Restoration Pizza
217 Reviews
$
5161 Lang Ave NE, Suite A
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Shareables
Pretzel Bites
Pretzel Bites with house-made beer queso
Bread Bites
Choose between our classic breadsticks or our seasoned breadsticks, with choice of House-Made Red Sauce, House-Made Green Chile Ranch Dressing, House-Made Ranch Dressing, or Garlic Butter
Restoration Bread
12" restoration crust stuffed with mozzarella with choice of House-Made Red Sauce, House-Made Green Chile Ranch Dressing, House-Made Ranch Dressing, or Garlic Butter
Small Nachos
Tortilla chips with house-made beer queso, red chile chicken, jalapeños, red onions, diced tomatoes, and cilantro
Family Nachos
Tortilla chips with house-made beer queso, red chile chicken, jalapeños, red onions, diced tomatoes, and cilantro
Savory Meatballs
Savory Meatballs red sauce, shredded parmesan, and basil
Salad
House Salad - Regular
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and herbed croutons
House Salad - Family
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and herbed croutons
Caesar Salad - Regular
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and herbed croutons with caesar dressing
Caesar Salad - Family
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and herbed croutons with caesar dressing
Artisan Salad - Regular
Mixed Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Parmesan Cheese
Artisan Salad - Family
Mixed Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Parmesan Cheese
Restoration Salad - Regular
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Roasted Red Peppers, Dried Cranberries, Candied Pecans, and Goat Cheese
Restoration Salad - Family
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Roasted Red Peppers, Dried Cranberries, Candied Pecans, and Goat Cheese
DOUGHWICH
Meatball Doughwich
red sauce base, mozzarella, meatballs, finished with more house made red sauce, shaved parmesan, and fresh basil folded like a sandwich served with chips
Chicken Caesar Doughwich
Mozzarella, Chicken, topped with freshly tossed romaine, caesar dressing, and shaved parmesan folded like a sandwich served with chips and extra Caesar dressing for dipping.
Italian Doughwich
Garlic oil base, mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, topped with freshly tossed romaine, tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, in our house made IPA Vinaigrette folded into a sandwich, served with chips and extra IPA Vinaigrette for dipping
10" Pizza
10" Classic Cheese
House-Made Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese on a 10" Restoration Crust
10" Classic Hawaiian
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, and Pineapple on a 10" Restoration Crust
10" Classic Pepperoni
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni on a 10" Restoration Crust
10" Classic Supreme
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Pork Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers, and Red Onions on a 10" Restoration Crust
10" Classic Vegetarian
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Red Onions, and Green Bell Peppers on a 10" Restoration Crust
10" Signature 5312
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Chile Chicken, Pepperoni, and Mushrooms on a 10" Restoration Crust
10" Signature Bosque
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Savory Meatballs, Mushrooms, and Basil on a 10" Restoration Crust
10" Signature El Paseo
Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella, Bacon, Roasted Artichokes, and Red Onions on a 10" Restoration Crust
10" Signature La Luz
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella,Bacon, Red Onions, Spinach, and Ricotta on a 10" Restoration Crust
10" Signature La Trufa
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Mushrooms, Spinach, Parmesan, and Truffle Oil on a 10" Restoration Crust
10" Signature Roadrunner
Basil Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Fire-Braised Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, and Pine Nuts on a 10" Restoration Crust
10" Pizza of the Month: Mac N Cheese
Pesto base, mozzarella, pepperoni, thick-cut bacon, spinach and jalapenos.
10" Green Chile Cheeseburger
12" Pizza
12" Classic Cheese
House-Made Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese on a 12" Restoration Crust
12" Classic Hawaiian
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, and Pineapple on a 12" Restoration Crust
12" Classic Pepperoni
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni on a 12" Restoration Crust
12" Classic Supreme
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Pork Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers, and Red Onions on a 12" Restoration Crust
12" Classic Vegetarian
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Red Onions, and Green Bell Peppers on a 12" Restoration Crust
12" Signature 5312
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Chile Chicken, Pepperoni, and Mushrooms on a 12" Restoration Crust
12" Signature Bosque
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Savory Meatballs, Mushrooms, and Basil on a 12" Restoration Crust
12" Signature El Paseo
Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella, Bacon, Roasted Artichokes, and Red Onions on a 12" Restoration Crust
12" Signature La Luz
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Red Onions, Spinach, and Ricotta on a 12" Restoration Crust
12" Signature La Trufa
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Mushrooms, Spinach, Parmesan, and Truffle Oil on a 12" Restoration Crust
12" Signature Roadrunner
Basil Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Fire-Braised Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, and Pine Nuts on a 12" Restoration Crust
12" Pizza of the Month: Mac N Cheese
Pesto base, mozzarella, pepperoni, thick-cut bacon, spinach and jalapenos.
