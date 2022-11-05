REV Kitchen & Bar
45 Enon St. UNIT 1
Beverly, MA 01915
Popular Items
Greens
Half REV Salad
Romaine, Field Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olive Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Croutons, White Balsamic Dressing
Full Rev Salad
Romaine, Field Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olive Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Croutons, White Balsamic Dressing
Half Chop Shop
Romaine, Applewood Bacon, Grape Tomatoes, Corn + Jalapeno Salad, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Avocado, Blue Cheese Dressing
Full Chop Shop
Romaine, Applewood Bacon, Grape Tomatoes, Corn + Jalapeno Salad, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Avocado, Blue Cheese Dressing
Half Caesar Salad
Romaine, Pecorino Romano, Caesar Dressing
Full Caesar Salad
Romaine, Pecorino Romano, Caesar Dressing
Falafel + Quinoa
Quinoa, Crispy Falafel, Field Greens, Roasted Beets, Feta, Cucumber, Tzatziki, White Balsamic
Starters
Oven Fired Wings
Choice of: Sweet Chili, Classic Buffalo, Low Country BBQ, Garlic Parm, Nashville Dry Rub
Double Order Oven Fired Wings
Choice of: Sweet Chili, Classic Buffalo, Low Country BBQ, Garlic Parm, Nashville Dry Rub
Buttermilk Tenders
Choice of: Sweet Chili, Classic Buffalo, Low Country BBQ, Garlic Parm, Nashville Dry Rub
Double Order Buttermilk Tenders
Choice of: Sweet Chili, Classic Buffalo, Low Country BBQ, Garlic Parm, Nashville Dry Rub
BBQ Chicken Nachos
Chili-Lime Tortilla Chips, REV Cheese Blend, Roasted BBQ Chicken, Corn + Jalapeno Salad, Low Country BBQ Sauce, Buttermilk Ranch, Sweet Pickled Onions
Pile of Chips
House-made Truffled Chips, Caremlized Onion Dip, Buffalo Pub Cheese
Crazy Bread
Garlic Butter, REV Cheese Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Herbs
Spinach + Artichoke Dip
Creamy Baby Spinach + Artichoke Hearts, REV Cheese Blend, Pico de Gallo, Chili-Lime Tortilla Chips
Avocado Toast
Whipped Ricotta, Smashed Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Balsamic Glaze, Clover Honey, Everything Bagel Seasoning
Soup & Grilled Cheese
Bang Bang Shrimp
Crispy Shrimp, Bang Bang Sauce, Cabbage Slaw, Spicy Mayo
Bowls
Mexicali Chicken
Blacked Chicken, Garlicky Rice, Peppers + Onions, Pico de Gallo, Corn + Jalapeno Salad, Baja Sour Cream, Guacamole
The Athena
Pan-Seared Salmon, Quinoa, Hummus, Roasted Beets, Cucumber, Feta, Pico de Gallo, Crispy Chick Peas, Field Greens, White Balsamic Dressing
Crispy Cauli
Crispy Cauliflower, Garlicky Rice, Corn + Jalapeno Salad, Sweet Pickled Onions, Edamame, Avocado, Scallions, Spicy Mayo
Big Boy Burger
Spiced Ground Beef, Applewood Bacon, Garlicky Rice, Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Buffalo Pub Cheese, Crispy Onions, REV Sauce
Mains
Steak Frites
8oz Bistro Filet, Truffle Fries, Caramelized Brussels + Bacon, House Steak Sauce
Cape Cod Fish N/ Chips
Crispy Potato Chip Crusted Fish, Old Bay Fries, Classic Tartar, Sweet Pickled Onions, Lemon
The Northender
Crispy Chicken Parmesan, Red Sauce, REV Cheese Blend, Whipped Ricotta, Pesto, Spaghetti
Half Lemon Caper Chicken
Pan-Fried Chicken, Lemon, Miso, White Wine, Garlic, Shallots, Butter, Fresh Herbs, Spaghetti
Full Lemon Caper Chicken
Pan-Fried Chicken, Lemon, Miso, White Wine, Garlic, Shallots, Butter, Fresh Herbs, Spaghetti
Cajun Fried Rice
Baby Shrimp, Roasted Chicken, Bianco's Sausage, Edamame, Green Bell Pepper, Creolle Spice, Tomato, Shallot, Garlicky Rice, Green Onion
Half New England Marsala
Pan-Fried Chicken, Mushrooms, Spinach, Marsala Wine Reduction, Cream, Cranberry-Onion Chutney, Fregola
Full New England Marsala
Pan-Fried Chicken, Mushrooms, Spinach, Marsala Wine Reduction, Cream, Cranberry-Onion Chutney, Fregola
Half Buffalo Mac N' Cheese
Crispy Double Battered Buffalo Tenders, Creamy Mac.n' Cheese, Buttermilk Ranch, Green Onions, Cavatappi
Full Buffalo Mac N' Cheese
Crispy Double Battered Buffalo Tenders, Creamy Mac.n' Cheese, Buttermilk Ranch, Green Onions, Cavatappi
Half Plain Mac n Cheese
Full Plain Mac n Cheese
Build Your Pasta HALF
Choose Your Pasta, Pick a Sauce, and Top it With a Protein of Your Choice!
