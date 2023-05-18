The Retail Shop at Island Creek Oysters
296 Parks Street
Duxbury, MA 02332
Popular Items
Island Creek - 100 Oysters
Littleneck Clams
Winsor Mignonette
Food
Oysters
Island Creek
$1.75/ea Farmer: Skip Bennett Location: Duxbury Bay, MA, CCB45MA Size: 2.5" - 3" on average How they taste: The quintessential East Coast oyster experience. With a highly segmented flavor profile, strong salinity up front gives way to vegetal, buttery richness and a long sweet finish. It doesn't get any better than this. These complex flavors are attributed to a life spent on the ocean floor, dug into the mineral rich mud of Duxbury Bay.
Island Creek - 100 Oysters
Aunt Dotty
$1.75/ea Farmer: Skip Bennett Location: Saquish, MA, CCB45MA (on the other side of Duxbury Bay) Size: 1.5" - 2" consistent cull How they taste: Delicate, but complex flavor. Similar to the ICO's but sweeter and more buttery. We'd give these a 6 out of 10 (a touch saltier than the Island Creeks). Very easy to shuck.
100 Aunt Dotty Oysters
100 count of Aunt Dotty Oysters *unshucked* Farmer: Skip Bennett Location: Saquish, MA, CCB45MA (on the other side of Duxbury Bay) Size: 1.5" - 2" consistent cull How they taste: Delicate, but complex flavor. Similar to the ICO's but sweeter and more buttery. We'd give these a 6 out of 10 (a touch saltier than the Island Creeks). Very easy to shuck.
Rocky Nook
Row 34
$1.75/ea Farmer: Skip Bennett Location: Duxbury Bay, MA, CCB45MA Size: 2.5" - 3" on average How they taste: The Row 34’s are a bit cleaner than the Island Creeks. Still briny, but less vegetal, earthy flavors because they are not bottom planted. Clean, crisp with mineral notes. A splash of saltwater.
100 Row 34 Oysters
100 count of Row 34 Oysters *unshucked* Farmer: Skip Bennett Location: Duxbury Bay, MA, CCB45MA Size: 2.5" - 3" on average How they taste: The Row 34’s are a bit cleaner than the Island Creeks. Still briny, but less vegetal, earthy flavors because they are not bottom planted. Clean, crisp with mineral notes. A splash of saltwater.
Other Shellfish
Littleneck Clams
Shrimp Cocktail
1/2 lb of cooked shrimp cocktail. 1/2 lb is approximately 12-15 pieces of shrimp. Amount of individual shrimp can vary depending on weight. More info about our Shrimp: - Del Pacifico Wild Blue Mexican Shrimp - Wild caught - Peeled and deveined, tail off - Hand peeled - Sustainable, chemical free - Fair Trade Certified
Caviar
Sterling White Sturgeon Caviar
Location: Sterling Caviar Farms in Eleverta, CA How it tastes: Balanced and buttery, but less like a chardonnay and more like a mushroom or a fresh farm egg. Nutty, but not bitter. Rich like anything that will give you gout. Tender, but has a nice resistance to pressure. Why it’s unique: Sterling Farms White Sturgeon Caviar is from - you guessed it - the White Sturgeon (Acipenser Transmontanus), which is native to the rivers of Northern California. Sterling Farms were the first in America to raise Sturgeon, so they have been the backbone of the domestic caviar scene. We have a close relationship with the farm and here’s what we saw when we visited: kind and earnest farmers, smart and established systems and an eye for the art of caviar making. 30g: Serves 2-4 people 100g: Serves 8-10 people 250g: Serves 15-20 people
Adamas Siberian Caviar
Location: Pandino in Lombardy, Italy south of Milan How it tastes: The beads are emerald in color and consistent in shape with a beautiful individual pop when pressed on the roof on your mouth. The flavor is well-balanced with a kiss of mushroom, delicate sea salt and a clothbound cheddar cheese goodness on the finish (just trust us with this one...). The caviar is refined (like the Italians who make it!) and we are obsessed with its fresh butter finish that makes us want to eat it straight out of the tin! Why it's unique: This region is the one of the best for caviar production in Europe due to the pristine water sources coming from the Alps and natural aquifers. On another note, we hear this is Mariah Carey’s favorite caviar. Just saying... 30g: Serves 2-4 people 100g: Serves 8-10 people 250g: Serves 15-20 people
