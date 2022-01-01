Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails

- Home
611 Reviews
$$
49 East Hoffman Ave
Lindenhurst, NY 11757
Appetizers
12 Crispy Chicken Wings
Fresh, crispy organic wings, tossed in one of our homemade sauces. The self-proclaimed best wings around!
6 Crispy Chicken Wings
Fresh, crispy organic wings, tossed in one of our homemade sauces. The self-proclaimed best wings around!
Beef Chili Skillet
House made beef and vegetable chili, topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and fresh chives
Blackened Shrimp
Fresh jumbo shrimp covered in our blackened seasoning and grilled to perfection, over freshly made guacamole
Buffalo Cauliflower
The Restoration twist that will WOW even meat lovers. Served with a homemade vegan avocado ranch
Buffalo Chicken Dip
The crowd pleaser. Made with all-natural chicken in our buffalo sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese. You can’t pass this one up!
Calamari
Lightly fried and served with our homemade sweet chili sauce
Chips & Pico
Homemade pico de Gallo served with fresh corn chips
Corkscrew Shrimp
Fresh shrimp lightly fried in sunflower oil, served with our homemade sweet chili sauce
Crispy Potato Cakes
Handmade potato cakes, stuffed with maple bacon, fresh chives, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, lightly fried in sunflower oil, topped with house chipotle ranch
Crispy Risotto Balls
Creamy homemade risotto balls stuffed with fresh mozzarella and parmesan cheese, hand breaded and lightly fried in sunflower oil, served with your choice of homemade cilantro marinara OR a mushroom cream sauce
Empanada of The Day
Ask about our ever changing Empanada
Fried Buratta
Fresh black truffle buratta, hand breaded and lightly fried in our sunflower oil, over sliced beefsteak tomatoes, fresh basil and drizzled with a homemade blood orange balsamic glaze.
Guac Restored
Our delicious recipe with fresh Granny Smith apples, topped with bleu cheese crumbles and crispy maple bacon
Homemade Spinach Dip
A family recipe. Fresh, locally grown spinach topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel
Fresh Bavarian pretzel coated with Kosher Salt. Served with homemade honey mustard, house beer cheese and grain mustard.
Mozzarella Sticks
The wife’s favorite!
Sautéed Asparagus
Fresh asparagus sautéed in your choice of Garlic & Oil...OR....Pure Maple Syrup and Bacon
Sautéed Brussel Sprouts
Fresh Brussel sprouts sautéed in your choice of Fresh Garlic & Oil OR Slow Cooked Bacon & Maple Syrup
Sautéed Spinach
Fresh Brussel sprouts sautéed in your choice of Fresh Garlic & Oil OR Slow Cooked Bacon & Maple Syrup
Restoration Nachos
Corn chips, fresh pico de gallo, fried eggs, house queso, crispy bacon, sour cream, house ranch dressing and fresh guacamole. Topped with Braised Beef Short Rib, or Homemade Beef Chili
Stuffed Pretzel
Fresh Jumbo pretzel, stuffed with Bacon & Cheddar. Served with homemade honey mustard, house beer cheese and grain mustard.
Totchos
Crispy tots, served under melted cheddar cheese, crispy maple bacon, fresh pico and an over easy egg Add Grilled Chicken, Beef Short Rib or Pulled Pork
Wagyu Meatballs
Restoration's special recipe. Fresh wagyu beef hand rolled meatballs, served with homemade marinara and fresh whipped basil ricotta.
Fried Grilled Cheese
Soup
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, cucumbers, sweet peppers, maple bacon and hand breaded fried chicken tossed in homemade buffalo sauce and topped with house bleu cheese dressing.
Buratta Salad
Fresh black truffle buratta cheese, sun dried tomatoes, black olives, mixed greens, craisins and grilled artichokes, topped with a homemade blood orange balsamic glaze
Enzo's Greens
Fresh mixed greens, earthy beets, crumbled goat cheese, roasted pumpkin seeds and cherry tomatoes, topped with homemade mango and ginger dressing.
