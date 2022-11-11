Revel Kitchen - Brentwood

- Home
Popular Items
Salad/Wrap Option.
Don't Kale it Comeback!.
Kale, Romano cheese, crunchy corn crumbs, red pepper flakes, grilled chicken breast, and a lemon Aioli dressing.
Righteous Roots.
Organic greens, kale, roasted beets, carrots, roasted sweet potato, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, and a mesquite maple tahini sauce.
West Coast BLT.
Organic greens, kale, grape tomatoes, bacon, salmon, cucumber, and creamy honey Dijon.
Miso Sesame.
Organic greens, purple cabbage, carrot, edamame, cucumber, cilantro, scallions, sesame seeds, grilled chicken breast, and a Miso peanut dressing.
The Grain-Go.
Organic greens, purple cabbage, quinoa, roasted corn, red onion, black beans, jalapeno, cotija cheese, grilled chicken breast, and a cilantro agave lime vinaigrette.
Customer Creation.
Create your own Salad/Wrap lets you pick up to 2 bases, up to 4 toppings, and 1 dressing. Premiums are available and optional for the Customer Creation.
Savory Sides.
Cauli-Tots.
House-made, baked cauliflower tots served with ketchup. Gluten-free, contains egg & cheese.
Sweet Potatoes.
Harissa spice, goat cheese, scallions and cilantro.
Avocado Toast.
Served on Dave's Killer Organic bread, topped with mashed avocado, olive oil, sea salt, and pepper.
Brussel Bites.
Roasted whole seasoned with curry powder, served with aioli.
Side Bacon.
Buffalo Chicken Salad.
Free range chicken, hot sauce, carrots, and aioli.
Soft Boiled Eggs- Grab'n Go.
Buttonwood Farm eggs.
Hank's Hot Sauce.
Please write in comments your sauce selection; Cilanktro or Camouflage.
R.K. Bottled Sauces
Purchase any of our house-made sauces in 8 oz squeezable bottles.
Sweet Sides.
Acai Bowl.
Organic Acai served with fresh pineapple and Banner Road gluten-free granola.
GF Pancakes.
Gluten-free pancakes, served with your choice of local maple syrup, Justin's peanut butter, Bonne Maman Jam, or butter.
GF Muffins.
Gluten-free banana muffins.
Birdie Balls.
Date, dried fruit, and nut energy bites with local peanut butter and pea protein and dried strawberries. Available in PBJ only.
Paleo Cookie.
House-made paleo and gluten-free cocoa chip cookie.
Black Bean Brownie
Raw Cold Pressed Juice.
Kale Yeah.
Raw cold-pressed organic kale, cucumber, green apple, parsley, collards, and lemon juice blend.
Hang 10.
Raw cold-pressed watermelon, pineapple, lime, and ginger juice blend.
Black Magic.
Activated charcoal, lemon, Himalayan salt, pure maple, & filtered water.
Mango-Agave Limeade.
Cold-pressed mango, lime, with agave, & filtered water.
Quart of Cold-Pressed Juice.
Real Fruit Smoothies.
Stranana.
Strawberry and banana.
Pineapple Express.
Pineapple and banana.
PBJ Smoothie.
Blueberries, roasted peanuts, and banana.
Buff Elvis.
Banana, roasted peanuts, and whey protein.
Blue Popeye.
Blueberries, kale, and banana.
Berry Bright.
Blackberry, blueberry, strawberry, and banana.
Rise and Grind.
Banana, cold brew coffee, and cocoa powder.
Mango Matcha.
Mango, banana, and Matcha powder.
Kale Colada.
Pineapple, banana, kale, coconut milk.
Cold Coffees & Teas.
Hot Coffees & Teas.
Other Drinks.
Kids Meal Choice
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled cheese sandwich on multi-grain bread. All kid's meals come with a choice of Cauli-Tots or apple slices and an organic juice box. A coloring hat, crayons, and a temporary tattoo.
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken and cheese quesadilla on corn tortilla. All kid's meals come with a choice of Cauli-Tots or apple slices and an organic juice box. A coloring hat, crayons, and a temporary tattoo.
