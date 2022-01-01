Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails

611 Reviews

$$

49 East Hoffman Ave

Lindenhurst, NY 11757

Popular Items

Breslau Burger
Chicken Avocado Sandwich
Buffalo Cauliflower

Appetizers

Crispy tots topped with melted cheddar cheese, crispy maple bacon, diced tomatoes, red onions, jalapenos and an over easy egg.

12 Crispy Chicken Wings

$19.00

Fresh, crispy organic wings, tossed in one of our homemade sauces. The self-proclaimed best wings around!

6 Crispy Chicken Wings

$11.00

Fresh, crispy organic wings, tossed in one of our homemade sauces. The self-proclaimed best wings around!

Beef Chili Skillet

$16.00

House made beef and vegetable chili, topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and fresh chives

Blackened Shrimp

$16.00

Fresh jumbo shrimp covered in our blackened seasoning and grilled to perfection, over freshly made guacamole

Buffalo Cauliflower

$15.00

The Restoration twist that will WOW even meat lovers. Served with a homemade vegan avocado ranch

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$17.00

The crowd pleaser. Made with all-natural chicken in our buffalo sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese. You can’t pass this one up!

Calamari

$17.00

Lightly fried and served with our homemade sweet chili sauce

Chips & Pico

$9.00

Homemade pico de Gallo served with fresh corn chips

Corkscrew Shrimp

$16.00

Fresh shrimp lightly fried in sunflower oil, served with our homemade sweet chili sauce

Crispy Potato Cakes

$15.00

Handmade potato cakes, stuffed with maple bacon, fresh chives, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, lightly fried in sunflower oil, topped with house chipotle ranch

Crispy Risotto Balls

$15.00

Creamy homemade risotto balls stuffed with fresh mozzarella and parmesan cheese, hand breaded and lightly fried in sunflower oil, served with your choice of homemade cilantro marinara OR a mushroom cream sauce

Empanada of The Day

$15.00

Ask about our ever changing Empanada

Fried Buratta

$14.00

Fresh black truffle buratta, hand breaded and lightly fried in our sunflower oil, over sliced beefsteak tomatoes, fresh basil and drizzled with a homemade blood orange balsamic glaze.

Guac Restored

$16.00

Our delicious recipe with fresh Granny Smith apples, topped with bleu cheese crumbles and crispy maple bacon

Homemade Spinach Dip

$15.00

A family recipe. Fresh, locally grown spinach topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel

$14.00

Fresh Bavarian pretzel coated with Kosher Salt. Served with homemade honey mustard, house beer cheese and grain mustard.

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

The wife’s favorite!

Sautéed Asparagus

$7.00

Fresh asparagus sautéed in your choice of Garlic & Oil...OR....Pure Maple Syrup and Bacon

Sautéed Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Fresh Brussel sprouts sautéed in your choice of Fresh Garlic & Oil OR Slow Cooked Bacon & Maple Syrup

Sautéed Spinach

$7.00

Fresh Brussel sprouts sautéed in your choice of Fresh Garlic & Oil OR Slow Cooked Bacon & Maple Syrup

Restoration Nachos

$18.00

Corn chips, fresh pico de gallo, fried eggs, house queso, crispy bacon, sour cream, house ranch dressing and fresh guacamole. Topped with Braised Beef Short Rib, or Homemade Beef Chili

Stuffed Pretzel

$14.00

Fresh Jumbo pretzel, stuffed with Bacon & Cheddar. Served with homemade honey mustard, house beer cheese and grain mustard.

Totchos

$15.00

Crispy tots, served under melted cheddar cheese, crispy maple bacon, fresh pico and an over easy egg Add Grilled Chicken, Beef Short Rib or Pulled Pork

Wagyu Meatballs

$16.00

Restoration's special recipe. Fresh wagyu beef hand rolled meatballs, served with homemade marinara and fresh whipped basil ricotta.

Fried Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Soup

$9.00

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.00

Crispy iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, cucumbers, sweet peppers, maple bacon and hand breaded fried chicken tossed in homemade buffalo sauce and topped with house bleu cheese dressing.

Buratta Salad

$15.00

Fresh black truffle buratta cheese, sun dried tomatoes, black olives, mixed greens, craisins and grilled artichokes, topped with a homemade blood orange balsamic glaze

Enzo's Greens

$14.00

Fresh mixed greens, earthy beets, crumbled goat cheese, roasted pumpkin seeds and cherry tomatoes, topped with homemade mango and ginger dressing.

