soft cheese) and two hand made corn tortillas.

Papas con Huevos Revueltos

Papas con Huevos Revueltos

$11.95

Two eggs scrambled with diced potatoes with veggies, served with Salvadoran cream, beans, queso fresco (soft cheese) and two hand made corn tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$11.95

Two eggs (sunny side up, over easy or hard-please specify) served with beans, Salvadoran cream, queso fresco (soft cheese) and two hand made corn tortillas.

Platano Frito con Huevos Revueltos

Platano Frito con Huevos Revueltos

$11.95

Fried plantain served with two eggs scrambled with veggies, served with beans, queso fresco (soft cheese) and two hand made corn tortillas.

Traditional Entrees

Lengua de Res Guisada

$14.50

Stewed beef tongue served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Bistec Encebollado

$14.50

Onion smothered beef steak served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$14.25

Salvadoran stuffed Chile served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Arroz a la Valenciana

$14.25

Spanish Valencian style rice (chicken and shrimp) served with beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Salpicon con Sopa

Salpicon con Sopa

$14.50

Minced beef served with beef soup, side of rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Carne Asada con Casamiento

Carne Asada con Casamiento

$17.25

Grilled steak served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Fajita Trio

$20.25

Fajita Trio (Steak, Chicken and Shrimp) Grilled steak served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Pollo Encebollado

$14.25

Onion smothered chicken breast served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Pollo Frito Estilo Hondureño

$14.95

Honduran style fried chicken served with two hand made corn tortillas

Pollo Asado

$14.25

Grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Carne Guisada

$14.25

Stewed beef served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Churrasco Salvadoreño

$23.95

Grilled Salvadoran sampler - shrimp, steak and salvadoran chorizo (sausage) plantain slices, served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Vegan Week

Vegan Salvadoran Breakfast

$15.00

2 Vegan Week Pupusas Combo

$20.00

Vegan Chile Relleno Dinner Course

$44.00

BEBIDAS

Té Helado

$3.25

Jugo de Naranja

$3.25

Soda de Botella

$3.25+

Soda de Lata

$1.50

Kola Champan

$3.25

Chocolate Caliente

$2.95

Chocolate Salvadoreno

$3.95

Café Regular

$2.50

Café Listo

$2.95

Café Salvadoreño con Leche

$3.95

Botella de Agua

$1.25

Kids juice

$1.99

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$3.25+

TAMARINDO

$3.25+

Ensalada de Frutas

$3.25+

Limonada

$3.25+

JAMAICA

$3.25+
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

330 S Gilbert Rd, Ste 20, Mesa, AZ 85204

Directions

Gallery
Salvadoreño Restaurant #1 image

