  • Home
  • /
  • Dublin
  • /
  • Revelry Tavern - 6711 Dublin Center Drive
A map showing the location of Revelry Tavern 6711 Dublin Center DriveView gallery

Revelry Tavern 6711 Dublin Center Drive

review star

No reviews yet

6711 Dublin Center Drive

Dublin, OH 43017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

FOOD MENU

SHAREABLES

Nashville Hot Chicken Dip

$11.00

House Crema, Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickles, Pita, Carrots & Celery

Thai Lettuce Wraps

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Basil, Thai Vegetable Mix, Ginger Sauce

Quesadilla

$8.00

Pico, Cheddar-Jack, Chipotle Crema, House Salsa

Tavern Fries

$12.00

House Cut Fries, Cheddar-Jack, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scallions, Chipotle Crema, Ranch

Crispy Chicken Wings

$13.00

Jumbo Chicken Wings, Choice of Sauce

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Hand-Breaded, Choice of Sauce

Pretzel

$12.00

Warm Bavarian Pretzels, "Everything" Seasoning, House Queso

Mediterranean Plate

$12.00

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Feta Cheese Dip, Crisp Vegetables, Pita

Nachos Grandes

$14.00

Chicken, Cheddar-Jack, Queso, Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Jalapeno, Sour Cream

Monday Wing Special

$6.50

French Fries

$5.00

House cut fries, Roasted Garlic Aioli

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Honey Mustard

SOUP

Chicken Tortilla Soup BOWL

$6.00

Best In Town!

Chicken Tortilla Soup CUP

$4.00

Best In Town!

SALAD

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Cheddar-Jack, Double Nickel Dressing

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Iceberg, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Egg, House Dressing

Southwest Salad

$10.00

Iceberg, Corn, Black Beans, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Queso Fresco, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro Lime Dressing

Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Toasted Pecans, Granny Smith Apple, Red Onion, Shaved Parmesan, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Side Salad

$5.00

HANDHELDS

Reverly Burger

$12.00

Smashed Double Patties, American Cheese, Tomato, Pickle, Secret Sauce, Brioche Bun

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Braised Beef, Balsamic Onion Jam, Havarti, Sour Dough

Southern Fried Chicken

$13.00

Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Pickles, Carrots, Guajillo Pepper Aioli, Brioche Bun

Harvest Turkey

$14.00

Smoked Turkey, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Havarti, Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Sour Dough

Italian

$12.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Capicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Pickled Pepper Spread, Balsamic Vinaigrette

PIZZA

Pizza Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan, House Red Sauce

Pizza Pepperoni

$14.00Out of stock

Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan, Premium Pepperoni, House Red Sauce

Pizza Buffalo Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

Spicy Red Sauce, Chicken, Cheddar-Jack, Bleu Cheese, Scallions, Ranch Drizzle

Pizza Caprese

$13.00Out of stock

Mozzarella, Provolone, Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Drizzle

TACOS

Tacos

$11.00

Pick 3

BOWLS

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Cavatappi, Triple Cheese Sauce, Garlic Crumb

Power Bowl

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Couscous-Farro Blend, Crispy Chick Peas, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Pickled Onion, Feta, Parsley, Cilantro Lime Dressing

