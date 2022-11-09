Restaurant header imageView gallery

Reunion Kitchen + Drink - Anaheim

3,725 Reviews

$$

5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road

Anaheim, CA 92807

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ Chicken Cobb
Salmon Citrus Salad
Classic Cheeseburger

Snack Plates

Ahi Poke Stack

$19.95

sriracha cream | avocado | mango relish | soy ginger sauce

Grilled Artichoke

$15.95Out of stock

tomato relish | parmesan | fresh lemon | garlic aioli

Asian Crispy Ribs

$21.95

baby back ribs | sweet & spicy chili sauce | thai peanut slaw

Avocado Wontons

$13.95

cucumber noodles | watermelon | red onion | radish | cilantro | black sesame seeds | citrus vinaigrette

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$12.95

cream cheese | raspberry jam | caution advised

Parmesan Brushetta

$13.95

roma tomato | garlic | basil | onion | balsamic

Brussels Sprouts

$14.95

cider vinegar | bacon | maple syrup | shallots

Crispy Fried Calamari

$16.95

house made tartar | ranch slaw

Loaded Deviled Eggs

$9.95

house recipe | sweet & spicy sauce | crisp bacon | green onion

Reunion Spicy Wings

$15.95

bleu cheese slaw | blue cheese dressing

Crispy Asparagus Spears

$14.95

parmesan crust | buttermilk ranch

Cheese Potato Cakes

$11.95

smashed yukons | green & red onion | parmesan | cheddar & jack cheese | herbed bread crumbs | chipotle ranch

Short Rib Sliders

$18.95

crispy onions | horseradish cream

House Spinach Dip

$16.95

artichoke | jalapeño | parmesan bread

Cajun Tater Tots

$7.95

served with chipotle ranch dressing

Fresh Baked Soft Pretzel

$12.95

spicy mustard | jalapeño cheese sauce | kosher salt

Warm Sourdough Bread

$5.95

rustic sourdough | butter

Ranch Slaw

$5.95

made to order | cabbage slaw mix | ranch dressing

Thai Slaw

$5.95

made to order | cabbage slaw mix | spicy thai peanut dressing | peanuts | wonton strips

Blue Cheese Slaw

$5.95

made to order | cabbage slaw mix | bleu cheese dressing | bleu crumbles

Shoestring Fries

$5.95

crispy shoe strings | salt & pepper

Warm Potato Salad

$7.95

famous recipe | grilled corn | green beans | basil | bacon

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.95

Steak Fries

$8.95

Soup & Salad

Little House Salad

$9.00

cheddar | bacon | tomato | egg | crispy onion

Little Ceasar Salad

$9.00

crisp romaine | shaved parm | crouton dust

Baby Bleu Wedge

$15.95

mini iceberg | bleu crumbles | tomato | bacon | red onion | bleu chesse dressing

Burger Wedge

$23.90

mini iceberg | bleu crumbles | tomato | bacon | red onion | bleu chesse dressing | cheeseburger patty

Chicken Wedge

$22.90

mini iceberg | bleu crumbles | tomato | bacon | red onion | bleu chesse dressing | chicken breast

BBQ Chicken Cobb

$21.95

barbecued chicken | bbq sauce | avocado | bacon | tomato | egg | bleu cheese crumbles | crispy onions | chipotle ranch

Roasted Beet & Candied Pecan

$14.95

baby greens | feta | red onion | citrus dressing | balsamic reduction

Charred Romaine Stack

$16.95

organic romaine | tomato | garlic | onion | fried capers | basil | shaved parm | crouton dust | creamy caesar dressing

Charred Romaine with Chicken

$23.90

grilled marinated chicken breast | organic romaine | tomato | garlic | onion | fried capers | basil | shaved parm | crouton dust | creamy caesar dressing

Salmon Citrus Salad

$24.95

seared with marmalade | roasted peppers | red onion | grapefruit | feta | candied pecans | citrus dressing

Sliced Steak & Potato Salad

$27.95

warm potato salad | baby greens | red onion | roasted peppers | avocado | mustard bacon dressing

Thai Chicken & Noodle

$18.95

mango | peanuts | avocado | cilantro | green onion | jicama | roasted peppers | carrots | thai peanut dressing

