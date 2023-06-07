Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Burgers

Retro Metro - West Republic Rd

review star

No reviews yet

2150 W Republic Rd

Suite 100

Springfield, MO 65807

Popular Items

Half Roger and Pam

$18.00

1/2 size Rigatoni Bolognese topped with Flash Fried Spinach.

Full Schreck

$33.00

Ricotta Tortellini with Pesto Cream, Shrimp, and Grape Tomatoes.

Marni's Boyfriend Paella

$39.00

Food

Appetizers

1 LB Hana Yum Yum

$34.00

Our Version of Shrimp Cocktail

1/2lb Hana Yum Yum

$19.00

Our Version of Shrimp Cocktail

1/4lb Hana Yum Yum

$12.00

Our Version of Shrimp Cocktail

Full Flash Fried Spinach

Full Flash Fried Spinach

$17.00

Nov 1994. Crispy baby spinach, tossed with parmesan, lemon squeeze, garlic & sea salt.

Full askins

$17.00

Oct 2007. Brie, goat cheese, onion, roasted garlic & apple butter puff pastry. Balsamic & peppercorn supreme, chicken & prosciutto. Parmesan crisp & apple slices. (2 pastries)

Full Layman

$18.00

A Heaping amount of Sauteed Mushrooms on top of two slices French Bread

Half Flash Fried Spinach

$11.00

Nov 1994. Crispy baby spinach, tossed with parmesan, lemon squeeze, garlic & sea salt.

Half Askins

$11.00

Oct 2007. Brie, goat cheese, onion, roasted garlic & apple butter puff pastry. Balsamic & peppercorn supreme, chicken & prosciutto. Parmesan crisp & apple slices. (1 pastry)

Half Layman

$11.00

Half Order of our Heaping Sauteed Mushrooms on two slices French Bread

Simerson Squid

$19.00

Nov 2021. Flour and black pepper dusted squid, artichokes and Bacon tossed with parmesan and lemon. Red sauce and bourbon general sauce.

Ron's Mussels

$19.00

a dozen New Zealand Green lipped Mussels in a Ciopinno Sauce with French Bread

Sub Cauliflower Crust

$3.00

Gelner Tuna Tots

$19.00

Jan 2022 Crispy potato gems tossed in a spicy garlic sauce and Gorgonzola topped with blackened rare Ah Tuna. Asian Napa slaw.

Gary J Pie

$18.00

Our Version of a Magherita Pizza

Yocum Auto

Yocum Auto

$19.00

May 2008. Tenderloin tips tossed in a balsamic reduction. Melted provel bread.

Allison Pie

$17.00

Our Flat Bread Pizza with Artichokes, Red Peppers, Spinach, Tomato.

Chef T Ravs

$15.00

Jumbo Toasted Ravioli's with House Red Sauce

Jeramey and Julia

$19.00

Beer Battered Tiger Prawns with Raspberry Dipping Sauce

Salads

Caesar - Full

$14.00

Nov 1994. Romaine lettuce & our original Caesar dressing. Parmesan crostini.

Caesar - Side Salad

$10.00

Nov 1994. Romaine lettuce & our original Caesar dressing. Parmesan crostini.

Casa - Full

$12.00

April 2005. Spring mix, red wine & sweet basil vinaigrette. Parmesan, red onion & tomato.

Casa - Side Salad

$8.00

April 2005. Spring mix, red wine & sweet basil vinaigrette. Parmesan, red onion & tomato.

Wedge - Full

$15.00

Nov 2021. Iceberg wedge, goat cheese, and gorgonzola dressing, candied toasted pecans, blackberries and bacon.

Wedge - Side Salad

$11.00

Nov 2021. Iceberg wedge, goat cheese, and gorgonzola dressing, candied toasted pecans, blackberries and bacon.

Prime Casa Side

Prime Caesar Side

Lady Baleigh-Half

$11.00

Lady Baleigh-Full

$15.00

Todd Angie- Half

$9.00

Todd Angie-full

$13.00

Pasta

Full Coco Pasta - Chicken

Full Coco Pasta - Chicken

$28.00

Nov 1994. Linguine, garlic cream, chicken, prosciutto, snap peas & mushrooms.

Half Coco Pasta - Chicken

$18.00
Full Coco Pasta - Shrimp

Full Coco Pasta - Shrimp

$32.00

Nov 1994. Linguine, garlic cream, chicken, prosciutto, snap peas & mushrooms.

Half Coco Pasta - Shrimp

$19.00
Full Wampler Pasta

Full Wampler Pasta

$28.00

Sep 2008. Chicken Parmesan on a bed of garlic cream rigatoni. *GF Pasta available per request*

Half Wampler Pasta

$18.00

Half Chicken Parm on a bed of garlic cream rigatoni.

Full Rude

$28.00

Chicken Milanese on a bed of Tomato Cream Basil Gnocchi.

Half Rude

$18.00

Half Chicken Milanese on Tomato Cream Gnocchi

Full Schreck

$33.00

Ricotta Tortellini with Pesto Cream, Shrimp, and Grape Tomatoes.

