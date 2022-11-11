Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Restoration Pizza

217 Reviews

$

5161 Lang Ave NE, Suite A

Albuquerque, NM 87109

Popular Items

16" Classic Pepperoni
10" Classic Pepperoni
Restoration Bread

Shareables

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$7.75

Pretzel Bites with house-made beer queso

Bread Bites

Bread Bites

$5.00

Choose between our classic breadsticks or our seasoned breadsticks, with choice of House-Made Red Sauce, House-Made Green Chile Ranch Dressing, House-Made Ranch Dressing, or Garlic Butter

Restoration Bread

Restoration Bread

$9.00

12" restoration crust stuffed with mozzarella with choice of House-Made Red Sauce, House-Made Green Chile Ranch Dressing, House-Made Ranch Dressing, or Garlic Butter

Small Nachos

Small Nachos

$9.00

Tortilla chips with house-made beer queso, red chile chicken, jalapeños, red onions, diced tomatoes, and cilantro

Family Nachos

Family Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips with house-made beer queso, red chile chicken, jalapeños, red onions, diced tomatoes, and cilantro

Savory Meatballs

Savory Meatballs

$9.75

Savory Meatballs red sauce, shredded parmesan, and basil

Salad

House Salad - Regular

House Salad - Regular

$7.75

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and herbed croutons

House Salad - Family

House Salad - Family

$11.75

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and herbed croutons

Caesar Salad - Regular

Caesar Salad - Regular

$7.75

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and herbed croutons with caesar dressing

Caesar Salad - Family

Caesar Salad - Family

$11.75

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and herbed croutons with caesar dressing

Artisan Salad - Regular

Artisan Salad - Regular

$9.25

Mixed Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Parmesan Cheese

Artisan Salad - Family

Artisan Salad - Family

$13.75

Mixed Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Parmesan Cheese

Restoration Salad - Regular

Restoration Salad - Regular

$9.25

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Roasted Red Peppers, Dried Cranberries, Candied Pecans, and Goat Cheese

Restoration Salad - Family

Restoration Salad - Family

$13.75

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Roasted Red Peppers, Dried Cranberries, Candied Pecans, and Goat Cheese

DOUGHWICH

Meatball Doughwich

$12.00

red sauce base, mozzarella, meatballs, finished with more house made red sauce, shaved parmesan, and fresh basil folded like a sandwich served with chips

Chicken Caesar Doughwich

$12.50

Mozzarella, Chicken, topped with freshly tossed romaine, caesar dressing, and shaved parmesan folded like a sandwich served with chips and extra Caesar dressing for dipping.

Italian Doughwich

$12.50

Garlic oil base, mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, topped with freshly tossed romaine, tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, in our house made IPA Vinaigrette folded into a sandwich, served with chips and extra IPA Vinaigrette for dipping

10" Pizza

10" Classic Cheese

$8.75

House-Made Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese on a 10" Restoration Crust

10" Classic Hawaiian

$11.25

House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, and Pineapple on a 10" Restoration Crust

10" Classic Pepperoni

$9.75

House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni on a 10" Restoration Crust

10" Classic Supreme

$15.00

House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Pork Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers, and Red Onions on a 10" Restoration Crust

10" Classic Vegetarian

$14.00

Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Red Onions, and Green Bell Peppers on a 10" Restoration Crust

10" Signature 5312

$14.25

House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Chile Chicken, Pepperoni, and Mushrooms on a 10" Restoration Crust

10" Signature Bosque

$14.75

House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Savory Meatballs, Mushrooms, and Basil on a 10" Restoration Crust

10" Signature El Paseo

$14.75

Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella, Bacon, Roasted Artichokes, and Red Onions on a 10" Restoration Crust

10" Signature La Luz

$15.25

House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella,Bacon, Red Onions, Spinach, and Ricotta on a 10" Restoration Crust

10" Signature La Trufa

$15.25

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Mushrooms, Spinach, Parmesan, and Truffle Oil on a 10" Restoration Crust

10" Signature Roadrunner

$15.25

Basil Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Fire-Braised Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, and Pine Nuts on a 10" Restoration Crust

10" Pizza of the Month: Mac N Cheese

$15.25

Pesto base, mozzarella, pepperoni, thick-cut bacon, spinach and jalapenos.