Restoration Salad

$8.00

Crispy iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onions drizzled in our homemade fresh lemon vinaigrette

Venetian Salad

$13.00

Fresh arugula and spinach, craisins, candied walnuts, granny smith apples and goat cheese, topped with homemade balsamic dressing

The Resto Chicken Salad

$15.00

Fresh antibiotic free grilled chicken, topped with fresh greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, shaved carrots and homemade balsamic

The Prosciutto Salad

$15.00

Fresh arugula, Italian sliced prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan cheese, house croutons and sweet peppers, topped with a homemade blood orange balsamic glaze

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

The Farro Salad

$14.00

Boiled farro, sweet red onions, red peppers, roasted corn, black beans, ripe tomatoes and hard boiled eggs, covered in a house lemon balsamic dressing

Quesadillas

All quesadillas can be made gluten free

Bacon Cheeseburger Quesadilla

$15.00

Fresh, locally sourced lean seasoned chop meat, diced maple bacon, cheddar cheese and pickles served in a flour tortilla and drizzled with our homemade ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

All-natural chicken, tossed in our own buffalo sauce, melted mozzarella cheese drizzled with our bleu cheese dressing

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Fresh antibiotic free chicken in a sea of shredded cheddar and jack cheese. Served with a side of sour cream.

Chicken Bacon Avocado Quesadilla

$17.00

All-natural chicken, ripe avocados, cheddar and jack chees and crispy maple bacon, topped with our homemade ranch dressing

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$15.00

Slow-cooked fresh pork loin, grilled pineapples, cheddar and jack cheese, topped with our homemade BBQ sauce

Reuben Quesadilla

$17.00

Slow cooked corned beef, sauerkraut & swiss cheese, topped with house 1000 Island

Short Rib Quesadilla

$18.00

Slow cooked beef short rib, red bell peppers, crispy red onions and melted mozzarella cheese, topped with a homemade chipotle aioli.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.00

Fresh shrimp, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, sweet red onions and black beans topped with a sriracha aioli

Skirt Steak Quesadilla

$17.00

Marinated skirt steak, fresh pico de Gallo, homemade guacamole, diced Granny Smith apples, and melted mozzarella cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with a homemade chipotle ranch dressing

Sandwiches

Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$17.00

All-natural chicken, marinated and grilled to perfection, topped with ripe avocados, mozzarella cheese, fresh arugula, sliced tomatoes, and cilantro mayo on a fresh roll

Mac Melt

$14.00

Homemade creamy Mac-n-Cheese melted in a grilled cheese sandwich on thick Texas toast

Peace Love & Veggies

$16.00

Grilled portobello mushroom, fresh spinach, sliced tomatoes, sautéed red peppers and homemade hummus drizzled with our house lemon vinaigrette and wrapped in a flour tortilla

Pig Mac Melt

$18.00

Homemade creamy Mac-n-Cheese melted in a grilled cheese sandwich on thick Texas toast topped with slow cooked pork loin.

Restoration Wrap

$17.00

Homemade Mac-n-Cheese, battered mozzarella sticks, chicken fingers and bacon drizzled with sweet chili sauce and wrapped up in a flour tortilla. Just what the doctor didn’t order

Short Rib Sandwich

$18.00

Fresh beef short rib slow cooked to perfection, with homemade kale slaw, mozzarella cheese, crispy red onions, dill pickles and chipotle ranch dressing

Shrimp Po Boy

$18.00

Hand breaded shrimp, lightly fried in sunflower oil, maple bacon, crisp lettuce and sliced tomato topped with a homemade sriracha aioli.

