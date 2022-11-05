Restaurant header imageView gallery

REV Kitchen & Bar

45 Enon St. UNIT 1

Beverly, MA 01915

The Athena
Mexicali Chicken
Oven Fired Wings

Greens

Half REV Salad

$9.95

Romaine, Field Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olive Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Croutons, White Balsamic Dressing

Full Rev Salad

$14.95

Romaine, Field Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olive Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Croutons, White Balsamic Dressing

Half Chop Shop

$9.95

Romaine, Applewood Bacon, Grape Tomatoes, Corn + Jalapeno Salad, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Avocado, Blue Cheese Dressing

Full Chop Shop

$14.95

Romaine, Applewood Bacon, Grape Tomatoes, Corn + Jalapeno Salad, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Avocado, Blue Cheese Dressing

Half Caesar Salad

$7.95

Romaine, Pecorino Romano, Caesar Dressing

Full Caesar Salad

$14.95

Romaine, Pecorino Romano, Caesar Dressing

Falafel + Quinoa

$18.95

Quinoa, Crispy Falafel, Field Greens, Roasted Beets, Feta, Cucumber, Tzatziki, White Balsamic

Starters

Oven Fired Wings

$15.95

Choice of: Sweet Chili, Classic Buffalo, Low Country BBQ, Garlic Parm, Nashville Dry Rub

Double Order Oven Fired Wings

$27.95

Choice of: Sweet Chili, Classic Buffalo, Low Country BBQ, Garlic Parm, Nashville Dry Rub

Buttermilk Tenders

$14.95

Choice of: Sweet Chili, Classic Buffalo, Low Country BBQ, Garlic Parm, Nashville Dry Rub

Double Order Buttermilk Tenders

$26.95

Choice of: Sweet Chili, Classic Buffalo, Low Country BBQ, Garlic Parm, Nashville Dry Rub

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$18.95

Chili-Lime Tortilla Chips, REV Cheese Blend, Roasted BBQ Chicken, Corn + Jalapeno Salad, Low Country BBQ Sauce, Buttermilk Ranch, Sweet Pickled Onions

Pile of Chips

$12.95

House-made Truffled Chips, Caremlized Onion Dip, Buffalo Pub Cheese

Crazy Bread

$13.95

Garlic Butter, REV Cheese Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Herbs

Spinach + Artichoke Dip

$15.95

Creamy Baby Spinach + Artichoke Hearts, REV Cheese Blend, Pico de Gallo, Chili-Lime Tortilla Chips

Avocado Toast

$14.95

Whipped Ricotta, Smashed Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Balsamic Glaze, Clover Honey, Everything Bagel Seasoning

Soup & Grilled Cheese

$14.95

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.95

Crispy Shrimp, Bang Bang Sauce, Cabbage Slaw, Spicy Mayo

Bowls

Mexicali Chicken

$18.95

Blacked Chicken, Garlicky Rice, Peppers + Onions, Pico de Gallo, Corn + Jalapeno Salad, Baja Sour Cream, Guacamole

The Athena

$19.95

Pan-Seared Salmon, Quinoa, Hummus, Roasted Beets, Cucumber, Feta, Pico de Gallo, Crispy Chick Peas, Field Greens, White Balsamic Dressing

Crispy Cauli

$17.95

Crispy Cauliflower, Garlicky Rice, Corn + Jalapeno Salad, Sweet Pickled Onions, Edamame, Avocado, Scallions, Spicy Mayo

Big Boy Burger

$17.95

Spiced Ground Beef, Applewood Bacon, Garlicky Rice, Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Buffalo Pub Cheese, Crispy Onions, REV Sauce

Mains

Steak Frites

$30.95

8oz Bistro Filet, Truffle Fries, Caramelized Brussels + Bacon, House Steak Sauce

Cape Cod Fish N/ Chips

$25.95

Crispy Potato Chip Crusted Fish, Old Bay Fries, Classic Tartar, Sweet Pickled Onions, Lemon