Restoration Salad
Crispy iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onions drizzled in our homemade fresh lemon vinaigrette
Venetian Salad
Fresh arugula and spinach, craisins, candied walnuts, granny smith apples and goat cheese, topped with homemade balsamic dressing
The Resto Chicken Salad
Fresh antibiotic free grilled chicken, topped with fresh greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, shaved carrots and homemade balsamic
The Prosciutto Salad
Fresh arugula, Italian sliced prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan cheese, house croutons and sweet peppers, topped with a homemade blood orange balsamic glaze
Side Salad
Side Caesar
The Farro Salad
Boiled farro, sweet red onions, red peppers, roasted corn, black beans, ripe tomatoes and hard boiled eggs, covered in a house lemon balsamic dressing
Quesadillas
Bacon Cheeseburger Quesadilla
Fresh, locally sourced lean seasoned chop meat, diced maple bacon, cheddar cheese and pickles served in a flour tortilla and drizzled with our homemade ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
All-natural chicken, tossed in our own buffalo sauce, melted mozzarella cheese drizzled with our bleu cheese dressing
Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
Fresh antibiotic free chicken in a sea of shredded cheddar and jack cheese. Served with a side of sour cream.
Chicken Bacon Avocado Quesadilla
All-natural chicken, ripe avocados, cheddar and jack chees and crispy maple bacon, topped with our homemade ranch dressing
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Slow-cooked fresh pork loin, grilled pineapples, cheddar and jack cheese, topped with our homemade BBQ sauce
Reuben Quesadilla
Slow cooked corned beef, sauerkraut & swiss cheese, topped with house 1000 Island
Short Rib Quesadilla
Slow cooked beef short rib, red bell peppers, crispy red onions and melted mozzarella cheese, topped with a homemade chipotle aioli.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Fresh shrimp, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, sweet red onions and black beans topped with a sriracha aioli
Skirt Steak Quesadilla
Marinated skirt steak, fresh pico de Gallo, homemade guacamole, diced Granny Smith apples, and melted mozzarella cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with a homemade chipotle ranch dressing
Sandwiches
Chicken Avocado Sandwich
All-natural chicken, marinated and grilled to perfection, topped with ripe avocados, mozzarella cheese, fresh arugula, sliced tomatoes, and cilantro mayo on a fresh roll
Mac Melt
Homemade creamy Mac-n-Cheese melted in a grilled cheese sandwich on thick Texas toast
Peace Love & Veggies
Grilled portobello mushroom, fresh spinach, sliced tomatoes, sautéed red peppers and homemade hummus drizzled with our house lemon vinaigrette and wrapped in a flour tortilla
Pig Mac Melt
Homemade creamy Mac-n-Cheese melted in a grilled cheese sandwich on thick Texas toast topped with slow cooked pork loin.
Restoration Wrap
Homemade Mac-n-Cheese, battered mozzarella sticks, chicken fingers and bacon drizzled with sweet chili sauce and wrapped up in a flour tortilla. Just what the doctor didn’t order
Short Rib Sandwich
Fresh beef short rib slow cooked to perfection, with homemade kale slaw, mozzarella cheese, crispy red onions, dill pickles and chipotle ranch dressing
Shrimp Po Boy
Hand breaded shrimp, lightly fried in sunflower oil, maple bacon, crisp lettuce and sliced tomato topped with a homemade sriracha aioli.
