Revelry Kitchen and Bar

Restaurant info

Counter-service neighborhood kitchen + bar in the heart of the eastside. Craft Cocktails, full bar, wine, and cold beer with a kitchen open late. Dog friendly, featuring two large patios. 9 TV’s to catch your favorite games. We show all UFC Fight Night's with NO COVER. DJ's and Bands provide weekend entertainment. Saturday and Sunday Brunch from 11am-3pm. 21 and up only.

