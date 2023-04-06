Restaurant header imageView gallery

Retreat

807 Reviews

$$

6900 E Green Lake Way N

Seattle, WA 98115

FOOD

Morning Food

Basic Egg Sandwich

$8.00

toasted sourdough bread, butter, and two fried, over easy eggs

Loaded Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

toasted pain au lait bread, soft scrambled cage-free eggs, aged coastal cheddar, nitrate-free bacon, avocado, and tomato

Black Bean Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

organic black beans, organic brown rice, aged coastal cheddar, two free range over easy eggs, avocado, jalapeño, and cilantro

Goat Cheese Omelette

$12.00

whipped goat cheese, sweet potato, mushroom, onion, microgreens, served with buttered pain au lait toast

Bacon and Spinach Omelette

$13.00

nitrate-free bacon, spinach, garlic, aged coastal cheddar, served with buttered pain au lait toast

Morning Bowl

$9.00

house-made granola, strawberry, banana, pomegranate and coconut flakes with a choice of milk (cold or steamed)

Superfood Bowls

Retreat Bowl (Sweet Potato Pesto)

$14.00

sunny egg, organic brown rice, sweet potato, mushroom, arugula, pistachio pesto

Harvest Bowl

$12.00

brussels sprouts, delicata squash, rainbow carrots, quinoa, hummus, arugula

Buddah Bowl

$13.00

soft boiled egg, brown rice, pickled cucumber, spinach, roasted mushrooms, ginger miso dressing, micro greens

Mayan Bowl

$13.00

quinoa, black beans, corn, red cabbage, avocado, sweet potato, chimichurri

Chicken & Greens Bowl

$16.00

Organic chicken, sweet potatoes, avocado, arugula, pistachio pesto, microgreens.

Toast

Smashed Avocado Toast

$10.00

smashed avocado on sourdough with hemp seeds, red pepper flakes, sea salt and pea sprouts

Zucchini Toast

$9.00

ABC Toast

$8.00

Toasted sourdough and almond butter topped with banana, honey, and coconut flakes.

BLT Toast

$9.00

Toasted sourdough topped with avocado oil mayo, lettuce, tomato, and nitrate-free bacon and microgreens.

Egg & Goat Cheese Toast

$10.00

toasted sourdough rye bread topped with goat cheese, a sunny-side up egg, microgreens and dill

Salmon Lox Toast

$14.00

Toasted sourdough, tzatziki fromage blanc, radish, arugula, house-pickled onions, fried capers, and dill.

Sandwiches

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

toasted pain au lait bread, roasted chicken, arugula, avocado, tomato, and pistachio pesto

Fig & Goat Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Tuna Melt

$14.00

wild tuna, mayo, cilantro, green onion, mama lils pickled peppers, side of arugula

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

toasted pain au lait bread, aged coastal cheddar, butter, side of arugula

Sides

Cup Soup w/toast

$7.00

Bowl Soup w/toast

$9.00

One Egg

$2.00

Side Two Eggs

$4.00

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Tofu

$4.50

Side Salmon Lox

$7.00

Grilled Veggies

$4.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Sweet Potatoes

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Quinoa

$4.00

Side of Greens

$2.00

Toast

$1.00

Fruit

$2.00

Jam

$1.00

Hummus

$2.00

Pistachio Pesto

$2.00

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

COFFEE + MORE

Coffee

Water

Doppio Espresso

$3.00

Two shots espresso.

Machiatto

$3.50

2 shots espresso topped with steamed foam.

Americano

$3.50

2 shots espresso (in all sizes) and hot water.

Drip Coffee

House brewed coffee from Campos.

Latte

2 shots espresso with milk.

Cappuccino

2 shots espresso, steamed milk and foam.

Mocha

2 shots espresso, chocolate sauce, and milk.

Keto Coffee

$6.00

House brewed coffee blended with butter and MCT oil.

Chai Latte

Devi chai latte made with a balanced spicy-sweet condensed chai with steamed milk and cinnamon.

Hot Chocolate

Chocolate sauce and steamed milk.

Drip Refill

$1.25

Brewed house coffee from Campos. Refill only valid for a previous, same-day drip coffee purchase.

Cortado

$3.50

2 shots espresso and about 4 ounces of steamed milk, no microfoam.

Flat White

8 ounces containing 2 shots espresso, steamed milk and less microfoam.

Cafe au Lait

Half house drip coffee and half steamed milk.

Caramel Macchiato

Vanilla syrup and steamed milk topped with 2 shots espresso and caramel drizzle.

White Chocolate Mocha

White chocolate sauce, 2 shots espresso, and steamed milk.

Steamer

Steamed milk.

Milk

$1.25

Cold milk.