10" Green Chile Cheeseburger

$15.25

12" Pizza

12" Classic Cheese

$11.75

House-Made Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese on a 12" Restoration Crust

12" Classic Hawaiian

$15.50

House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, and Pineapple on a 12" Restoration Crust

12" Classic Pepperoni

$13.25

House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni on a 12" Restoration Crust

12" Classic Supreme

$19.00

House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Pork Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers, and Red Onions on a 12" Restoration Crust

12" Classic Vegetarian

$17.50

Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Red Onions, and Green Bell Peppers on a 12" Restoration Crust

12" Signature 5312

$17.50

House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Chile Chicken, Pepperoni, and Mushrooms on a 12" Restoration Crust

12" Signature Bosque

$18.00

House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Savory Meatballs, Mushrooms, and Basil on a 12" Restoration Crust

12" Signature El Paseo

$18.00

Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella, Bacon, Roasted Artichokes, and Red Onions on a 12" Restoration Crust

12" Signature La Luz

$19.50

House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Red Onions, Spinach, and Ricotta on a 12" Restoration Crust

12" Signature La Trufa

$19.50

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Mushrooms, Spinach, Parmesan, and Truffle Oil on a 12" Restoration Crust

12" Signature Roadrunner

$19.50

Basil Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Fire-Braised Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, and Pine Nuts on a 12" Restoration Crust

12" Pizza of the Month: Mac N Cheese

$19.50

Pesto base, mozzarella, pepperoni, thick-cut bacon, spinach and jalapenos.

12" GC Cheeseburger

$19.50

16" Pizza

16" Classic Cheese

$14.50

House-Made Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese on a 16" Restoration Crust

16" Classic Hawaiian

$19.00

House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, and Pineapple on a 16" Restoration Crust

16" Classic Pepperoni

$16.50

House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni on a 16" Restoration Crust

16" Classic Supreme

$23.50

House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Pork Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers, and Red Onions on a 16" Restoration Crust

16" Classic Vegetarian

$21.50

Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Red Onions, and Green Bell Peppers on a 16" Restoration Crust

16" Signature 5312

$21.75

House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Chile Chicken, Pepperoni, and Mushrooms on a 16" Restoration Crust

16" Signature Bosque

$22.25

House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Savory Meatballs, Mushrooms, and Basil on a 16" Restoration Crust

16" Signature El Paseo

$22.25

Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella, Bacon, Roasted Artichokes, and Red Onions on a 16" Restoration Crust

16" Signature La Luz

$24.25

House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Red Onions, Spinach, and Ricotta on a 16" Restoration Crust

16" Signature La Trufa

$24.75

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Mushrooms, Spinach, Parmesan, and Truffle Oil on a 16" Restoration Crust

16" Signature Roadrunner

$24.75

Basil Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Fire-Braised Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, and Pine Nuts on a 16" Restoration Crust

16" Pizza of the Month: Mac N Cheese

$24.75

Pesto base, mozzarella, pepperoni, thick-cut bacon, spinach and jalapenos.

16" GC Cheeseburger

$24.75

12" Vegan Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Classic Cheese (Vegan Cauliflower Crust)

$17.00

House-Made Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese (Non-Vegan) on a 12" Vegan Cauliflower Crust

Classic Hawaiian (Vegan Cauliflower Crust)

$20.75

House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella (Non-Vegan), Canadian Bacon, and Pineapple on a 12" Vegan Cauliflower Crust

Classic Pepperoni (Vegan Cauliflower Crust)

$18.50

House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella (Non-Vegan), and Pepperoni on a 12" Vegan Cauliflower Crust

Classic Supreme (Vegan Cauliflower Crust)

$24.25

House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella (Non-Vegan), Pepperoni, Italian Pork Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers, and Red Onions on a 12" Vegan Cauliflower Crust

Classic Vegetarian (Vegan Cauliflower Crust)

$22.75

Basil Pesto, Mozzarella (Non-Vegan), Spinach, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Red Onions, and Green Bell Peppers on a 12" Vegan Cauliflower Crust

Signature 5312 (Vegan Cauliflower Crust)

$22.75

House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella (Non-Vegan), Tres Chiles Turkey Sausage, Pepperoni, and Mushrooms on a 12" Vegan Cauliflower Crust

Signature Bosque (Vegan Cauliflower Crust)

$23.25

House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella (Non-Vegan), Ricotta, Savory Meatballs, Mushrooms, and Basil on a 12" Vegan Cauliflower Crust