Build Your Pasta FULL
Choose Your Pasta, Pick a Sauce, and Top it With a Protein of Your Choice!
Sides
Truffle Fries
Crispy Shoestring Fries, Truffle Salt, White Truffle Oil, Fresh Herbs, Pecorino + Pesto Mayo
Hot Fries
Crispy Shoestring Fries, Nashville Dry Rub, Green Onions, Buttermilk Ranch
Shaved Sprouts
Roasted Brussels, Applewood Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Pecorino
Quinoa Salad
Field Greens, Roasted Beets, Feta, Cucumber, Tzatziki, White Balsamic
S & P Fries
Garlicky Rice
Basket of Chips
Handhelds
REV Burger
Double Stacked Angus Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Caremlized Onions, Applewood Bacon, House Steak Sauce, Brioche Bun
The Classic Burger
Double Stacked Angus Beef, American Cheese, Shaved Lettuce, Dill Pickles, Tomato, Crispy Onions, REV Sauce
Sweet Chili Cauliflower Tacos
Crispy Cauliflower, Cabbage Slaw, Sweet Chili Glaze, Spicy Mayo
Hot Honey Chicken Tacos
Double Battered Buttermilk Tenders, Hot Honey, Ranch, Shredded Lettuce, Sweet Pickled Onions
Baja Shrimp Tacos
Blackened Shrimp, Cabbage Slaw, Corn + Jalapeno Salad, Pico de Gallo, Baja Sour Cream
Crispy Haddock Sandwich
Potato Chip Crusted Haddock, House-made Tartar, Shredded Lettuce, Sweet Pickled Onion, Tomato, Brioche Bun
Nashville Hot Bird
Hot Pepper Pan-Fried Chicken, Spicy Cheese Spread, Apple Cider Slaw, Alabama White Sauce, Dill Pickles, Brioche Bun
Re-Union Club
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Smashed Avocado, Pesto Aioli, Baslamic Reduction, Shredded Lettuce + Tomato, 7 Grain Toast
The Parm
Pan-Fried Chicken, Red Sauce, REV Cheese Blend, Pesto, Brioche Bun
Build a Burger
Build a Chicken Sandwich
Turkey Club
9" Brick Oven Pizza
9" Queen Margherita
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Petso, Pecorino
9" The Farmhouse
Roasted Chicken, Low Country BBQ Sauce, REV Cheese Blend, Applewood Bacon, Carmelized Onion
9" Fig + Prosciutto
Prosciutto Di Parma, Fig-Balsamic, REV Cheese Blend, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Pecorino
9" Roni
Pepperoni, Red Sauce, REV Cheese Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Oregano
9" Buffalo Roam
Garlic Butter, REV Cheese Blend, Crispy Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch
9" Carnivore
Sweet Sausage, Pepoperoni, Applewood Bacon, Red Sauce, REV Cheese Blend
9" Snowbird
Roasted Chicken, White Sauce, REV Cheese Blend, Goat Cheese, Arugula, White Balsamic
9" B+B
Roasted Brussels, Applewood Bacon, Carmelized Onion, White Sauce, REV Cheese Blend
9" Cheese Pizza
16" Brick Oven Pizza
16" Queen Margherita
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Petso, Pecorino. Classic Neapolitan Crust.
