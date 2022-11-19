Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Barbeque

Retro Downtown Cafe

45 Reviews

$

420 Marshall St

Shreveport, LA 71101

Beverages

Cokes

Cokes

$1.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.00
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$1.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$2.95

Our Home Made Sweet Tea

Sprite

Sprite

$1.00
Water Bottles

Water Bottles

$1.25

Bread & Baked Items

Ball Park Hamburger Buns

Ball Park Hamburger Buns

$4.25

Delicious Hawaiian Buns

Daves 21 Whole Grains Bread

Daves 21 Whole Grains Bread

$5.25

21 grains packed into a yummy slice of bread

Daves Good Seed Bread

Daves Good Seed Bread

$5.25

loaded with seeds and packed with goodness

Natures Own Honey Wheat

Natures Own Honey Wheat

$4.25

Simple and Sweet

Wonder Texas Toast Bread

Wonder Texas Toast Bread

$3.85

Like Momma use to use!!

Wonder White Bread Sandwich

Wonder White Bread Sandwich

$3.85

Sandwich slice wonder Bread

Canned Goods

Corn

Corn

$0.99

just corn!

Cream of Mushroom

Cream of Mushroom

$0.99

Cream of Mushroom Used in so many awesome recipes !!!!

Green Beans

Green Beans

$0.99

Just Green Beans!

Rotel

Rotel

$0.99

Rotel its almost a necessity!!

Tomato Sauce

Tomato Sauce

$0.85

Tomato sauce

Cleaning

Clorox

Clorox

$4.25

Wipes

$6.00

Dairy

2% Milk

2% Milk

$4.25
Almond Milk 2 quart

Almond Milk 2 quart

$4.75
Butter Milk

Butter Milk

$3.85
Eggs Large 12 pack

Eggs Large 12 pack

$2.25
Eggs Large 18 Pack

Eggs Large 18 Pack

$3.85
Eggs Large Cage Free Brown 18 Pack

Eggs Large Cage Free Brown 18 Pack

$4.50
Half and Half 1 Quart

Half and Half 1 Quart

$2.50
Heavy Whip 1 Quart

Heavy Whip 1 Quart

$4.50
Salted Butter 1 pound

Salted Butter 1 pound

$3.85

1 pound Salted Butter

Sour Cream 8 ounces

Sour Cream 8 ounces

$1.85
Unsalted Butter 1 pound

Unsalted Butter 1 pound

$3.85

Unsalted Butter 1 pound

Whole Milk Gallon

Whole Milk Gallon

$4.25

Gallon of Whole Milk

Dry Goods/Condiments

Baking Powder

Baking Powder

$2.85

22 ounces Clabber Girl

domino sugar 2 pounds

domino sugar 2 pounds

$2.95
Evaporated milk

Evaporated milk

$1.85
Flour 12 pounds

Flour 12 pounds

$6.00
Flour 2 pounds

Flour 2 pounds

$3.85

Flour 2 pounds

Ketchup

Ketchup

$1.50
Lipton Onion Soup

Lipton Onion Soup

$0.75
Mayo

Mayo

$3.25
Miracle Whip

Miracle Whip

$3.75
Mustard

Mustard

$1.25
Peanut Oil

Peanut Oil

$4.25
Ranch Seasoning

Ranch Seasoning

$1.50
Sugar 10 pounds

Sugar 10 pounds

$9.25
Sugar 4 pounds

Sugar 4 pounds

$4.50
Taco Seasoning

Taco Seasoning

Vegetable Oil

Vegetable Oil

$2.85

Essential Spices

Black Pepper

Black Pepper

$2.85

Just Black Pepper

Cavender's

Cavender's

$3.85

a must try!!

Morton Sea Salt

Morton Sea Salt

$3.85

Sea Salt is better for you!

Soul Food Seasoning

Soul Food Seasoning

$1.85

Good Ole Soul Food Seasoning

Tony's

Tony's

$4.25

TONYS Can be used on just about anything!!!

Fresh Ground Coffee

420 Blend 1 lb

$12.00

Medium bold roast

420 Blend 1/2 pound

Bourbon Barrel 1 lb

$12.00

aged in bourbon whiskey barrel

Bourbon Barrel 1/2 pound

Goovy Gold 1/2 pound

Groovy Gold 1 lb

$12.00

Our Strongest Bean

Karnival Kream 1 lb

$12.00

This is our best !

Karnival Kream 1/2 pound

Plantation 1 lb

$12.00

smooth medium roast

Plantation 1/2 pound

Southern Pecan 1 lb

$12.00

Smooth and Nutty

Southern Pecan 1/2 pound

Sugar and Spice 1 pound

$12.00

Sugar and Spice and everything nice! hints of cinnamon

Sugar and Spice 1/2 pound

Fruits

Apples

Apples

$1.50

Fresh Apples Selected Daily

Bananas

Bananas

$1.50

Fresh Bananas Selected Daily

Canalope

Canalope

$3.00

Fresh whole cantaloupe selected daily

Honey Do

Honey Do

$3.00

Fresh Honey Do selected daily

lemons

lemons

$0.50
limes

limes

$0.50
Mango

Mango

$1.50

Fresh Mango

Oranges

Oranges

$1.50

Fresh Baby Oranges Selected Daily

Pineapple

Pineapple

$1.50

Fresh Pine Apple

Strawberries 6 for $1.00

Strawberries 6 for $1.00

$1.00

Fresh Strawberries selected Daily

Meats

Ground Beef 80/20
Bacon 1 pound

Bacon 1 pound

$4.25

1 pound of Bacon

Ground Beef 80/20 1 pound

Ground Beef 80/20 1 pound

$4.95

Toiletries

Paper Towels 1 roll

Paper Towels 1 roll

$1.25
Toilet Paper 1 roll

Toilet Paper 1 roll

$0.99

Veggies

Fresh on the Vine Tomato
Broccolli

Broccolli

$2.25

Fresh Broccoli sold by the bag

Califlower

Califlower

$1.85

Fresh Cali flower selected daily

Cucumbers

Cucumbers

$0.25

Fresh Baby Cucumbers sold individually

Fresh Vine Tomato

Fresh Vine Tomato

$0.99

Fresh on the Vine Tomatos sold individually

Garlic Clove

Garlic Clove

$0.75

Fresh Garlic Cloves sold individually

Red Onion

Red Onion

$0.99

Fresh Red Onions selected daily

Sweet Onion

Sweet Onion

$0.99

Fresh Sweet Onions Selected Daily

From Our Bakery

Amish White Loaf

$6.95

Cinnamon Swirl Loaf

$6.95

Jalapeno Cheddar Loaf

$6.95
White Sandwich Loaf

White Sandwich Loaf

$7.95

French Bread

$4.95
Sourdough Boule

Sourdough Boule

$9.95

Dozen assorted Kolaches

$28.00

Almond Croissants

$4.00

Blueberry Danish

$3.50

Blackberry Danish

$3.50

Compound Butter

$6.95

Baguette

$4.95

Amounts

10.00

$10.00

25.00

$25.00

30.00

$33.00

40.00

$40.00

50.00

$50.00
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Menu and Delivering open till 3:00pm Grocery Selections made will be available the next day by 2:00PM.

420 Marshall St, Shreveport, LA 71101