Skirt Steak Sandwich
Marinated skirt steak on a fresh garlic ciabatta roll, melted mozzarella, crispy red onions, red bell peppers, house chipotle ranch and crisp lettuce
Surf & Turf Wrap
Fresh shrimp, marinated strip steak, housemade guacamole, fresh rice, crumbled tortilla strips and chipotle ranch dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Hot Honey Butter Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken tossed in a house spicy honey butter, fresh spinach, maple bacon, grilled tomato and dill pickles with a buttermilk ranch dressing
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Fresh antibiotic free blackened chicken, homemade black bean and roasted corn salsa, cheddar cheese and sliced avocado in a flour tortilla
Burgers
Breslau Burger
Burger, cheese and bacon... if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it
Crab Cake Sliders
Homemade crab cakes made from lump marinated crab meat pan fried to perfection. Topped with our homemade remoulade sauce and served on a pretzel bun
Impossible Burger
The Impossible burger took everything we love about meat and made it even better - by using plants! Topped with a homemade vegan avocado ranch. Even meat lovers will be pleasantly impressed
Prosciutto Chipotle Burger
Fresh beef burger dusted with house chipotle seasoning, roasted corn and black bean salsa and sliced italian prosciutto
Pulled Pork Sliders
Restoration’s secret pulled pork recipe, topped with homemade kaleslaw and our sweet BBQ sauce
Restoration Burger
Restoration’s special burger blend topped with fried jalapenos, homemade spicy pickles, sriracha mayo and habanero jack cheese
Stuffed Bleu Cheese Burger
Restoration’s fresh chuck blend stuffed with bleu cheese crumbles and crispy maple bacon
Vegan/Gluten Free Menu
Blackened Shrimp (GF)
Fresh jumbo shrimp covered in our homemade blackened seasoning and grilled to perfection over freshly made guacamole.
Vegan Restoration Guac (GF,Vegan)
A house recipe using only the freshest ingredients, served with hand cut chips
Vegan Pretzel (V)
Brussel Sprout (GF,Vegan)
Fresh Brussel sprouts sautéed in fresh garlic & oil
Sautéed Spinach (V,GF)
Fresh spinach sautéed in garlic and oil
Sautéed Asparagus (V,GF)
Fresh asparagus sautéed in your choice of Garlic & Oil...OR....Pure Maple Syrup and Bacon
Sautéed Broccolini (Vegan, GF)
Sauteed in fresh Garlic & Oil
Spinach & Artichoke Dip (GF)
A family recipe. Fresh, locally grown spinach topped with melted mozzarella cheese served with hand cut corn chips.
Buffalo Cauliflower (GF,Vegan)
Cauliflower florets battered in a fiery rice flour and lightly fried in sunflower oil. Served with a homemade vegan avocado ranch
Buratta Salad (GF)
Fresh black truffle buratta cheese, sun dried tomatoes, black olives, mixed greens, craisins and grilled artichokes, topped with a homemade blood orange balsamic glaze.
Enzos Greens (GF, Vegan)
Venetian Salad (GF,Vegan)
Baby arugula and fresh spinach, craisins, candied walnuts and Granny Smith apples topped with a homemade balsamic dressing.
Restoration Salad (GF,Vegan)
Crispy iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, ripe tomatoes and red onions drizzled in our homemade fresh lemon vinaigrette dressing.
Mandarin Salad (GF,Vegan)
Fresh spinach, sliced mandarin oranges, juicy strawberries, granny smith apples, blueberries topped with a house balsamic dressing
CousCous Bowl (V,GF)
Fresh couscous, green peas, diced carrots, crisp celery and red bell pepper toppeed with a garlic olive oil and sliced avocado.
Fiesta Salad (GF,Vegan)
Fresh arugula, seasoned ground impossible beef, diced tomatoes, sliced avocado, black beans and roasted corn drizzled with our homemade vegan avocado ranch dressing.
Breslau Burger (GF)
Restoration's special burger blend topped with sliced American cheese and crisp bacon on a gluten free bun.
Cauliflower Wrap (GF,Vegan)
Shredded cauliflower, sweet potatoes, fresh peas, carrots and sliced avocado. Ask about our Gluten Free Wrap Add seasoned Impossible meat....$4 (GF, V)
Chickpea Burger (V,GF)
House made chickpea & polenta burger stuffed with crisp celery, carrots, red onions and fresh spinach topped with caramelized beets, crisp lettuce on a multi grain bun. Ask about our Gluten Free Bun
Impossible Burger (GF,Vegan)
The impossible burger took everything we love about meat, and made it better....by using plants. Topped with a vegan avocado ranch. Ask about our gluten free bun.