Latte Macchiato

Apple Cider

Tea

Tea

$3.50

Hot tea from B. Fuller's Mortar & Pestle.

Tea au Lait

$3.75

Hot tea from B. Fuller's Mortar & Pestle with steamed milk.

London Fog

$3.50+

Hot Lavender Earl Grey tea from B. Fuller's Mortar & Pestle with steamed milk and vanilla syrup.

Iced Tea

$4.25

Black Mango, Lemon-Ginger Green OR Herbal Hibiscus

Wellness Drinks

Golden Orange Latte

$5.50+

Organic turmeric, organic milk powder (coconut, tapioca, acacia), organic orange peel, organic cardamom, organic black pepper & organic sweet orange oil, date syrup, choice of steamed milk. From SAKU Tea. Topped with cinnamon.

Ruby Ginger Latte

$5.50+

Organic beetroot, organic coconut milk powder (coconut, tapioca, acacia), organic ginger, organic ashwagandha, cardamom syrup, choice of steamed milk. From SAKU Tea.

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Organic ceremonial grade matcha with choice of steamed milk. Not sweetened

Afterglow Latte

$5.50+

Ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, lacuma, camu camu, tocus (vitamin E powder), black pepper, cardamom syrup, 2 shots espresso, choice of milk.

Mushroom Mocha

$5.50+

Cocoa, cinnamon, himalayan salt, chaga mushroom, mucuna pruriens, hazelnut syrup, 2 shots espresso, choice of milk.

Activated Charcoal Latte

$5.50+

Activated charcoal, ginger, tocos (powdered vitamin E), vanilla syrup, 2 shots espresso and choice of milk.

Draft Kombucha

Gingerade (12oz)

$7.00Out of stock

Raspberry Lime Punch (12oz)

$7.00

Pink Lady Apple (12oz)

$7.00

Trilogy (12oz)

$7.00

Iggy's Hibiscus Sage (12oz)

$7.00

Hawthorn Rose (12oz)

$7.00

Doma Whole Bean

Doma Whole Bean (Regular)

$15.00

Doma Winter Wonderland

$18.00

New Doma Deep

$20.00

Juice & Misc.

Orange Juice 12oz

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice 12oz

$4.00

Pineapple Juice 8.4oz

$3.50

Lemonade 12oz

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

BAR

Draft Beers

ID must be present for pickup

Seapine Pilsner

$7.00

Holy Mountain 'White Lodge' dWit

$8.00

Fort George "City of Dreams" Pale Ale

$7.00

Old Stove 'Jesus Brew' IPA

$8.00

Stoup Citra IPA

$8.00

Kulshan "Red Cap" Irish Red Ale

$7.00

Carina Peach Sour Ale

$7.00

Black Raven Porter

$8.00

Black Raven Festivus

$8.00

Black Currant (Cider) Finn River

$8.00

Wine

ID must be present for pickup

Red

White

Rose

Vandori Prosecco

$11.00

BTL De Faveri Prosecco

$36.00

BTL Bonaval Cava Rose

$44.00

BTL Chateau Castel des Maures French Rose

$40.00

BTL Grosgrain Blush Rose

$44.00

BTL Eola Hills Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL Orr Grenache

$52.00

BTL Canas Feast Bordeaux

$56.00

BTL Janiuk Cabernet Sauvignon

$64.00

BTL Idilico Albarino

$36.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

BTL Calling Chard

$52.00

BTL Alexandra Nicole Viognier

$52.00

BTL Trebbiano

$25.00

Cocktails

ID must be present for pickup

Spring Break

$12.00

bourbon, mixed berry shrub, lemon, simple

Pineapple Jalepeno Margarita

$12.00

tequila, ancho reyes chile, lime, carrot juice, cardamom syrup

Dream Catcher

$13.00

mezcal, yellow chartreuse, falernum, tequila, grapefruit, lime, star anise

Matcha Colada

$13.00

white rum, coconut cream, orgeat (almond syrup), matcha, pineapple, lime

Golden Fizz

$12.00

golden orange infused gin, pumpkin syrup, lemon juice, egg white, soda

Black Orchid

$12.00

tito's vodka, giffard violette, lemon, simple syrup, peach bitters

Clockwork Toddy (Hot Drink)

$11.00

bourbon, lemon, bergamot-honey syrup, cinnamon, clove, hot water

Irish Coffee (Hot Drink)

$11.00

Jameson, maple syrup, fresh brewed coffee and whip

Mushroom Mocha OF

$12.00

bourbon, housemade mushroom mocha, hazelnut syrup, angostura bitters

Carajillo

$11.00

chilled espresso, licor 43, orange peel

Espresso Martini

$12.00

vodka, kahlua, doppio espresso

Classic Hot Toddy (Hot Drink)