The Northender

$22.95

Crispy Chicken Parmesan, Red Sauce, REV Cheese Blend, Whipped Ricotta, Pesto, Spaghetti

Half Lemon Caper Chicken

$16.95

Pan-Fried Chicken, Lemon, Miso, White Wine, Garlic, Shallots, Butter, Fresh Herbs, Spaghetti

Full Lemon Caper Chicken

$24.95

Pan-Fried Chicken, Lemon, Miso, White Wine, Garlic, Shallots, Butter, Fresh Herbs, Spaghetti

Cajun Fried Rice

$25.95

Baby Shrimp, Roasted Chicken, Bianco's Sausage, Edamame, Green Bell Pepper, Creolle Spice, Tomato, Shallot, Garlicky Rice, Green Onion

Half New England Marsala

$16.95

Pan-Fried Chicken, Mushrooms, Spinach, Marsala Wine Reduction, Cream, Cranberry-Onion Chutney, Fregola

Full New England Marsala

$24.95

Pan-Fried Chicken, Mushrooms, Spinach, Marsala Wine Reduction, Cream, Cranberry-Onion Chutney, Fregola

Half Buffalo Mac N' Cheese

$15.95

Crispy Double Battered Buffalo Tenders, Creamy Mac.n' Cheese, Buttermilk Ranch, Green Onions, Cavatappi

Full Buffalo Mac N' Cheese

$23.95

Crispy Double Battered Buffalo Tenders, Creamy Mac.n' Cheese, Buttermilk Ranch, Green Onions, Cavatappi

Half Plain Mac n Cheese

$12.00

Full Plain Mac n Cheese

$18.00

Build Your Pasta HALF

$7.00

Choose Your Pasta, Pick a Sauce, and Top it With a Protein of Your Choice!

Build Your Pasta FULL

$11.00

Choose Your Pasta, Pick a Sauce, and Top it With a Protein of Your Choice!

Sides

Truffle Fries

$8.95

Crispy Shoestring Fries, Truffle Salt, White Truffle Oil, Fresh Herbs, Pecorino + Pesto Mayo

Hot Fries

$7.95

Crispy Shoestring Fries, Nashville Dry Rub, Green Onions, Buttermilk Ranch

Shaved Sprouts

$10.95

Roasted Brussels, Applewood Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Pecorino

Quinoa Salad

$9.95

Field Greens, Roasted Beets, Feta, Cucumber, Tzatziki, White Balsamic

S & P Fries

$6.95

Garlicky Rice

$5.00

Basket of Chips

$5.00

Handhelds

REV Burger

$17.95

Double Stacked Angus Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Caremlized Onions, Applewood Bacon, House Steak Sauce, Brioche Bun

The Classic Burger

$16.95

Double Stacked Angus Beef, American Cheese, Shaved Lettuce, Dill Pickles, Tomato, Crispy Onions, REV Sauce

Sweet Chili Cauliflower Tacos

$16.95

Crispy Cauliflower, Cabbage Slaw, Sweet Chili Glaze, Spicy Mayo

Hot Honey Chicken Tacos

$16.95

Double Battered Buttermilk Tenders, Hot Honey, Ranch, Shredded Lettuce, Sweet Pickled Onions

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$17.95

Blackened Shrimp, Cabbage Slaw, Corn + Jalapeno Salad, Pico de Gallo, Baja Sour Cream

Crispy Haddock Sandwich

$17.95

Potato Chip Crusted Haddock, House-made Tartar, Shredded Lettuce, Sweet Pickled Onion, Tomato, Brioche Bun

Nashville Hot Bird

$16.95

Hot Pepper Pan-Fried Chicken, Spicy Cheese Spread, Apple Cider Slaw, Alabama White Sauce, Dill Pickles, Brioche Bun

Re-Union Club

$16.95

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Smashed Avocado, Pesto Aioli, Baslamic Reduction, Shredded Lettuce + Tomato, 7 Grain Toast

