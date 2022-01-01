A map showing the location of Restaurante y taqueria Jerez 6523 W 127th StreetView gallery

Restaurante y taqueria Jerez 6523 W 127th Street

review star

No reviews yet

6523 W 127th Street

Palos Heights, IL 60463

IT´S TALACHON TIME

Tacos talachones

$13.50

3 Birria tacos with consome, melted cheese, cilantro, raw onion and grill onions.

Burrito talachon

$6.50

10" Flour tortilla, Birria, beans, melted cheese, and grilled onion

Quesadilla talachona

$9.25

10" Flour tortilla, Birria, melted cheese, chopped onion and cilantro.

Torta talachona

$8.50

Beans, Birria, grilled onion, raw onion, cilantro and melted cheese.

Talachona pizza

$17.50

10 " Flour tortilla, birria, raw onion, cilantro, melted cheese and grilled onion.

Talachones tray (To go only)

$55.00

12 Birria Tacos Talachones, melted cheese, 4 consomés (6oz each), salad (Lettuce, tomate and onion), grilled onion, french fries and fried jalapeño pepper.

PLATILLOS

BIRRIA

$15.00

Birria, Arroz, beans, consome, tortillas (6) , onion, cilantro and 2oz sauce.

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$14.00

chicken fajitas, rice, salad, fries, saute mix bell pepper and onion

STEAK FAJITAS

$16.00

Rice, salad,fries, mix beel pepper and onion

BISTECK JEREZ

$14.00

Jalapeño, tomate, onions and special sauce

ARRACHERA JEREZ

$24.00

Rice, Beans, güero pepper, onion, salad and avocado

BISTECK ENCEBOLLADO

$13.50

rice, beans and salad

POLLO JEREZ

$14.00

rice, beans, salad, onions and chiles toreados

TAMPIQUEÑA

$22.00

CARNE EN SU JUGO

$13.00

BREAKFAST

Chilaquiles with egg (red or green)

$10.00

Chilaquiles with steak

$13.00

Eggs with ham

$8.00

Eggs a la mexicana

$8.00

Eggs with chorizo

$8.00

Rancher eggs - Rice, beans and salad

$8.00

Cheese enchiladas (Red or green with rice, beans and salad)

$10.00

Chicken enchiladas (red or green with rice, beans and salad)

$12.00

Jerez salad

$9.00

Chicken nuggets with french fries

$4.50

DINNERS

TACO DNR

$12.00

3 Tacos Choice your meat Rice and beans or French fries

TORTA DNR

$10.00

Rice and beans or fries

BURRITO DNR

$10.00

Rice and beans or fries

TRADITIONAL MENU

TACOS

$3.25

Steak, Seasoned pork, Pork marinate, Mexican sausage, Cheek, Pork and Chicken

TORTAS

$8.00

Steak, Seasone pork, Pork marinate, Mexican sausage, Chicken Jerez Style, Jerezana and Pork loin.

BURRITOS

$8.50

Steak, Seasoned pork, Pork marinate, Mexican sausage and Chicken

BURRITO SUPER

$9.50

Rice, guacamole, cream, lettuce and tomato

SINCRONIZADAS

$9.00

Cheese, ham, tomato, onion, avocado and jalapeño

QUESADILLA

$2.00

EXTRAS

EXTRA ORDERS

Rice and beans

$4.25

Rice

$3.25

Grill onions cambray

$3.50

Guacamole small (6oz)

$6.00

Guacamole large (8oz)

$8.00

Chilli peppers &grill onions cambray

$4.50

French fries

$3.00

FOR SPECIAL EVENTS

Birria de res full tray

$170.00

Beef fajitas full tray

$135.00

Chicken fajitas full tray

$135.00

Steak mexican style full tray

$135.00

Rice full tray

$50.00

Rice half tray

$20.00

Beans full tray

$50.00

Beans full tray

$20.00

costilla puerco verde

$135.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6523 W 127th Street, Palos Heights, IL 60463

