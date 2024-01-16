This restaurant does not have any images
Reunion
544 Union Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Caffé
COFFEE
- Drip Coffee$3.00
- Americano$4.00
- Latte$5.00
- Cappuccino$4.00
- Espresso$4.00
- Macchiato$4.50
- Mocha$5.50
- Chai Latte$5.50
- Hot Chocolate$4.50
- Tea$4.50
- Flat White$4.00
- Cortado$4.50
- Cafe Au Lait$3.00
- Hot Water with Lemon$1.00
- Hot Water
- Hot Milk$2.00
- Retail Coffee Beans$18.00
- Matcha Latte$6.50
- Cold Brew$4.50
- Iced Americano$5.00
- Iced Latte$5.50
- Iced Chai Latte$6.50
- Iced Mocha$6.00
- Iced Tea$5.00
- Iced Cortado$3.50
- Reunion Loyalty Coffee - Cold
- Iced Espresso$4.00
- Iced Matcha Latte$7.00
Bar
COCKTAILS
- Aperol Spritz$15.00
- Bloody Miriam$15.00
- Mimosa$14.00
- The Schvitz$17.00
- Turkish Martini$17.00
- Seasonal Margarita$16.00
- Reunion Old Fashioned$17.00
- Pasiflora$18.00
- Tubi Sour$18.00
- Classic Margarita$16.00
- Mediterranean Blues$18.00
- Arak Rimonada$16.00
- Avi Bitter$17.00
- Dove's Left, Here's the Olive$17.00
- Spicy Classic Margarita$16.00
- Moscow Mule$16.00
- Gin & Tonic$14.00
- Tequila Soda$14.00
- Vodka Soda$14.00
- Dry Martini$17.00
- Dirty Martini$17.00
- Vesper Martini$18.00
- Mezcal Soda$15.00
- St Germain Spritz$16.00
- Negroni$16.00
- Manhattan$18.00
- Special Cocktail$18.00
BEER
WINE
- Chenin Blanc GLS$14.00
- Gruner Blend GLS$11.00
- Riesling Kabinett GLS$16.00
- Moscatel GLS$12.00
- Rosso Sangiovese GLS$14.00
- Tempranillo Rioja GLS$11.00
- Syrah Blend GLS$15.00
- Garnacha Blend GLS$12.00
- Brut Metodo GLS$16.00
- Chablis GLS$17.00
- Special Wine$12.00
- Chenin Blanc BTL$58.00
- Gruner Blend BTL$46.00
- Chablis BTL$78.00
- Riesling Kabinett BTL$67.00
- Moscatel BTL$50.00
- Rosso Sangiovese BTL$52.00
- Tempranillo Rioja BTL$44.00
- Syrah Blend BTL$63.00
- Garnacha Blend BTL$50.00
- Brut Metodo BTL$67.00
LIQUOR
- 42 Below Turkish Martini$17.00
- 42 Below Cucumber Spritz$17.00
- 42 Below Bloody Miriam$15.00
- 42 Below Moscow Mule$16.00
- 42 Below Martini$17.00
- Titos Turkish Martini$19.00
- Titos Cucumber Spritz$19.00
- Titos Bloody Miriam$17.00
- Titos Moscow Mule$18.00
- Titos Martini$19.00
- Bluecoat Pasiflora$18.00
- Bluecoat Negroni$15.00
- Bluecoat Martini$17.00
- Sapphire Pasiflora$20.00
- Sapphire Negroni$17.00
- Sapphire Martini$19.00
- Sapphier Bombay$13.00
- Blue Coat$16.00
- Cazadores 14th St$16.00
- Cazadores Classic Margarita$16.00
- Cazadores Bloody Miriam$15.00
- Casa Migos 14th St$20.00
- Casa Migos Classic Margarita$20.00
- Casa Migos Bloody Miriam$19.00
- Mezcal 14th St$18.00
- Mezcal Classic Margarita$18.00
- Mezcal Bloody Miriam$17.00
- Mezcal Peloton$12.00
- Casa Amigos$14.00
- Tubi Sour$18.00
- Arak Rimonada$16.00
- Aperol Spritz$15.00
- Campari Soda$15.00
