Rethink Food & Drink
1150 Douglas Ave.
Ste 1010
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Espresso Drinks
Latte
2 shots of espresso, your choice of milk
Vanilla Latte
Housemade vanilla syrup, your choice of milk
Salted Caramel Latte
Housemade salted caramel syrup, your choice of milk
Maple Cappuccino
Organic maple syrup, mesquite, salt, your choice of milk
Honey Cinnamon Latte
Raw local honey, cinnamon, your choice of milk
Dirty Florist
Housemade lavender-blueberry syrup, your choice of milk, 2 shots of espresso
Drink Of The Month
Pumpkin Spice and Carrot Cake as a latte, chai or dirty chai latte!
Double Espresso
2 shots of espresso
Americano
2 shots of espresso, filtered water
Cappuccino
2 shots of espresso, steamed foamed milk
Cortado
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk
Real Damn Mocha
Housemade mocha, your choice of milk
Flat White
2 ristretto espresso shots, your choice of microfoam milk
Mocha Cortado
Housemade mocha, equal parts espresso, you choice of milk
Coffee
Barista Specialties
Almond Latte
traditional latte with almond extract and your choice of milk
Lavender Matcha
housemate matcha mix with lavender syrup and your choice of milk
Rose Matcha
housemade matcha mix with rose syrup and your choice of milk
Activated Charcoal Latte
sweet, savory charcoal latte with your choice of milk
Vanilla Chai
housemate chai with vanilla simple syrup and your choice of milk
Hibiscus Tea Latte
brewed tea with simple syrup and your choice of steamed milk
Peppermint Mocha
mocha mix with peppermint and your choice of milk
Cafe Au Lait
brewed coffee, steamed milk of your choice
Vanilla Cold Brew
house cold brew with vanilla syrup and your choice of milk
Tea & Tea Lattes
Housemade Chai Latte
housemade chai, your choice of milk
Dirty Chai
housemade chai, your choice of milk, 2 shot of espresso
Lavender Latte
Housemade lavender-blueberry syrup, your choice of milk // caffeine-free.
Rose Latte
Housemade Pakistani rose petal & cold-pressed beet syrup, your choice of milk // caffeine-free.
Matcha Maca Latte
an earthy, lightly sweet green tea latte made from ceremonial-grade matcha powder & maca powder
Golden Turmeric Latte
Housemade golden turmeric mix, your choice of milk // caffeine-free
Hot Ginger Tea
Freshly grated ginger tea // caffeine-free
Wellness Toddy
Echinacea, freshly grated ginger, cayenne, lemon, your choice of honey or agave // caffeine-free
Iced Tea
Daily variety cold-steeped tea.
Smoothies
Smoothie #1
Peanut butter, blueberry, banana, raw cacao
Smoothie #2
cherry, vanilla, banana, mesquite, cinnamon.
Smoothie #3
almond butter, raw cacao, banana, dates, cinnamon, maca, espresso.
Smoothie #4
pear, kale, almond butter, banana, cinnamon.
Smoothie #5
avocado, apple, banana, celery, kale, maca, ginger, flax seeds, hemp seed oil.
Smoothie #6
matcha, mint, banana, avocado, maca, cacao nibs, kale, plant-based protein.
Smoothie #7
ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, MCT oil, banana.
Smoothie #8
peanut butter, espresso beans, banana, plant-based protein, MCT oil, activated charcoal.
Smoothie #9
acai, mixed berries, beet, ginger, lemon, maca, cinnamon, organic mixed greens.
Smoothie #10
mixed berries, cucumber, spirulina, banana, mixed baby greens, chia seeds.
Cold Pressed Juice
From The Cooler
Shots
Sanctum Shot
Ginger, turmeric, lemon, cayenne, coconut oil, cinnamon and raw local honey. Anti-inflammatory, digestive and allergy support. 1oz.
E3 Live Shot
The most nutrient-dense food know to mankind. Energy, immune support digestive support and healthy skin. 1oz.
Flu Shot
Elderberry, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, coconut oil and raw local honey. Immune support heart health and antioxidant. 1oz.
Fire Shot
Jalapeno, ACV, Coconut Oil, Lemon, Lime, Dates, Black Pepper, Salt, Cinnamon 1oz.
Shot Flight
1oz of each shot: Sanctum, Flu, E3 Live, & Hot Cider Shot.
BREAKFAST
Avocado Toast ($7.00/$10.00)
avocado mash, tomato, & sesame on your choice of toast
Southwest Toast ($7.00/$10.00)
avocado mash, house-made slaw, roasted corn, queso on your choice of toast
Caprese Toast ($7.00/$10.00)
avocado mash, tomato, heart of palm, truffle oil, balsamic reduction, basil on your choice of toast
Muesli (10.00)
raw oats, almond meal, flaxseed, coconut, fresh fruit, candied walnuts, cinnamon, almond milk // GF
ACAI BOWLS
Build Your Own Acai Bowl ($13.00)
organic açaí, housemate granola and your choice of 3 fruits and 3 toppings
Signature Açai Bowl ($12.00)
organic açaí housemade granola, seasonal fresh fruit, banana, cacao nib, coconut, goji berries // GF
PB Monster Açai Bowl ($12.00)
organic açaí, peanut butter, banana, granola, roasted peanuts, cacao nib, coconut, dates // GF
Superfruits Açai Bowl ($12.00)
organic açaí, housemade granola, kiwi, pineapple, chia seed, , candied walnut, hemp heart, spirulina // GF
BOWL, WRAPS & SALADS
Chick'un Caesar ($13.00)
organic mixed greens, seasoned tofu, quinoa, avocado, savory granola, capers, vegan caesar
Buffalo BLT ($13.00)
organic mixed greens, seasoned tofu, quinoa, coconut bacon, tomato, cucumber, avocado ranch, & buffalo sauce in a whole wheat wrap
Sedona ($13.00)
organic mixed greens, brown rice, black beans, sweet potato, organic corn, pepitas, red cabbage slaw, avocado ranch, & queso
The Taco ($12.00)
brown rice, greens, black beans, pico de gallo, corn, avocado mash, vegan queso
Huevos Rancheros All Day Burrito ($13.00)
huevos rancheros style burrito with eggs, vegan chorizo, pico de gallo, black beans, brown rice, avocado, cilantro, vegan queso. (VEGAN OPTION AVAILABLE)
Curry Chick'un
curry spice sauce, tofu, brown rice, greens, avocado, cucumber, crushed peanuts, quick slaw, cilantro. CONTAINS: PEANUTS
SANDWICHES
Asian Honey BBQ ($13.50)
Honey sesame ginger marinated tempeh, topped with orange sesame slaw, hoisin and avocado.
Buffalo Tempeh Sandwich ($13.50)
Buffalo marinated soy tempeh, vegan bleu cheese, celery slaw served on toasted sourdough bread. (served with side caesar salad)
Chickpea Salad Sandwich ($12.50)
Chickpea Salad with greens, tomato, avocado ranch served on toasted sourdough bread. (served with side caesar salad)
SOUP
SIDES
Chips & Guacamole
Fresh, house-made guacamole topped with red onion, tomato, roasted corn, cilantro and lime with tortilla chips
Chips & Salsa
Fresh house-made pico de gallo served with corn chips and topped with our vegan queso
SIDE Salad
organic greens, caesar dressing, savory granola.
SIDE Tofu
Rethink Food + Drink is located in Altamonte Springs and is North Orlando’s only scratch kitchen, vegan and vegetarian restaurant, organic coffee house, and organic juice shop.
1150 Douglas Ave., Ste 1010, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714