Skirt Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Marinated skirt steak on a fresh garlic ciabatta roll, melted mozzarella, crispy red onions, red bell peppers, house chipotle ranch and crisp lettuce

Surf & Turf Wrap

$18.00

Fresh shrimp, marinated strip steak, housemade guacamole, fresh rice, crumbled tortilla strips and chipotle ranch dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Hot Honey Butter Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Crispy chicken tossed in a house spicy honey butter, fresh spinach, maple bacon, grilled tomato and dill pickles with a buttermilk ranch dressing

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Fresh antibiotic free blackened chicken, homemade black bean and roasted corn salsa, cheddar cheese and sliced avocado in a flour tortilla

Burgers

All burgers can be made gluten free

Breslau Burger

$15.00

Burger, cheese and bacon... if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it

Crab Cake Sliders

$17.00

Homemade crab cakes made from lump marinated crab meat pan fried to perfection. Topped with our homemade remoulade sauce and served on a pretzel bun

Impossible Burger

$16.00

The Impossible burger took everything we love about meat and made it even better - by using plants! Topped with a homemade vegan avocado ranch. Even meat lovers will be pleasantly impressed

Prosciutto Chipotle Burger

$16.00

Fresh beef burger dusted with house chipotle seasoning, roasted corn and black bean salsa and sliced italian prosciutto

Pulled Pork Sliders

$14.00

Restoration’s secret pulled pork recipe, topped with homemade kaleslaw and our sweet BBQ sauce

Restoration Burger

$16.00

Restoration’s special burger blend topped with fried jalapenos, homemade spicy pickles, sriracha mayo and habanero jack cheese

Stuffed Bleu Cheese Burger

$16.00

Restoration’s fresh chuck blend stuffed with bleu cheese crumbles and crispy maple bacon

Vegan/Gluten Free Menu

Blackened Shrimp (GF)

$14.00

Fresh jumbo shrimp covered in our homemade blackened seasoning and grilled to perfection over freshly made guacamole.

Vegan Restoration Guac (GF,Vegan)

$12.00

A house recipe using only the freshest ingredients, served with hand cut chips

Vegan Pretzel (V)

$13.00

Brussel Sprout (GF,Vegan)

$7.00

Fresh Brussel sprouts sautéed in fresh garlic & oil

Sautéed Spinach (V,GF)

$7.00

Fresh spinach sautéed in garlic and oil

Sautéed Asparagus (V,GF)

$7.00

Fresh asparagus sautéed in your choice of Garlic & Oil...OR....Pure Maple Syrup and Bacon

Sautéed Broccolini (Vegan, GF)

$7.00

Sauteed in fresh Garlic & Oil

Spinach & Artichoke Dip (GF)

$15.00

A family recipe. Fresh, locally grown spinach topped with melted mozzarella cheese served with hand cut corn chips.

Buffalo Cauliflower (GF,Vegan)

$15.00

Cauliflower florets battered in a fiery rice flour and lightly fried in sunflower oil. Served with a homemade vegan avocado ranch

Buratta Salad (GF)

$15.00

Fresh black truffle buratta cheese, sun dried tomatoes, black olives, mixed greens, craisins and grilled artichokes, topped with a homemade blood orange balsamic glaze.

Enzos Greens (GF, Vegan)

$14.00

Venetian Salad (GF,Vegan)

$12.00

Baby arugula and fresh spinach, craisins, candied walnuts and Granny Smith apples topped with a homemade balsamic dressing.

Restoration Salad (GF,Vegan)

$8.00

Crispy iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, ripe tomatoes and red onions drizzled in our homemade fresh lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Mandarin Salad (GF,Vegan)

$14.00

Fresh spinach, sliced mandarin oranges, juicy strawberries, granny smith apples, blueberries topped with a house balsamic dressing

CousCous Bowl (V,GF)

$14.00

Fresh couscous, green peas, diced carrots, crisp celery and red bell pepper toppeed with a garlic olive oil and sliced avocado.

Fiesta Salad (GF,Vegan)

$14.00

Fresh arugula, seasoned ground impossible beef, diced tomatoes, sliced avocado, black beans and roasted corn drizzled with our homemade vegan avocado ranch dressing.

Breslau Burger (GF)

$12.00

Restoration's special burger blend topped with sliced American cheese and crisp bacon on a gluten free bun.

Cauliflower Wrap (GF,Vegan)

$15.00

Shredded cauliflower, sweet potatoes, fresh peas, carrots and sliced avocado. Ask about our Gluten Free Wrap Add seasoned Impossible meat....$4 (GF, V)

Chickpea Burger (V,GF)

$15.00

House made chickpea & polenta burger stuffed with crisp celery, carrots, red onions and fresh spinach topped with caramelized beets, crisp lettuce on a multi grain bun. Ask about our Gluten Free Bun

Impossible Burger (GF,Vegan)

$16.00

The impossible burger took everything we love about meat, and made it better....by using plants. Topped with a vegan avocado ranch. Ask about our gluten free bun.

