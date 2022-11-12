- Home
Revel Kitchen & Bar
4,887 Reviews
$$
331 Hartz Ave
Danville, CA 94526
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
ALLOCATED WHISKIES
*Buffalo Trace Kosher Rye
In partnership with the Chicago Rabbinical Council (cRc), Buffalo Trace Distillery produced this Rye Recipe Bourbon Whiskey. Made with the same high quality grains as Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey, this Kosher spirit was aged in specifically designated Kosher barrels. In order to satisfy Passover requirements, these barrels were sold to a non-Jewish executive in a ceremony witness by a representative from the cRc. After aging for seven years, this Rye Recipe Bourbon was bottled at 94 proof after ensuring the bottling lines were cleaned beforehand and that no contact was made by non-Kosher spirits. Released after Passover each year, this Rye Recipe Bourbon is bold and independent, celebrating its heritage from America’s oldest continually-operating distillery. The balanced taste of this Rye Recipe Bourbon is smooth, yet complex.
*Colonel EH Taylor Straight Rye
Straight Rye Whiskey has experienced a strong resurgence in the American whiskey landscape, yet Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor, Jr. was making this style more than 100 years ago. This small batch, Bottled-in-Bond 100 proof straight rye whiskey pays tribute to the former Distillery owner with a unique rye whiskey reminiscent of days long past.
*Elmer T. Lee Sour Mash
Named after Master Distiller Emeritus Elmer T. Lee, this whiskey is hand selected and bottled to the taste and standards which were set forth by Elmer T. Lee himself. Perfectly balanced and rich, as declared by the man who knew how great bourbon should taste. The nose brings notes of clove, vanilla, and old leather. The flavor balances fruit, honey and vanilla with a light spiciness. A long and warm finish.
*Four Roses Limited Small Batch
Non-chill filtered and bottled at a 111.4 proof, the 2020 Limited Edition Small Batch features a 12-year-old Bourbon from the OBSV recipe, a 12-year-old OESV, a 19-year-old OBSK and a 16-year-old OESK.
*George T Stagg Straight Bourbon - Barrel Proof
This extremely hearty whiskey ages in new charred oak barrels for no less than 15 years. Straight out of the barrel, uncut and unfiltered, the taste is powerful, flavorful and intense. Open it up with a few drops of water, sit back and ponder the wonders of the universe. $26 for 1 oz $52 for 2 oz
*Pappy Van Winkle 10 yr
This bourbon whiskey is bottled at nearly barrel proof. Just a splash of Kentucky limestone water is added after a decade of aging. Rich, yet smooth, this bourbon takes a back seat to none.
*Pappy Van Winkle 15 yr
Expressly produced according to the exclusive Van Winkle family wheated-recipe and specially selected from barrels in the heart of the aging warehouses, this bourbon remained undisturbed for 15 years to age in deep-charred heavy oak untouched by human hands, unhurried by time.
*Pappy Van Winkle 23yr
This very rare, limited edition bourbon takes generations of distilling know-how to produce. Only the most careful and expensive distilling method can be used to create a whiskey as special as this one. Each barrel ages for 23 years and is carefully selected from the heart of the warehouse. This whiskey should be enjoyed neat. Early aromas of caramel and cream with soft notes of oak, nuts and leather. Features a sweet taste composed of vanilla, maple and honey joined by complimentary flavors of citrus and spice. Has a long lasting oaky finish, along with many of the early flavors.
*St George American Single Malt
St. George Single Malt Whiskey is an elegant expression of single malt. Lot 20 expresses notes of orange marmalade, hazelnuts, stone fruit, and cocoa on the nose. On the palate: coffee, cherry, chocolate, and cola. Sip neat to fully experience all the nuances and depth of flavor, or add nothing more than a single large ice cube. This is as good as whiskey gets.