12" GC Cheeseburger
16" Pizza
16" Classic Cheese
House-Made Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese on a 16" Restoration Crust
16" Classic Hawaiian
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, and Pineapple on a 16" Restoration Crust
16" Classic Pepperoni
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni on a 16" Restoration Crust
16" Classic Supreme
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Pork Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers, and Red Onions on a 16" Restoration Crust
16" Classic Vegetarian
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Red Onions, and Green Bell Peppers on a 16" Restoration Crust
16" Signature 5312
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Chile Chicken, Pepperoni, and Mushrooms on a 16" Restoration Crust
16" Signature Bosque
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Savory Meatballs, Mushrooms, and Basil on a 16" Restoration Crust
16" Signature El Paseo
Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella, Bacon, Roasted Artichokes, and Red Onions on a 16" Restoration Crust
16" Signature La Luz
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Red Onions, Spinach, and Ricotta on a 16" Restoration Crust
16" Signature La Trufa
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Mushrooms, Spinach, Parmesan, and Truffle Oil on a 16" Restoration Crust
16" Signature Roadrunner
Basil Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Fire-Braised Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, and Pine Nuts on a 16" Restoration Crust
16" Pizza of the Month: Mac N Cheese
Pesto base, mozzarella, pepperoni, thick-cut bacon, spinach and jalapenos.
16" GC Cheeseburger
12" Vegan Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Classic Cheese (Vegan Cauliflower Crust)
House-Made Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese (Non-Vegan) on a 12" Vegan Cauliflower Crust
Classic Hawaiian (Vegan Cauliflower Crust)
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella (Non-Vegan), Canadian Bacon, and Pineapple on a 12" Vegan Cauliflower Crust
Classic Pepperoni (Vegan Cauliflower Crust)
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella (Non-Vegan), and Pepperoni on a 12" Vegan Cauliflower Crust
Classic Supreme (Vegan Cauliflower Crust)
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella (Non-Vegan), Pepperoni, Italian Pork Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers, and Red Onions on a 12" Vegan Cauliflower Crust
Classic Vegetarian (Vegan Cauliflower Crust)
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella (Non-Vegan), Spinach, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Red Onions, and Green Bell Peppers on a 12" Vegan Cauliflower Crust
Signature 5312 (Vegan Cauliflower Crust)
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella (Non-Vegan), Tres Chiles Turkey Sausage, Pepperoni, and Mushrooms on a 12" Vegan Cauliflower Crust
Signature Bosque (Vegan Cauliflower Crust)
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella (Non-Vegan), Ricotta, Savory Meatballs, Mushrooms, and Basil on a 12" Vegan Cauliflower Crust
Signature El Paseo (Vegan Cauliflower Crust)
Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella (Non-Vegan), Bacon, Roasted Artichokes, and Red Onions on a 12" Vegan Cauliflower Crust
Signature La Luz (Vegan Cauliflower Crust)
House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella (Non-Vegan), Bacon, Red Onions, Spinach, and Ricotta on a 12" Vegan Cauliflower Crust
Signature La Trufa (Vegan Cauliflower Crust)
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella (Non-Vegan), Bacon, Mushrooms, Spinach, Parmesan, and Truffle Oil on a 12" Vegan Cauliflower Crust
Signature Roadrunner (Vegan Cauliflower Crust)
Basil Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella (Non-Vegan), Fire-Braised Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, and Pine Nuts on a 12" Vegan Cauliflower Crust
Pizza of the Month: Mac N Cheese (Vegan Cauliflower Crust) ** Not Gluten Free
Pesto base, mozzarella, pepperoni, thick-cut bacon, spinach and jalapenos.
Signature GC Cheeseburger (vegan Cauliflower Crust
Bake at Home 12" Pizza Kit
Add On's
Fire-Braised Grilled Chicken
4 oz.
Side of GC 1000 Island
2 oz.
Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing
2 oz.
Side of Bosque IPA Vinaigrette
2 oz.
Side of Caesar Dressing
2 oz.
Side of Garlic Butter
2 oz.
Side of Green Chile
2 oz.
Side of House-Made Beer Queso
2 oz.
Side of House-Made Green Chile Ranch
2 oz.
Side of House-Made Ranch
2 oz.
Side of House-Made Red Sauce
2 oz.