The Parm

$15.95

Pan-Fried Chicken, Red Sauce, REV Cheese Blend, Pesto, Brioche Bun

Build a Burger

$13.95

Build a Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Turkey Club

$16.95

9" Brick Oven Pizza

9" Queen Margherita

$13.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Petso, Pecorino

9" The Farmhouse

$15.00

Roasted Chicken, Low Country BBQ Sauce, REV Cheese Blend, Applewood Bacon, Carmelized Onion

9" Fig + Prosciutto

$16.00

Prosciutto Di Parma, Fig-Balsamic, REV Cheese Blend, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Pecorino

9" Roni

$15.00

Pepperoni, Red Sauce, REV Cheese Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Oregano

9" Buffalo Roam

$15.00

Garlic Butter, REV Cheese Blend, Crispy Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch

9" Carnivore

$16.00

Sweet Sausage, Pepoperoni, Applewood Bacon, Red Sauce, REV Cheese Blend

9" Snowbird

$15.00

Roasted Chicken, White Sauce, REV Cheese Blend, Goat Cheese, Arugula, White Balsamic

9" B+B

$15.00

Roasted Brussels, Applewood Bacon, Carmelized Onion, White Sauce, REV Cheese Blend

9" Cheese Pizza

$12.00

16" Brick Oven Pizza

16" Queen Margherita

$19.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Petso, Pecorino. Classic Neapolitan Crust.

16" The Farmhouse

$22.00

Roasted Chicken, Low Country BBQ Sauce, REV Cheese Blend, Applewood Bacon, Carmelized Onion. Classic Neapolitan Crust.

16" Fig + Prosciutto

$23.00

Prosciutto Di Parma, Fig-Balsamic, REV Cheese Blend, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Pecorino. Classic Neapolitan Crust.

16" Roni

$22.00

Pepperoni, Red Sauce, REV Cheese Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Oregano. Classic Neapolitan Crust.

16" Buffalo Roam

$22.00

Garlic Butter, REV Cheese Blend, Crispy Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch. Classic Neapolitan Crust.

16" Carnivore

$23.00

Sweet Sausage, Pepoperoni, Applewood Bacon, Red Sauce, REV Cheese Blend. Classic Neapolitan Crust.

16" Snowbird

$22.00

Roasted Chicken, White Sauce, REV Cheese Blend, Goat Cheese, Arugula, White Balsamic. Classic Neapolitan Crust.

16" B+B

$22.00

Roasted Brussels, Applewood Bacon, Carmelized Onion, White Sauce, REV Cheese Blend. Classic Neapolitan Crust.

16" Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Hot Dog

$9.00

Kids BYO Pizza

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Greens (GF)

Half REV Salad (GF)

$9.95

Romaine, Field Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olive Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Croutons, White Balsamic Dressing

Full The REV Salad (GF)

$14.95

Romaine, Field Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olive Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Croutons, White Balsamic Dressing

Half Chop Shop (GF)

$9.95

Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Corn + Jalapeno Salad, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Avocado, Blue Cheese Dressing

Full Chop Shop (GF)

$14.95

Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Corn + Jalapeno Salad, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Avocado, Blue Cheese Dressing

Half Caesar Salad (GF)

$7.95

Romaine, Pecorino Romano, Caesar Dressing

Full Caesar Salad (GF)

$12.95

Romaine, Pecorino Romano, Caesar Dressing

Gluten Free Quinoa Salad (GF)

$14.95

Quinoa, Field Greens, Roasted Beets, Feta, Cucumber, Tzatziki, White Balsamic

Starters (GF)

Crazy Bread (GF)

$13.95

Garlic Butter, REV Cheese Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Herbs, Gluten Free Flatbread

Oven Fired Wings (GF)

$15.95

Double Order Oven Fired Wings (GF)

$27.95

Spinach + Artichoke Dip (GF)

