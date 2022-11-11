Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch

Revel Kitchen - Brentwood

2,434 Reviews

$$

8388 Musick Memorial Dr

Brentwood, MO 63144

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Bowl.
Pineapple Express.
Acai Bowl.

Build a Bowl Options

Small Bowl.

Small Bowl.

$8.99

Build your own bowl, regular lets you choose 1 base, 1 veggie, 1 protein and 1 sauce.

Large Bowl.

Large Bowl.

$11.99

Build your own bowl, large lets you choose up to 2 bases, up to 2 veggies, up to 2 proteins and 1 sauce.

Salad/Wrap Option.

Don't Kale it Comeback!.

Don't Kale it Comeback!.

$11.99

Kale, Romano cheese, crunchy corn crumbs, red pepper flakes, grilled chicken breast, and a lemon Aioli dressing.

Righteous Roots.

Righteous Roots.

$9.99

Organic greens, kale, roasted beets, carrots, roasted sweet potato, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, and a mesquite maple tahini sauce.

West Coast BLT.

West Coast BLT.

$12.50

Organic greens, kale, grape tomatoes, bacon, salmon, cucumber, and creamy honey Dijon.

Miso Sesame.

Miso Sesame.

$11.99

Organic greens, purple cabbage, carrot, edamame, cucumber, cilantro, scallions, sesame seeds, grilled chicken breast, and a Miso peanut dressing.

The Grain-Go.

The Grain-Go.

$12.99

Organic greens, purple cabbage, quinoa, roasted corn, red onion, black beans, jalapeno, cotija cheese, grilled chicken breast, and a cilantro agave lime vinaigrette.

Customer Creation.

Customer Creation.

$8.99

Create your own Salad/Wrap lets you pick up to 2 bases, up to 4 toppings, and 1 dressing. Premiums are available and optional for the Customer Creation.

Savory Sides.

Cauli-Tots.

Cauli-Tots.

$3.99+

House-made, baked cauliflower tots served with ketchup. Gluten-free, contains egg & cheese.

Sweet Potatoes.

Sweet Potatoes.

$3.99+

Harissa spice, goat cheese, scallions and cilantro.

Avocado Toast.

Avocado Toast.

$4.99+

Served on Dave's Killer Organic bread, topped with mashed avocado, olive oil, sea salt, and pepper.

Brussel Bites.

Brussel Bites.

$3.99+

Roasted whole seasoned with curry powder, served with aioli.

Side Bacon.

Side Bacon.

$5.99
Buffalo Chicken Salad.

Buffalo Chicken Salad.

$4.99

Free range chicken, hot sauce, carrots, and aioli.

Soft Boiled Eggs- Grab'n Go.

Soft Boiled Eggs- Grab'n Go.

$2.99

Buttonwood Farm eggs.

Hank's Hot Sauce.

Hank's Hot Sauce.

$5.99

Please write in comments your sauce selection; Cilanktro or Camouflage.

R.K. Bottled Sauces

R.K. Bottled Sauces

$4.99

Purchase any of our house-made sauces in 8 oz squeezable bottles.

Sweet Sides.

Acai Bowl.

Acai Bowl.

$3.99+

Organic Acai served with fresh pineapple and Banner Road gluten-free granola.

GF Pancakes.

GF Pancakes.

$6.99

Gluten-free pancakes, served with your choice of local maple syrup, Justin's peanut butter, Bonne Maman Jam, or butter.

GF Muffins.

GF Muffins.

$3.99

Gluten-free banana muffins.

Birdie Balls.

Birdie Balls.

$5.49

Date, dried fruit, and nut energy bites with local peanut butter and pea protein and dried strawberries. Available in PBJ only.

Paleo Cookie.

Paleo Cookie.

$3.99

House-made paleo and gluten-free cocoa chip cookie.

Black Bean Brownie

Black Bean Brownie

$3.99

Raw Cold Pressed Juice.

Served in our awesome PET BEP free 10oz juice pouches.
Kale Yeah.

Kale Yeah.

$4.99

Raw cold-pressed organic kale, cucumber, green apple, parsley, collards, and lemon juice blend.

Hang 10.

Hang 10.

$4.99

Raw cold-pressed watermelon, pineapple, lime, and ginger juice blend.

Black Magic.

Black Magic.

$4.99

Activated charcoal, lemon, Himalayan salt, pure maple, & filtered water.

Mango-Agave Limeade.

Mango-Agave Limeade.

$4.99

Cold-pressed mango, lime, with agave, & filtered water.

Quart of Cold-Pressed Juice.