*Stagg Jr. Barrel
George T. Stagg built the most dominant American distillery of the 19th century, during a time known as the Gilded Age of Bourbon. Uncut and unfiltered, this robust bourbon whiskey ages for nearly a decade and boasts the bold character that is reminiscent of the man himself. $10.50 for 1 oz $21 for 2 oz
*Thomas Handy Sazerac Rye
Named after the New Orleans bartender who first used rye whiskey in the Sazerac Cocktail, this uncut and unfiltered Straight Rye Whiskey is bottled directly from the barrel, just as it was over a century ago. Full of rich flavors, this authentic American rye whiskey is a symbol of the timeless history of New Orleans and the legacy of Thomas H. Handy. $26 for 1 oz $52 for 2 oz
*Weller Full Proof
William Larue Weller developed his original bourbon recipe with wheat, rather than rye. Bottled at the same 114 proof the spirit was when it entered into the barrel, this non-chill filtered wheated bourbon forgoes chill filtration to preserve all the naturally occurring residual oils and flavors that occur during the distillation and aging process (potentially making it appear cloudy at cold temperatures). This bourbon balances a rich mouth feel, with robust notes of vanilla and oak. A whiskey that satisfies the demand of the non-chill filtered whiskey enthusiasts, honoring the man who made wheated bourbon legendary. $10.50 for 1 oz $21 for 2 oz
*Whistle Pig 18
A devotion to patient aging and innovative blending is the primary focus of that pursuit. But we mustn’t overlook the glory of the grain. With our oldest expression to date, we’re tapping into the time-honored techniques of the farmer distillers who in-vented the category. To kickstart fermentation they malted a small portion of their yearly har-vest. This delicate heating process opens up the grain, allowing yeasts easier access to the sugars they’ll soon convert to alcohol. It also imbues the resulting spirit with floral and earthy tonalities. These notes are then harnessed by our master blender to color a complex canvas. Against 79% rye, he paints with 15% malted rye and 6% malted barley—a stroke of genius. Taken together, the sipping experience evolves on the palate from soft and supple to rich and savory. A thrilling encounter accentuated by 18 years of maturati
*Whistle Pig The Boss Hog VII Magellan's Atlantic
The Boss Hog embodies our enduring quest to create the finest and most interesting Rye Whiskey – a pursuit that carries us to the very edges of the earth. Inspired by the first recorded circumnavigation of the globe, The Boss Hog VII: Magellan’s Atlantic is a Straight Rye Whiskey with an uncharted cask journey that stretches across continents. After seventeen years of slumber in American Oak, it first encounters new Spanish staves from the mountainous forests of northern Spain; a cask nearly impossible to tame yet well worth the effort. Crossing the Atlantic the whiskey finds its finish in fragrant South American teakwood. This rare and outstandingly complex whiskey is barrel strength, bottled between 105.1 and 107.8 proof.
Cocktails
Negroni for 4
City Of London Gin, Cocchi Vermouth di Torino, Campari
Out Of Bounds for 4
Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Amaro CioCiaro & Black Walnut Bitters (aged in oak barrels for two weeks) Best served over ice.
In Giverny for 2
Vodka, Bertina Elderflower Liqueur, Jasmine Tea Syrup, Creme de Violette & Fresh Lemon
Revel Margarita for 2
Pueblo Viejo Tequila, Tres Agaves Syrup, Combier Orange Liquor, Grand Marnier & Fresh Lime
Last Word for 2
Gin, Luxardo Maraschino, Green Chartreuse & Fresh Lime
Bulleit Rye Manhattan for 2
Bulleit Rye, Carpano Antica Vermouth & Bitters
Strawberry Farm Fresh for 2
Wheatley Vodka, House Made Pear Puree, Demerara Syrup & Fresh Lemon
Lemon Drop for 2
Wheatley Vodka, Combier liqueur, Fresh Lemon, Demerara Simple Syrup, shaken and double strained just before you arrive. Garnished with a Lemon Wheel
Cosmopolitan for 2
Wheatley Vodka, Combier liqueur, Fresh Lemon, Demerara Simple Syrup, shaken and double strained just before you arrive. Garnished with a Lemon Wheel
Espresso Martini for 2
Freshly Brewed Illy Espresso, Bailey's, Kahlua, and Wheatley Vodka shaken and double strained right before your arrival.