Heirloom Tomato & Burrata

$16.95

vine ripened heirlooms | soft burrata | fresh basil | balsamic reduction | chive oil | cracked pepper

Ahi Poke Bowl

$24.95

fresh ahi | yakisoba noodles or brown rice | cucumber slaw | mango relish | crispy kale | carrots | red peppers | avocado | fried wontons | sesame dressing

Bowl of French Onion

$10.00

rich beef broth | onions | rustic crouton | swiss cheese

Bowl of Daily Soup

$10.00

monday | tomato basil tuesday | chicken tortilla wednesday | cream of broccoli thursday | potato leek & bacon friday | clam chowder saturday | steak chili sunday | spicy chicken noodle

Cup of French Onion

$8.00

rich beef broth | onions | rustic crouton | swiss cheese

Cup of Daily Soup

$8.00

monday | tomato basil tuesday | chicken tortilla wednesday | cream of broccoli thursday | potato leek & bacon friday | clam chowder saturday | steak chili sunday | spicy chicken noodle

Burgers & Sandwiches

Awesome BLT

$16.95

parmesan grilled sourdough | applewood smoked bacon | crisp lettuce | sliced tomato | mayo

Classic Cheeseburger

$19.95

crispy onion | tomato | dill pickle | crisp lettuce | house dressing

Crunchy Chicken Sandwich

$18.95

grilled chicken breast | applewood smoked bacon | cheddar cheese | lettuce | tomato | avocado | garlic mayo | crumpled potato chips | rustic french roll

Blackened Halibut Sandwich

$26.95

center cut filet | crunchy cabbage slaw | tomato | watercress | crispy onion | house made tartar | brioche bun

Jalapeno Burger

$19.95

jalapeño cheese sauce | pepper jack | fire grilled jalapeños | chipotle aiol | lettuce | tomato | dill pickle | brioche bun

Grilled Meatloaf Sandwich

$18.95

parmesan sourdough | smoke bacon | american cheese | shredded lettuce | sliced tomato | roasted garlic mayo | great with grilled onions

OC Sourdough Burger

$21.95

swiss cheese | tomato | lettuce | dill pickle | 1000 island dressing | parmesan grilled sourdough | great with grilled onions

Cafe Patty Melt

$18.95

originated at tiny naylors on sunset blvd circa 1958 | triple think cheddar | parmesan grilled rye | grilled onions | pickle | side 1000 island

Prime Rib Dip

$24.95

roasted daily | hand-slice | rustic french roll | horseradish aioli | au jus

Short Rib Griller

$21.95

tender short ribs | thick american cheese | crispy fried onions | mild horseradish cream | think sliced brioche

Grilled Tuna Melt

$16.95

parmesan grilled sourdough | cheddar | sliced tomato | dill pickle

House Made Veggie Burger

$19.95

avocado | swiss | crispy onion | watercress | tomato | garlic aioli | wheat bun

Grilled Portabello Sandwich

$19.95

balsamic herb marinade | garlic aioli | parmesan grilled sourdough | feta cheese | red onion | thin sliced cucumber | tomato | spring mix

Entrees

Prime Flat Iron Steak

$37.95

8 oz. sliced london broil style | rich demi glace | bleu cheese mashed | asparagus

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$26.95

hand-dipped in our reunion blonde batter | thai peanut slaw | salt & pepper shoestring fries | house made tartar

Barbecued Glazed Meatloaf

$23.95

applewood smoked bacon wrapped | roasted vegetable | mashed potatoes & gravy | garlic cheese toast

Crispy Pancetta Pasta

$21.95

penne pasta | tomato | fresh basil | garlic cream | baby peas | fresh parmesan

Pan Roasted Salmon

$34.95

whole grain mustard cream sauce | capers | brown rice | roasted vegetables

Slow Braised Short Ribs

$31.95

rich demi glace | horseradish cream | mashed potatoes | roasted vegetables | firestick onions

Short Rib Stroganoff

$28.95

buttered egg noodles | dijon cream | cremini mushrooms | garlic toast | horseradish cream

Barbecued Rib Stack

$28.95

tender baby back ribs | thai peanut slaw | warm potato salad

Rosemary's Chicken & Biscuits

$25.95

hand-battered & fried crisp | yukon mashed potatoes & sausage gravy | buttermilk biscuit with honey butter | roasted vegetables

