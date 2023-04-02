Revelry Tavern 6711 Dublin Center Drive
FOOD MENU
SHAREABLES
Nashville Hot Chicken Dip
House Crema, Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickles, Pita, Carrots & Celery
Thai Lettuce Wraps
Grilled Chicken, Basil, Thai Vegetable Mix, Ginger Sauce
Quesadilla
Pico, Cheddar-Jack, Chipotle Crema, House Salsa
Tavern Fries
House Cut Fries, Cheddar-Jack, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scallions, Chipotle Crema, Ranch
Crispy Chicken Wings
Jumbo Chicken Wings, Choice of Sauce
Boneless Wings
Hand-Breaded, Choice of Sauce
Pretzel
Warm Bavarian Pretzels, "Everything" Seasoning, House Queso
Mediterranean Plate
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Feta Cheese Dip, Crisp Vegetables, Pita
Nachos Grandes
Chicken, Cheddar-Jack, Queso, Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Jalapeno, Sour Cream
Monday Wing Special
French Fries
House cut fries, Roasted Garlic Aioli
Sweet Potato Fries
Honey Mustard
SALAD
House Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Cheddar-Jack, Double Nickel Dressing
Cobb Salad
Iceberg, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Egg, House Dressing
Southwest Salad
Iceberg, Corn, Black Beans, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Queso Fresco, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro Lime Dressing
Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad
Mixed Greens, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Toasted Pecans, Granny Smith Apple, Red Onion, Shaved Parmesan, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side Salad
HANDHELDS
Reverly Burger
Smashed Double Patties, American Cheese, Tomato, Pickle, Secret Sauce, Brioche Bun
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Braised Beef, Balsamic Onion Jam, Havarti, Sour Dough
Southern Fried Chicken
Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Pickles, Carrots, Guajillo Pepper Aioli, Brioche Bun
Harvest Turkey
Smoked Turkey, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Havarti, Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Sour Dough
Italian
Pepperoni, Salami, Capicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Pickled Pepper Spread, Balsamic Vinaigrette
PIZZA
Pizza Cheese
Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan, House Red Sauce
Pizza Pepperoni
Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan, Premium Pepperoni, House Red Sauce
Pizza Buffalo Chicken
Spicy Red Sauce, Chicken, Cheddar-Jack, Bleu Cheese, Scallions, Ranch Drizzle
Pizza Caprese
Mozzarella, Provolone, Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Drizzle
SAUCES
Ranch
Bleu Cheese
House Dressing
Secret Suace
Honey Mustard
Double Nickel
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Cilantro Lime
Sour Cream
Chipotle Crema
Salsa
Queso 4oz
Queso 2oz
Buffalo
Korean BBQ
Bourbon BBQ
Garlic Parm
Honey Habanero
Smokehouse BBQ
Carolina BBQ
Balsamic Reduction
Secret Sauce
Reaper
Garlic Aioli
Mayo
Guajillo Aioli
LIQUOR
VODKA
Ciroc Red Berry
Double Cross
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Ketel One Citron
Ketel One Grapefruit Rose
Ketel One Oranje
Sobieski
Stoli
Stoli Blueberi
Stoli Raspberry
Stoli Salted Caramel
Stoli Vanil
Three Olives Berry
Three Olives Cherry
Three Olives Grape
Titos
Wheatley
Ketel One Cucumber Mint
DBL Ciroc Red Berry
DBL Double Cross
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Ketel One
DBL Ketel One Citron
DBL Ketel One Grapefruit Rose
DBL Ketel One Oranje
DBL Sobieski
DBL Stoli
DBL Stoli Blueberi
DBL Stoli Raspberry
DBL Stoli Salted Caramel
DBL Stoli Vanil
DBL Three Olives Berry
DBL Three Olives Cherry
DBL Three Olives Grape
DBL Titos
DBL Wheatley
GIN
RUM
TEQUILA
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Mezcal
Clase Azul
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Espolon Anejo
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Reposado
Komos Extra Anejo
Komos Reposado Rosa
Patron Silver
Patron XO
Sauza Blanco
Tears Of Llorona
Siete Leguas
Don Julio 70
DBL Casamigos Anejo
DBL Casamigos Blanco
DBL Casamigos Reposado
DBL Casamigos Mezcal
DBL Clase Azul
DBL Don Julio 1942
DBL Don Julio Anejo
DBL Don Julio Blanco
DBL Don Julio Reposado
DBL Espolon Anejo
DBL Espolon Blanco
DBL Espolon Reposado
DBL Komos Extra Anejo
DBL Komos Reposado Rosa
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Patron XO
DBL Sauza Blanco
DBL Tears Of Llorona
WHISKEY