$15.95

Creamy Baby Spinach + Artichoke Hearts, REV Cheese Blend, Pico de Gallo, Gluten Free Flatbread

Avocado Toast (GF)

$14.95

Whipped Ricotta, Smashed Avocado, Marinated Tomatoes, Balsamic + Honey

Bang Bang Shrimp (GF)

$16.95

Crispy Shrimp, Bang Bang Sauce, Cabbage Slaw, Spicy Mayo

Tuna Poke (GF)

$16.95Out of stock

Bowls (GF)

Mexicali Chicken (GF)

$18.95

Blacked Chicken, Garlicky Rice, Peppers + Onions, Pico de Gallo, Corn + Jalapeno Salad, Baja Sour Cream, Guacamole

The Athena (GF)

$19.95

Pan-Seared Salmon, Quinoa, Hummus, Roasted Beets, Cucumber, Feta, Pico de Gallo, Crispy Chick Peas, Field Greens, White Balsamic Dressing

GF Cauli Bowl (GF)

$17.95

Roasted Cauliflower, Garlicky Rice, Corn + Jalapeno Salad, Sweet Pickled Onions, Edamame, Avocado, Scallions, Spicy Mayo

Big Boy Burger (GF)

$17.95

Spiced Ground Beef, Sweet Heat Bacon, Garlicky Rice, Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Buffalo Pub Cheese, REV Sauce

Mains (GF)

Bistro Steak (GF)

$30.95

8oz Bistro Filet, Garlicky Rice, Carmelized Brussels + Bacon, House Steak Sauce

The Northender (GF)

$22.95

Crispy Chicken Parmesan, Red Sauce, REV Cheese Blend, Whipped Ricotta, Pesto, Gluten Free Penne

Half Lemon Caper Chicken (GF)

$16.95

Pan-Fried Chicken, Lemon, Miso, White Wine, Garlic, Shallots, Butter, Fresh Herbs, Gluten Free Penne

Full Lemon Caper Chicken (GF)

$24.95

Pan-Fried Chicken, Lemon, Miso, White Wine, Garlic, Shallots, Butter, Fresh Herbs, Gluten Free Penne

Cajun Fried Rice (GF)

$25.95

Baby Shrimp, Roasted Chicken, Bianco's Sausage, Edamame, Green Bell Pepper, Creole Spice, Tomato, Shallot, Garlicky Rice, Green Onion

Half New England Marsala (GF)

$16.95

Pan-Fried Chicken, Mushrooms, Spinach, Marsala Wine Reduction, Cream, Cranberry-Onion Chutney, Gluten Free Penne

Full New England Marsala (GF)

$24.95

Pan-Fried Chicken, Mushrooms, Spinach, Marsala Wine Reduction, Cream, Cranberry-Onion Chutney, Gluten Free Penne

Sides (GF)

Quinoa Salad

$9.95

Field Greens, Roasted Beets, Feta, Cucumber, Tzatziki, White Balsamic

Shaved Sprouts

$10.95

Roasted Brussels, Applewood Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Pecorino

Handhelds (GF)

REV Burger (GF)

$17.95

Double Stacked Angus Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Applewood Bacon, House Steak Sauce, Gluten Free Bun

The Classic Burger (GF)

$16.95

Double Stacked Angus Beef, American Cheese, Shaved Lettuce, Dill Pickles, Tomato, REV Sauce, Gluten Free Bun

Haddock Sandwich (GF)

$17.95

Pan-Seared Haddock, House-made Tartar, Shredded Lettuce, Sweet Pickled Onion, Tomato, Gluten Free Bun

Re-Union Club (GF)

$16.95

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Smashed Avocado, Pesto Aioli, Baslamic Reduction, Shredded Lettuce + Tomato, Gluten Free Bun

The Parm (GF)

$15.95

Pan-Fried Chicken, Red Sauce, REV Cheese Blend, Pesto, Gluten Free Bun

Nashville Hot Bird (GF)