Peace Love & Veggie (GF,Vegan)
Grilled portobello mushroom, fresh spinach, sliced tomatoes, sautéed red peppers and creamy hummus, drizzled with a homemade lemon vinaigrette and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Ask about our gluten free and whole wheat wraps.
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Blondie Jar
Homemade blondie made with pecans and walnuts topped with salted caramel, rich chocolate syrup and homemade whipped cream
Dream Pops Vegan
100% Vegan chocolate coated frozen dessert bites made with real coconut cream and topped with 100% vegan whipped cream
Peanut Butter Brownie Jar
Homemade rich chocolate brownie covered in a peanut butter sauce and fresh whipped cream.
Red Velvet Jar
Pumpkin Ginger Jar
Peanut Butter Brownie
Catering Trays
Specialty Cocktails To Go
The Oddfellow TO GO
Reyka Icelandic vodka, homemade blueberry simple syrup, fresh lime juice, club soda
Lavender Lemonade TO GO
Hendricks Gin, housemade lavender simple syrup, fresh squeezed lemon juice, club soda
Espresso Martini TO GO
Reyka Icelandic vodka, fresh espresso Choose:Rainbow Cookie, Ferrero Rocher or Smoky S’Mores (Made with Mezcal)
Smoked Hibiscus TO GO
400 Conejos smoky mezcal, homemade hibiscus syrup, a dash of fresh squeezed lemon juice
Resto Mojito TO GO
Flor de Cana white rum, house mint simple syrup, fresh lime juice topped with soda Choose from: Original, Blackberry, Strawberry, Coconut, Lavender, Cherry, Hibiscus or Watermelon
Pumpkin Spice Punch ToGo
Flor de Cana white rum, house pumpkin and cinnamon syrups, fresh OJ, club soda
The Big Apple ToGo
Reyka vodka, homemade apple and cinnamon simple syrups, fresh lemon, topped with LaMarca Prosecco
Just Peachy ToGo
Reyka Icelandic vodka, shaken with homemade peach syrup and cranberry juice
Caramel Apple Sangria ToGo
Sweet moscato wine, Reyka small batch vodka, local apple cider, homemade caramel simple syrup
Biscotti ToGo
Reyka small batch vodka, house S’mores Irish Cream, homemade vanilla syrup and amaretto
Peanut Butter White Russian ToGo
Skrewball Peanut Butter whiskey, fresh cream, coffee liqueur Choose: Roasted Hazelnut or Salted Butterscotch
Irish Goodbye ToGo
Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey, Sail Away cold brew coffee, topped with homemade whipped cream Choose From: Caramel, Creamy Butterscotch or Roasted Hazelnut
Apple Pie of my Eye ToGo
Tullamore DEW Irish Whiskey, local lemon bitters, Earl Gray tea, fresh lemon, homemade apple pie syrup
Harvest Spice ToGo
Sailer Jerry spiced rum, fresh squeezed OJ, triple sec, homemade apple & cranberry simple syrup, maple cinnamon and sugar rim
Lemon Peach Hard Tea ToGo
Great Jones small batch bourbon, fresh lemon, house peach simple syrup, fresh Earl gray tea
Vodka Lavender Lemonade TO GO
Reyka vodka, housemade lavender simple syrup, fresh squeezed lemon juice, club soda
Nicoles Margarita Picks To Go
Black Cherry Marg To Go
Milagro 100% agave tequila, triple sec, fresh lime, homemade black cherry syrup
Besti Marg To Go
Homemade Besti sugar replacement simple syrup, milagro 100% agave tequila, triple sec and fresh squeezed lime juice. Choose:Classic, Blackberry, Blueberry or Strawberry
Caramel Apple Marg ToGo
This margarita is made with Milagro blanco tequila, triple sec, fresh orange juice, house caramel & apple simple syrups, local apple cider, served with a cinnamon sugar rim
Peach Jalapeno Marg ToGo
Tanteo jalapeno infused tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice, homemade peach simple syrup
Moscow Mule To Go
Classic Moscow Mule TO GO
Reyka small batch vodka, fresh squeezed lime juice, topped with Gosling’s ginger beer. A classic done well!!