SWEET TREAT

House Made Fudge Brownie

$6.00

Bulleit Bourbon Caramel Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream

SAUCES

Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

House Dressing

$0.75

Secret Suace

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Double Nickel

$0.75

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Cilantro Lime

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Chipotle Crema

$0.75

Salsa

$1.00

Queso 4oz

$2.00

Queso 2oz

$1.00

Buffalo

$0.75

Korean BBQ

$0.75

Bourbon BBQ

$0.75

Garlic Parm

$0.75

Honey Habanero

$0.75

Smokehouse BBQ

$0.75

Carolina BBQ

$0.75

Balsamic Reduction

$2.00

Secret Sauce

$0.75

Reaper

$0.75

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Mayo

Guajillo Aioli

$0.75

A LA CARTE

Side Brussels

$3.50

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Pita Fried

$1.00

Pita Grilled

$1.00

Carrots/Celery

$1.50

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

LIQUOR

VODKA

Ciroc Red Berry

$8.00

Double Cross

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Ketel One Citron

$8.00

Ketel One Grapefruit Rose

$8.00

Ketel One Oranje

$8.00

Sobieski

$5.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli Blueberi

$7.00

Stoli Raspberry

$7.00

Stoli Salted Caramel

$7.00

Stoli Vanil

$7.00

Three Olives Berry

$6.00

Three Olives Cherry

$6.00

Three Olives Grape

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Wheatley

$7.00

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$8.00

DBL Ciroc Red Berry

$16.00

DBL Double Cross

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose

$16.00

DBL Ketel One

$14.00

DBL Ketel One Citron

$14.00

DBL Ketel One Grapefruit Rose

$14.00

DBL Ketel One Oranje

$14.00

DBL Sobieski

$10.00

DBL Stoli

$14.00

DBL Stoli Blueberi

$14.00

DBL Stoli Raspberry

$14.00

DBL Stoli Salted Caramel

$14.00

DBL Stoli Vanil

$14.00

DBL Three Olives Berry

$12.00

DBL Three Olives Cherry

$12.00

DBL Three Olives Grape

$12.00

DBL Titos

$12.00

DBL Wheatley

$14.00

GIN

Hendrick's

$8.00

New Amsterdam

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.50

Tanqueray

$6.00

DBL Hendrick's

$16.00

DBL New Amsterdam

$10.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

DBL Tanqueray

$12.00

RUM

Bacardi Light

$5.00

Bumbu

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Cruzan 151

$6.00

Malbu

$5.00

Plantation 3 Stars

$6.00

DBL Bacardi Light

$10.00

DBL Bumbu

$14.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Cruzan 151

$12.00

DBL Malbu

$10.00

DBL Plantation 3 Stars

$12.00

TEQUILA

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$12.00

Clase Azul

$30.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$11.00

Espolon Anejo

$10.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Komos Extra Anejo

$50.00

Komos Reposado Rosa

$22.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron XO

$7.00

Sauza Blanco

$5.00

Tears Of Llorona

$40.00

Siete Leguas

$9.00

Don Julio 70

$13.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$24.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$20.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$22.00

DBL Casamigos Mezcal

$24.00

DBL Clase Azul

$60.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$50.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$24.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$20.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$22.00

DBL Espolon Anejo

$20.00

DBL Espolon Blanco

$16.00

DBL Espolon Reposado

$18.00

DBL Komos Extra Anejo

$100.00

DBL Komos Reposado Rosa

$44.00

DBL Patron Silver

$20.00

DBL Patron XO

$14.00

DBL Sauza Blanco

$10.00

DBL Tears Of Llorona

$80.00

WHISKEY

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Fire

$7.00

Jack Honey

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Nikka

$13.00

Quiet Man

$7.00

Redbreast American Oak

$25.00

Skrewball

$7.00

Suntory Toki

$9.00

DBL Crown Apple

$14.00

DBL Crown Peach

$14.00

DBL Crown Royal

$14.00

DBL Fireball

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Jack Fire

$14.00

DBL Jack Honey

$14.00

DBL Jameson

$14.00

DBL Nikka

$26.00

DBL Quiet Man

$14.00

DBL Redbreast American Oak

$50.00

DBL Skrewball

$14.00

DBL Suntory Toki

$18.00

SCOTCH/BOURBON

Angel's Envy

$12.00

Baker's Single Barrel

$15.00

Bardstown Collab

$28.00

Bardstown Discovery

$25.00

Bardstown Fusion

$13.00

Basil Hayden 10yr

$15.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$10.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$12.00

Basil Hayden's

$10.00

Blackened

$12.00

Blade and Bow

$15.00

Blanton's

$15.00

Booker's

$20.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit

$7.00

E.H Taylor Small Batch

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$15.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$7.00

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$12.00

Elmer T. Lee

$20.00

Evan Williams

$5.00

Ezra Brooks Cask Strength

$14.00

Four Roses Barrel Strength

$17.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$10.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$12.00

