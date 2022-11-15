Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Brewpubs & Breweries

ReUnion Brewery

516 E 2nd St

Coralville, IA 52241

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Brew Pub Pretzel
Bowl Chicken Noodle
Falafel Tacos

Appetizers

APP Brisket & Brussels

$17.00

Brew Pub Pretzel

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$17.00

Calamari

$18.00
Carnitas Nachos

Carnitas Nachos

$17.00

Cheese Fries

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Curds No Peppers

$13.00

Devil’s Eggs

$9.00

Falafel Bites

$10.00

Fried Mushrooms

$13.00

Loaded Sweet Potato Fries

$13.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$13.00

Peppers & Curds

$13.00

Petite Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Petite Onion Rings

$8.00

Salsa & Queso

$12.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Soups + Salads

Cup Tortilla

Cup Tortilla

$7.00

Cup Black Bean

$7.00
Cup Chicken Noodle

Cup Chicken Noodle

$7.00

Cup 1/2 1/2

$7.00
Bowl Tortilla

Bowl Tortilla

$9.00

Bowl Black Bean

$9.00
Bowl Chicken Noodle

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$9.00

Bowl 1/2 & 1/2

$9.00

Sm Pub

$8.00

Sm Caesar

$8.00

Sm Spinach

$9.00

Pub Salad

$11.00

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00
Upstream Salad

Upstream Salad

$22.00

Dizzy Chicken Salad

$16.00
Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$14.00
Chopped Cobb

Chopped Cobb

$19.00

Entrées

Chicken Marsala

$20.00
Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$16.00

Dizzy Original Chicken

$19.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00
Salmon Filet

Salmon Filet

$22.00

Rosemary Pork

$21.00

Flat Iron Steak

$25.00

Pasta

Alfredo No Chicken

$17.00
Brisket & Linguine

Brisket & Linguine

$24.00

Chicken Fettuccine

$20.00

Chicken Parm

$20.00

Cioppino

$23.00

Italian Sausage and Penne

$20.00

Mac N Cheese

$17.00

Pasta Pacifico

$22.00
Spinach Ravioli

Spinach Ravioli

$23.00

Pizza

10" BBQ Chicken

$20.00

10" BYO

$18.00
10" Cheese

10" Cheese

$15.00

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

10" Korean Pork Belly Za

$20.00

10" Marg Pizza

$20.00
10" Sausage & Shrooms

10" Sausage & Shrooms

$20.00
10" Taco

10" Taco

$20.00
10" Veg Head

10" Veg Head

$20.00

Three Meat Supreme

$21.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sand

BBQ Chicken Sand

$16.00
Buffalo Chicken Sand

Buffalo Chicken Sand

$16.00

Caprese Sand

$15.00

Chicken BLT

$16.00
Club

Club

$15.00
French Dip

French Dip

$19.00

Kickin' Fiesta Burger

$16.00

Open-Faced Brisket

$19.00

Patty Melt

$16.00
Reuben

Reuben

$15.00

Salmon BLT

$19.00
Steak Wrap

Steak Wrap

$19.00
Tenderloin

Tenderloin

$16.00

Tofu & Avocado

$15.00

Classic Cheeseburger

$15.00

Plain Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

BLT

$11.00

Tacos

Black Bean Tacos

$10.00
Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$11.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Chimichanga

$16.00

Falafel Tacos

$10.00

Pork Belly Tacos

$14.00

Spiced Ground Beef Tacos

$10.00
Tacos Pescados

Tacos Pescados

$15.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$15.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Sides