Half Schreck

$20.00

1/2 size Tortellini in Pesto Cream with shrimp, and grape tomatoes

Full Cuzzin Pat

$34.00

Scallop, Shrimp, Linguini, tossed in an Oil Basil Primavera.

Half Cuzzin Pat

$21.00

1/2 size Scallop, Shrimp, Linguini, tossed in an Oil Basil Primavera.

Sub GF Pasta

$3.00

Full Roger and Pam

$28.00

Rigatoni Bolognese topped with Flash Fried Spinach.

Half Roger and Pam

$18.00

1/2 size Rigatoni Bolognese topped with Flash Fried Spinach.

Entrees

Gouda Mash & Asparagus sides.
Loomer Halibut

Loomer Halibut

$55.00

Sep 2008. Parmesan baked Chilean Sea Bass, champagne citrus sauce & roasted artichoke hearts.

Rutter Veal

Rutter Veal

$29.00

14 ounce veal chop served with a Madeira sauce, caramelized onions and served with seasonal veg and smoked Gouda mashed potatoes

Spiedini

$30.00

Salmon

$41.00

Pork

$44.00

Chef's Catch 2pc. Soft Shell

$33.00

Chef's Catch 3pc. Softshell

$44.00

Nick and Vanessa

$29.00

Mussels Kerrin Style

$24.00

Marni's Boyfriend Paella

$39.00

Marsh Tuna

$64.00

Steaks

Gouda Mash & Asparagus sides.

Trottier 10 Oz

$64.00

10 oz. Filet Cast Iron seared and butter rested

Kollmeyer 6oz

$40.00

6 oz. filet Char grilled and served with caramelized onions.

Vic Ribeye

$52.00

16 oz. Port Marinated Boneless Ribeye Char grilled

Perryman Tips

$29.00

6 oz. of Filet tips tossed in demi glace

10oz Molina

10oz Molina

$64.00

Sep 2010. Grilled beef tenderloin filet topped with a bearnaise crab cake. Smoked salmon, prosciutto rigatoni bed. Spicy garlic plate.

6oz Molina

$44.00

Sep 2010. Grilled beef tenderloin filet topped with a bearnaise crab cake. Smoked salmon, prosciutto rigatoni bed. Spicy garlic plate.

Wild Bill Strip

$45.00

Herb Encrusted Cast Iron seared 16 oz. Strip served with Apricot Butter.

Prime Rib House

$34.00

Prime Rib is availabl;e Fridays ONLY

Prime Rib King

$44.00

Prime Rib is availabl;e Fridays ONLY

Tyler T 14 OZ

$79.00

14 oz. Filet Bourbon and Brown Sugar Crusted Char Grilled and finished in Steak Butter.

Never Bad Day Ribeye

$84.00

22 oz. Bone in Cowboy Cut Ribeye Cast Iron Seared and Finished in Steak Butter

Caldwell Sirloin BnB

$32.00

10 oz Blackened Sirloin topped with Blue Cheese Sauce.

Desserts

Lolo's Favorite

$6.00

Death by Chocolate

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Stutesman Bread Pudding

$7.00

Apple Pie

$7.50

Pecan Pie

$7.50

Gf Fudge Brownie

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.50

Kids

KID Chz Pizza

$10.00

KID Pasta w/ Red Sauce

$10.00

KID Pasta w/ White Sauce

$10.00

KID Pasta w/ Butter & Parm

$10.00

KID Chicken Tendies

$11.00

KIDS Burger

$12.00

KIDS Steak

$13.00

The Kettle

Tom Bisque

$9.00

Gazpacho

$9.00

Heart Healthy

***Heart Salmon

$29.00

***Heart Rigatoni

$19.00

***Grill Chkn Casa

$17.00

***Heart 6 oz. Filet

$35.00

***Heart Halibut

$44.00

Vegan

Vegan Spinach Full

$16.00

Vegan Spinach Half

$11.00

Ultimate Magherita Vegan Pizza

$18.00

Stuffed Porto Vegan

$21.00

Vegan Bolognese

$23.00

Banquet

Lunch Banq

L Casa Salad

L Chicken

$18.95

L Salmon

$18.95

L Tips

$18.95

L Choc Torte

$6.00

L Cheesecake

$6.00

Menu 1 - Tips

Banq Casa

Banq Ceasar

Chicken

$28.95

Salmon

$28.95

Tips

$28.95

Vegetarian

$28.95

Menu 2 - 12 oz Strip

Banq Casa

Banq Caesar

Chicken

$35.95

Salmon

$35.95

12 oz Strip

$35.95

Vegetarian

$35.95

Menu 3 - 5 oz Filet

Banq Casa

Banq Caesar

Chicken

$38.95

Halibut

$35.95

5 oz Filet

$35.95

Vegetarian

$38.95

Menu 4 - 10 oz Filet

Banq Casa

Banq Caesar

Chicken

$54.95

Salmon

$54.95

10 oz Filet

$54.95

Vegetarian

$54.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bringing Metro back old school!

Website

Location

2150 W Republic Rd, Suite 100, Springfield, MO 65807

Directions

Gallery
Retro Metro image
Retro Metro image