For a limited period of time we will be offering our Cold-Pressed Juice by the quart (32 oz) with no ice.
Kale Yeah Quart

Kale Yeah Quart

$12.99

Quart (32 oz) of Kale Yeah with no ice.

Hang 10 Quart

Hang 10 Quart

$12.99

Quart (32 oz) of Hang 10 with no ice.

Black Magic Quart

Black Magic Quart

$12.99

Quart (32 oz) of Black Magic with no ice.

Mango-Agave Limeade Quart

Mango-Agave Limeade Quart

$12.99

Quart (32 oz) of Mango-Agave Limeaid with no ice.

Real Fruit Smoothies.

All smoothies are prepared with unsweetened vanilla almond milk and Windcrest Dairy Greek yogurt.
Stranana.

Stranana.

$5.49

Strawberry and banana.

Pineapple Express.

Pineapple Express.

$5.49

Pineapple and banana.

PBJ Smoothie.

PBJ Smoothie.

$6.49

Blueberries, roasted peanuts, and banana.

Buff Elvis.

Buff Elvis.

$6.49

Banana, roasted peanuts, and whey protein.

Blue Popeye.

Blue Popeye.

$6.49

Blueberries, kale, and banana.

Berry Bright.

Berry Bright.

$5.49

Blackberry, blueberry, strawberry, and banana.

Rise and Grind.

Rise and Grind.

$6.49

Banana, cold brew coffee, and cocoa powder.

Mango Matcha.

Mango Matcha.

$6.49

Mango, banana, and Matcha powder.

Kale Colada.

Kale Colada.

$6.49

Pineapple, banana, kale, coconut milk.

Cold Coffees & Teas.

Kombucha-Remedy Raw.

Kombucha-Remedy Raw.

$3.49

Remedy Raw Organic Kombucha. Raspberry Lemonade or Ginger Lemon. Please write selection in comments.

Iced Tea.

Iced Tea.

$2.99

House brewed, organic Oolong tea.

Nitro Coffee.

Nitro Coffee.

$3.99

Rise Nitro Cold Brew Coffee. 7oz can

Cold Brew Coffee.

Cold Brew Coffee.

$3.99

Kaldi's cold-dripped.

Hot Coffees & Teas.

Coffee.

Coffee.

$2.99

Kaldi's single origin brewed in house.

Hot Tea.

Hot Tea.

$2.99

Numi Teas, assorted flavors. Available flavors: Mate Lemon, Golden Tonic Turmeric, Aged Earl Grey, or Hibiscus. Please include your choice in the notes section.

Other Drinks.

Bottled Water.

Bottled Water.

$2.99
Sparkling Water Bottle.

Sparkling Water Bottle.

$1.99
Flavored Spindrift Water.

Flavored Spindrift Water.

$1.99

Raspberry Lime or Grapefruit. Please include your choice in the notes section.

Zevia Soda.

Zevia Soda.

$1.99

Dr. Zevia or Ginger Ale. Please include your choice in the notes section.

Topo Chico

$2.50

Kids Meal Choice

All kids meals come with choice of Cauli-Tots or apple slices and a organic juice box. A coloring hat, crayons, and a temporary tattoo.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled cheese sandwich on multi-grain bread. All kid's meals come with a choice of Cauli-Tots or apple slices and an organic juice box. A coloring hat, crayons, and a temporary tattoo.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Chicken and cheese quesadilla on corn tortilla. All kid's meals come with a choice of Cauli-Tots or apple slices and an organic juice box. A coloring hat, crayons, and a temporary tattoo.

Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$7.99

Organic white rice, chicken, and broccoli. All kid's meals come with a choice of Cauli-Tots or apple slices and an organic juice box. A coloring hat, crayons, and a temporary tattoo.

PBJ

PBJ

$7.99

Peanut butter and strawberry jelly sandwich on multi-grain bread. All kid's meals come with a choice of Cauli-Tots or apple slices and an organic juice box. A coloring hat, crayons, and a temporary tattoo.

Build A Bowl Bar

Build A Bowl Bar includes a selection of 2 bases, 2 veggies, 2 proteins, 2 sauces, and one extra. Each base, veggie, and protein portions are 32oz. One Build a Bowl Bar serves approximately 10-12 people.
Build a Bowl Options

Build a Bowl Options

$140.00

Build A Bowl Bar includes a selection of 2 bases, 2 veggies, 2 proteins, 2 sauces, and one extra. Each base, veggie, and protein portions are 32oz. One Build a Bowl Bar serves approximately 10-12 people. PLEASE NOTE! Build a Bowl Bars will need to be scheduled at least 3 hours in advance. If you need a Build-a-Bowl Bar sooner than that you'll need to contact us directly, so we can ensure we are able to accomodate. Please contact us at admin@eatrevelkitchen.com if you need one sooner than the 3 hours ASAP option. Thank you! Base= 2 quarts full of each. Veggie= 2 quarts full of each. Protein= 2 quarts full of each. Sauce= 2 (8oz) containers Extra=1 (8oz) container.