Brooklyn for 2
Old Overholdt Rye, Bigallet China China, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, Carpano Bianco Vermouth. Stirred over ice and strained right before your arrival. Best served over rocks.
Champs Elysees for 2
Château de Laubade Armagnac, Green Chartreuse, Angostura Bitters, Fresh Lemon. Shaken and double-strained upon your arrival. Best served in a chilled glass.
Corpse Reviver for 2
Junipero Gin, Combier, Cocchi Americano, St. George Absinthe, Fresh Lemon. Shaken and double-strained upon your arrival. Best served in a chilled glass.
White Wine
Chardonnay Bottle, Foxen
This is an elegant Chardonnay that displays fresh, bright aromatics of lime peel, guava, beeswax and lemon zest backed by hints of honeysuckle and jasmine. Flavors of key lime pie coat the palate with a hint of hazelnut, and its minerality is nicely balanced with soft acidity.
Chardonnay Bottle, Rombauer
2019 Rombauer Chardonnay, Carneros Pale yellow with a green tinge to the hue. Aromas of yellow peach, mango with a slight citrus note intertwine seamlessly with vanilla and spice. The palate is rich and round, with the mango and vanilla fighting for the lime light, while the cream texture, vanilla and slight butter combine seamlessly. The balanced acidity closes out the finish bringing the multiple components into balance.
Chardonnay Bottle, Stags' Leap
2018 Stags' Leap Chardonnay, Napa Valley The grapes for their Napa Valley Chardonnay are sourced from the cooler southern appellations within Napa Valley, where fog from the San Pablo Bay helps to cool the vineyards throughout the growing season, allowing for ideal preservation of freshness and acidity. The majority of the fruit comes from the Carneros AVA which provides citrus, mineral, and crisp apple notes, with a smaller percentage coming from the Oak Knoll AVA, which contributes more tropical and stone fruit characteristics. These vineyards consistently produce Chardonnay ideal for our style of winemaking with fresh fruit flavors, bright acidity and vibrancy. Normal price : $60
Reisling Bottle, Kruger-Rumpf
Notes of green peach, lime blossom and papaya pour out of the glass, followed by ripe mango, meyer lemon, yellow plum, wet slate, and crushed rock. On the palate, the wine shows great richness and is just over medium-bodied, with heightened notes of citrus zest.
ROSE of Pinot Noir Bottle, Long Meadow Ranch
The light pink color is shaded with a salmon hue that shows the delicate character of the wine. On the nose, the perfumes are intense – it’s floral and spicy at first then opens toward a delicate strawberry and citrusy notes. The palate is dense and lively with intermixing spice, floral, and again small strawberry tones. Clean and focused on the finish, a clear appeal for the next glass.
Sancerre Bottle, Domaine Auchere
2019 Sancerre's nose opens with pure minerality and exotic fruit. Flavors of grapefruit, lychee and lime combine with a clean and crisp palate. Persistant, fine and zesty. A classic Sancerre. The Auchère family’s winemaking tradition has been passed from grandfather to father to son for generations. At the head of the family estate ,Jean-Jacques Auchère personally approves each wine to assure quality and consistency. Normal Price : $56
Sauvignon Blanc Bottle, Cliff Lede
Born in the glorious 2018 vintage, this year’s Sauvignon Blanc is a revelrous elixir that flourishes a multitudinous array of citrus tinged aromas and flavors. The exceedingly seductive perfume of orange blossom, pink fleshed grapefruit, and warm lemon soufflé entices, whilst restorative verdant notes ascend out of the glass and meld with hints of lemon verbena, tarragon, and ginger. The entrance boasts a brace of lemon candy across the palate followed by an unraveling of lemon meringue, tangerine marmalade, and lychee flavors. With air the wine further complexes and is punctuated by plump apricots, toasted brioche, and crushed chalk.
Sauvignon Blanc Bottle, Domaine De Champarlan
This wine has a pale straw yellow apperance, it has a vibrant and aromatic nose, with citrus fruit and mineral notes. Medium-bodied and round palate, with hints of menthol coupled with an elegant acidity.
