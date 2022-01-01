Restaurant header imageView gallery

Revel & Roll West

4500 Stadium Drive

Kalamazoo, MI 49008

BYO TRADITIONAL PIZZA
CHICKEN TENDERS
CAESAR SALAD

DIPS

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$9.00

SHREDDED BUFFALO CHICKEN AND A CHEESY DIP SERVE FOR TORTILLA CHIPS, GRILLED PITA AND CELERY

CHIPS AND SALSA

$5.00

TORTILLA CHIPS SERVED WITH HOUSEMAID SALSA

CRAB RANGOON DIP

$11.00

CRAB CLAW MEAT IN A CHEESY DIP SERVED WITH WONTON CHIPS AND CELERY

PIZZA

BYO TRADITIONAL PIZZA

$12.00

CAULIFLOWER CRUST

$12.00

FAMILY COMBO

$25.00

ONE TOPPING DETROIT STYLE PIZZA 1/2 POUND OF BONELESS WINGS SERVED WITH BARBECUE CHIPS AND ONION DIP

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

$12.00

CHEESY GARLIC BREAD SERVED WITH MARINARA

FAVORITES

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.00

BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS FRIED TO GOLDEN BROWN PERFECTION

QUESADILLA

$10.00

FLOUR TORTILLA, PICO DI GALLO, CORN, BLACK BEANS, QUESO

BBQ TOTCHOS

BBQ TOTCHOS

$13.00

TATER TOTS SMOTHERED WITH PULLED PORK AND PIMENTO QUESO. TOPPED WITH SPICY SLAW AND SERVED

WALTER'S MAC N TOTS

$10.00

layered bowl of Tater tots and housemade mac n cheese, drizzled with sour cream, top with scallions

SMOKED CHICKEN TACOS

SMOKED CHICKEN TACOS

$12.00

FILLED WITH FRIED CHICKEN, SPICY SLAW, AND SRIRACHA AIOLI. SERVED WITH CHIPS AND SALSA

BURGERS

REVEL BURGER

$13.00

7OZ USDA PRIME BEEF PATTY ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH TOMATOES, ARUGULA, ONION AND PICKLE

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00+

ROMAIN LETTUCE, GARLIC CROUTONS, ROASTED RED PEPPER, TOPPED WITH PARMESAN CHEESE

LEGENDS HOUSE SALAD

$9.00+

ARUGULA WITH RED ONION, CUCUMBER AND BLACK OLIVE WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING

SOUTHWEST SALAD

$9.00+

ROMAIN LETTUCE WITH CORN SALSA, BLACK BEANS, TORTILLA CHIPS,AND CHIPOTLE RANCH

WEEKLY SPECIAL

Taco Basket

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Kalamazoo's Destination for "Good Clean Fun" with upscale comfort fare to specialty Detroit Style Pizzas, whatever you choose is sure to up your game.

Consumer pic
Revel and Roll West image
Revel and Roll West image