Salads & Others

Catering Don't Kale it a Comeback Salad

Catering Don't Kale it a Comeback Salad

$30.00

Large catering size Don't Kale it a Comeback salad, protein addition is an upcharge please select the option under the modifier if you want it with chicken or tofu. Feeds approx 8-10 people.

Catering Cauli-Tots

Catering Cauli-Tots

$50.00

Large catering size cauli-tots order. Includes 50 cauli-tots and a side of ketchup for dipping.

Family Style Meals

Our family meals are meant to feed 4-6 people. They come in our Eco biodegradable containers, along with a salad and a sauce. Taco Night is the one featured in the image.
Taco Night

Taco Night

$69.99

Family Meals feed 4-6 people. Includes: Mojo Chicken, Hungry Planet Vegan Chorizo, Organic White Rice, Black Beans, Roasted Zucchini, Herb Carrots, Grain-Go Salad, Corn Tortillas, Grain-Go Sauce.

Stir-Fry Night

Stir-Fry Night

$69.99

Family meals serve 4-6 people. Includes: Chicken, Tofu, Brown Rice, Cauli Rice, Steamed Broccoli, Mushrooms, Miso Salad, Sriracha Sauce, Fresh Herbs, Sesame Seeds, Miso Sauce.

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$69.99

Build Your Own Family Meal serves 4-6 people. Includes: 2 Bases 2 Veggies 2 Proteins 1 Sauce 1 Salad

Small Pizza

Assembly Line Small

Assembly Line Small

$10.00

4 pieces 8"x10". Assemble your own pizza Henry Ford style.

Model P Small

Model P Small

$11.00

Brick cheese, volpi pepperoni, and crispy garlic.

Abe Froman's Ferrari Small

Abe Froman's Ferrari Small

$14.00

Brick and smoked provolone cheese, sausage, onion, sporting pepper, and giardiniera.

Love Bug Small

Love Bug Small

$14.00

Brick and goat cheese, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, mushrooms, peppadew peppers, and onions.

Yo street in a Range Small

Yo street in a Range Small

$12.50

Smoked provolone and cheddar cheese, salsiccia sausage, peppadew peppers, and red hot riplet crumbs.

El Dorado Small

El Dorado Small

$13.00

Chihuahua and smoked provolone cheese, hungry planet chorizo, jalapeños, and pineapple.

Red Racer Small

Red Racer Small

$7.00

Cheeseless pizza, topped with extra marinara, crunchy garlic, and crunchy shallots.

Eleanor Small

Eleanor Small

$15.00

Brick, chihuahua, and cheddar cheese, pepperoni, hungry planet chorizo, sausage, and crispy shallot.

Small Gluten-Free Pizza

GF Assembly Line Small

GF Assembly Line Small

$12.00

4 pieces 8"x10". Assemble your own pizza Henry Ford style.

GF Model P Small

GF Model P Small

$13.00

Brick cheese, Volpi pepperoni, & crispy garlic.

GF Abe Froman's Ferrari Small

GF Abe Froman's Ferrari Small

$16.00

Brick & smoked provolone cheese, sausage, onion, sporting peppers, giardiniera.

GF Love Bug Small

GF Love Bug Small

$16.00

Brick & goat cheese, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, mushrooms, peppadew peppers, onions.

GF Yo Street in a Range Small

GF Yo Street in a Range Small

$14.50

Smoked provolone & cheddar cheese, salsiccia sausage, peppadew peppers, & red hot riplets crumbs.

GF El Dorado Small

GF El Dorado Small

$15.00

Chihuahua & smoked provolone cheese, Hungry Planet chorizo, jalapenos, & pineapple.

GF Red Racer Small

GF Red Racer Small

$9.00

Cheeseless pizza, extra marinara, crunchy garlic, and crunchy shallots.

GF Eleanor Small

GF Eleanor Small

$17.00

Brick, chihuahua, and cheddar cheese, pepperoni, hungry planet chorizo, sausage, & crispy shallots.

Large Pizza

Assembly Line Large

Assembly Line Large

$16.00

8 pieces 14"x10".