$16.95

Hot Pepper Pan-Fried Chicken, Spicy Cheese Spread, Apple Cider Slaw, Alabama White Sauce, Dill Pickles, Guten Free Bun

Turkey Club (GF)

$16.95

12" Brick Oven Pizzas (GF)

Queen Margherita (GF)

$15.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto, Pecorino

The Farmhouse (GF)

$18.00

Roasted Chicken, Low Country, BBQ Sauce, REV Cheese Blend, Applewood Bacon, Caramelized Onion

Fig + Prosciutto (GF)

$19.00

Prosciutto Di Parma, Fig-Balsamic, REV Cheese Blend, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Pecorino

Roni (GF)

$17.00

Pepperoni, Red Sauce, REV Cheese Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Oregano

Buffalo Roam (GF)

$18.00

Garlic Butter, REV Cheese Blend, Crispy Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch

Carnivore (GF)

$19.00

Sweet Sausage, Pepoperoni, Applewood Bacon, Red Sauce, REV Cheese Blend

Snowbird (GF)

$18.00

Roasted Chicken, White Sauce, REV Cheese Blend, Goat Cheese, Arugula, White Balsamic

B+B (GF)

$18.00

Roasted Brussels, Applewood Bacon, Carmelized Onion, White Sauce, REV Cheese Blend

Cheese Pizza (GF)

$15.00

BYO Pizza (GF)

BYO Gluten Free Pizza (GF)

$14.00

Greens (V)

Half REV Salad (V)

$8.95

Romaine, Field Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olive Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Croutons, White Balsamic Dressing

Full REV Salad (V)

$13.95

Romaine, Field Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olive Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Croutons, White Balsamic Dressing

Half Chop Shop (V)

$9.95

Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Corn + Jalapeno Salad, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Avocado, Blue Cheese Dressing

Lrg Chop Shop (V)

$14.95

Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Corn + Jalapeno Salad, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Avocado, Blue Cheese Dressing

Falafel + Quinoa (V)

$18.95

Quinoa, Crispy Falafel, Field Greens, Roasted Beets, Feta, Cucumber, Tzatziki, White Balsamic

Starters (V)

Crazy Bread (V)

$13.95

Garlic Butter, REV Cheese Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Herbs

BBQ Nachos (V)

$16.95

Chili-Lime Tortilla Chips, REV Cheese Blend, Corn + Jalapeno Salad, Low Country BBQ Sauce, Baja Sour Cream, Sweet Pickled Onions

Spinach + Artichoke Dip (V)

$15.95

Creamy Baby Spinach + Artichoke Hearts, REV Cheese Blend, Pico de Gallo, Chili-Lime Tortilla Chips

Avocado Toast (V)

$14.95

Whipped Ricotta, Smashed Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Balsamic Glaze, Clover Honey, Everything Bagel Seasoning, 7 Grain Toast

Pile of Chips (V)

$12.95

House-made Truffled Chips, Caremlized Onion Dip, Buffalo Pub Cheese

Mains (V)

1/2 Lemon Caper Cauliflower (V)

$15.95

Roasted Cauliflower, Fresh Lemon, Miso, White Wine, Garlic, Shallots, Butter, Fresh Herbs, Spaghetti

Full Lemon Caper Cauliflower(V)

$21.95

Roasted Cauliflower, Fresh Lemon, Miso, White Wine, Garlic, Shallots, Butter, Fresh Herbs, Spaghetti

Mexicali (V)

$17.95

Long Grain Rice, Peppers + Onions, Pico de Gallo, Corn + Jalapeño Salad, Baja Sour Cream, Guacamole

The Athena (V)

$17.95

Falafel, Quinoa, Hummus, Roasted Beets, Cucumber, Feta, Pico de Gallo, Crispy Chick Peas, Field Greens, White Balsamic Dressing

Crispy Cauli (V)

$17.95

Crispy Cauliflower, Garlicky Rice, Corn + Jalapeno Salad, Sweet Pickled Onions, Edamame, Avocado, Scallions, Spicy Mayo

