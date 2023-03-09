REVEL Market + Bar

Restaurant info

REVEL - Enjoy oneself in a lively and noisy way; especially with drinking and dancing! Small plates to be shared European style cocktails Fabulous - Happy Hour menu and cocktails Murals - English translation: Rooster - Eat, Drink, Party Dog - Life is too short to drink bad wine Frog - Good, lively and enjoyment Polar Bear - The Good Life - Share it! Market - fully stocked with Revel's house made items and products from local vendors. It's a Good Life, Share it!