$11.00

Bourbon, lemon juice, honey syrup, hot water, cinnamon stick

Si Esta Bien

$12.00

yellow chartreuse, tequila, lemon, sparkling wine

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

aperol, soda, sparkling wine, orange peel

Spicy Bloody Mary

$12.00

vodka, house bloody mix, pickled vegetables

GF Mimosa

$11.00

fresh squeezed oj, sparkling wine

Carafe OJ Mimosa

$49.00

Carafe GF Mimosa

$49.00

Scottys Bourbon Oatmilk Chai

$10.00

Paper Plane

$13.00

Liquor

ID must be present for pickup

Well Vodka (Mischief)

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Chopin

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Anchorage

$9.00

Well Gin (Mischief)

$8.00

Big Gin Peat Barreled

$11.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Anchorage

$9.00

Plymouth Sloe Gin

$8.00

Bombay Original Dry

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Well Tequila (Pueblo Viejo Silver)

$7.00

Los Vecinos Mezcal

$12.00

Corralejo Reposado

$10.00

Diablito Tequila Anejo

$20.00

Herradura Blanco

$11.00

Herradura Repo

$12.00

Herradura Anejo

$14.00

Patron

$12.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Milagro Reposado

$11.00

Well Bourbon (Potter's Crown)

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Colonel E H Taylor

$16.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Pendleton Rye 12 Yr

$10.00

Russell's Rye

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00Out of stock

Tulllamore Dew

$9.00

Well Rum (Don Q Silver)

$7.00

Angostura 7

$10.00

Gosling's Black Seal (Dark Rum)

$7.00

Goslings Family Reserve Rum

$15.00

Kirk And Sweeney 18 Yr

$11.00

Novo Fogo Cachaca

$8.00

Plantation 3 Star Rum

$8.00

Wray & Nephew Overproof Rum

$9.00

Boulard VSOP

$16.00Out of stock

Domaine Boingueres Armagnac

$12.00Out of stock

Hennessy VS

$10.00

Martell Blue Swift

$11.00

Raynol VSOP

$8.00Out of stock

Amaro Di Angostura

$9.00

Amaro Lucano

$12.00

Amaro Montenegro

$9.00

Amaro Nonino

$15.00

Averna Amaro

$9.00

Bassano Amaro

$15.00

Braulio Amaro

$10.00

Cynar

$10.00

Ramazzotti Amaro

$8.00

Zucca Rabarbaro

$11.00

Genepy Des Alpes

$14.00

Gran Classico Bitter

$12.00

Pernod Absinthe

$8.00

Cointreau

$14.00Out of stock

Liquore Strega

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Becherovka

$10.00

Heering Cherry

$9.00

Ancho Reyes

$15.00

Giffard Liquor

$10.00

Suze Bitter Elabore

$7.00

D.O.M. Benedictine

$14.00

Bols Genever

$17.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Green Chartreuse

$20.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$20.00

Chambord

$12.00

Godiva Chocolate Liquor

$9.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Campari

$9.00

Aperol

$8.00

Baileys

$7.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

COLD CASE

Cold Case Items

Iggy's Kombucha

$6.50

Reed's Ginger Beer

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$5.00

San Pell. Flavors

$3.00

La Croix

$2.00

Essentia H2O (33.8oz)

$4.00

R.W. Mini Juice

$3.75

Yerbana Sparkling

$4.50

Alcohol Cans/Bottles

Yonder

$6.00

June Shine

$7.00

Large Boochcraft

$7.00

Glassworks Vodka Sodas

$8.00

"Secret" Stella Artois

$3.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

DryFly Drinx

$8.00

San Juan Seltzers

$5.00

GF IPA Ghostfish Grapefruit

$7.00

Alcohol Bottles

Red

White

Bubbly

SMOOTHIES

Green Retreat

$9.00

Frozen pineapples, mangos, spinach, kale, avocado, lemon juice, and coconut water. Garnished with hemp seeds.

Strawberry Fields

$9.00

Frozen strawberries, banana, almond butter, date syrup, and hemp milk. Garnished with hemp seeds.

Blueberry Bliss

$9.00

Frozen blueberries, almond butter, honey, and almond milk. Garnished with hemp seeds.

Mixed Berry Banana

$9.00

Frozen mixed berries, date syrup, almond milk. Garnished with hemp seeds.

Salted Maple Chocolate

$10.00

Frozen bananas, cocoa powder, maple syrup, salt, hemp milk. Garnished with cocoa nibs.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6900 E Green Lake Way N, Seattle, WA 98115

Directions

Gallery
Retreat image
Retreat image
Retreat image