Half Plain Mac (V)

$13.00

Creamy Cheese Sauce, Cavatappi Pasta, Brown Butter Breadcrumbs

Full Plain Mac (V)

$17.00

Creamy Cheese Sauce, Cavatappi Pasta, Brown Butter Breadcrumbs

Half Brussels Mac (V)

$16.95

Shaved Brussles, Caramelized Onions, Creamy Mac n' Cheese, Cavatappi Pasta

Full Brussels Mac (V)

$20.95

Shaved Brussles, Caramelized Onions, Creamy Mac n' Cheese, Cavatappi Pasta

Half Marsala (V)

$15.95

Sauteed Mushrooms + Spinach, Fregola Pasta, Marsala Wine Reduction, Cream, Cranberry + Onion Chutney

Full Marsala (V)

$20.95

Sauteed Mushrooms + Spinach, Fregola Pasta, Marsala Wine Reduction, Cream, Cranberry + Onion Chutney

Cajun Fried Rice (V)

$18.95

Snap Peas, Green Bell Pepper, Creole Spice, Tomato, Shallot, Garlic, Long Grain Rice, Pickled Chilis, Scallions

Sides (V)

Truffle Fries (V)

$8.95

Crispy Shoestring Fries, Truffle Salt, White Truffle Oil, Fresh Herbs, Pecorino + Pesto Mayo

Hot Fries (V)

$7.95

Crispy Shoestring Fries, Nashville Dry Rub, Green Onions

Shaved Sprouts (V)

$9.95

Roasted Brussels, Caramelized Onions, Pecorino

Quinoa Salad (V)

$9.95

Field Greens, Roasted Beets, Feta, Cucumber, Tzatziki, White Balsamic

Garlicky Rice

$5.00

Handhelds (V)

Garden Grilled Cheese (V)

$15.95

Creamy Spinach, Artichokes, Marinated Tomato, REV Cheese Blend, Griddled Ciabatta

Sweet Chili Cauliflower Tacos (V)

$15.95

Crispy Cauliflower, Cabbage Slaw, Sweet Chili Glaze, Spicy Mayo

9" Brick Oven Pizza (V)

9" Queen Margherita (V)

$13.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Petso, Pecorino

9" Fig + Balsamic (V)

$14.00

Fig-Balsamic, REV Cheese Blend, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Pecorino

9" Buffalo Cauliflower (V)

$14.00

Crispy Cauliflower, Garlic Butter, REV Cheese Blend, Buffalo Sauce, Green Onions

9" Veggie Supreme (V)

$14.00

Green Pepper, Mushroom, Red Onion, Olives, Diced Tomato, REV Cheese Blend, Red Sauce

9" B+C (V)

$15.00

Roasted Brussels, Carmelized Onion, White Sauce, REV Cheese Blend

16" Brick Oven Pizza (V)

16" Queen Margherita (V)

$19.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Petso, Pecorino. Classic Neapolitan Crust.

16" Fig + Balsamic (V)

$20.00

Fig-Balsamic, REV Cheese Blend, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Pecorino

16" Buffalo Cauliflower (V)

$20.00

Crispy Cauliflower, Garlic Butter, REV Cheese Blend, Buffalo Sauce, Green Onions

16" Veggie Supreme (V)

$20.00

Green Pepper, Mushroom, Red Onion, Olives, Diced Tomato, REV Cheese Blend, Red Sauce

16" B+C (V)

$22.00

Roasted Brussels, Carmelized Onion, White Sauce, REV Cheese Blend

Dessert

Brownie Social

$12.00

Milkshakes

$9.00

Ice Cream Scoops

$7.00

S'mores Fried Dough

$9.00

Cookie Pie

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We created a neighborhood-first restaurant to energize the classic American dining experience. And you’re invited.

Website

Location

45 Enon St. UNIT 1, Beverly, MA 01915

Directions