Marshallberg Osetra Caviar
Similar to our approach with oysters, we’re here to make caviar as easy and enjoyable as possible. Our promise is to be 100% transparent so you can trace these eggs from your table to the source. Who makes it: Marshallberg Farm in Smyrna, North Carolina Why we love it: Lustrous pewter with a snappy pop. Light, clean, floral and delicate umami flavors delight. Clean and Light. Why it’s unique: Marshallberg Osetra Caviar is from the Russian Sturgeon (Acipenser gueldenstaedtii). It's one of the most expensive and highest grade caviars. Marshallberg Farm is run by a talented scientist and has a very limited production, so their focus is razor sharp. When we spent time at the farm, we were impressed by the quality and consistency of the eggs and the team's incredible attention to detail. 30g (serves 1-2) 100g (serves 5-8) 250g (serves 10-15) 1000g (serves 20-40)
Adamas White Sturgeon Caviar
Caviar Tasting Flight
In this bundle, you’ll taste the clean, refined flavors of our Siberian, the rich full flavors of white sturgeon and the light, subtle sweetness of Osetra. All three stellar examples of where caviar and roe is headed - on the best menus in the country earning the respect of chefs and industry veterans. Let us know your favorite! We are listening. Similar to our approach with oysters, we’re here to make caviar as easy and enjoyable as possible. Our promise is to be 100% transparent so you can trace these eggs from your table to the source. Caviar and oysters have something else in common - the wild taste distinctions from one variety to another. Not sure how to eat it? It can be as simple as scooping it straight from the tin. This makes tasting different caviars as easy as getting a flight of beer. What you get: 30g Sterling Farms California White Sturgeon 30g Adamas Siberian Caviar 30g Marshallberg Osetra Caviar
Tinned Fish
Island Creek Scallops In Vieira Sauce
Island Creek Cockles In Brine
Island Creek Mussels In Pickles Sauce
Island Creek Razor Clams In Olive Oil
Güeyu Mar Grilled Octopus
Chef: Chef Abel Alvarez Asturias Region of Spain Ingredients: octopus, extra virgin olive oil, salt How it tastes: A pure expression of the product; mild, tender, with a hint of char. How to use it: The perfect *at home* octopus experience without all the fuss. We recommend drying it, tossing it on the grill, adding some leftover bread, herbs, citrus and creating a panzanella that will impress all of your friends. What you get: One 5.6oz (160g) tin, 2-2.5 tentacles per serving. Shelf stable. Lasts 2-3 days refrigerated after opened.
Güeyu Mar Grilled Squid in Ink
Güeyu Mar Grilled Small Mussels in Marinade Sauce
Güeyu Mar Chargrilled Razor Clams
Chef: Abel Alvarez Where it's from: Southern Spain Why it’s unique: Where a traditional cannery would steam the fish before packing, Güeyu Mar cooks their fish over a brasa, or wood and charcoal burning grill, using the embers to impart a graceful smokiness that balances fruity sweetness from the olive oil it’s packed in. The process of grilling the fish protects it from absorbing too much of the oil, so you always taste fish first, oil second. Ingredients: Razor clams, extra virgin olive oil, salt How it tastes: The long, slender shape of their shell gives razor clams a unique texture and taste similar to octopus! Cooked over birch, beech and oak, they pair a mild sweetness with a little kiss of smokiness. How to use it: If you want to feel truly Spanish, try a simplistic preparation with olive oil, garlic and lemon, and serve with crusty bread and a crisp glass of white wine (or two)! What you get: One 5.3oz (150g) tin
Güeyu Mar Grilled Sardine Tails In Marinade
Chef: Chef Abel Alvarez Asturias Region of Spain Ingredients: sardine tails, extra virgin olive oil, vinegar, salt and spices. How it tastes: Chunky tails are met with a delicately acidic sauce and a splash of ocean brine. How to use it: When you’re starving and want something NOW, sardines on toast is our favorite pantry meal. Add some butter, red onion, tomato, maybe some lemon, definitely some herbs. Express yourself! What you get: One 5.3oz (150g) tin Shelf stable. Lasts 2-3 days refrigerated after opened.