16" The Farmhouse
Roasted Chicken, Low Country BBQ Sauce, REV Cheese Blend, Applewood Bacon, Carmelized Onion. Classic Neapolitan Crust.
16" Fig + Prosciutto
Prosciutto Di Parma, Fig-Balsamic, REV Cheese Blend, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Pecorino. Classic Neapolitan Crust.
16" Roni
Pepperoni, Red Sauce, REV Cheese Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Oregano. Classic Neapolitan Crust.
16" Buffalo Roam
Garlic Butter, REV Cheese Blend, Crispy Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch. Classic Neapolitan Crust.
16" Carnivore
Sweet Sausage, Pepoperoni, Applewood Bacon, Red Sauce, REV Cheese Blend. Classic Neapolitan Crust.
16" Snowbird
Roasted Chicken, White Sauce, REV Cheese Blend, Goat Cheese, Arugula, White Balsamic. Classic Neapolitan Crust.
16" B+B
Roasted Brussels, Applewood Bacon, Carmelized Onion, White Sauce, REV Cheese Blend. Classic Neapolitan Crust.
16" Cheese Pizza
Kids Menu
Greens (GF)
Half REV Salad (GF)
Romaine, Field Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olive Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Croutons, White Balsamic Dressing
Full The REV Salad (GF)
Romaine, Field Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olive Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Croutons, White Balsamic Dressing
Half Chop Shop (GF)
Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Corn + Jalapeno Salad, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Avocado, Blue Cheese Dressing
Full Chop Shop (GF)
Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Corn + Jalapeno Salad, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Avocado, Blue Cheese Dressing
Half Caesar Salad (GF)
Romaine, Pecorino Romano, Caesar Dressing
Full Caesar Salad (GF)
Romaine, Pecorino Romano, Caesar Dressing
Gluten Free Quinoa Salad (GF)
Quinoa, Field Greens, Roasted Beets, Feta, Cucumber, Tzatziki, White Balsamic
Starters (GF)
Crazy Bread (GF)
Garlic Butter, REV Cheese Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Herbs, Gluten Free Flatbread
Oven Fired Wings (GF)
Double Order Oven Fired Wings (GF)
Spinach + Artichoke Dip (GF)
Creamy Baby Spinach + Artichoke Hearts, REV Cheese Blend, Pico de Gallo, Gluten Free Flatbread
Avocado Toast (GF)
Whipped Ricotta, Smashed Avocado, Marinated Tomatoes, Balsamic + Honey
Bang Bang Shrimp (GF)
Crispy Shrimp, Bang Bang Sauce, Cabbage Slaw, Spicy Mayo
Tuna Poke (GF)
Bowls (GF)
Mexicali Chicken (GF)
Blacked Chicken, Garlicky Rice, Peppers + Onions, Pico de Gallo, Corn + Jalapeno Salad, Baja Sour Cream, Guacamole
The Athena (GF)
Pan-Seared Salmon, Quinoa, Hummus, Roasted Beets, Cucumber, Feta, Pico de Gallo, Crispy Chick Peas, Field Greens, White Balsamic Dressing
GF Cauli Bowl (GF)
Roasted Cauliflower, Garlicky Rice, Corn + Jalapeno Salad, Sweet Pickled Onions, Edamame, Avocado, Scallions, Spicy Mayo
Big Boy Burger (GF)
Spiced Ground Beef, Sweet Heat Bacon, Garlicky Rice, Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Buffalo Pub Cheese, REV Sauce
Mains (GF)
Bistro Steak (GF)
8oz Bistro Filet, Garlicky Rice, Carmelized Brussels + Bacon, House Steak Sauce
The Northender (GF)
Crispy Chicken Parmesan, Red Sauce, REV Cheese Blend, Whipped Ricotta, Pesto, Gluten Free Penne
Half Lemon Caper Chicken (GF)
Pan-Fried Chicken, Lemon, Miso, White Wine, Garlic, Shallots, Butter, Fresh Herbs, Gluten Free Penne
Full Lemon Caper Chicken (GF)
