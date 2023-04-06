Retreat
6900 E Green Lake Way N
Seattle, WA 98115
FOOD
Morning Food
Basic Egg Sandwich
toasted sourdough bread, butter, and two fried, over easy eggs
Loaded Breakfast Sandwich
toasted pain au lait bread, soft scrambled cage-free eggs, aged coastal cheddar, nitrate-free bacon, avocado, and tomato
Black Bean Breakfast Bowl
organic black beans, organic brown rice, aged coastal cheddar, two free range over easy eggs, avocado, jalapeño, and cilantro
Goat Cheese Omelette
whipped goat cheese, sweet potato, mushroom, onion, microgreens, served with buttered pain au lait toast
Bacon and Spinach Omelette
nitrate-free bacon, spinach, garlic, aged coastal cheddar, served with buttered pain au lait toast
Morning Bowl
house-made granola, strawberry, banana, pomegranate and coconut flakes with a choice of milk (cold or steamed)
Superfood Bowls
Retreat Bowl (Sweet Potato Pesto)
sunny egg, organic brown rice, sweet potato, mushroom, arugula, pistachio pesto
Harvest Bowl
brussels sprouts, delicata squash, rainbow carrots, quinoa, hummus, arugula
Buddah Bowl
soft boiled egg, brown rice, pickled cucumber, spinach, roasted mushrooms, ginger miso dressing, micro greens
Mayan Bowl
quinoa, black beans, corn, red cabbage, avocado, sweet potato, chimichurri
Chicken & Greens Bowl
Organic chicken, sweet potatoes, avocado, arugula, pistachio pesto, microgreens.
Toast
Smashed Avocado Toast
smashed avocado on sourdough with hemp seeds, red pepper flakes, sea salt and pea sprouts
Zucchini Toast
ABC Toast
Toasted sourdough and almond butter topped with banana, honey, and coconut flakes.
BLT Toast
Toasted sourdough topped with avocado oil mayo, lettuce, tomato, and nitrate-free bacon and microgreens.
Egg & Goat Cheese Toast
toasted sourdough rye bread topped with goat cheese, a sunny-side up egg, microgreens and dill
Salmon Lox Toast
Toasted sourdough, tzatziki fromage blanc, radish, arugula, house-pickled onions, fried capers, and dill.
Sandwiches
Pesto Chicken Sandwich
toasted pain au lait bread, roasted chicken, arugula, avocado, tomato, and pistachio pesto
Fig & Goat Cheese Sandwich
Tuna Melt
wild tuna, mayo, cilantro, green onion, mama lils pickled peppers, side of arugula
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
toasted pain au lait bread, aged coastal cheddar, butter, side of arugula
Sides
Cup Soup w/toast
Bowl Soup w/toast
One Egg
Side Two Eggs
Side Bacon
Side Tofu
Side Salmon Lox
Grilled Veggies
Side Avocado
Sweet Potatoes
Black Beans
Rice
Quinoa
Side of Greens
Toast
Fruit
Jam
Hummus
Pistachio Pesto
Hot Sauce
Side Grilled Chicken
COFFEE + MORE
Coffee
Water
Doppio Espresso
Two shots espresso.
Machiatto
2 shots espresso topped with steamed foam.
Americano
2 shots espresso (in all sizes) and hot water.
Drip Coffee
House brewed coffee from Campos.
Latte
2 shots espresso with milk.
Cappuccino
2 shots espresso, steamed milk and foam.
Mocha
2 shots espresso, chocolate sauce, and milk.
Keto Coffee
House brewed coffee blended with butter and MCT oil.
Chai Latte
Devi chai latte made with a balanced spicy-sweet condensed chai with steamed milk and cinnamon.
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate sauce and steamed milk.
Drip Refill
Brewed house coffee from Campos. Refill only valid for a previous, same-day drip coffee purchase.
Cortado
2 shots espresso and about 4 ounces of steamed milk, no microfoam.
Flat White
8 ounces containing 2 shots espresso, steamed milk and less microfoam.
Cafe au Lait
Half house drip coffee and half steamed milk.
Caramel Macchiato
Vanilla syrup and steamed milk topped with 2 shots espresso and caramel drizzle.
White Chocolate Mocha
White chocolate sauce, 2 shots espresso, and steamed milk.
Steamer
Steamed milk.
Milk
Cold milk.
Latte Macchiato
Apple Cider
Tea
Wellness Drinks
Golden Orange Latte
Organic turmeric, organic milk powder (coconut, tapioca, acacia), organic orange peel, organic cardamom, organic black pepper & organic sweet orange oil, date syrup, choice of steamed milk. From SAKU Tea. Topped with cinnamon.
Ruby Ginger Latte
Organic beetroot, organic coconut milk powder (coconut, tapioca, acacia), organic ginger, organic ashwagandha, cardamom syrup, choice of steamed milk. From SAKU Tea.
Matcha Latte
Organic ceremonial grade matcha with choice of steamed milk. Not sweetened
Afterglow Latte
Ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, lacuma, camu camu, tocus (vitamin E powder), black pepper, cardamom syrup, 2 shots espresso, choice of milk.