Güeyu Mar grilled Sardine Tails In EVOO
Güeyu Mar Grilled Tuna Loin in EVOO (black)
Güeyu Mar Grilled Tuna Loin in EVOO (white)
Pinhais Mackerel Fillets in Olive Oil
Producer: Conservas Pinhais Matosinhos, Portugal Why it’s unique: Pinhais is one of the only canning companies that remains faithful to the traditional methods of canning and is committed to carrying through 37 individual steps required to produce each can solely by hand. By minimizing the use of industrial machinery in favor of manual labor, the company is reducing emissions and energy consumption for a greener footprint. Plus, António maintains that his employees can even carry out the steps blindfolded. Ingredients: mackerel, 100% refined olive oil How it tastes: The perfect snack if you want all fish but no skin or bones. Tender and delicate, with just a hint of sweet olive oil, mackerel has a more delicate flavor than sardines or tuna, but is still rich and flavorful. How to use it: Swap these in for wherever you usually use chicken or turkey, like on top of a salad or mixed into a pasta dish. The texture can’t be beat! What you get: One 4.4oz (125g) tin
Pinhais Spiced Sardines in Olive Oil
Producer: Conservas Pinhais Matosinhos, Portugal Why it’s unique: Pinhais is one of the only canning companies that remains faithful to the traditional methods of canning and is committed to carrying through 37 individual steps required to produce each can solely by hand. By minimizing the use of industrial machinery in favor of manual labor, the company is reducing emissions and energy consumption for a greener footprint. Plus, António maintains that his employees can even carry out the steps blindfolded. Ingredients: Sardines, 100% refined olive oil, cucumber, chili, carrot, bay leaves, cloves, black pepper and salt How it tastes: Plump, briny sardines meet a spiced, chili infused olive oil with just the right amount of heat. How to use it: These spiced sardines would make a killer fish cake! Use the oil from the tin to mix with fish, breadcrumbs, eggs and some spices and you’ve just upped your appetizer game. What you get: One 4.4oz (125g) tin
Pinhais Spiced Mackerel Fillets in Olive Oil
Producer: Conservas Pinhais Matosinhos, Portugal Ingredients: mackerel, 100% refined olive oil, cucumber, chili, carrot, salt, cloves, black pepper and bay leaves How it tastes: The perfect snack if you want all fish but no skin or bones. Firm and flaky with good sized fillets and an even spiced heat to kick it up a notch. How to use it: We love these on a sandwich! Pop ‘em between a couple slices of buttered bread, add some greens, red onion and herbs and lunch is served. What you get: One 4.4oz (125g) tin
Olasagasti Bonito Del Norte
White tuna in olive oil with salt. Pretty much the world’s best can of tuna. Beautiful steak-cut, cooked bonito tuna preserved in a very high quality, delicate olive oil. Flavor is fresh and pure and texture is perfect. Product of Spain
Olasagasti Yellowfin Ventresca (Tuna Belly)
Ingredients: Yellowfin tuna, olive oil and salt.
Olasagasti Tuna Fillets with Onions
Product of Spain Ingredients: Tuna, onion, olive oil, white wine, Modena vinegar, salt.
Maria Small Sardines In EVOO
Producer: Conservas Pinhais Matosinhos, Portugal Why it’s unique: Pinhais is one of the only canning companies that remains faithful to the traditional methods of canning and is committed to carrying through 37 individual steps required to produce each can solely by hand. By minimizing the use of industrial machinery in favor of manual labor, the company is reducing emissions and energy consumption for a greener footprint. Plus, António maintains that his employees can even carry out the steps blindfolded. Ingredients: Sardines, 100% refined olive oil How it tastes: Large, meaty, and packed with flavor. Perfect for a sardine purist! How to use it: Sardines are a favorite at ICO for a quick lunch or snack. Mash up an avocado, spread on top of a good piece of toast, add sardines, sliced tomato and a squeeze of lemon. What you get: One 4.4oz (125g) tin
Scout PEI Mussels in Smoked Paprika & Fennel Sauce
Chef: Charlotte Langely Harvested in the inlets of Prince Edward Island, Canada. Ingredients: Organic PEI mussels, tomato purée, cold-pressed sunflower oil, brown rice flour, smoked paprika, salt, fennel seed, garlic, onions, chili flakes. How it tastes: Don’t tell the others, but this is Chef Charlotte’s favorite tin. Plump mussels are packed in a luscious, velvety tomato sauce with a little paprika kick. Think spiced rather than spicy. How to use it: Chef Charlotte’s favorite part of the tin process is recipe creation, so Scout’s tins are equally well-suited for open can, put-in-mouth dinners, to gourmet, Instagram-worthy spreads. Scout’s website features dozens of tin-centric recipes to get your creative juices flowing. What you get: One 100g tin
Ramon Peña Squids in Ink
Squids, olive oil, onion, pepper, tomato, salt, wheat flour, ink and paprika. 4.6 oz Product of Spain Squids poached in sea water and packed with tomato, olive oil, onion and spices. They are then covered with their own ink. These are simply fantastic - tender, toothy and mild without disappearing, thanks to the expertly combined sauce. This is a really fun combination! It looks daring but is honestly one the the most approachable tins we carry.
