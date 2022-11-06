  • Home
A map showing the location of Revel- Atl 1778 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NWView gallery

Revel- Atl 1778 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW

review star

No reviews yet

1778 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Order Again

Small Plates

Creamy Tuscan Salmon

$24.00

sundried tomato cream/red potato mash/spinach

Revel Wings w/ Fries

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Caeser Salad

$10.00

Honey Dijon Lamb Chops

$24.00

Sliders

$15.00

Cajun Rasta Pasta

$16.00

Bayou Seafood Platter

$26.00

Suya

$16.00

Lobster Bites

$40.00Out of stock

Egg Rolls

$15.00

Sides

Fries-Side

$7.00

NA Bev

Soda

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Water

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Red Wine

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$16.00

Josh Merlot

$14.00

Jordan Cabernet

$14.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL

$55.00

Belle Gloss Pinot Noir BTL

$100.00

Caymus BTL

$150.00

Josh Merlot BTL

$50.00

Jordan Cabernet BTL

$50.00

Black Stallion Sauv Blanc

$80.00

Maggio Cab Sav

$125.00

White Wine

Stella Moscato

$14.00

Coppola Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Black Girl Riesling

$14.00

Alexander Valley Chardonnay

$14.00

Stella Prossecco

$14.00

Stella Moscato BTL

$50.00

Coppola Pinot Grigio BTL

$50.00

Black Girl Riesling BTL

$50.00

Alexander Valley Chardonnay BTL

$50.00

Champgne BTL

$50.00

Bottled Beer

Red Stripe

$8.00

Sweet Water 420

$7.00

Corona

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

Bud Lite

$7.00

Angry Orchard

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Heineken

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Mich Ultra

$7.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Appletini

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Blue Hawaiian

$16.00

Check-In

$15.00

City View

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$13.00

Downtown

$16.00

Gimlet

$13.00

Greyhound

$13.00

Halle Berry

$15.00

Hurricane

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Beach

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Margarita

$16.00

Martini

$13.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Room 375

$15.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sex On Beach

$15.00

Side Chick

$18.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$18.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$18.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$12.00

Daiquiri

$20.00

vodka

*Well Vodka

$9.00

Titos

$15.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Redmont

$13.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$15.00

Ciroc Peach

$15.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Grey Goose Citron

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Ciroc Apple

$15.00

Ciroc Redberry

$15.00

Ciroc Coconut

$15.00

gin

Well Gin

$9.00

Bombay Bramble

$14.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

rum

*Well Rum

$9.00

Malibu

$12.00

Bacardi

$13.00

Bacardi Limon

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Gosling'S

Meyers

$12.00

Bacardi 151

$14.00

tequila

Casa Blanco

$16.00

Casa Repo

$20.00

Casa Anejo

$20.00

1800 Silver

$14.00

1800 Coconut

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Repo

$20.00

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

Deleon Silver

$15.00

Deleon Repo

$18.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Patron Reposado

$20.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

1942

$42.00

*Well Tequila

$9.00

Teremana Joven

$15.00

Teremana Repo

$20.00

Teramana Anejo

$20.00

Casamigos Promo

Lobos Repo

$15.00

whiskey

*Well Whiskey

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Jack Honey

$13.00

Gentleman Jack

$16.00

Crown Royal

$15.00

Crown Apple

$15.00

Crown Vanilla

$15.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Bullet

$15.00

Jameson

$15.00

Scotch

*Well Scotch

$9.00

Johnny WalkerBlack

$14.00

Johnny Walker Red

$13.00

McCallen

$16.00

Dewars

$14.00

Cognac

Hennessey VS

$16.00

VSOP

$25.00

Dusse

$18.00

Dusse XO

$26.00

Couvosier

$14.00

Couvosier XO

$31.00

Remy VSOP

$18.00

Remy 1738

$24.00

Grand Marnier

$17.00

Branson

$12.00

HOOKAH

Watermelon Mint

$33.33

Mighty Freeze

$33.33

Blue Mist

$33.33

Orange Mint

$33.33

Berry Mint

$33.33

House Mix

$33.33

Hookah Refills

Watermelon Mint Refill

$20.00

Mighty Freeze Refill

$20.00

Blue Mist Refill

$20.00

Orange Mint Refill

$20.00

Berry Mint Refill

$20.00

House Mix Refill

$20.00

Tequila

Casa Blanco - Bottle

$250.00

Casa Repo - Bottle

$333.33

Casa Anejo - Bottle

$354.16

Deleon Blanco - Bottle

$250.00Out of stock

Deleon Repo - Bottle

$333.33

Don Julio Blanco - Bottle

$250.00

Don Julio Repo - Bottle

$333.33

Don Julio Anejo - Bottle

$333.33Out of stock

Lobos Joven - Bottle

$250.00Out of stock

Lobos Repo - Bottle

$250.00Out of stock

Patron Blanco - Bottle

$250.00

Patron Repo - Bottle

$250.00

Patron Anejo - Bottle

$333.33

Patron Extra Anejo - Bottle

$350.00Out of stock

1942 - Bottle

$850.00

Clase Azul - Bottle

$833.33Out of stock

Cognac

Hennessey - Bottle

$250.00

Hennessey XO - Bottle

$500.00

Dusse - Bottle

$333.33

Courvoisier VSOP - Bottle

$333.33

Courvoisier - Bottle

$250.00Out of stock

Remy VSOP - Bottle

$333.33

Remy XO - Bottle

$500.00Out of stock

Branson VSOP - Bottle

$250.00

Branson Royal - Bottle

$350.00

Naud VS - Bottle

$250.00

Branson XO - Bottle

$500.00

Remy 1738

$333.33Out of stock

Whiskey

Crown - Bottle

$250.00

Crown Apple - Bottle

$250.00

Crown Vanilla - Bottle

$250.00

Crown Peach - Bottle

$250.00Out of stock

Jack Fire - Bottle

$250.00

Uncle Nearest 1856 - Bottle

$250.00

Four Roses - Bottle

$250.00Out of stock

Fireball - Bottle

$250.00

Jameson - Bottle

$250.00

Johnny Black - Bottle

$250.00

Vodka

Ciroc - Bottle

$250.00

Titos - Bottle

$250.00Out of stock

Kettle One - Bottle

$250.00Out of stock

Grey Goose - Bottle

$250.00Out of stock

Belvedere - Bottle

$250.00

Effen

$250.00

Effen Cucumber - Bottle

$250.00

Effen Black Cherry - Bottle

$250.00

Absolut Mandrin - Bottle

$250.00

Champagne

Moet Rose

$333.33

Ace Of Spades

$833.33Out of stock

Be lair rose

$250.00

Be lair Blue

$250.00

Ace Of Spades Rose

$1,500.00

Jade Rose

$150.00

Le Chemin du Roi

$250.00

Vevue

$333.33

Ruffino Prosecco

$250.00

$300 Moet

$250.00Out of stock

Rum

Bumbu - Bottle

$250.00

Bacardi Silver

$250.00

Table Reservation Amounts

Hold

Table Reservation ($250)

$250.01

Table Reservation ($500)

$500.01

Table Reservation ($750)

$750.01

Table Reservation ($1000)

$1,000.01

Table Reservation ($1500)

$1,500.01

Table Reservation ($1750)

$1,750.01

Table Reservation ($2000)

$2,000.01
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