- White Negroni$16.00
- Arak$12.00
- Cynar Rocks$14.00
- Nonino Amaro$20.00
- Evan W Smith St Sour$17.00
- Redemption Smith St Sour$19.00
- Makers Mark Smith St Sour$21.00
- Rum Mojito$16.00
- Rum Coke$15.00
- Rum Ginger Beer$15.00
- Titos Shot$12.00
- Titos Neat$16.00
- Titos Rocks$16.00
- Ketel One Shot$14.00
- Ketel One Neat$18.00
- Ketel One Rocks$18.00
- Redemption Shot$13.00
- Redemption Neat$17.00
- Redemption Rocks$17.00
- Makers Mark Shot$14.00
- Makers Mark Neat$18.00
- Makers Mark Rocks$18.00
- Bombay Shot$12.00
- Bombay Neat$16.00
- Bombay Rocks$16.00
- Botanist Shot$14.00
- Botanist Neat$18.00
- Botanist Rocks$18.00
- Mezcal Shot$12.00
- Mezcal Neat$16.00
- Mezcal Rocks$16.00
- Casa Migos Shot$10.00
- Casa Migos Neat$14.00
- Casa Migos Rocks$14.00
- Tubi Shot$12.00
- Tubi Neat$16.00
- Tubi Rocks$16.00
- Old Crow Shot$9.00
- Old Crow Neat$11.00
- Old Crow Rocks$11.00
- La Gritona Shot$12.00
- La Gritona Rocks$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cazadores Shot$10.00
- 42 Below Shot$10.00
- Cazadores Rocks$13.00
- Vermouth Rocks$10.00
Breakfast/Brunch Menu
2START / HUMMUS
- Classic Hummus
Tahini, matbucha, zhoug, pita$15.00
- Red Beet Humus
Whipped feta, beet chips, sumac$15.00
- Falafel Hummus
Tahini, matboucha, shifka, vinagrette$16.00
- Lamb Hummus
Lamb, pickled red onion, soft boiled egg$17.00
- Spring Labneh
Citrus, preserved lemons, gooseberry, olive oil, honeycomb, pita$15.00
- Burrata
Matboucha, zhoug, grilled pita$18.00
- Fried Cauliflower
Shifka peppers, vinagrette, fresh herbs, whipped feta$17.00
- Ali-Baba
Chopped roasted eggplant, tahini, pomegrante seeds, pistachios$15.00
- SPECIAL$17.00
BREAKFAST
ENTREES
- Market Bowl
Mujadara, falafel, roasted vegetables, hummus, tahini, pickled cabbage$20.00
- Sabich Bowl$20.00
- Israeli Salad$18.00
- Tacos Arabes
Leg of lamb, roasted tomato, red onion, sumac, mint yogurt on grilled pita.$24.00
- Schnitzel Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, tomatoes, pickles, aioli, challah$19.00
- Incredible Shawarma
Chicken Shawarma, potatoes, tahini, red cabbage, amba, zhoug$24.00
- Lahma'ajun
Laffa bread, lamb ragu, sunny side egg, feta, tahini, cilantro$22.00
SIDES
- Pita
one fluffy pita$2.00
- Challah
A fluffy, sweet roll$4.00
- Bacon$8.00
- Roasted Potato Wedges
Fried potatoes wedges with harissa aioli sauce$8.00
- Side Israeli Salad$8.00
- Side Feta$5.00
- Side Laffa
Clay oven baked, chewy flatbread.$4.00
- Side Pickles
Side of Israeli pickles$5.00
- Side Mereguez$9.00
- Side GF Bread$4.00
- Bagel With Butter$5.00
- Bagel With Labneh$10.00
- Side Schnitzel$12.00
- Side Fruit$5.00
- Amba (Sm. Side)$0.75
- Zhough (Sm. Side)$0.75
- Harrisa Aioli (Sm. Side)$0.75
- Matzah
- Grated Tomato (Sm. Side)$0.75
- Matboucha (Lg. Side)$2.00
- Tahini (Sm. Side)$0.75
- Zataar Labneh (Sm. Side)$0.75