SD 1 Piece Garlic Bread

$1.00

SD 1/2 Rotisserie Chicken

$12.00

SD 3 Shrimp

$5.00

SD Avocado

$4.00

SD Bacon

$4.00

SD Black Beans

$3.00

SD Broccoli

$6.00

SD Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

SD Cabbage Slaw

$4.00

SD Cheese Fries

$7.00

SD Cheesy Hashbrowns

$5.00

SD Chips

$5.00

SD Chix Breast

$9.00

SD Curds

$8.00

SD Fries

$5.00

SD Guac Lg

$5.00

SD Hashbrowns

$4.00

SD Mac N Cheese

$10.00

SD Onion Rings

$8.00

SD Pickels

$0.75

SD Potatoes Lg

$6.00

SD Potatoes Sm

$4.00

SD Rice

$4.00

SD Salmon

$16.00

SD Salsa 4 oz

$3.50

SD Sausage

$4.50

SD Shredded Chicken

$6.00

SD Spinach & Broccoli

$7.00

SD Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

SD Veggies

$7.00

Bevs

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

CHERRY PEPSI

$3.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

DIET PEPSI

$3.00

DR. PEPPER

$3.00

GINGERALE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$2.50

ICE TEA

$3.00

KIDS BEVERAGE

$2.50

KIDS CHOC MILK

$2.75

KIDS MILK

$2.75

LEMONADE

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

MIST

$3.00

MT. DEW

$3.00

OJ 12 oz

$3.00

PEPSI

$3.00

REDBULL

$4.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

SODA WATER

$0.50

SUGAR FREE REDBULL

$4.00

WATER

GINGER BEER

$4.50

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac

$7.00

Kids Shells Butter

$7.00

Dessert

1 Scoop Cinnamon

$2.00

1 Scoop Vanilla

$2.00

2 Scoop Cinnamon

$3.50

2 Scoop Vanilla

$3.50

GF Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Oatmeal Pie

$9.00

Whole Oat Pie + Cinn Ice Cream

$35.00

Whole Oatmeal Pie

$25.00

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$9.00

Turtle Brownie Cheesecake

$9.00

Sauce Sides

SD 1000

$0.50

SD Aioli

$0.50

SD Alfredo Sauce

$3.50

SD Au Ju

$1.00

SD Balsamic

$0.50

SD BBQ Sauce

$0.75

SD Bleu Cheese

$0.75

SD Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

SD Burger Sauce

$0.75

SD Caesar

$0.75

SD Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

SD Corn Poblano

$1.00

SD French

$0.50

SD Gravy

$1.50

SD Guac Lg

$4.00

SD Guac Sm

$2.00

SD Honey Mustard

$0.50

SD Lemon Aioli

$0.75

SD Lemon Caper

$0.75

SD Lemon Dill

$2.50

SD Marinara 16 oz

$5.00

SD Marinara 2 oz

$1.00

SD Marinara 12 oz

$3.00

SD Marsala 16 oz

$7.00

SD Marsala 2 oz

$1.50

SD Marsala 12 oz

$5.00

SD Mayo

$0.25

SD of BBQ

$0.75

SD Pesto Vinn

$1.00

SD Queso 2 oz

$1.75

SD Queso 4 oz

$3.50

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD REMOULADE

$1.00

SD Salsa Lg

$3.00

SD Salsa Roja

$1.00

SD Salsa Sm

$1.00

SD Salsa Verde

$1.00

SD Serrano Teriyaki

$0.75

SD Sour Cream

$0.75

SD Spicy Ranch

$0.75

SD Tabasco Ranch

$0.75

SD Tartar Sauce

$1.00

SD Thai Chili Sauce

$1.00

SD Tzatziki Sauce

$1.00

Food Prep

Dairy Allergy

Gluten Free

No Sauce

Nut Allergy

On Side

Sauce On Side

Shellfish Allergy

Split

$2.00

Sub Focaccia

$0.50

TO GO

$1.00

Vegan

Vegetarian

To Go Silverware

$1.00

To Go Silverware

To Go Silverware

$1.00

Bottles

Bud Light

$5.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$5.00

Cider Can

$5.00

Coors Lite

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Del Diablo 16oz Can

$5.00

Disc Golf Can

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

NA Bright Eyed IPA

$5.00

6-Packs

6- Pack Disc Golf Haze

$10.99

4-Pack 16 oz Rock n Roll

$15.99

4-pack DDH Juice Factory

$14.99

4-pack Dr. Dank

$15.99

4-Pack Floral Pilsner (16oz)

$9.99

4-pack Grasswhacker Wheat

$10.99

4-Pack Pounder Pale Ale

$9.99

4-pack Shatter

$15.99

6- Pack Clown Car

$13.99

A delicious sour loaded with Kiwi and a nice tart finish.