Red Wine
Bordeaux Bottle, Château Saint-Aubin
2016 The wine opens with aromas of black currant, blackberries and prune. The mouth is round and elegant with notes of black fruit and spice. The finish is well balanced, lingering with supple tannins.
Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle, Lafken
2018 This organically grow, single vineyard Chilean Cabernet hails from the Los Morros site in Maipo Alto. Polished, spicy and very complex, this beautifully structured Cabernet recalls chocolate covered cherries and dried black currants wrapped up in toasty oak. Savory notes of cedar and leather round out the wine's ripeness and bring great balance to this boutique bottling.
Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle, Silver Oak
Our 2017 Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is ruby in color with a magenta rim. It has an enticing nose of cassis, blackberry, vanilla, sage and spearmint. Upon entry, this wine builds from potpourri and bramble to a bright pop of raspberry on the mid-palate. A juicy finish with chewy tannins and a medium length, it will provide drinking pleasure through 2042 with proper cellaring.
Chianti Bottle, Il Colombaio Di Santachiara
2017 Ca'Campale Chianti, Italy The nose on this wine a fruit-filled bouquet with notes of raspberry and strawberry. In the mouth it is pleasant, fresh, fruity and easy to enjoy. Captivating, complete and soft on the palate.
Merlot Bottle, Donati
2016 . Aromas of exploding blackberries and blueberries. Palate of cherry cola, vanilla and brown sugar with a medium plus, velvety, lingering spicy oak finish.
Montepulciano Bottle, Torre Dei Beati
2018 The typical red fruit of Montepulciano, particularly rich and mature, is well balanced with the wide spicy flavors ranging from hints of black pepper and licorice to balsamic, chocolate and tobacco. Full volume, woven by a silky and mature tannin texture. Round and velvet with a long-lasting finish.
Zinfandel Bottle, Bedrock
2020 Bedrock Old Vine Zinfandel, California Tempting fruit flavors and an appetizing structure combine nicely in this full-bodied wine, making it taste and feel complete. Classic blackberry and black-pepper aromas give way to juicy, berrylike flavors wrapped in just-firm-enough tannins and acidity for a good grip on the palate.
Sparkling Wine Take Out
Blanc de Noirs Bottle, Schramsberg $75 TO
The Blanc de Noirs expresses generous aromas of white peach, dried mango and fresh honeycomb, which gradually layer with fragrances of milk chocolate and marzipan. Rich flavors coat the palate with apricot, strawberry cream, almond and dark spice, while a lively acidic backbone gives way to a candied ginger and Mandarin orange finish.
Brut Excellence Bottle, Scharffenberger $48 TO
The wine is approximately 60% Chardonnay and 40% Pinot Noir. The full malolactic style adds a vanilla cream character producing a round and full-bodied wine. After approximately two years on the lees, there are notes of freshly baked bread and pastry that enhances the more fruit forward style of the wine. Finally, after several months on the cork, the wine develops caramel and hazel complexors.
Brut Rose Bottle, Ribeauvillé $48 TO
Salmon pink color with a crisp acidity, underlined by red berry aromas and finished with a fresh, elegant mouthfeel. 100% Pinot Noir
Champagne Extra Brut Reserve Bottle Premier Cru Lombard $72 TO
Pale yellow color presents a bouquet of apple, peach and pear. The mouth is well balanced, with flavors of honeyed fruit and hints of yeast. A pleasing, crisp Champagne.
