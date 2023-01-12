Restaurant header imageView gallery

Restoration BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

131 Woodstock Ave

Rutland, VT 05701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

MEATS

BRISKET BY THE 1/2 POUND

BRISKET BY THE 1/2 POUND

$15.00

Our staple meat. This USDA Prime Grade Beef is heavily seasoned with a black pepper based rubbed and then smoked until extremely tender.

PULLED PORK BY THE 1/2 POUND

PULLED PORK BY THE 1/2 POUND

$12.50

Our all natural Compart Farms Duroc pulled pork is a favorite! Choose it "naked" or "sauced" in our maple bourbon BBQ sauce.

TURKEY BY THE 1/2 POUND

TURKEY BY THE 1/2 POUND

$11.00

Our herb brined turkey breast comes from Stonewood Farms in Orwell, Vermont. One of our favorite items!

PORK RIBS WHOLE

PORK RIBS WHOLE

$40.00

Our all natural duroc pork ribs are dusted in a dry rub and then finished in our maple bourbon BBQ sauce.

PORK RIBS HALF

PORK RIBS HALF

$25.00

Our all natural duroc pork ribs are dusted in a dry rub and then finished in our maple bourbon BBQ sauce.

CHEDDAR JALAPENO SAUSAGE

CHEDDAR JALAPENO SAUSAGE

$5.00

This Compart Farms Duroc cheddar jalapeno sausage takes high quality Duroc pork and adds jalapenos and chunks of cheddar to make our most popular sausage!

ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE

ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE

$5.00

Our andouille sausage is packed with spicy cajun flavor!

SIDES

EXTRA SHARP MAC & CHEESE

EXTRA SHARP MAC & CHEESE

$6.00+

Our scratch made mac and cheese uses extra sharp cheddar and is a crowd favorite! Hands down our most popular side!

PEPPERJACK CHEESY GRITS

PEPPERJACK CHEESY GRITS

$6.00+

High quality ground white grits and pepper jack cheese make up this southern staple!

BACON & ONION SMOKED BEANS

BACON & ONION SMOKED BEANS

$6.00+
PINEAPPLE COLESLAW

PINEAPPLE COLESLAW

$6.00+

My grandfather once said “You should try pineapple in your slaw.”, and the rest was history!

SANDWICHES & MORE

SANDWICH

SANDWICH

$12.00

Get your favorite meat on a bun with our pickles, onions, and BBQ sauce!

REDNECK SUNDAE

REDNECK SUNDAE

$16.00

One container with a side topped with a meat of your choice!

LOADED BAKED POTATO

LOADED BAKED POTATO

$6.00

A smoked potato covered in our seriously sharp cheese sauce, topped how you'd like!

CHEESY NACHOS

CHEESY NACHOS

$6.00

A bed of nachos topped with our seriously sharp cheese sauce!

TRASH PLATE

TRASH PLATE

$35.00

Little bit of everything! All of our sides along with brisket, pulled pork, sausage, and topped with pickles, onions and BBQ sauce!

SUPER TROOPER

SUPER TROOPER

$14.00

Brisket sandwichf topped with cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, cole slaw and pickled onions!

1LB MEATLOAF BURGER

1LB MEATLOAF BURGER

$17.00

This massive burger is seasoned like meatloaf and is sure to satisfy the most serious grubbers!

DESSERTS

BROWNIE

BROWNIE

$3.00

Our homemade massive brownies are a sweet treat!

MAPLE WAFFLE SUNDAE

MAPLE WAFFLE SUNDAE

$8.00

Pearl sugar belgian waffle topped with maple pecan prailine ice cream, sprinkled with smoked Duroc bacon, and drizzled with smoked maple syrup!

BANANA PUDDING

BANANA PUDDING

$5.00

Our homemade banana pudding is a crowd favorite!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:59 pm
Restaurant info

Rutland's Craft Barbecue Joint smoking up the finest quality meats over an all wood fire paired with scratch made sides and condiments!

Location

131 Woodstock Ave, Rutland, VT 05701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

TASOs - 22 Center Street
orange starNo Reviews
22 Center Street Rutland, VT 05701
View restaurantnext
Strangefellows Pub - 13 Evelyn st
orange star5.0 • 57
13 Evelyn st Rutland, VT 05701
View restaurantnext
Southside Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
170 S Main St Rutland, VT 05701
View restaurantnext
Liquid Art Coffeehouse & Eatery - --37 Miller Brook Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
--37 Miller Brook Rd. Killington, VT 05751
View restaurantnext
Lookout Tavern - Killington, Vermont
orange starNo Reviews
2910 Killington Rd Killington, VT 05751
View restaurantnext
Mary Lou's - 2841 Killington Road
orange starNo Reviews
2841 Killington Road Killington, VT 05751
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rutland

Table 24
orange star4.4 • 1,607
24 Wales Street Rutland, VT 05701
View restaurantnext
Strangefellows Pub - 13 Evelyn st
orange star5.0 • 57
13 Evelyn st Rutland, VT 05701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rutland
Killington
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Manchester Center
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
White River Junction
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Glens Falls
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston