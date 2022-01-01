Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Rethink Food & Drink

No reviews yet

1150 Douglas Ave.

Ste 1010

Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Popular Items

Sedona ($13.00)
Signature Açai Bowl ($12.00)
Avocado Toast ($7.00/$10.00)

Espresso Drinks

Latte

$4.50+

2 shots of espresso, your choice of milk

Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Housemade vanilla syrup, your choice of milk

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.75+

Housemade salted caramel syrup, your choice of milk

Maple Cappuccino

$4.75+

Organic maple syrup, mesquite, salt, your choice of milk

Honey Cinnamon Latte

$4.75+

Raw local honey, cinnamon, your choice of milk

Dirty Florist

$5.00+

Housemade lavender-blueberry syrup, your choice of milk, 2 shots of espresso

Drink Of The Month

$5.00+

Pumpkin Spice and Carrot Cake as a latte, chai or dirty chai latte!

Double Espresso

$2.75

2 shots of espresso

Americano

$3.25

2 shots of espresso, filtered water

Cappuccino

$4.25

2 shots of espresso, steamed foamed milk

Cortado

$3.75

Equal parts espresso, steamed milk

Real Damn Mocha

$4.50+

Housemade mocha, your choice of milk

Flat White

$4.00

2 ristretto espresso shots, your choice of microfoam milk

Mocha Cortado

$4.25

Housemade mocha, equal parts espresso, you choice of milk

Coffee

House Brew Coffee

$3.00+

Fresh brewed coffee

Cold Brew

$4.00+

18-hour steep signature brew

French Press Coffee

$4.00+

French press brewed coffee

Vegan Bulletproof

$4.75

Coconut oil, activated charcoal, brewed coffee

Red Eye

$4.25+

House coffee, 1 shot of espresso

Barista Specialties

Almond Latte

$4.75+

traditional latte with almond extract and your choice of milk

Lavender Matcha

$5.00+

housemate matcha mix with lavender syrup and your choice of milk

Rose Matcha

$5.00+

housemade matcha mix with rose syrup and your choice of milk

Activated Charcoal Latte

$5.00+

sweet, savory charcoal latte with your choice of milk

Vanilla Chai

$5.00+

housemate chai with vanilla simple syrup and your choice of milk

Hibiscus Tea Latte

$5.00+Out of stock

brewed tea with simple syrup and your choice of steamed milk

Peppermint Mocha

$5.00+

mocha mix with peppermint and your choice of milk

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75+

brewed coffee, steamed milk of your choice

Vanilla Cold Brew

$4.50+

house cold brew with vanilla syrup and your choice of milk

Tea & Tea Lattes

Housemade Chai Latte

$4.75+

housemade chai, your choice of milk

Dirty Chai

$5.00+

housemade chai, your choice of milk, 2 shot of espresso

Lavender Latte

$4.75+

Housemade lavender-blueberry syrup, your choice of milk // caffeine-free.

Rose Latte

$4.75+

Housemade Pakistani rose petal & cold-pressed beet syrup, your choice of milk // caffeine-free.

Matcha Maca Latte

$4.50+

an earthy, lightly sweet green tea latte made from ceremonial-grade matcha powder & maca powder

Golden Turmeric Latte

$4.50+

Housemade golden turmeric mix, your choice of milk // caffeine-free

Hot Ginger Tea

$3.25

Freshly grated ginger tea // caffeine-free

Wellness Toddy

$4.75

Echinacea, freshly grated ginger, cayenne, lemon, your choice of honey or agave // caffeine-free

Iced Tea

$3.00

Daily variety cold-steeped tea.

Smoothies

Smoothie #1

$8.00

Peanut butter, blueberry, banana, raw cacao

Smoothie #2

$8.00

cherry, vanilla, banana, mesquite, cinnamon.

Smoothie #3

$9.00

almond butter, raw cacao, banana, dates, cinnamon, maca, espresso.

Smoothie #4

$8.00

pear, kale, almond butter, banana, cinnamon.

Smoothie #5

$10.00

avocado, apple, banana, celery, kale, maca, ginger, flax seeds, hemp seed oil.

Smoothie #6

$12.00

matcha, mint, banana, avocado, maca, cacao nibs, kale, plant-based protein.

Smoothie #7

$10.00

ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, MCT oil, banana.

Smoothie #8

$12.00

peanut butter, espresso beans, banana, plant-based protein, MCT oil, activated charcoal.

Smoothie #9

$10.00

acai, mixed berries, beet, ginger, lemon, maca, cinnamon, organic mixed greens.

Smoothie #10

$10.00

mixed berries, cucumber, spirulina, banana, mixed baby greens, chia seeds.

Cold Pressed Juice

Vitamin Sea

$10.00

cold-pressed pineapple, lemon, ginger, blue spirulina, echinacea and fenugreek steeped tea and a touch of agave.

Get Activated

$8.00

lemon, lemongrass, activated charcoal, ACV, cayenne, maple.