DINNER SMALL PLATES
Avocado Bruschetta
Grilled Country Levain Bread, Pickled Peppers, Crispy Shallots & Sea Salt
Chile Spiced Almonds
Chile spiced almonds with sea salt
Deviled Farm Eggs
Hobbs' Applewood Smoked Bacon & White Truffle Oil
Hummus
Paprika Oil, Toasted Sesame Seeds & Crostini
Little Gems
Grana Padano, Croutons, Boquerones & Anchovy Vinaigrette (vinaigrette is on the side)
Marinated Olives
with Lemon & Herbs
Marys Natural Chicken Wings
Spicy Calabrian Chile Glaze & Blue Cheese Aoili
Meatballs App
(3) Meatballs, Grilled Bread, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Basil & Parmesan
PEI Mussels
Vadouvan Curry Coconut Milk Sauce, Fresh Cilantro, Grilled Bread (dairy free) available GF
Today's Soup
Red Lentil with Aleppo Chile Oil GF, vegan
Organic Baby Lettuces
Baby Lettuces, Endive, Grapes, Apples, Sweet & Salty Walnuts, Blue Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Roasted Beets
Roasted Beets, Avocado Crema, Almond Salsa Verde, Feta Cheese
DINNER SLIDERS
DINNER MAINS
Braised Natural Boneless Short Ribs
Mascarpone Polenta, Seasonal Vegetables, Gremolata & Zinfandel Sauce (Gluten Free, polenta is served on the side)
Brandt Beef Prime Bavette Steak Frites
Grilled Brandt Beef Prime Bavette Steak, cooked to a desired temperature and served with Truffled hand cut fries, arugula, red wine butter
Duroc Pork Chop
Sweet Potato Purée, Applewood Smoked Bacon-Brussels Sprouts, Fresh Gingered Apple Sauce, Port Reduction GF
Grilled King Salmon
Fennel Puree, Sweet Potato-Fennel Gratin, Sauteed Kale & Mushrooms, Piquillo Pepper Jam Contains Dairy
Orecchiette Pasta
Wild Prawns (4) , Housemade Pork Sausage, Calabrian Chilies, Swiss Chard, Tomato Sauce, Parmesan
Risotto
Roasted Butternut Squash, Spinach, Crispy Sage, Parmesan (v) (available vegan) (gf)
ROASTED Mary's Chicken
Crispy Yukon Gold Potato Cake, Swiss Chard, Marsala-Mushroom Cream Sauce, Herb Salsa Verde
Fish N Chips (SUNDAY NIGHT ONLY)
SUNDAY NIGHT SPECIAL Beer-Battered Local Cod, Papa's Cole Slaw, Remoulade, Hand Cut Truffle Fries
Snake River Farms Wagyu Burger
Snake River Farms natural beef patty cooked to desired temperature , served on a Challah Roll with Hand Cut Fries, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN 1/2 ONLINE (MONDAY ONLY)
DESSERTS TO GO
Butterscotch Pudding
Hand made butterscotch pudding garnished with caramel, sea salt and served with chocolate shortbread cookie on the side
Lemon Meringue Tart
Handmade graham cracker crust filled with lemon curd topped with meringue and served with raspberry sauce.
Chocolate Brownie with Vanilla Bean Gelato
Chocolate Fudge Brownie, caramel, sweet salty walnuts, vanilla bean gelato
Apple Crumble Tart
Flaky Pie Crust, Oatmeal Crumb, Caramel, Brandy Anglaise & Whipped Cream
SIDES
Side Mascarpone Polenta
Gluten Free
Side Grilled Marys Chicken Breast
Gluten Free
Side Grilled Wild Prawns
(4) Grilled Prawns, Gluten Free
Side Arugula Salad
Parmesan & Olive Oil Lemon Vinaigrette (vinaigrette is on the side)
Revelation Hot Sauce
House made, enjoy at your own risk!
Side Hand Cut Fries
Served with Garlic Aioli
Side Truffled Fries
Tossed with White Truffle Oil and Fresh Parsley, served with Garlic Aioli
Side Chips
Hand Cut Kennebec Chips
Side Seasonal Vegetables
Broccoli di Ciccio
BEERS
Soda Take Out
Wine on Tap for Takeout
Artisanal Cheese
Blue Cheese
Point Reyes Bay Blue CA, Honeyed Walnuts, Pasteurized Cow’s Milk, Reminiscent of Stilton, Salted Caramel Finish
Soft Cheese
Fromager D’affinois Double Cream BRIE France, Peach Jam, Pasteurized Cow’s Milk,, Velvety, Aromatic & Rich
Hard Cheese
Honey bee gouda Holland, Port-Soaked Apricots, Pasteurized Goat's Milk, Slightly Sweet, Smooth, Nutty
Cheese Board
Your choice of 3 cheese assortment.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
331 Hartz Ave, Danville, CA 94526