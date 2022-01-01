Rêve Burger imageView gallery

Rêve Burger

1340 W Fulton St

Chicago, IL 60607

Order Again

Burgers

Rêve Burger & Fries

Rêve Burger & Fries

$18.95

Two quarter-pound patties, American cheese, pickles, Rêve sauce on a caramelized brioche bun. Served with Fries. No substitutions.

Beyond Burger® & Fries

Beyond Burger® & Fries

$18.95

Two quarter-pound plant-based patties, American cheese, pickles, Rêve sauce on a caramelized brioche bun. Served with Fries. No substitutions.

Sides

House Fries

House Fries

$6.00

Extra Rêve Sauce

$3.00

$3.00
Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.00

Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.00

Kid's Menu

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.95

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.95
Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.95

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.95

Shakes

Rêve Shake

Rêve Shake

$8.50

Chocolate Shake with Brandy!

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Chocolate shake with whipped cream and a cherry.

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Vanilla shake with whipped cream and a cherry

Beer

Marz Community Brewing- Chug Life Lime

$7.00

Marz Community Brewing- Chug Life Lime

$7.00
Marz Community Brewing- Floridaweiss #3

$8.50

Marz Community Brewing- Floridaweiss #3

$8.50
Marz Community Brewing- Sunshine Brigade

$8.50

Marz Community Brewing- Sunshine Brigade

$8.50

Pre-Batched Cocktail

Double Old Fashioned

$18.00

Double Old Fashioned

$18.00

Soda

Sprecher Root Beer

Sprecher Root Beer

$4.50

16oz glass bottle.

Dr. Brown's Cream Soda

Dr. Brown's Cream Soda

$2.50

12 oz can

Classic Coke (Mexican)

Classic Coke (Mexican)

$3.50

12 oz glass bottle

Classic Sprite (Mexican)

Classic Sprite (Mexican)

$3.50

12 oz glass bottle

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Three-Michelin-starred Chef Curtis Duffy has created the Rêve burger — two, juicy, quarter-pound patties dripping with Wisconsin American cheese — and a menu of casual sides that are now available for pick-up and delivery.

1340 W Fulton St, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

Rêve Burger image