Signature El Paseo (Vegan Cauliflower Crust)

$23.25

Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella (Non-Vegan), Bacon, Roasted Artichokes, and Red Onions on a 12" Vegan Cauliflower Crust

Signature La Luz (Vegan Cauliflower Crust)

$24.75

House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella (Non-Vegan), Bacon, Red Onions, Spinach, and Ricotta on a 12" Vegan Cauliflower Crust

Signature La Trufa (Vegan Cauliflower Crust)

$24.75

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella (Non-Vegan), Bacon, Mushrooms, Spinach, Parmesan, and Truffle Oil on a 12" Vegan Cauliflower Crust

Signature Roadrunner (Vegan Cauliflower Crust)

$24.75

Basil Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella (Non-Vegan), Fire-Braised Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, and Pine Nuts on a 12" Vegan Cauliflower Crust

Pizza of the Month: Mac N Cheese (Vegan Cauliflower Crust) ** Not Gluten Free

$24.75

Pesto base, mozzarella, pepperoni, thick-cut bacon, spinach and jalapenos.

Signature GC Cheeseburger (vegan Cauliflower Crust

$24.75

Bake at Home 12" Pizza Kit

Includes uncooked Restoration dough for a 12" pie, House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella cheese and baking guidelines.

Bake at Home 12" Pizza Kit

$9.00

Includes uncooked Restoration dough for a 12" pie, House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella cheese and baking guidelines.

Add On's

Fire-Braised Grilled Chicken

$3.00

4 oz.

Side of GC 1000 Island

$0.50

2 oz.

Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

2 oz.

Side of Bosque IPA Vinaigrette

$0.50

2 oz.

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.50

2 oz.

Side of Garlic Butter

$0.50

2 oz.

Side of Green Chile

$1.00

2 oz.

Side of House-Made Beer Queso

$1.00

2 oz.

Side of House-Made Green Chile Ranch

$0.50

2 oz.

Side of House-Made Ranch

$0.50

2 oz.

Side of House-Made Red Sauce

$0.50

2 oz.

Jalapenos

$0.50

Pickled, Sliced

Miss Vickie's Potato Chips

$2.50

Dessert

Brownie with Ice Cream

$8.00

House-Made brownie served with ice cream and Caramel Drizzle

Apple Crisp Pizza

$8.00

Apple Crisp Pizza served on a 10” Restoration Crust

Vanilla Ice Cream (1 Scoop)

$2.00

Resto Rolls

$9.00

8 House-Made cinnamon rolls topped with fresh sour cream frosting

Funnel Cake Bites

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola (Bottled)

Coca-Cola (Bottled)

$2.75

20 oz.

Diet Coke (Bottled)

Diet Coke (Bottled)

$2.75

20 oz.

Coke Zero (Bottled)

Coke Zero (Bottled)

$2.75

20 oz.

Dr. Pepper (Bottled)

Dr. Pepper (Bottled)

$2.75

20 oz.

Sprite (Bottled)

Sprite (Bottled)

$2.75

20 oz.

IBC Root Beer (Bottled)

IBC Root Beer (Bottled)

$2.75

12 oz.

Water (Bottled)

$2.75

PACKAGE

6Pk OCHENTA GOLDEN ALE

$10.99

6Pk SPACELION

$10.99

6Pk OLD BOSKY

$10.99

6Pk OH HEY, PINYON JAY!

$10.99

6Pk 1888 HARD SELTZER

$11.00

This is a cranberry hard seltzer made for NMSU. This isn’t your typical 100 calorie seltzer, its heavy on the cranberry with a refreshing touch of green tea! HARD SELTZER 5.5% ABV | 12 fl. oz.