Pan-Fried Chicken, Lemon, Miso, White Wine, Garlic, Shallots, Butter, Fresh Herbs, Gluten Free Penne
Cajun Fried Rice (GF)
Baby Shrimp, Roasted Chicken, Bianco's Sausage, Edamame, Green Bell Pepper, Creole Spice, Tomato, Shallot, Garlicky Rice, Green Onion
Half New England Marsala (GF)
Pan-Fried Chicken, Mushrooms, Spinach, Marsala Wine Reduction, Cream, Cranberry-Onion Chutney, Gluten Free Penne
Full New England Marsala (GF)
Pan-Fried Chicken, Mushrooms, Spinach, Marsala Wine Reduction, Cream, Cranberry-Onion Chutney, Gluten Free Penne
Sides (GF)
Handhelds (GF)
REV Burger (GF)
Double Stacked Angus Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Applewood Bacon, House Steak Sauce, Gluten Free Bun
The Classic Burger (GF)
Double Stacked Angus Beef, American Cheese, Shaved Lettuce, Dill Pickles, Tomato, REV Sauce, Gluten Free Bun
Haddock Sandwich (GF)
Pan-Seared Haddock, House-made Tartar, Shredded Lettuce, Sweet Pickled Onion, Tomato, Gluten Free Bun
Re-Union Club (GF)
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Smashed Avocado, Pesto Aioli, Baslamic Reduction, Shredded Lettuce + Tomato, Gluten Free Bun
The Parm (GF)
Pan-Fried Chicken, Red Sauce, REV Cheese Blend, Pesto, Gluten Free Bun
Nashville Hot Bird (GF)
Hot Pepper Pan-Fried Chicken, Spicy Cheese Spread, Apple Cider Slaw, Alabama White Sauce, Dill Pickles, Guten Free Bun
Turkey Club (GF)
12" Brick Oven Pizzas (GF)
Queen Margherita (GF)
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto, Pecorino
The Farmhouse (GF)
Roasted Chicken, Low Country, BBQ Sauce, REV Cheese Blend, Applewood Bacon, Caramelized Onion
Fig + Prosciutto (GF)
Prosciutto Di Parma, Fig-Balsamic, REV Cheese Blend, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Pecorino
Roni (GF)
Pepperoni, Red Sauce, REV Cheese Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Oregano
Buffalo Roam (GF)
Garlic Butter, REV Cheese Blend, Crispy Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch
Carnivore (GF)
Sweet Sausage, Pepoperoni, Applewood Bacon, Red Sauce, REV Cheese Blend
Snowbird (GF)
Roasted Chicken, White Sauce, REV Cheese Blend, Goat Cheese, Arugula, White Balsamic
B+B (GF)
Roasted Brussels, Applewood Bacon, Carmelized Onion, White Sauce, REV Cheese Blend
Cheese Pizza (GF)
BYO Pizza (GF)
Greens (V)
Half REV Salad (V)
Romaine, Field Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olive Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Croutons, White Balsamic Dressing
Full REV Salad (V)
Romaine, Field Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olive Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Croutons, White Balsamic Dressing
Half Chop Shop (V)
Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Corn + Jalapeno Salad, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Avocado, Blue Cheese Dressing
Lrg Chop Shop (V)
Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Corn + Jalapeno Salad, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Avocado, Blue Cheese Dressing
Falafel + Quinoa (V)
Quinoa, Crispy Falafel, Field Greens, Roasted Beets, Feta, Cucumber, Tzatziki, White Balsamic
Starters (V)
Crazy Bread (V)
Garlic Butter, REV Cheese Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Herbs
BBQ Nachos (V)
Chili-Lime Tortilla Chips, REV Cheese Blend, Corn + Jalapeno Salad, Low Country BBQ Sauce, Baja Sour Cream, Sweet Pickled Onions
Spinach + Artichoke Dip (V)
