This restaurant does not have any images
Rethink Food & Drink - Altamonte
1150 Douglas Ave.
Ste 1010
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
DRINKS
Espresso & Coffee
- Cafe Latte
2 shots of espresso, your choice of milk$4.75
- Cappuccino
2 shots of espresso, steamed foamed milk$4.50
- Americano
2 shots of espresso, filtered water$3.50
- Cold Brew
18-hour steep signature brew$4.50
- Vanilla Cold Brew
house cold brew with vanilla syrup and your choice of milk$4.75
- Cortado
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk$4.00
- Flat White
2 ristretto espresso shots, your choice of microfoam milk$4.50
- Double Espresso
2 shots of espresso$3.00
Barista's Choice
- Drink Of The Month
Our house made special drink of the month! Please call for what special we're running this month$5.25
- The Maple
Organic maple syrup, mesquite, salt, your choice of milk$5.25
- Honey Cinnamon Latte
Raw local honey, cinnamon, your choice of milk$5.25
- Dirty Florist
Housemade lavender-blueberry syrup, your choice of milk, 2 shots of espresso$5.50
- House Mocha Latte
Housemade mocha, your choice of milk$5.00
- Vanilla Latte
Housemade vanilla syrup, your choice of milk$5.00
- Salted Caramel Latte
Housemade salted caramel syrup, your choice of milk$5.25
- Activated Maple Latte
sweet, savory charcoal latte with your choice of milk$5.25
- Vegan Bulletproof
Coconut oil, activated charcoal, brewed coffee$4.75
Tea & Tea Lattes
- House Chai Latte
housemade chai, your choice of milk$5.00
- Vanilla Chai
housemate chai with vanilla simple syrup and your choice of milk$5.25
- Dirty Chai Latte
housemade chai, your choice of milk, 2 shot of espresso$6.50
- Matcha Maca Latte
an earthy, lightly sweet green tea latte made from ceremonial-grade matcha powder & maca powder$5.00
- Golden Milk Latte
Housemade golden turmeric mix, your choice of milk // caffeine-free$5.00
- Lavender Latte
Housemade lavender-blueberry syrup, your choice of milk // caffeine-free.$4.75
- Wellness Toddy
Echinacea, freshly grated ginger, cayenne, lemon, your choice of honey or agave // caffeine-free$4.75
- Fresh Ginger Tea
Freshly grated ginger tea // caffeine-free$3.50
- Iced Tea
Daily variety cold-steeped tea.$3.00
Barista Specialties
- Almond Latte
traditional latte with almond extract and your choice of milk$5.25
- Lavender Matcha
housemate matcha mix with lavender syrup and your choice of milk$5.50
- Activated Maple Latte
sweet, savory charcoal latte with your choice of milk$5.25
- Peppermint Mocha
mocha mix with peppermint and your choice of milk$5.00
- Mocha Cortado
Housemade mocha, equal parts espresso, you choice of milk$4.25
Smoothies
- Smoothie #1
Peanut butter, blueberry, banana, raw cacao$9.00
- Smoothie #2
cherry, vanilla, banana, mesquite, cinnamon.$9.00
- Smoothie #3
almond butter, raw cacao, banana, dates, cinnamon, maca, espresso.$10.00
- Smoothie #4
pear, kale, almond butter, banana, cinnamon.$9.00
- Smoothie #5
mixed berries, cucumber, spirulina, banana, mixed baby greens, chia seeds.$10.00
- Smoothie #6
matcha, mint, banana, avocado, maca, cacao nibs, kale, plant-based protein.$12.00
- Smoothie #7
ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, MCT oil, banana.$10.00
- Smoothie #8
peanut butter, espresso beans, banana, plant-based protein, MCT oil, activated charcoal.$12.00
- Smoothie #9
acai, mixed berries, beet, ginger, lemon, maca, cinnamon, organic mixed greens.$10.00
Cold Pressed Juice
From The Cooler
Shots
- Reset Shot
Ginger, turmeric, lemon, cayenne, coconut oil, cinnamon and raw local honey. Anti-inflammatory, digestive and allergy support. 1oz.$3.00
- E3 Live Shot
The most nutrient-dense food know to mankind. Energy, immune support digestive support and healthy skin. 1oz.$3.50
- Flu Shot
Elderberry, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, coconut oil and raw local honey. Immune support heart health and antioxidant. 1oz.$3.00
- Fire Shot
Jalapeno, ACV, Coconut Oil, Lemon, Lime, Dates, Black Pepper, Salt, Cinnamon 1oz.$3.00
- Shot Flight
1oz of each shot: Sanctum, Flu, E3 Live, & Hot Cider Shot.$10.00
FOOD
TOAST
ACAI BOWLS
- Build Your Own Acai Bowl
organic açaí, housemate granola and your choice of 3 fruits and 3 toppings$14.00
- Signature Açai Bowl
organic açaí housemade granola, seasonal fresh fruit, banana, cacao nib, coconut // GF$13.00
- PB Monster Açai Bowl
organic açaí, peanut butter, banana, granola, roasted peanuts, cacao nib, coconut, dates // GF$13.00
- Pina Colada Açai Bowl
organic açaí, housemade granola, kiwi, coconut, pineapple, chia seed, hemp heart, agave // GF$13.00
BOWL, WRAPS & SALADS
- Chick'un Caesar
organic mixed greens, seasoned tofu, quinoa, avocado, savory granola, capers, vegan caesar$13.00
- Buffalo BLT
organic mixed greens, seasoned tofu, quinoa, coconut bacon, tomato, cucumber, avocado ranch, & buffalo sauce in a whole wheat wrap$13.00
- Sedona
organic mixed greens, brown rice, black beans, sweet potato, organic corn, pepitas, red cabbage slaw, avocado ranch, & queso$14.00
- The Taco
brown rice, greens, black beans, pico de gallo, corn, avocado mash, vegan queso$13.00
- Huevos Rancheros
huevos rancheros style burrito with eggs, vegan chorizo, pico de gallo, black beans, brown rice, avocado, cilantro, vegan queso. (VEGAN OPTION AVAILABLE)$14.00
- Curry Chick'un
curry spice sauce, tofu, brown rice, greens, avocado, cucumber, crushed peanuts, quick slaw, cilantro. CONTAINS: PEANUTS$13.00
SANDWICHES
- Asian Honey BBQ Sandwich
Honey sesame ginger marinated tempeh, topped with orange sesame slaw, hoisin and avocado.$13.00
- Buffalo Tempeh Sandwich
Buffalo marinated soy tempeh, vegan bleu cheese, celery slaw served on toasted sourdough bread. (served with side caesar salad)$13.00
- Chickpea Salad Sandwich
Chickpea Salad with greens, tomato, avocado ranch served on toasted sourdough bread. (served with side caesar salad)$13.00
SIDES
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Rethink Food + Drink is located in Altamonte Springs and is North Orlando’s only scratch kitchen, vegan and vegetarian restaurant, organic coffee house, and organic juice shop.
1150 Douglas Ave., Ste 1010, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714