Peace Love & Veggie (GF,Vegan)

$15.00

Grilled portobello mushroom, fresh spinach, sliced tomatoes, sautéed red peppers and creamy hummus, drizzled with a homemade lemon vinaigrette and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Ask about our gluten free and whole wheat wraps.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheese Burger

$9.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Hamburger

$9.00

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Quesadilla

$9.00

Sides

Seasoned French Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Onion rings

$6.00

Desserts

Blondie Jar

$10.00

Homemade blondie made with pecans and walnuts topped with salted caramel, rich chocolate syrup and homemade whipped cream

Dream Pops Vegan

$12.00

100% Vegan chocolate coated frozen dessert bites made with real coconut cream and topped with 100% vegan whipped cream

Peanut Butter Brownie Jar

$10.00

Homemade rich chocolate brownie covered in a peanut butter sauce and fresh whipped cream.

Red Velvet Jar

$10.00

Pumpkin Ginger Jar

$10.00

Peanut Butter Brownie

$10.00

Catering Trays

Large Buffalo Dip

$22.00

Specialty Cocktails To Go

The Oddfellow TO GO

$13.00

Reyka Icelandic vodka, homemade blueberry simple syrup, fresh lime juice, club soda

Lavender Lemonade TO GO

$13.00

Hendricks Gin, housemade lavender simple syrup, fresh squeezed lemon juice, club soda

Espresso Martini TO GO

$13.00

Reyka Icelandic vodka, fresh espresso Choose:Rainbow Cookie, Ferrero Rocher or Smoky S’Mores (Made with Mezcal)

Smoked Hibiscus TO GO

$13.00

400 Conejos smoky mezcal, homemade hibiscus syrup, a dash of fresh squeezed lemon juice

Resto Mojito TO GO

$13.00

Flor de Cana white rum, house mint simple syrup, fresh lime juice topped with soda Choose from: Original, Blackberry, Strawberry, Coconut, Lavender, Cherry, Hibiscus or Watermelon

Pumpkin Spice Punch ToGo

$13.00

Flor de Cana white rum, house pumpkin and cinnamon syrups, fresh OJ, club soda

The Big Apple ToGo

$13.00

Reyka vodka, homemade apple and cinnamon simple syrups, fresh lemon, topped with LaMarca Prosecco

Just Peachy ToGo

$13.00

Reyka Icelandic vodka, shaken with homemade peach syrup and cranberry juice

Caramel Apple Sangria ToGo

$13.00

Sweet moscato wine, Reyka small batch vodka, local apple cider, homemade caramel simple syrup

Biscotti ToGo

$13.00

Reyka small batch vodka, house S’mores Irish Cream, homemade vanilla syrup and amaretto

Peanut Butter White Russian ToGo

$13.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter whiskey, fresh cream, coffee liqueur Choose: Roasted Hazelnut or Salted Butterscotch

Irish Goodbye ToGo

$13.00

Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey, Sail Away cold brew coffee, topped with homemade whipped cream Choose From: Caramel, Creamy Butterscotch or Roasted Hazelnut

Apple Pie of my Eye ToGo

$13.00

Tullamore DEW Irish Whiskey, local lemon bitters, Earl Gray tea, fresh lemon, homemade apple pie syrup

Harvest Spice ToGo

$13.00

Sailer Jerry spiced rum, fresh squeezed OJ, triple sec, homemade apple & cranberry simple syrup, maple cinnamon and sugar rim

Lemon Peach Hard Tea ToGo

$13.00

Great Jones small batch bourbon, fresh lemon, house peach simple syrup, fresh Earl gray tea

Vodka Lavender Lemonade TO GO

$13.00

Reyka vodka, housemade lavender simple syrup, fresh squeezed lemon juice, club soda

Nicoles Margarita Picks To Go

Black Cherry Marg To Go

$12.00

Milagro 100% agave tequila, triple sec, fresh lime, homemade black cherry syrup

Besti Marg To Go

$12.00

Homemade Besti sugar replacement simple syrup, milagro 100% agave tequila, triple sec and fresh squeezed lime juice. Choose:Classic, Blackberry, Blueberry or Strawberry

Caramel Apple Marg ToGo

$12.00

This margarita is made with Milagro blanco tequila, triple sec, fresh orange juice, house caramel & apple simple syrups, local apple cider, served with a cinnamon sugar rim

Peach Jalapeno Marg ToGo

$12.00

Tanteo jalapeno infused tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice, homemade peach simple syrup

Moscow Mule To Go

Classic Moscow Mule TO GO

Classic Moscow Mule TO GO

$13.00

Reyka small batch vodka, fresh squeezed lime juice, topped with Gosling’s ginger beer. A classic done well!!

