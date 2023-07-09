Restaurant header imageView gallery

Retrograde Coffee Company - Dickerson

1305 Dickerson Pike

Nashville, TN 37207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food Menu

Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$8.00

A classic breakfast sandwich served on housemade sourdough bagel

Sausage, Egg and Cheese

$8.00

A classic breakfast sandwich served on housemade sourdough bagel

Green Peppers, Red Onions, Egg and Cream Cheese

$7.00

A different take on the breakfast sandwich. Served on a housemade sourdough bagel.

Egg and Cheese

$6.50

A classic breakfast sandwich served on housemade sourdough bagel

The Selena

$9.00

Ham, Egg, Avo, Cheddar, and Chili-Cumin Mayo

The Chosen One

$11.00

A classic breakfast sandwich served on housemade sourdough bagel

Be-Hive Vegan Sausage

$10.00

Avocado Toast

$10.00

On a toasted baguette

Bagel

$4.00

Housemade Sourdough Bagel

Chips

Chips

$1.50

Sandwich

The Underdog

$8.50

Hummus, Avo Spread and Sprouts

The Conqueror

$8.00

Curried chicken salad on your choice of bread

RC Wheeler

$11.00

The Chosen One

$11.00

Everything bagel with a schmear, smoked salmon and dill

Avocado Toast

$10.00

On a toasted baguette

Pastry

Black & Tan Brownie

$3.50

Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville

Cookie

$3.50

Made by Hi-Fi cookies in East Nashville

Day Old Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Made by Hi-Fi cookies in East Nashville

Butter Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25Out of stock

Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville

Almond Croissant

$4.75

Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville

Seasonal Sweet Gallette

$4.75

Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville

Seasonal Savory Gallette

$4.75Out of stock

Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville

Seasonal Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville

Pecan Bar

$3.75Out of stock

Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville

Scone

$3.50

Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville

Wholesale

Rested Espresso 1 Gallon

$90.00

Rested Espresso 1/2 Gallon

$45.00

Drinks Menu

Specialty Drinks

Cheerwine Espresso Soda

$6.00

Espresso Old Fashioned

$4.00

Honey Lavender 12oz

$5.75

Honey Lavender 16 oz Iced

$5.75

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Mocha

$5.10+

Shagbark Latte

$5.10+

Western Cape

$5.20

Rasberry Beret

$5.00Out of stock

Pixie Punch

$3.50

Kronos

$6.00

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso diluted with hot water

Cappuccino 6oz

$4.10

Espresso with steamed and frothed milk

Cortado 4.5oz

$4.10

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk

Espresso

$3.50

House roasted espesso

Espresso & Tonic

$6.00

Espresso served with a shot of tonic water

Latte

$4.50+

Espresso with steamed milk, various sizes, hot or iced.

Macchiato

$4.50

Espresso with a touch of milk.

Hot Drinks

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Coffee with Steamed Milk

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Chai served hot or cold.

Dirty Chai

$5.25+

Chai with espresso served hot or cold.

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

House Roasted, fresh brewed.

To-Go Carafe

$31.20

House Roasted, fresh brewed.

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

House made chocolate syrup

Steamer Small

$3.50+

Steamed milk

Cold Drinks

Iced Coffee

$3.75+

House made flash brew, chilled instantly out of the brewer

Milk

$1.50

Water

Brewdog Grapefruit IPA -NA

$6.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Flash Brew

$4.50

Flash Brew 4 Pack

$16.00

Juarritos Grapefruit

$2.75

Juarritos Tamarind

$2.75

Liquid Death Severed Lime

$2.80

Liquid Death Sparkling

$2.80

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Natalie's OJ

$5.50

Tea

Milky oolong

$3.75

Our hand blended teas are sourced from High Garden Tea locally and include a breakfast blend, jasmine, citrus hibiscus, milky oolong and rotating seasonal varieties.

High Garden Breakfast Blend

$3.75

Our hand blended teas are sourced from High Garden Tea locally and include a breakfast blend, jasmine, citrus hibiscus, milky oolong and rotating seasonal varieties.

Jasmine

$3.75

Our hand blended teas are sourced from High Garden Tea locally and include a breakfast blend, jasmine, citrus hibiscus, milky oolong and rotating seasonal varieties.

Ancient Orchard

$3.75

Our hand blended teas are sourced from High Garden Tea locally and include a breakfast blend, jasmine, citrus hibiscus, milky oolong and rotating seasonal varieties.

Wine

Love & Exile White Blend Glass

$9.00

Love & Exile Red Blend Glass

$9.00

Love & Exile Rose Blend Glass

$9.00

Prosecco

$7.00

Beer

Brightwood - Rosewood Cider Bottle

$7.00

East Nashville Beer Works Espresso Sipper Can

$8.00

Brightwood - Down the Way Cider - Draft

$7.00

ENBW Retrograde Cream Ale - Draft

$5.00

Wiseacre Tiny Bomb PIlsner - Draft

$5.00

Urban Chestnut O Katz - Draft

$6.00

Orpheus Birds of Fire - Draft

$6.00

Dank Dust - Draft

$6.00

Pour Over

El Faldon Gesha

$7.00

Single origin coffees, brewed to order

Cerro San Luis - Costa Rica

$6.00

Single origin coffees, brewed to order

Retail

Retail

MW Candle

$24.00

Retrograde Candle

$24.00

MW Candle (Agent Pricing) **Must Show Card**

$16.00

Dickerson Map Hoodie

$60.00

High Garden Tea 2oz

$16.00

Green Ceramic Retro Mug

$20.00

T-shirt

$18.00

iPhone Holder

$25.00

Embrodered Ball Cap

$26.00

Hoodies

$38.00

Pin

$5.00

Army Sage Beanie

$24.00

MiiR Tumbler 12oz

$28.00

MiiR Tumbler 16oz

$35.00

Key Chain/Bottle Opener

$8.00

Skull Branded Sweat Shirt

$38.00

Sticker

$3.00

Snake Logo Tee

$26.00

Retail Coffee

Synastry

$17.00

Decaf

$20.00

Kirinyaga AA

$23.00

Cerros San Luis

$23.00

El Faldon Gesha

$27.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Neighborhood Coffee Stop

Website

Location

1305 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