Creamy Baby Spinach + Artichoke Hearts, REV Cheese Blend, Pico de Gallo, Chili-Lime Tortilla Chips
Avocado Toast (V)
Whipped Ricotta, Smashed Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Balsamic Glaze, Clover Honey, Everything Bagel Seasoning, 7 Grain Toast
Pile of Chips (V)
House-made Truffled Chips, Caremlized Onion Dip, Buffalo Pub Cheese
Mains (V)
1/2 Lemon Caper Cauliflower (V)
Roasted Cauliflower, Fresh Lemon, Miso, White Wine, Garlic, Shallots, Butter, Fresh Herbs, Spaghetti
Full Lemon Caper Cauliflower(V)
Roasted Cauliflower, Fresh Lemon, Miso, White Wine, Garlic, Shallots, Butter, Fresh Herbs, Spaghetti
Mexicali (V)
Long Grain Rice, Peppers + Onions, Pico de Gallo, Corn + Jalapeño Salad, Baja Sour Cream, Guacamole
The Athena (V)
Falafel, Quinoa, Hummus, Roasted Beets, Cucumber, Feta, Pico de Gallo, Crispy Chick Peas, Field Greens, White Balsamic Dressing
Crispy Cauli (V)
Crispy Cauliflower, Garlicky Rice, Corn + Jalapeno Salad, Sweet Pickled Onions, Edamame, Avocado, Scallions, Spicy Mayo
Half Plain Mac (V)
Creamy Cheese Sauce, Cavatappi Pasta, Brown Butter Breadcrumbs
Full Plain Mac (V)
Creamy Cheese Sauce, Cavatappi Pasta, Brown Butter Breadcrumbs
Half Brussels Mac (V)
Shaved Brussles, Caramelized Onions, Creamy Mac n' Cheese, Cavatappi Pasta
Full Brussels Mac (V)
Shaved Brussles, Caramelized Onions, Creamy Mac n' Cheese, Cavatappi Pasta
Half Marsala (V)
Sauteed Mushrooms + Spinach, Fregola Pasta, Marsala Wine Reduction, Cream, Cranberry + Onion Chutney
Full Marsala (V)
Sauteed Mushrooms + Spinach, Fregola Pasta, Marsala Wine Reduction, Cream, Cranberry + Onion Chutney
Cajun Fried Rice (V)
Snap Peas, Green Bell Pepper, Creole Spice, Tomato, Shallot, Garlic, Long Grain Rice, Pickled Chilis, Scallions
Sides (V)
Truffle Fries (V)
Crispy Shoestring Fries, Truffle Salt, White Truffle Oil, Fresh Herbs, Pecorino + Pesto Mayo
Hot Fries (V)
Crispy Shoestring Fries, Nashville Dry Rub, Green Onions
Shaved Sprouts (V)
Roasted Brussels, Caramelized Onions, Pecorino
Quinoa Salad (V)
Field Greens, Roasted Beets, Feta, Cucumber, Tzatziki, White Balsamic
Garlicky Rice
Handhelds (V)
9" Brick Oven Pizza (V)
9" Queen Margherita (V)
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Petso, Pecorino
9" Fig + Balsamic (V)
Fig-Balsamic, REV Cheese Blend, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Pecorino
9" Buffalo Cauliflower (V)
Crispy Cauliflower, Garlic Butter, REV Cheese Blend, Buffalo Sauce, Green Onions
9" Veggie Supreme (V)
Green Pepper, Mushroom, Red Onion, Olives, Diced Tomato, REV Cheese Blend, Red Sauce
9" B+C (V)
Roasted Brussels, Carmelized Onion, White Sauce, REV Cheese Blend
16" Brick Oven Pizza (V)
16" Queen Margherita (V)
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Petso, Pecorino. Classic Neapolitan Crust.
16" Fig + Balsamic (V)
Fig-Balsamic, REV Cheese Blend, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Pecorino
16" Buffalo Cauliflower (V)
Crispy Cauliflower, Garlic Butter, REV Cheese Blend, Buffalo Sauce, Green Onions
16" Veggie Supreme (V)
Green Pepper, Mushroom, Red Onion, Olives, Diced Tomato, REV Cheese Blend, Red Sauce
16" B+C (V)
Roasted Brussels, Carmelized Onion, White Sauce, REV Cheese Blend
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We created a neighborhood-first restaurant to energize the classic American dining experience. And you’re invited.
45 Enon St. UNIT 1, Beverly, MA 01915