Blueberry Lemon Mule TO GO

$13.00

Reyka Icelandic vodka, homemade blueberry syrup, hand squeezed lemon juice, topped with Gosling’s ginger beer

Jalapeño Mule TO GO

$13.00

Tanteo Jalapeno infused tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, topped with Gosling’s ginger beer Original, Strawberry, Blueberry, Hibiscus,, Cherry or Lavender, Butterscotch, Apple or Peach,

Strawberry Mule TO GO

$13.00

Small batch Reyka vodka, house made strawberry simple syrup, fresh squeezed lime juice, topped with Goslings ginger beer

Spiked Cider Mule TO GO

$13.00

Great Jones small batch bourbon, house cinnamon syrup,fresh lemon & local apple cider topped with Ginger Beer

Rosemary Peach Mule TO GO

$13.00

Reyka Icelandic Vodka, house rosemary & peach simple syrup topped with Goslings Ginger Beer

Old Fashioned To Go

The Sweet Cheeks To Go

$13.00

Great Jones small batch bourbon, local orange bitters, housemade black cherry simple syrup

The Vanilla Bean To Go

The Vanilla Bean To Go

$13.00

Old Forester Kentucky Bourbon, local bitters, house vanilla bean simple syrup

The Pure Maple TO GO

The Pure Maple TO GO

$13.00

Great Jones bourbon, barrel aged pure maple syrup, a dash of bitters, topped with an amarena cherry

The Jammin' Out TO GO

$13.00

Skrewball peanut butter whiskey, muddled strawberries, house strawberry syrup

The Wake Up Call TO GO

$13.00

Great Jones NY Bourbon infused with espresso beans, house vanilla syrup and black walnut bitters.

The Banana Bread TO GO

$13.00

Great Jones NY Bourbon, black walnut bitters, house Banana Bread simple syrup

The Death by Pumpkin TO GO

$13.00

Woodford American Oak Bourbon, local pumpkin bitters, house pumpkin syrup

The Chocolate Cherry TO GO

$13.00

Great Jones small batch bourbon, house cherry syrup, Amaretto, local chocolate bitters

Create Your Own Marg (Step 1 Choose Your Tequila)

Milagro Silver To Go

$12.00

Milagro 100% agave blanco tequila, our most popular tequila!

Jalapeño Tequila To Go

$12.00

Tanteo ultra premium 100% Blue Weber Agave Blanco Tequila infused with fresh jalapeños.

Habanero Tequila To Go

$12.00

Tanteo 100% Agave tequila naturally infused with fresh habaneros.

Milagro Anejo Tequila To Go

$12.00

Milagro Añejo is an estate-grown, 100% blue agave tequila which is aged in American oak barrels for a minimum of 14 months and a maximum of 24 months. The aging results in a taste that is smooth, refined and still agave-forward.

Milagro Reposado Tequila To Go

$12.00

Milagro Reposado is an estate-grown, 100% blue agave tequila which is rested in American oak barrels for a minimum of 3 months and a maximum of 6 months. With Milagro Reposado, Danny and Moy worked hard to create the appropriate balance of robust flavor with front-and-center agave taste.

400 Conejos Mezcal To Go

$12.00

400 Conejos Espadin Joven is produced by maestro mezcalero Don Tacho in Santiago Matatlan, Oaxaca. Don Tacho carefully selects the agave Espadin when they have reached maturity after 8-10 years. This mezcal is traditionally produced using a stone oven (horno), horse-drawn tahona, and copper distillation.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Food and drink menus offer fresh, local ingredients to encourage cleaner eating and drinking. Enjoy antibiotic free chicken, homemade simple syrups and various dietary options. Call us with any questions!

Website

Location

49 East Hoffman Ave, Lindenhurst, NY 11757

Directions