Kids Bowl
Organic white rice, chicken, and broccoli. All kid's meals come with a choice of Cauli-Tots or apple slices and an organic juice box. A coloring hat, crayons, and a temporary tattoo.
PBJ
Peanut butter and strawberry jelly sandwich on multi-grain bread. All kid's meals come with a choice of Cauli-Tots or apple slices and an organic juice box. A coloring hat, crayons, and a temporary tattoo.
Build A Bowl Bar
Build a Bowl Options
Build A Bowl Bar includes a selection of 2 bases, 2 veggies, 2 proteins, 2 sauces, and one extra. Each base, veggie, and protein portions are 32oz. One Build a Bowl Bar serves approximately 10-12 people. PLEASE NOTE! Build a Bowl Bars will need to be scheduled at least 3 hours in advance. If you need a Build-a-Bowl Bar sooner than that you'll need to contact us directly, so we can ensure we are able to accomodate. Please contact us at admin@eatrevelkitchen.com if you need one sooner than the 3 hours ASAP option. Thank you! Base= 2 quarts full of each. Veggie= 2 quarts full of each. Protein= 2 quarts full of each. Sauce= 2 (8oz) containers Extra=1 (8oz) container.
Salads & Others
Catering Don't Kale it a Comeback Salad
Large catering size Don't Kale it a Comeback salad, protein addition is an upcharge please select the option under the modifier if you want it with chicken or tofu. Feeds approx 8-10 people.
Catering Cauli-Tots
Large catering size cauli-tots order. Includes 50 cauli-tots and a side of ketchup for dipping.
Family Style Meals
Taco Night
Family Meals feed 4-6 people. Includes: Mojo Chicken, Hungry Planet Vegan Chorizo, Organic White Rice, Black Beans, Roasted Zucchini, Herb Carrots, Grain-Go Salad, Corn Tortillas, Grain-Go Sauce.
Stir-Fry Night
Family meals serve 4-6 people. Includes: Chicken, Tofu, Brown Rice, Cauli Rice, Steamed Broccoli, Mushrooms, Miso Salad, Sriracha Sauce, Fresh Herbs, Sesame Seeds, Miso Sauce.
Build Your Own
Build Your Own Family Meal serves 4-6 people. Includes: 2 Bases 2 Veggies 2 Proteins 1 Sauce 1 Salad
Small Pizza
Assembly Line Small
4 pieces 8"x10". Assemble your own pizza Henry Ford style.
Model P Small
Brick cheese, volpi pepperoni, and crispy garlic.
Abe Froman's Ferrari Small
Brick and smoked provolone cheese, sausage, onion, sporting pepper, and giardiniera.
Love Bug Small
Brick and goat cheese, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, mushrooms, peppadew peppers, and onions.
Yo street in a Range Small
Smoked provolone and cheddar cheese, salsiccia sausage, peppadew peppers, and red hot riplet crumbs.
El Dorado Small
Chihuahua and smoked provolone cheese, hungry planet chorizo, jalapeños, and pineapple.
Red Racer Small
Cheeseless pizza, topped with extra marinara, crunchy garlic, and crunchy shallots.
Eleanor Small
Brick, chihuahua, and cheddar cheese, pepperoni, hungry planet chorizo, sausage, and crispy shallot.
Small Gluten-Free Pizza
GF Assembly Line Small
4 pieces 8"x10". Assemble your own pizza Henry Ford style.
GF Model P Small
Brick cheese, Volpi pepperoni, & crispy garlic.
GF Abe Froman's Ferrari Small
Brick & smoked provolone cheese, sausage, onion, sporting peppers, giardiniera.
GF Love Bug Small
Brick & goat cheese, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, mushrooms, peppadew peppers, onions.
GF Yo Street in a Range Small
Smoked provolone & cheddar cheese, salsiccia sausage, peppadew peppers, & red hot riplets crumbs.
GF El Dorado Small
Chihuahua & smoked provolone cheese, Hungry Planet chorizo, jalapenos, & pineapple.
GF Red Racer Small
Cheeseless pizza, extra marinara, crunchy garlic, and crunchy shallots.
GF Eleanor Small
Brick, chihuahua, and cheddar cheese, pepperoni, hungry planet chorizo, sausage, & crispy shallots.