From The Cooler

Spiced Roots Kombucha (12oz)

$4.75

Strawberry Lavender Lemonade Kombucha (12oz)

$4.75

Elderberry Kombucha (12oz)

$4.75

San Pellegrino (16.9oz)

$2.75

Alkaline Water (.5L)

$2.50

Shots

Sanctum Shot

$2.50

Ginger, turmeric, lemon, cayenne, coconut oil, cinnamon and raw local honey. Anti-inflammatory, digestive and allergy support. 1oz.

E3 Live Shot

$3.00

The most nutrient-dense food know to mankind. Energy, immune support digestive support and healthy skin. 1oz.

Flu Shot

$2.50

Elderberry, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, coconut oil and raw local honey. Immune support heart health and antioxidant. 1oz.

Fire Shot

$2.50

Jalapeno, ACV, Coconut Oil, Lemon, Lime, Dates, Black Pepper, Salt, Cinnamon 1oz.

Shot Flight

$8.00

1oz of each shot: Sanctum, Flu, E3 Live, & Hot Cider Shot.

BREAKFAST

Avocado Toast ($7.00/$10.00)

$7.00+

avocado mash, tomato, & sesame on your choice of toast

Southwest Toast ($7.00/$10.00)

$7.00+

avocado mash, house-made slaw, roasted corn, queso on your choice of toast

Caprese Toast ($7.00/$10.00)

$7.00+

avocado mash, tomato, heart of palm, truffle oil, balsamic reduction, basil on your choice of toast

Muesli (10.00)

$10.00

raw oats, almond meal, flaxseed, coconut, fresh fruit, candied walnuts, cinnamon, almond milk // GF

ACAI BOWLS

Build Your Own Acai Bowl ($13.00)

$13.00

organic açaí, housemate granola and your choice of 3 fruits and 3 toppings

Signature Açai Bowl ($12.00)

$12.00

organic açaí housemade granola, seasonal fresh fruit, banana, cacao nib, coconut, goji berries // GF

PB Monster Açai Bowl ($12.00)

$12.00

organic açaí, peanut butter, banana, granola, roasted peanuts, cacao nib, coconut, dates // GF

Superfruits Açai Bowl ($12.00)

$12.00

organic açaí, housemade granola, kiwi, pineapple, chia seed, , candied walnut, hemp heart, spirulina // GF

BOWL, WRAPS & SALADS

Chick'un Caesar ($13.00)

$13.00

organic mixed greens, seasoned tofu, quinoa, avocado, savory granola, capers, vegan caesar

Buffalo BLT ($13.00)

$13.00

organic mixed greens, seasoned tofu, quinoa, coconut bacon, tomato, cucumber, avocado ranch, & buffalo sauce in a whole wheat wrap

Sedona ($13.00)

$13.00

organic mixed greens, brown rice, black beans, sweet potato, organic corn, pepitas, red cabbage slaw, avocado ranch, & queso

The Taco ($12.00)

$12.00

brown rice, greens, black beans, pico de gallo, corn, avocado mash, vegan queso

Huevos Rancheros All Day Burrito ($13.00)

$13.00

huevos rancheros style burrito with eggs, vegan chorizo, pico de gallo, black beans, brown rice, avocado, cilantro, vegan queso. (VEGAN OPTION AVAILABLE)

Curry Chick'un

$13.00

curry spice sauce, tofu, brown rice, greens, avocado, cucumber, crushed peanuts, quick slaw, cilantro. CONTAINS: PEANUTS

SANDWICHES

Asian Honey BBQ ($13.50)

$13.50

Honey sesame ginger marinated tempeh, topped with orange sesame slaw, hoisin and avocado.

Buffalo Tempeh Sandwich ($13.50)

$13.50

Buffalo marinated soy tempeh, vegan bleu cheese, celery slaw served on toasted sourdough bread. (served with side caesar salad)

Chickpea Salad Sandwich ($12.50)

$12.50

Chickpea Salad with greens, tomato, avocado ranch served on toasted sourdough bread. (served with side caesar salad)

SOUP

Curry Sweet Potato Bisque

$5.00+

creamy coconut bisque with onions, apple, garlic, and an array of curry and savory spices

SIDES

Chips & Guacamole

$8.50

Fresh, house-made guacamole topped with red onion, tomato, roasted corn, cilantro and lime with tortilla chips

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Fresh house-made pico de gallo served with corn chips and topped with our vegan queso

SIDE Salad

$6.00

organic greens, caesar dressing, savory granola.

SIDE Tofu

$4.00

Desserts

Spirulina Chocolate Chip Cookie

Spirulina Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

// VEGAN / GF

Lemon Rosemary Cookie

Lemon Rosemary Cookie

$2.50

// VEGAN / GF

Restaurant info

Rethink Food + Drink is located in Altamonte Springs and is North Orlando’s only scratch kitchen, vegan and vegetarian restaurant, organic coffee house, and organic juice shop.

1150 Douglas Ave., Ste 1010, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

