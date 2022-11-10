Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean
American
Bars & Lounges

Revel - Seattle

2,552 Reviews

$$

401 NORTH 36TH STREET #100

Seattle, WA 98103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Short Rib Rice “new”
Wontons
Crab Noodle

Beer

Lager - Hite

Lager - Hite

$4.00

Hite Lager, Korea 12oz

Dormancy Imperial Stout

Dormancy Imperial Stout

$7.00

Dormancy, Bale Breaker Brewing, Yakima, WA, 12oz

Bale Breaker Stout

Bale Breaker Stout

$7.00

Cigar City Brewing, Tampa, FL 12oz

Rainer Cherry Spiked Seltzer

Rainer Cherry Spiked Seltzer

$6.00

San Juan Seltzer, Seattle, WA 12oz

Dry Cider

Dry Cider

$8.00

Yonder Hard Cider, Wenatchee, WA 16oz

Carina Tangerine Sour

Carina Tangerine Sour

$8.00

Carina Tangerine Sour- Ecliptic Brewing, 16oz, Portland, OR

Sparkling

Rose Brut, Pet Nat, Domaine Lingot-Martin France

Rose Brut, Pet Nat, Domaine Lingot-Martin France

$52.00

Gelida Pinot noir brut reserva cava, Spain

Prosecco - Bianca Vigna, DOC, Conegliano TV Italy

Prosecco - Bianca Vigna, DOC, Conegliano TV Italy

$44.00

White Wine + Rose

Rose

Rose

$44.00

Upside Down Rescue '19 Horse Heaven Hills WA

Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00Out of stock

Le Banquet, '19, La Porte, France

Gruner Veltliner

Gruner Veltliner

$60.00

Scenic Valley ’18 Willamette, OR

Chardonnay

Chardonnay

$40.00Out of stock

The Vincent, Mark Ryan '18, Columbia Valley, WA

Red Wine

Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir

$56.00

Black Magnolia, '18, Willamette Valley

Cabernet Sauvignon

$52.00

King Cab, '18, Horse Heaven Hills, WA

Red Blend

$52.00

CMS Blend, '19, Hedges Family Winery, Columbia Valley, WA

Tempranillo

Tempranillo

$48.00

Codice Tempranillo, '16, Spain

COLD SMALL PLATES

Kombu cured salmon salad with cucumber, shishito and hijiki
Eggplant

Eggplant

$9.00

Marinated filed eggplants, tomato, black vinegar, chili peanuts (NF, GF)

Sweet chicory Salad

Sweet chicory Salad

$12.00

Sweet chicory salad, yellow beet, buttermilk sesame vinaigrette (GF)

HOT SMALL PLATES

Wontons

Wontons

$15.00

Short rib wontons with smoked chili sauce (DF, NF)

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Crispy brussel sprouts, Chinese sausage, delicata squash with Sichuan salt and pepper sauce, crunch shallot and cilantro (NF, DF)

Pancake

Pancake

$15.00

Kimchi pancake with kimcheese and bonito (GF, NF, DF)

Chinese Broccoli

Chinese Broccoli

$12.00

Chinese broccoli with Kecap manis sauce and Hazelnut (GF, DF, VEGAN)

Sunchoke

Sunchoke

$11.00

Roasted late summer squash, salted shrimp bagna cauda, Thai basil (NF, DF)

Meat and Fish

Ribeye

Ribeye

$30.00

8oz grass fed ribeye, lemongrass, nettle pistou, green garlic(NF, GF, DF)

Black Cod

Black Cod

$27.00

Misozuke black cod, truffled celeriac, dash, hijiki (GF, NF)

Pork

Pork

$22.00

Spicy miso pork, charred Savoy cabbage, apple (gf, nf)

Noodles and Rice

Rice Cake

Rice Cake

$19.00

Spicy rice cake, mapo pork, swisschard (DF, NF)

Tuna Rice

Tuna Rice

$20.00

Albacore tuna rice bowl with escarole and fennel kimchi (DF, NF, GF)

Short Rib Rice “new”

Short Rib Rice “new”

$25.00

Short rib rice plate with sambal daikon and mustard green (DF, NF, GF)

Rye's Meal

Rye's Meal

$8.00

Kid's meal! (rice, short rib wontons, Chinese broccoli, soy sauce) (DF, NF) *Rye is a 10 yr old boy who loves and eats everything.

Crab Noodle

Crab Noodle

$24.00

Dungeness crab noodle with red curry sauce and creme fraiche (NF)

Sides

Rice

$3.00
Sambal Daikon

Sambal Daikon

$4.00

Sambal daikon (GF, NF, DF, VEGAN)

Napa Kimchi

Napa Kimchi

$4.00

House Napa kimchi (NF, DF, GF)

Seasonal kimchi

Seasonal kimchi

$5.00

Rotating seasonal kimchi

Merch

REVEL Mug

REVEL Mug

$14.00

Perfect cozy ceramic mug (12oz)

Cookbook

Cookbook

$25.00

My Rice Bowl | Korean Cooking Outside the Line by Chef Rachel Yang (Signed Copy)

Dessert

Toffee Mochi Cake

Toffee Mochi Cake

$11.00

Medjool date and pecan mochi cake with Thai tea toffee sauce, whipped sour cream, pickled jujube (GF)

Mrs. Yang's Super [Market]

Frozen Short Rib Wontons

Frozen Short Rib Wontons

$16.00

Short rib wontons, 12oz (about 15 wontons), frozen. Take Revel's famous short rib wontons home. Simply boil for about 6-8 minutes. Great as a snack, side dishes or in a soup.

MRS. YANG'S SALTY!

MRS. YANG'S SALTY!

$5.00Out of stock

4oz. House seasoned tamari (VEG, GF)

MRS. YANG'S SPICY!

MRS. YANG'S SPICY!

$5.00Out of stock

4oz. House seasoned Spicy Gochujang/ Korean chili paste (VEG)

MRS. YANG'S SAVORY!

MRS. YANG'S SAVORY!

$5.00Out of stock

4oz. House seasoned Ssamjang/ mixture of Korean bean paste, Korean chili paste and sesame oil (VEG)

MRS. YANG'S FISHY!

MRS. YANG'S FISHY!

$5.00

4oz. House seasoned Nam Prik/ spicy fish sauce with lime and chili (GF)

MRS. YANG'S 4 SAUCES!

MRS. YANG'S 4 SAUCES!

$20.00Out of stock

Salty, Fishy, Savory, Spicy sauces

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for supporting your local restaurant!

Website

Location

401 NORTH 36TH STREET #100, Seattle, WA 98103

Directions

Gallery
Revel image
Revel image
Revel image
Revel image