6-pack Amber

$10.99

6-Pack Coconut

$14.99

6-Pack Goat Doppelbock

$14.99

6-Pack IPA

$9.99

8

6-Pack Marzen

$9.99

6-Pack Session

$9.99

6-Pack Something Wicked

$14.99

6-pack Tank Puncher

$10.99

6-Pack Juice Factory

$9.99

4-Pack Diablo

$12.99

KEGS

HEFEWEISEN

$85.00

Cans

12 OZ Goat

$2.00

12 oz Mega Cake

$3.00

12 oz Something Wicked

$3.00

16 OZ Coconut

$3.00

16 OZ DDH Juice

$3.00

16 OZ Lucid Lemur

$3.00

16 OZ Session One

$3.00

IPA 12oz

$4.00

T-Shirts

Amber

$25.00

Dank Purple

$25.00

Family Tee

$25.00

Femme Fatale

$25.00

Football Tee

$30.00

Goat Tee

$25.00

4TH OF July Red V Neck

$25.00

4TH OF July Blue Crew

$25.00

Hop Skull Multicolor

$25.00

Long Sleeve Banshee

$35.00

Long Sleeve Pounder

$35.00

Long Sleeve Tank Puncher

$35.00

Marzen Tee

$25.00

Red Juice Pocket Shirt

$25.00

Reunion Green

$25.00

Reunion Orange

$25.00

Reunion Yellow

$25.00
Rock N Roll

Rock N Roll

$25.00

Clothing

Tank Puncher Bike Jersey - Small

$55.00

Tank Puncher Bike Jersey - Med

$55.00

Tank Puncher Bike Jersey - Large

$55.00Out of stock

Tank Puncher Bike Jersey - XL

$55.00

Tank Puncher Bike Jersey - 2XL

$65.00

Dunkel Bike Jersey - Small

$65.00

Dunkel Bike Jersey - Med

$65.00

Dunkel Bike Jersey - Large

$65.00

Dunkel Bike Jersey - XL

$65.00

Dunkel Bike Jersey - 2XL

$65.00

XS Sweatshirt

$30.00

S Sweatshirt

$30.00

M Sweatshirt

$30.00

L Sweatshirt

$30.00

XL Sweatshirt

$30.00

2XL Sweatshirt

$30.00

3XL Sweatshirt

$30.00

Employee Sweatshirt

$18.00

SM

$45.00

M

$45.00

L

$45.00

XL

$45.00

2XL

$45.00

3XL

$45.00

S

$45.00

M

$45.00

L

$45.00

XL

$45.00

2XL

$45.00

3XL

$45.00

S

$45.00

M

$45.00

L

$45.00

XL

$45.00

2XL

$45.00

3XL

$45.00

SM

$45.00

M

$45.00

L

$45.00

XL

$45.00

2XL

$45.00

SMALL

$20.00

MEDIUM

$20.00

LARGE

$20.00

XL

$20.00

SMALL

$20.00

MEDIUM

$20.00

LARGE

$20.00

XL

$20.00

WORKSHIRT Family logo

$40.00

SMALL BLACK HOODIE

$45.00

MEDIUM BLACK HOODIE

$45.00

LARGE BLACK HOODIE

$45.00

XL BLACK HOODIE

$45.00

XXL BLACK HOODIE

$45.00

S- BLUE HOODIE

$45.00

M-BLUE HOODIE

$45.00

L-BLUE HOODIE

$45.00

XL-BLUE HOODIE

$45.00

XXL-BLUE HOODIE

$45.00

S MERLOT HOODIE

$45.00

M MERLOT HOODIE

$45.00

L MERLOT HOODIE

$45.00

XL-MERLOT HOODIE

$45.00

EMPLOYEE MERLOT HOODIE

$30.00

Hats

Beanie

$20.00

Dad Hat Family Patch

$25.00

Dad Hat Leather Patch

$30.00

Employee Dad Hat

$20.00

Employee Trucker Hat

$15.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Trucker Hat Red

$25.00

Misc

Barrel

$100.00

Disc Driver

$20.00

Disc Putter

$15.00

Koozie Back/White

$2.00

Koozie Full Color

$2.50

Patch

$1.00

Sticker

$1.00

Tin Tacker

$25.00

Glassware

12 oz Glass

$4.00

16 oz Pint

$5.00

16 oz Tulip

$5.00

20 oz Glass

$6.00

64 oz Growler

$8.00
Anniversary Glass

Anniversary Glass

$10.00Out of stock

Dank 16 oz

$15.00Out of stock

Stein

$20.00

Growlers

64 oz Growler

$8.00

Shipping Fee

BASE SHIPPING PRICE

$15.99

INSTATE TSHIRT SHIP FEE

$8.99

Tap Handle

GREEN ROBOT TAP HANDLE
Juice Handle

Juice Handle

$85.00Out of stock

COOL NEW JUICE FACTORY HANDLE

Robot Handle

Robot Handle

$65.00
Tank Handle

Tank Handle

$85.00Out of stock

Art

Bus Driver Stretched Canvas Print 16x20

$156.00

BAG HEAD POP ART

$400.00

Shipping Fee

Shipping fee

$2.99

Coasters

Dr. Dank

$6.00

Tank Puncher

$6.00

Juice Factory

$6.00

Floral

$6.00

Amber

$6.00

IPA

$6.00

Rock N Roll Bus

$6.00Out of stock

Orange Skull

$6.00

White/Black Skull

$6.00

Green Skull

$6.00

Rainbow Skull

$6.00

Hef Art Skull

$6.00

Dank Art Skull

$6.00

Wizard Art Skull

$6.00

Crab Art Skull

$6.00

Pounder

$6.00

HY-VEE PARTY 2022

HY-VEE PARTY 2022

$40.00

A NIGHT TO REMEMBER OCTOBER 2ND 7:30 PM TO 11:00 PM. Attendees will have a taco buffet as well as 3 Drink tickets get you your choice of: Domestic bottles Reunion tier 1 & tier 2 beers House red and white wine House Margaritas Well cocktails Soda Iced tea Mocktails

PARTY BLOODY MARY

PARTY BLOODY MARY

$6.00

PICK UP OR DELIVERY COCKTAIL

DARK & STORMY

$5.00

MOSCOW MULE

$5.00

GIN GIMLET

$5.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$5.00

LEMON DROP MARTINIT

$5.00

Pop Art Shipping Fee

Pop Art Shipping Fee

$91.33
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and get friendly! This is the place to be for awesome beer and great food. Our kitchen cranks out amazing grub using only the freshest and tastiest ingredients and our friendly bar staff is always down to pour you your favorite beer or mix you up a fantastic cocktail. Pony up to the bar or grab a seat at one of our high tops or booths. We love that everyone has a seat at our table and we hope you’ll join us and hang out sometime

Website

Location

516 E 2nd St, Coralville, IA 52241

Directions

Gallery
ReUnion Brewery image
ReUnion Brewery image