Jalapenos
Pickled, Sliced
Miss Vickie's Potato Chips
Dessert
PACKAGE
6Pk OCHENTA GOLDEN ALE
6Pk SPACELION
6Pk OLD BOSKY
6Pk OH HEY, PINYON JAY!
6Pk 1888 HARD SELTZER
This is a cranberry hard seltzer made for NMSU. This isn’t your typical 100 calorie seltzer, its heavy on the cranberry with a refreshing touch of green tea! HARD SELTZER 5.5% ABV | 12 fl. oz.
6Pk BOSQUE LAGER
Inspired by German pilsners, Bosque Lager quenches thirsty palates without sacrificing depth and character. Where this straw-colored, crisp, and brilliant lager deviates from tradition is in a noble dry-hop for a bright and floral aroma. GERMAN–INSPIRED PILSNER 4.8% ABV | 25 IBU | 12 fl. oz. GABF SILVER MEDAL WINNER 2016
6Pk PISTOL PETE’S 1888
Where IPAs are skewed toward hops being front and center, blonde ales are a study in balance, refreshment, and malt profiles. 1888 is a brilliant pale straw-colored ale with a light malt sweetness and just enough late-addition hops to add flavor and aromatic nuance. Whether you’re new to craft beer or a seasoned connoisseur, this beer is sure to quench your thirst. BLONDE ALE 4.8% ABV | 20 IBU | 12 fl. oz. GABF BRONZE MEDAL WINNER 2018
6Pk PICKLE DOWN ECONOMICS
Calling all pickle lovers: Pickle Down Economics is a briny gose that’ll bring a pucker to your face! Crisp pickles, fresh dill, and gallons upon gallons of dill juice create an aromatic experience just like popping the lid off a fresh jar of kosher pickles. PICKLE GOSE 6% ABV | 10 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
6Pk ELEPHANTS ON PARADE
Enough with the fruit nuance, put it out in front! Packed with raspberry puree and colored with a Sandia sunset, this unfiltered, American-style wheat ale is imbued with a light sweetness and tartness that complement the beer’s medium-full body. WHEAT ALE WITH FRUIT 5.5% ABV | 12 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
6Pk RIVERWALKER IPA
Few things are as uniquely New Mexico as our world-class IPAs. Riverwalker IPA starts with a light copper base of pale, caramel, and wheat malts, providing a medium-bodied backbone for our flagship IPA. But that’s just setting the stage for the hops where myriad aromatics and flavors are coaxed out of a blend of our favorite hop varieties. INDIA PALE ALE 6.5% ABV | 90 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
6Pk OPEN SPACE HAZE
What’s more captivating than a hazy IPA that stands above the rest? Ripe fruit aromatics start the Open Space Haze experience, which then washes your palate with soft tropical notes and citrus rind. A blend of our favorite flavor-packed hops finishes it off by delivering the rounded bitterness you crave in an IPA. HAZY INDIA PALE ALE 6.2% ABV | 70 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
6Pk JETTY JACK
A modern American craft beer style developed as a variation from American Pale Ales. Known simply as Red Ales in some regions, our American Amber Ale is made with Crystal and Cascade hops that bring spicy, floral, woody notes with a little bit of citrus. Available in taprooms only. AMERICAN AMBER ALE 5.8% ABV | 30 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
6Pk SCOTIA
Scotia’s bold flavors and intrepid presence have become a thing of legend. With a deep amber hue and luscious viscosity, this juggernaut is heavy on the alcohol, caramel, and malt sweetness. SCOTCH ALE 8.4% ABV | 25 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
12Pk ELEPHANTS ON PARADE
Enough with the fruit nuance, put it out in front! Packed with raspberry puree and colored with a Sandia sunset, this unfiltered, American-style wheat ale is imbued with a light sweetness and tartness that complement the beer’s medium-full body. WHEAT ALE WITH FRUIT 5.5% ABV | 12 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
Case or Mix & Match Year-Round Beers
Need a case? You're in luck...Bosque Brewing proudly offers a case price for any four, 6 packs of any of our year-round beers. This includes Jetty Jack, Scotia, Riverwalker, Lager, Elephants on Parade, Open Space Haze, Pickle Down Economics, Pistol Pete's 1888 Blonde Ale or 1888 Seltzer.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restoration Pizza is a place where your differences only matter because they go better together. Where your smile turns my frown, and her brainstorming enriches his heart. Where disabilities are just a part of a greater ability, and a high five can never, ever be done solo. Now, we know our pizza can’t end wars or create a utopian society. It’s just pizza. But when pizza is done the way it should be, it can bring an entire community closer to that feeling of fullness.
5161 Lang Ave NE, Suite A, Albuquerque, NM 87109