Mushroom Mocha
Cocoa, cinnamon, himalayan salt, chaga mushroom, mucuna pruriens, hazelnut syrup, 2 shots espresso, choice of milk.
Activated Charcoal Latte
Activated charcoal, ginger, tocos (powdered vitamin E), vanilla syrup, 2 shots espresso and choice of milk.
Draft Kombucha
Juice & Misc.
BAR
Draft Beers
Wine
Red
White
Rose
Vandori Prosecco
BTL De Faveri Prosecco
BTL Bonaval Cava Rose
BTL Chateau Castel des Maures French Rose
BTL Grosgrain Blush Rose
BTL Eola Hills Pinot Noir
BTL Orr Grenache
BTL Canas Feast Bordeaux
BTL Janiuk Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Idilico Albarino
BTL Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Calling Chard
BTL Alexandra Nicole Viognier
BTL Trebbiano
Cocktails
Spring Break
bourbon, mixed berry shrub, lemon, simple
Pineapple Jalepeno Margarita
tequila, ancho reyes chile, lime, carrot juice, cardamom syrup
Dream Catcher
mezcal, yellow chartreuse, falernum, tequila, grapefruit, lime, star anise
Matcha Colada
white rum, coconut cream, orgeat (almond syrup), matcha, pineapple, lime
Golden Fizz
golden orange infused gin, pumpkin syrup, lemon juice, egg white, soda
Black Orchid
tito's vodka, giffard violette, lemon, simple syrup, peach bitters
Clockwork Toddy (Hot Drink)
bourbon, lemon, bergamot-honey syrup, cinnamon, clove, hot water
Irish Coffee (Hot Drink)
Jameson, maple syrup, fresh brewed coffee and whip
Mushroom Mocha OF
bourbon, housemade mushroom mocha, hazelnut syrup, angostura bitters
Carajillo
chilled espresso, licor 43, orange peel
Espresso Martini
vodka, kahlua, doppio espresso
Classic Hot Toddy (Hot Drink)
Bourbon, lemon juice, honey syrup, hot water, cinnamon stick
Si Esta Bien
yellow chartreuse, tequila, lemon, sparkling wine
Aperol Spritz
aperol, soda, sparkling wine, orange peel
Spicy Bloody Mary
vodka, house bloody mix, pickled vegetables
GF Mimosa
fresh squeezed oj, sparkling wine
Carafe OJ Mimosa
Carafe GF Mimosa
Scottys Bourbon Oatmilk Chai
Paper Plane
Liquor
Well Vodka (Mischief)
Titos
Ketel One
Chopin
Grey Goose
Anchorage
Well Gin (Mischief)
Big Gin Peat Barreled
Tanqueray
Anchorage
Plymouth Sloe Gin
Bombay Original Dry
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
Well Tequila (Pueblo Viejo Silver)
Los Vecinos Mezcal
Corralejo Reposado
Diablito Tequila Anejo
Herradura Blanco
Herradura Repo
Herradura Anejo
Patron
Milagro Silver
Milagro Reposado
Well Bourbon (Potter's Crown)
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Colonel E H Taylor
Crown Royal
Jameson
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Pendleton Rye 12 Yr
Russell's Rye
Woodford Reserve
Tulllamore Dew
Well Rum (Don Q Silver)
Angostura 7
Gosling's Black Seal (Dark Rum)
Goslings Family Reserve Rum
Kirk And Sweeney 18 Yr
Novo Fogo Cachaca
Plantation 3 Star Rum
Wray & Nephew Overproof Rum
Boulard VSOP
Domaine Boingueres Armagnac
Hennessy VS
Martell Blue Swift
Raynol VSOP
Amaro Di Angostura
Amaro Lucano
Amaro Montenegro
Amaro Nonino
Averna Amaro
Bassano Amaro
Braulio Amaro
Cynar
Ramazzotti Amaro
Zucca Rabarbaro
Genepy Des Alpes
Gran Classico Bitter
Pernod Absinthe
Cointreau
Liquore Strega
Grand Marnier
Becherovka
Heering Cherry
Ancho Reyes
Giffard Liquor
Suze Bitter Elabore
D.O.M. Benedictine
Bols Genever
Frangelico
Green Chartreuse
Yellow Chartreuse
Chambord
Godiva Chocolate Liquor
Kahlua
Campari
Aperol
Baileys
Fernet Branca
COLD CASE
Cold Case Items
Alcohol Cans/Bottles
SMOOTHIES
Green Retreat
Frozen pineapples, mangos, spinach, kale, avocado, lemon juice, and coconut water. Garnished with hemp seeds.
Strawberry Fields
Frozen strawberries, banana, almond butter, date syrup, and hemp milk. Garnished with hemp seeds.
Blueberry Bliss
Frozen blueberries, almond butter, honey, and almond milk. Garnished with hemp seeds.
Mixed Berry Banana
Frozen mixed berries, date syrup, almond milk. Garnished with hemp seeds.
Salted Maple Chocolate
Frozen bananas, cocoa powder, maple syrup, salt, hemp milk. Garnished with cocoa nibs.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
6900 E Green Lake Way N, Seattle, WA 98115