6Pk BOSQUE LAGER

6Pk BOSQUE LAGER

$11.00

Inspired by German pilsners, Bosque Lager quenches thirsty palates without sacrificing depth and character. Where this straw-colored, crisp, and brilliant lager deviates from tradition is in a noble dry-hop for a bright and floral aroma. GERMAN–INSPIRED PILSNER 4.8% ABV | 25 IBU | 12 fl. oz. GABF SILVER MEDAL WINNER 2016

6Pk PISTOL PETE’S 1888

6Pk PISTOL PETE'S 1888

$11.00

Where IPAs are skewed toward hops being front and center, blonde ales are a study in balance, refreshment, and malt profiles. 1888 is a brilliant pale straw-colored ale with a light malt sweetness and just enough late-addition hops to add flavor and aromatic nuance. Whether you’re new to craft beer or a seasoned connoisseur, this beer is sure to quench your thirst. BLONDE ALE 4.8% ABV | 20 IBU | 12 fl. oz. GABF BRONZE MEDAL WINNER 2018

6Pk PICKLE DOWN ECONOMICS

6Pk PICKLE DOWN ECONOMICS

$11.00

Calling all pickle lovers: Pickle Down Economics is a briny gose that’ll bring a pucker to your face! Crisp pickles, fresh dill, and gallons upon gallons of dill juice create an aromatic experience just like popping the lid off a fresh jar of kosher pickles. PICKLE GOSE 6% ABV | 10 IBU | 12 fl. oz.

6Pk ELEPHANTS ON PARADE

6Pk ELEPHANTS ON PARADE

$11.00

Enough with the fruit nuance, put it out in front! Packed with raspberry puree and colored with a Sandia sunset, this unfiltered, American-style wheat ale is imbued with a light sweetness and tartness that complement the beer’s medium-full body. WHEAT ALE WITH FRUIT 5.5% ABV | 12 IBU | 12 fl. oz.

6Pk RIVERWALKER IPA

6Pk RIVERWALKER IPA

$11.00

Few things are as uniquely New Mexico as our world-class IPAs. Riverwalker IPA starts with a light copper base of pale, caramel, and wheat malts, providing a medium-bodied backbone for our flagship IPA. But that’s just setting the stage for the hops where myriad aromatics and flavors are coaxed out of a blend of our favorite hop varieties. INDIA PALE ALE 6.5% ABV | 90 IBU | 12 fl. oz.

6Pk OPEN SPACE HAZE

6Pk OPEN SPACE HAZE

$11.00

What’s more captivating than a hazy IPA that stands above the rest? Ripe fruit aromatics start the Open Space Haze experience, which then washes your palate with soft tropical notes and citrus rind. A blend of our favorite flavor-packed hops finishes it off by delivering the rounded bitterness you crave in an IPA. HAZY INDIA PALE ALE 6.2% ABV | 70 IBU | 12 fl. oz.

6Pk JETTY JACK

6Pk JETTY JACK

$11.00

A modern American craft beer style developed as a variation from American Pale Ales. Known simply as Red Ales in some regions, our American Amber Ale is made with Crystal and Cascade hops that bring spicy, floral, woody notes with a little bit of citrus. Available in taprooms only. AMERICAN AMBER ALE 5.8% ABV | 30 IBU | 12 fl. oz.

6Pk SCOTIA

6Pk SCOTIA

$11.00

Scotia’s bold flavors and intrepid presence have become a thing of legend. With a deep amber hue and luscious viscosity, this juggernaut is heavy on the alcohol, caramel, and malt sweetness. SCOTCH ALE 8.4% ABV | 25 IBU | 12 fl. oz.

12Pk ELEPHANTS ON PARADE

12Pk ELEPHANTS ON PARADE

$16.99

Enough with the fruit nuance, put it out in front! Packed with raspberry puree and colored with a Sandia sunset, this unfiltered, American-style wheat ale is imbued with a light sweetness and tartness that complement the beer’s medium-full body. WHEAT ALE WITH FRUIT 5.5% ABV | 12 IBU | 12 fl. oz.

Case or Mix & Match Year-Round Beers

Case or Mix & Match Year-Round Beers

$32.00

Need a case? You're in luck...Bosque Brewing proudly offers a case price for any four, 6 packs of any of our year-round beers. This includes Jetty Jack, Scotia, Riverwalker, Lager, Elephants on Parade, Open Space Haze, Pickle Down Economics, Pistol Pete's 1888 Blonde Ale or 1888 Seltzer.

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restoration Pizza is a place where your differences only matter because they go better together. Where your smile turns my frown, and her brainstorming enriches his heart. Where disabilities are just a part of a greater ability, and a high five can never, ever be done solo. Now, we know our pizza can’t end wars or create a utopian society. It’s just pizza. But when pizza is done the way it should be, it can bring an entire community closer to that feeling of fullness.

5161 Lang Ave NE, Suite A, Albuquerque, NM 87109

