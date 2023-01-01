Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

Restoration Kitchen & Wine Torrance

653 Reviews

$$

1437 Marcelina Ave

Torrance, CA 90501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Wine Dinner

Montemar Wine Dinner Oct 17th 6:00pm

Montemar Wine Dinner Oct 17th 6:00pm

$250.00Out of stock

Shared Dinner for 2 includes, Amuse Bouche, Jumbo Lump Crab Cake and Frisée Salad, BBQ Braised Pork Belly w/ Collard Greens and Corn Bread, 16 oz American Wagyu NY Strip w/ Scalloped Potatoes and Asparagus, Belgian Chocolate Cheesecake

Rose of Grenache

$20.00

Chardonnay - Rita's Crown

$42.00

Pinot Noir - Vineyard Blend

$38.00

Pinot Noir - Bentrock

$52.00

Syrah - Zotovich

$40.00

Cabernet Sauv - Estelle

$48.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're located in Historic Old Torrance. We offer small plate and large plate dishes paired with wines from the West Coast and Local Draft Beers.

Website

Location

1437 Marcelina Ave, Torrance, CA 90501

Directions

Gallery
Restoration Kitchen & Wine image
Restoration Kitchen & Wine image
Restoration Kitchen & Wine image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Crest Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,588
1625 Cabrillo Ave Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
Zabon Ramen
orange star4.6 • 2,418
1644 W.Carson Street, Suite B Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
Torrance Tavern - 22735 Hawthorne Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
22735 Hawthorne Blvd. Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
WING FERNO - GARDENA LOCATION
orange star4.4 • 591
2221 W Redondo Beach Blvd Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
Pura Vita Redondo Beach
orange star4.8 • 133
320 S. Catalina Ave Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Riviera House-Modern Coastal Cuisine, Craft Cocktails
orange star4.1 • 472
1708 S Catalina Ave Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Torrance

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT - (Sepulveda)
orange star4.1 • 4,175
2808 Sepulveda Blvd Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
FishBonz Grill - Torrance
orange star4.5 • 3,203
2599 Airport Dr Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
Zabon Ramen
orange star4.6 • 2,418
1644 W.Carson Street, Suite B Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
Eat Fantastic - North Torrance
orange star4.4 • 2,256
3605 Artesia Blvd Torrance, CA 90504
View restaurantnext
Gaetano's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,138
2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
The Crest Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,588
1625 Cabrillo Ave Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Torrance
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
San Pedro
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston