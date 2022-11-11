Revel Kitchen - Brentwood

Build a Bowl Options

$140.00

Build A Bowl Bar includes a selection of 2 bases, 2 veggies, 2 proteins, 2 sauces, and one extra. Each base, veggie, and protein portions are 32oz. One Build a Bowl Bar serves approximately 10-12 people. PLEASE NOTE! Build a Bowl Bars will need to be scheduled at least 3 hours in advance. If you need a Build-a-Bowl Bar sooner than that you'll need to contact us directly, so we can ensure we are able to accomodate. Please contact us at admin@eatrevelkitchen.com if you need one sooner than the 3 hours ASAP option. Thank you! Base= 2 quarts full of each. Veggie= 2 quarts full of each. Protein= 2 quarts full of each. Sauce= 2 (8oz) containers Extra=1 (8oz) container.