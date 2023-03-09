Restaurant header imageView gallery

REVEL Market + Bar

6223 Lakeside Ave

Richmond, VA 23228

NA Beverages

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

San Pelligrino Mineral Water

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:45 pm - 6:15 pm
Wednesday2:45 pm - 6:15 pm
Thursday2:45 pm - 6:15 pm
Friday2:45 pm - 6:15 pm
Saturday2:45 pm - 6:15 pm
REVEL - Enjoy oneself in a lively and noisy way; especially with drinking and dancing! Small plates to be shared European style cocktails Fabulous - Happy Hour menu and cocktails Murals - English translation: Rooster - Eat, Drink, Party Dog - Life is too short to drink bad wine Frog - Good, lively and enjoyment Polar Bear - The Good Life - Share it! Market - fully stocked with Revel's house made items and products from local vendors. It's a Good Life, Share it!

6223 Lakeside Ave, Richmond, VA 23228