Rosemary's Combo

$27.95

fried chicken & tender baby back ribs | yukon mashed potatoes & sausage gravy | buttermilk biscuit with honey butter | roasted veggies

Tequila Lime Shrimp

$36.95

jumbo mexican white shrimp | smoked mezcal | fresh lime | jalapeño garlic cilantro cream | poblano buttered rice | grilled flour tortillas

Chicken Pot Pie

$19.95

baked fresh throughout the day | rustic vegetables | flaky crust | cream gravy

N/A Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25

Orange Juice

$3.95

Kopu Sparkling

$5.95

Kopu Still

$5.95

Fitzs Rootbeer

$4.95

Blue Soda

$4.95

Hawaiian Punch

$4.95

House Cocktails

Basil Gimlet

$14.95

tangueray | st. germaine | simple syrup | fresh basil | lemon | lime

Blackberry Breeze

$13.95

skky vodka | st. germaine | fresh blackberries | agave | lime | soda

Cucumber Jalapeno Skinny

$13.95

21 seeds cucumber jalapeno infused tequila | soda

Dad's Mai Tai

$16.95

rum haven | captain morgan | amaretto | myer | fresh juice

Dirty Goose Martini

$16.95

grey goose | olive juice | fried bleu cheese stuffed olives

Fairmont 1908

$14.95

empress gin | creme de violette | lemon juice | egg white | simple syrup

Hibiscus Margarita

$15.95

siete leguas blanco | hibsicus syrup | fresh lime | tajin

Jalapeno Margarita

$16.95

hornitos reposado | st. germaine | fresh lime juice | splash oj | spiced rim

Lower Manhattan

$15.95

slow & low rye whiskey | bitters | filthy cherry | orange peel

Mango Martini

$14.95

mango infused vodka | fresh sliced mango

Raspberry Beret

$14.95

pink whitney | raspberry | lemon juice | sprite

Ruby Red Martini

$16.95

grey goose | fresh grapefruit juice | sugar

Sazerac

$17.95

rittenhouse rye | absinthe | sugar | bitters | lemon peel

Sparkling Ruby Rose

$14.95

sparkling rosé | giffard grapefruit | grapefruit juice | strawberry | lemon twist

Strawberry Lemon Drop

$14.95

stoli strawberry | strawberries | lemonade

Tequila Mockingbird

$15.95

herradura silver | agave nectar | mint | watermelon | blueberry | lime

Vanilla Old Fashioned

$15.95

makers 46 | vanilla liquor | maple syrup | vanilla bitters

Espressotini

$14.95

vanilla vodka | kahlua | espresso

Jim's Bloody Mary

$15.95

ketel one | bacon jalapeño popper | slim jim

Kids Entrees

Barbecued Steak with Tots

$21.95

grilled & sliced | tater tots | broccoli

World's Best Kid Cheeseburger

$13.95

american cheese | pickles | shoe strings

Cheesy Shell Pasta

$10.95

super creamy sauce | garlic toast

Texas Grilled Cheese

$12.95

american cheese | shoe strings

Ranch Chicken Salad

$12.95

cheddar cheese | bacon | croutons

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$13.95

brown rice | broccoli | carrots

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner

$14.95

crispy chicken | mashed & gravy | peas & carrots

Crispy Fish & Chips

$19.95

alaskan cod | shoe strings | tartar sauce

Sweets

Butter Cake

$12.95

house secret recipe | vanilla bean ice cream | raspberry purée | fresh whipped cream

Bob's Hot Fudge Cake

$14.95

chocolate cake stuffed with vanilla ice cream | hot fudge | whipped cream | cherry

Carrot Cake

$12.95

spiced cake | walnuts | pineapple | coconut | cream cheese frostin

Chocolate Cake

$12.95

iced devil's food | caramel sauce

Whiskey Bread Pudding

$11.95

baked bread pudding | vanilla ice cream | whipped cream | caramel sauce

Mini Hot Fudge Sundae

$9.95

vanilla bean ice cream | hot fudge | whipped cream | peanuts

Berries & Whipped Cream

$8.95
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim, CA 92807

Directions

Reunion Kitchen + Drink image
Reunion Kitchen + Drink image
Reunion Kitchen + Drink image