- Labneh Clean (Sm. Side)$0.75
- Hummus (Lg. Side)$5.00
- Hummus (Quart)$20.00
- Hummus (Pint)$20.00
- Grated Tomato (Lg. Side)$2.00
- Matboucha (Pint)$13.00
- Zaatar Labneh (Lg. Side)$2.00
- Labneh (Quart)$18.00
- Labneh (Pint)$12.00
- Tahini (Lg. Side)$2.00
- Tahini (Pint)$18.00
- Zhoug (Pint)$20.00
- Raisin Butter Side$0.75
- Regular Butter Side$0.75
- Side of Shawarma$8.00
- Side 2 Eggs$6.00
- Side whipped feta$2.00
- Side whipped feta tomato$2.00
- Side Of Lamb$6.00
- Tzatziki (Lg. Side)$2.00
- Matboucha (Pint)$13.00
- Side 3 Eggs$7.00
- Zhoug (Lg. Side)$3.00
- Red Harisa Tahini$2.00
- Side Jerusalem Bagel$2.00
SPECIALS
Dinner Menu
Main Entree
Sides
Sweets
Happy Hour
HH Drinks
Employee Menu
EMPLOYEE MEALS
EMPLOYEE DRINKS
Catering
- Arais Catering$190.00
- Bacon Catering$45.00
- Baklava 20 pcs Catering$45.00
- Falafel With Tahini Catering$65.00
- Fattoush Salad Catering$85.00
- Classic Hummus Catering$65.00
- Israeli Salat Catering$90.00
- Dozen Jerusalem Bagel Catering$24.00
- Labneh Catering$55.00
- Matboucha Challah Catering$55.00
- New Age Baba Catering$75.00
- Dozen Pita Catering$16.00
- Roasted Cauliflower Catering$80.00
- Schnitzel Sliders Catering$140.00
- Shakshuka Catering$165.00
- Shawarma Catering$190.00
- Samaritan Tahini Catering$45.00
- Whipped Feta Catering$35.00
- Mallawach Catering$80.00
- Babaganoush Catering$70.00
- Israeli Pickles Catering$35.00
- Harissa Aioli Catering$25.00
- Amba Aioli Catering$25.00
- Crispy Potatoes With Aioli Catering$35.00
- Merguez Sausage Catering$55.00
- Dozen Personal Challah Catering$24.00
- Hummus Crudite Catering$120.00
- Pasta Salad Catering$85.00
- Mujadera Catering$75.00
- Small Bites Fricassee tuna salad Catering$110.00
- Small Bites Lox Cream cheese Chive Catering$120.00
- Small Bites Sabich Sandwich Catering$95.00
- Small Bites Egg Salad Sandwich Catering$85.00
- Potatoes Latkes Catering$90.00
- Sweet Potatoes Latkes Catering$90.00
- Mini Donuts With Halva Sauce 20 pcs Catering$65.00
- Continental Breakfast Catering$90.00
- Reunion Breakfast Catering$165.00
- Breakfast Feast Catering$250.00
- Dozen Mini Croissant$38.00
- Jerusalem Bagel With Labne Za'atar Catering$45.00
- delivery fee$70.00
- Scrambled Eggs Catering$55.00
- Yogurt With Granola And Fruits$65.00
- San Pellegrino Large Catering$6.00
- San Pellegrino Small Catering$4.00
- Coffee Kit Catering$55.00
- Tea Kit Catering$65.00
- Cheesecake Catering$70.00
Dinner To Go
Mezze (D)
- Classic Hummus
Hummus spread, tahini, chickpeas$14.00
- Red Beet Hummus$16.00
- Lamb Hummus$17.00
- Falafel Hummus$16.00
- Spring Labneh
Yogurt Cheese, olive oil, grated tomato, pita$13.00
- Fried halloumi
Crispy fried halloumi cheese, spicy serrano honey$16.00
- Burrata$18.00
- Fried Cauliflower$17.00
- Ali-Baba$15.00
- Hidden Gem Salad$18.00
- Israeli Salad$18.00