Box O Fish
Frozen Seafood
Frozen Maine Lobster 1/2 lb
Community Shellfish uses the best practices out there and their lobster shows it. When it comes off the boat in Bremen, it stays in town and is immediately cooked in artesian well water. No sitting in freshwater for days removing it's merroir. No delay from harvest, to cooking, to shucking. Then it gets flash frozen on-site. That's really cold, and it keeps all the freshness sealed up inside the package which is vacuum-sealed. The resulting lobster is moist and full of flavor. We can get fresh lobster where we live, but even for us, it's an event. And sometimes that's not what we have the energy for. We keep a couple of packages in the freezer and pull it out whenever the mood strikes us and make easy delicious lobster rolls, lobster with butter over polenta, you name it. Lobster mac and cheese. (It's a thing for a reason, folks). As you can see from the pictures, this is a great range of tail, knuckle and claw and it is a substantial portion. It has taken us years to crack the lobster
Frozen Maine Day Boat Scallops 1 lb
We are excited to bring you one pound of frozen Maine sea scallops - a delicious, quick, healthy and sustainable meal for any night of the week. This is what we are eating right now, and it's keeping us going. The texture is buttery and firm with a rich and sweet ocean flavor. They pair well with almost any other food and are incredibly versatile to cook - pan-fried, broiled, grilled, you name it. These sashimi-grade sea scallops are a low-fat source of protein and B vitamins. And because they come frozen, you can cook them when it works for you.
Del Pacifico 2lb Frozen Shrimp
2lb Pack of Del Pacifico Frozen Shrimp - Wild Blue Mexican Shrimp - Wild caught - Peeled and deveined, tail off - Hand peeled - Sustainable, chemical free - Fair Trade Certified
Sauces & Salt
S&F Cocktail Sauce
A culinary classic, cocktail sauce is perfect for cold shrimp or lobster, fried shrimp, and raw shellfish. Ingredients: Horseradish (Horseradish, Vinegar, Salt), Concentrated Tomatoes, Water, Cane Sugar, Distilled Vinegar, Sea Salt, Garlic (dry), Onion (dry), Spice Extract, Xanthan Gum.
Sweet Reaper Hot Sauce
Sweet Reaper hot sauce - this is it, folks. What you've been waiting for. A hot sauce made by a consummate chef (and our friend, Nate Gould) that is balanced, feisty and totally unique. Technically speaking, Sweet Reaper is a balance of heat and fruity pepper sweetness. It is slowly cooked down with white vinegar, sweet onion, garlic, and spices. We have found that it's earthy flavors go perfectly with brine, and you know, pretty much everything else.
Lemon
Kelchner's Cocktail Sauce
Tools/Serving
Shucking
Orange Oyster Knife
We've collaborated with Ayers, Massachusetts’ R. Murphy Knives to create a sustainable shucking knife made from 50% ocean bound plastic recovered in Haiti.
Premium Oyster Knife
This was an actual question and answer on the 2011 SAT's in Duxbury: A blank is to a shucker as a wand is to a wizard. (Answer: KNIFE!) Fact: When you're a true shucker, your knife will actually choose you. Fact: Harry Potter can shuck 100 oysters in 1 minute and lives in a house made of their shells. Fact: On the water, at home, and at raw bars the Island Creek Oysters shucking knife is fast, and efficient. It is a knife of masters. Will it choose you?
Clam Knife
We had our friends at R. Murphy design this clam knife for us. It does a great job at opening clams. Overall a pretty rad knife. 9.5/10 would shuck again.
ICO Shucking Gloves
These are the gloves we wear dragging, culling, and shucking. Even if you don't buy these, remember to always wear protection whilst shucking! And if you find yourself without any gloves, wrap a towel around the hand that's holding the oyster.
Serving
Mother of Pearl Caviar Spoon
Mother of Pearl caviar spoon to complement your Island Creek Caviar. Check out Caviar 101 to learn why your metal spoon in the kitchen drawer won't cut it!
Le Petite Oyster Grill Pan
It might be called small, but Le Petite has HUGE culinary potential. This version of The Oyster Bed has 6 individual cooking wells and a perfectly sized reservoir to gather all the succulent juices, cook larger pieces of food, or store garnishes, sauces, etc. Crafted with versatility in mind, The Le Petite Oyster Bed is designed with a smaller footprint and stackable for easy storage. Large enough to roast a whole hen or small tenderloin, the Le Petite Oyster Bed can be used to prepare and serve an endless range of dishes. WHAT YOU GET: 1 – Le Petite Oyster Bed We recommend pairing this with a dozen of your favorite oysters, our beloved Sweet Reaper Hot Sauce, and frozen scallops.
Merch
Long Sleeves
Jet set (Green)
Glacier (Blue)
Hot cider (white)
Rum raisin (Red)
Sardine Tie Dye Long Sleeve
OYSTERS Mint Long Sleeve
Oysters Denim Blue Long Sleeve T-Shirt with simple, clean lines. Fits true to size. Oysters. Boom.
OYSTERS Yellow Long Sleeve
Oysters Denim Blue Long Sleeve T-Shirt with simple, clean lines. Fits true to size. Oysters. Boom.
