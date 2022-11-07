Restaurant header imageView gallery

Revelry Kitchen and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1410 East 6th Street

Austin, TX 78702

Order Again

Popular Items

RK Burger
Warm Bavarian Pretzels (2pcs)
Spicy Bean Dip

Appetizers

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

House-made angus beef chili, colby-jack cheese, green onions

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

House fried corn tortilla chips, fire roasted chipotle salsa

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Sriracha-bacon maple glaze, togarashi, green onions

Green Chili Queso

$10.00

Queso blanco, roasted green chili, pico de gallo, house-made tortilla chips

Spicy Bean Dip

$8.00

Served with house-made tortilla chips, cucumber, carrots, celery, and topped with pico and queso fresco (served cold)

Warm Bavarian Pretzels (2pcs)

$8.00

Green Chile Queso, Honey Mustard

Wings (6pc)

$13.00

Burgers/ Entrees

1410 Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, carrot, red bell pepper, radish, red onion, queso fresco, pepitas

Carne Asada Tacos

$9.00

Chili-lime marinate steak, smashed avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco, fire roasted chipotle salsa

Cripsy Fish Tacos

$10.00

Cajun spiced crusted redfish, smashed avocado, cole slaw, pico de gallo, fire roasted chipotle salsa

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Cajun spiced buttermilk battered chicken, slaw, sriracha mayo, pickles, on a challah bun

Crunchy Tacos

$9.00

Choice of Steak or Chicken on Crunchy Corn Tortillas

Cubano Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Roasted pulled pork, pecan smoked ham, swiss, provolone, pickled jalapeños, creole mustard, sourdough bread

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Colby jack, texas toast, side of marinara

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Sriracha Mayo, Onion Mixed Greens, Tomato, Pickles, Choice of Cheddar or Pepper-Jack

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

1/2lb Angus Beef, Sriracha Mayo, Onion Mixed Greens, Tomato, Pickles, Choice of Cheddar or Pepper-Jack

Patty Melt

$12.00

Sauteed Onions, Cheddar, Sriracha Mayo

BLT

$10.00

grilled pork belly, apricot-chipotle glaze, cole slaw, tomato, on a challah bun served with pickles

Revelry Signature Gumbo

$10.00+

Grilled chicken, Andouille Sausage, ham, shrimp, lump crab, crawfish, collard greens, filé, okra, served w/ long grain rice

RK Burger

$11.00

1/2lb Angus Beef, Sriracha Mayo, Onion Mixed Greens, Tomato, Pickles, Choice of Cheddar or Pepper-Jack

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Beyond Meat Veggie Patty, Sriracha Mayo, Onion Mixed Greens, Tomato, Pickles, Choice of Cheddar or Pepper-Jack

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Walnut Brownie

$8.00

Blue Bell Vanilla Ice Cream, chocolate and caramel sauce

Churros

$6.00

Served with raspberry dipping sauce

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Wedges

$4.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Small Garden Salad

$5.00

G Parm Fries

$5.00

G Parm Sweet Pot

$5.00

G Parm Tots

$6.00

Sd Ranch

$0.50

Sd Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Sd Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Sd Carrots

$1.00

Sd Celery

$1.00

Sd Chicken Breast

$6.00

Brunch

Wings & Waffles

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Wings (5) Tossed in Maple Bacon-Sriracha glaze on a Belgian Waffle Smothered in Garlic Herb Butter

Pulled Pork Hash Skillet

$14.00

Biscuit & Sausage Skillet

$9.00

Breakfast Tacos

$7.00

Breakfast BLT

$11.00

French Toast

$7.00

Wings (6pc)

$13.00

RK Burger

$11.00

1/2lb Angus Beef, Sriracha Mayo, Onion Mixed Greens, Tomato, Pickles, Choice of Cheddar or Pepper-Jack

1410 Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, carrot, red bell pepper, radish, red onion, queso fresco, pepitas

Sd Biscuits

$4.00

Sd Waffle

$5.00

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

Sd Bacon

$2.00

Sd Sausage

$2.00

Sd Toast

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Counter-service neighborhood kitchen + bar in the heart of the eastside. Craft Cocktails, full bar, wine, and cold beer with a kitchen open late. Dog friendly, featuring two large patios. 9 TV’s to catch your favorite games. We show all UFC Fight Night's with NO COVER. DJ's and Bands provide weekend entertainment. Saturday and Sunday Brunch from 11am-3pm. 21 and up only.

Website

Location

1410 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78702

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

