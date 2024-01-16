This restaurant does not have any images
Rethink Food & Drink - Oviedo
945 City Plaza Way, Suite 1071
Oviedo, FL 32765
DRINKS
Espresso & Coffee
- Cafe Latte
2 shots of espresso, your choice of milk$4.75
- Cappuccino
2 shots of espresso, steamed foamed milk$4.50
- Americano
2 shots of espresso, filtered water$3.50
- Cold Brew
18-hour steep signature brew$4.50
- Vanilla Cold Brew
house cold brew with vanilla syrup and your choice of milk$4.75
- Cortado
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk$4.00
- Flat White
2 ristretto espresso shots, your choice of microfoam milk$4.50
- Double Espresso
2 shots of espresso$3.00
Barista's CHOICE
- Drink Of The Month
Our house made special drink of the month! Please call for what special we're running this month$5.25
- The Maple
Organic maple syrup, mesquite, salt, 2 shots of espresso, your choice of milk$5.25
- Dirty Florist
Housemade lavender-blueberry syrup, 2 shots of espresso, your choice of milk$5.50
- House Mocha Latte
Housemade mocha, 2 shots of espresso, your choice of milk$5.00
- Activated Maple Latte
sweet, savory charcoal latte, 2 shots of espresso, your choice of milk$5.25
- Vanilla Latte
Housemade vanilla syrup, 2 shots of espresso, your choice of milk$5.00
- Salted Caramel Latte
Housemade salted caramel syrup, 2 shots of espresso, your choice of milk$5.25
- Honey Cinnamon Latte
Honey, cinnamon, 2 shots of espresso, your choice of milk$5.25
- Vegan Bulletproof
Blended espresso drink with coconut oil, activated charcoal, 2 shots of espresso$4.75
Tea & Tea Lattes
- House Chai Latte
housemade chai, your choice of milk$5.00
- Vanilla Chai
housemade chai with vanilla simple syrup and your choice of milk$5.25
- Dirty Chai Latte
housemade chai, your choice of milk, 2 shot of espresso$6.50
- Matcha Latte
an earthy, lightly sweet matcha green tea latte$5.00
- Golden Milk Latte
Housemade golden turmeric mix, your choice of milk // caffeine-free$5.00
- Lavender Latte
Housemade lavender-blueberry syrup, your choice of milk // caffeine-free.$4.75
- Wellness Toddy
Echinacea, freshly grated ginger, cayenne, lemon, your choice of honey or agave // caffeine-free$4.75
- Fresh Ginger Tea
Freshly grated ginger tea // caffeine-free$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Iced Tea
Daily variety cold-steeped tea.$3.00
Barista SPECIALTIES
- Almond Latte
traditional latte with almond extract, 2 shots of espresso, your choice of milk$5.25
- Lavender Matcha
an earthy, lightly sweet matcha green tea latte with housemade lavender syrup and your choice of milk$5.50
- Peppermint Mocha
housemade mocha latte with peppermint extract, 2 shots of espresso, your choice of milk$5.00
- Mocha Cortado
Housemade mocha, your choice of milk. Equal parts espresso and milk$4.25
Smoothies
- Smoothie #1
Peanut butter, blueberry, banana, raw cacao, date$9.00
- Smoothie #2
cherry, vanilla, banana, mesquite, cinnamon, date$9.00
- Smoothie #3
almond butter, raw cacao, banana, date, cinnamon, maca, espresso.$10.00
- Smoothie #4
pear, kale, almond butter, banana, cinnamon, date$9.00
- Smoothie #5
mixed berries, cucumber, spirulina, banana, mixed greens, chia seeds, date$10.00
- Smoothie #6
matcha, mint, banana, avocado, maca, cacao nibs, kale, plant-based protein, date$12.00
- Smoothie #7
ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, MCT oil, banana, date$10.00
- Smoothie #8
peanut butter, espresso beans, banana, plant-based protein, MCT oil, activated charcoal, date$12.00
- Smoothie #9
acai, mixed berries, beet, ginger, lemon, maca, cinnamon, organic mixed greens, date$10.00
Cold Pressed Juice
From The Cooler
Shots
- Reset Shot
Ginger, turmeric, lemon, cayenne, coconut oil, cinnamon and raw local honey. Anti-inflammatory, digestive and allergy support. 1oz.$3.00
- E3 Live Shot
The most nutrient-dense food know to mankind. Energy, immune support digestive support and healthy skin. 1oz.$3.50
- Flu Shot
Elderberry, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, coconut oil and raw local honey. Immune support heart health and antioxidant. 1oz.$3.00
- Fire Shot
Jalapeno, ACV, Coconut Oil, Lemon, Lime, Dates, Black Pepper, Salt, Cinnamon 1oz.$3.00
- Shot Flight
1oz of each shot: Reset, Flu, E3 Live, & Fire.$10.00
FOOD
TOAST
- Original Avocado Toast
avocado mash, tomato, & sesame on your choice of toast$7.50
- Caprese Toast
avocado mash, tomato, heart of palm, truffle oil, balsamic reduction, basil on your choice of toast$8.50
- Southwest Toast
avocado mash, house-made slaw, roasted corn, queso on your choice of toast$8.50
- Loaded Toast
almond butter or peanut butter, banana, strawberry, candied walnuts, honey, on your choice of toast$7.00
ACAI BOWLS
- Build Your Own Acai Bowl
organic açaí, housemate granola and your choice of 3 fruits and 3 toppings$14.00
- Signature Açai Bowl
organic açaí housemade granola, seasonal fresh fruit, banana, cacao nib, coconut // GF$13.00
- PB Monster Açai Bowl
organic açaí, peanut butter, banana, granola, roasted peanuts, cacao nib, coconut, dates // GF$13.00
- Pina Colada Açai Bowl
organic açaí, housemade granola, kiwi, coconut, pineapple, chia seed, hemp heart, agave // GF$13.00
BOWL, WRAPS & SALADS
- Huevos Rancheros
huevos rancheros style burrito or bowl with eggs or tofu, vegan chorizo, pico de gallo, black beans, brown rice, avocado, cilantro, vegan queso and vegan chipotle mayo. (VEGAN OPTION AVAILABLE)$14.00
- Sedona
organic mixed greens, bbq tempeh, brown rice, black beans, sweet potato, organic corn, pepitas, red cabbage slaw, vegan avocado ranch, & vegan queso$14.00
- Buffalo BLT
organic mixed greens, seasoned tofu, quinoa, coconut bacon, tomato, cucumber, avocado ranch, & buffalo sauce in a whole wheat wrap$13.00
- Chick'un Caesar
organic mixed greens, seasoned tofu, quinoa, avocado, savory granola, capers, vegan caesar$13.00
- The Taco
brown rice, greens, black beans, pico de gallo, corn, avocado mash, vegan queso$13.00
SANDWICHES
SIDES
|Sunday
|8:15 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:15 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:15 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:15 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|8:15 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:15 am - 3:30 pm