Blueberry Lemon Mule TO GO
Reyka Icelandic vodka, homemade blueberry syrup, hand squeezed lemon juice, topped with Gosling’s ginger beer
Jalapeño Mule TO GO
Tanteo Jalapeno infused tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, topped with Gosling’s ginger beer Original, Strawberry, Blueberry, Hibiscus,, Cherry or Lavender, Butterscotch, Apple or Peach,
Strawberry Mule TO GO
Small batch Reyka vodka, house made strawberry simple syrup, fresh squeezed lime juice, topped with Goslings ginger beer
Spiked Cider Mule TO GO
Great Jones small batch bourbon, house cinnamon syrup,fresh lemon & local apple cider topped with Ginger Beer
Rosemary Peach Mule TO GO
Reyka Icelandic Vodka, house rosemary & peach simple syrup topped with Goslings Ginger Beer
Old Fashioned To Go
The Sweet Cheeks To Go
Great Jones small batch bourbon, local orange bitters, housemade black cherry simple syrup
The Vanilla Bean To Go
Old Forester Kentucky Bourbon, local bitters, house vanilla bean simple syrup
The Pure Maple TO GO
Great Jones bourbon, barrel aged pure maple syrup, a dash of bitters, topped with an amarena cherry
The Jammin' Out TO GO
Skrewball peanut butter whiskey, muddled strawberries, house strawberry syrup
The Wake Up Call TO GO
Great Jones NY Bourbon infused with espresso beans, house vanilla syrup and black walnut bitters.
The Banana Bread TO GO
Great Jones NY Bourbon, black walnut bitters, house Banana Bread simple syrup
The Death by Pumpkin TO GO
Woodford American Oak Bourbon, local pumpkin bitters, house pumpkin syrup
The Chocolate Cherry TO GO
Great Jones small batch bourbon, house cherry syrup, Amaretto, local chocolate bitters
Create Your Own Marg (Step 1 Choose Your Tequila)
Milagro Silver To Go
Milagro 100% agave blanco tequila, our most popular tequila!
Jalapeño Tequila To Go
Tanteo ultra premium 100% Blue Weber Agave Blanco Tequila infused with fresh jalapeños.
Habanero Tequila To Go
Tanteo 100% Agave tequila naturally infused with fresh habaneros.
Milagro Anejo Tequila To Go
Milagro Añejo is an estate-grown, 100% blue agave tequila which is aged in American oak barrels for a minimum of 14 months and a maximum of 24 months. The aging results in a taste that is smooth, refined and still agave-forward.
Milagro Reposado Tequila To Go
Milagro Reposado is an estate-grown, 100% blue agave tequila which is rested in American oak barrels for a minimum of 3 months and a maximum of 6 months. With Milagro Reposado, Danny and Moy worked hard to create the appropriate balance of robust flavor with front-and-center agave taste.
400 Conejos Mezcal To Go
400 Conejos Espadin Joven is produced by maestro mezcalero Don Tacho in Santiago Matatlan, Oaxaca. Don Tacho carefully selects the agave Espadin when they have reached maturity after 8-10 years. This mezcal is traditionally produced using a stone oven (horno), horse-drawn tahona, and copper distillation.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Food and drink menus offer fresh, local ingredients to encourage cleaner eating and drinking. Enjoy antibiotic free chicken, homemade simple syrups and various dietary options. Call us with any questions!
49 East Hoffman Ave, Lindenhurst, NY 11757