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Jameson
Nikka
Quiet Man
Redbreast American Oak
Skrewball
Suntory Toki
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Crown Peach
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Fireball
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jack Fire
DBL Jack Honey
DBL Jameson
DBL Nikka
DBL Quiet Man
DBL Redbreast American Oak
DBL Skrewball
DBL Suntory Toki
SCOTCH/BOURBON
Angel's Envy
Baker's Single Barrel
Bardstown Collab
Bardstown Discovery
Bardstown Fusion
Basil Hayden 10yr
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Basil Hayden Toast
Basil Hayden's
Blackened
Blade and Bow
Blanton's
Booker's
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
E.H Taylor Small Batch
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel
Elmer T. Lee
Evan Williams
Ezra Brooks Cask Strength
Four Roses Barrel Strength
Four Roses Single Barrel
Four Roses Small Batch Select
Glenlivet 15yr
Hardin's Creek
Heaven Hill 7yr BIB
Henry Mckenna
Jefferson's Reserve
Joseph Magnus
JW Black
Knob Creek
Knob Creek 12yr
Knob Creek Maple
Laphroaig
Larceny
Larceny Barrel Proof
Maker's Mark
Michter's Small Batch
Old Fitzgerald 17yr
Old Forester 1910 OFW
Old Forester 1920 PS
Russell's Reserve 10yr
Weller 12yr
Weller Antique
Weller Reserve
Willet Pot Still
Woodford Double Oaked
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Master's
Weller Full Proof
DBL Angel's Envy
DBL Baker's Single Barrel
DBL Bardstown Discovery
DBL Bardstown Fusion
DBL Basil Hayden 10yr
DBL Basil Hayden Toast
DBL Basil Hayden's
DBL Blackened
DBL Blade and Bow
DBL Blanton's
DBL Booker's
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Bulleit
DBL E.H Taylor Small Batch
DBL Eagle Rare
DBL Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
DBL Elijah Craig Small Batch
DBL Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel
DBL Elmer T. Lee
DBL Evan Williams
DBL Ezra Brooks Cask Strength
DBL Four Roses Barrel Strength
DBL Four Roses Single Barrel
DBL Four Roses Small Batch Select
DBL Hardin's Creek
DBL Heaven Hill 7yr BIB
DBL Henry Mckenna
DBL Jefferson's Reserve
DBL Joseph Magnus
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Knob Creek 12yr
DBL Knob Creek Maple
DBL Larceny
DBL Larceny Barrel Proof
DBL Maker's Mark
DBL Michter's Small Batch
DBL Old Forester 1910 OFW
DBL Old Forester 1920 PS
DBL Russell's Reserve 10yr
DBL Weller 12yr
DBL Weller Antique
DBL Weller Reserve
DBL Willet Pot Still
DBL Woodford Double Oaked
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Woodford Reserve Master's
LIQUEURS/CORDIALS
Aperol
Bailey's Irish Cream
Blackhaus
Campari
Chambord
Cointreau
Disaronno
Drambuie
Frangelico
Chocolate Liquer
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Rumchata
Rumpleminze
St. Germain
Goldschlager
DBL Aperol
DBL Bailey's Irish Cream
DBL Blackhaus
DBL Campari
DBL Chambord
DBL Cointreau
DBL Disaronno
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Chocolate Liquer
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Rumchata
DBL Rumpleminze
DBL St. Germain
DBL Goldschlager
RYES
COCKTAILS
BEER
DRAFT
DRAFT Ace Pineapple
DRAFT Bell's Two Hearted
DRAFT Blue Moon
DRAFT Brewdog Elvis Juice
DRAFT Bud Light
DRAFT CBC Bodhi
DRAFT CBC IPA
DRAFT Crooked Can Cloud Chaser
DRAFT Guiness
DRAFT Land Grant Beard Crumbs
DRAFT Lost Coast Tangerine
DRAFT Miller Lite
DRAFT Platform Haze Jude
DRAFT Revelry Red Ale
DRAFT Rhinegeist Cheetah
DRAFT Rhinegeist Truth
DRAFT Yellow Spring Boatshow
Kona
Platform Blue Martian
Summer Shandy
BOTTLED BEER
614
Abita Amber
Ace Perry
Ace Space
Ace's Guava
Angry Orchard
Bell's No Yeah
Brew Dog Elvis AF
Brew Dog Punk
Bud Light
Budweiser
Cigar City Jai Alai
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Dogfish Head Seaquench
Eastcider peach
Flying Dog Kujo
Flying Dog Numero Uno
Founder's All Day IPA
Geist Tea
Heart Ache
High Noon Lemon
High Noon Peach
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Watermelon
Ithaca
Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale
Maumee Bay Buckeye Beer
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo
New Holland Dragon's Milk
North High Honey Wheat
Peroni
Rhinegeist Bubbles
Rhinegeist Night Glow
Rhinegeist Wowie
Saugatuck Peanut Butter Porter
Sonder You Betcha
Stella Artois
Strongbow
Unibrou La Fin Du Monde
Wally Post
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Grapefruit
White Claw Lime
White Claw Raspberry
Yuengling Light
WINE
RED
WHITE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