Glenlivet 15yr

$15.00

Hardin's Creek

$16.00

Heaven Hill 7yr BIB

$15.00

Henry Mckenna

$14.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$12.00

Joseph Magnus

$18.00

JW Black

$10.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Knob Creek 12yr

$15.00

Knob Creek Maple

$8.00

Laphroaig

$9.00

Larceny

$7.00

Larceny Barrel Proof

$15.00

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Michter's Small Batch

$10.00

Old Fitzgerald 17yr

$40.00

Old Forester 1910 OFW

$11.00

Old Forester 1920 PS

$12.00

Russell's Reserve 10yr

$9.00

Weller 12yr

$17.00

Weller Antique

$12.00

Weller Reserve

$8.00

Willet Pot Still

$14.00

Woodford Double Oaked

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

Woodford Reserve Master's

$22.00

Weller Full Proof

$20.00

Old Fitzgerald 17yr

$45.00

DBL Angel's Envy

$24.00

DBL Baker's Single Barrel

$30.00

DBL Bardstown Discovery

$50.00

DBL Bardstown Fusion

$26.00

DBL Basil Hayden 10yr

$30.00

DBL Basil Hayden Toast

$24.00

DBL Basil Hayden's

$20.00

DBL Blackened

$24.00

DBL Blade and Bow

$30.00

DBL Blanton's

$30.00

DBL Booker's

$40.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$16.00

DBL Bulleit

$14.00

DBL E.H Taylor Small Batch

$30.00

DBL Eagle Rare

$26.00

DBL Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$30.00

DBL Elijah Craig Small Batch

$14.00

DBL Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$24.00

DBL Elmer T. Lee

$40.00

DBL Evan Williams

$10.00

DBL Ezra Brooks Cask Strength

$28.00

DBL Four Roses Barrel Strength

$34.00

DBL Four Roses Single Barrel

$20.00

DBL Four Roses Small Batch Select

$24.00

DBL Hardin's Creek

$32.00

DBL Heaven Hill 7yr BIB

$30.00

DBL Henry Mckenna

$28.00

DBL Jefferson's Reserve

$24.00

DBL Joseph Magnus

$36.00

DBL Knob Creek

$16.00

DBL Knob Creek 12yr

$30.00

DBL Knob Creek Maple

$16.00

DBL Larceny

$14.00

DBL Larceny Barrel Proof

$30.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$14.00

DBL Michter's Small Batch

$20.00

DBL Old Forester 1910 OFW

$22.00

DBL Old Forester 1920 PS

$24.00

DBL Russell's Reserve 10yr

$18.00

DBL Weller 12yr

$34.00

DBL Weller Antique

$24.00

DBL Weller Reserve

$16.00

DBL Willet Pot Still

$28.00

DBL Woodford Double Oaked

$24.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$14.00

DBL Woodford Reserve Master's

$44.00

LIQUEURS/CORDIALS

Aperol

$6.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$6.00

Blackhaus

$6.00

Campari

$6.00

Chambord

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Disaronno

$6.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Chocolate Liquer

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Rumpleminze

$7.00

St. Germain

$7.00

Goldschlager

$7.00

DBL Aperol

$12.00

DBL Bailey's Irish Cream

$12.00

DBL Blackhaus

$12.00

DBL Campari

$12.00

DBL Chambord

$14.00

DBL Cointreau

$14.00

DBL Disaronno

$12.00

DBL Drambuie

$16.00

DBL Frangelico

$12.00

DBL Chocolate Liquer

$12.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$14.00

DBL Jagermeister

$16.00

DBL Kahlua

$14.00

DBL Rumchata

$12.00

DBL Rumpleminze

$14.00

DBL St. Germain

$14.00

DBL Goldschlager

$14.00

RYES

ANGELS ENVY EYE

$19.00

BASIL HAYDEN DARK RYE

$10.00

KNOB CREEK RYE

$8.00

MICHTER'S RYE

$9.00

WHISTLE PIG 10YR

$19.00

WHISTLE PIG 12 YR

$25.00

WHISTLE PIG 15 YR

$35.00

WHISTLE PIG 18YR

$50.00

HIGH WEST DOUBLE RYE

$16.00

KENTUCKY OWL 10YR

$50.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$15.00

Willet Rye

$15.00

COCKTAILS

We Were On A Break

$10.00

Bourbon Cold Brew

$12.00

"Dad" Arita

$12.00

Cranberry Mule

$10.00

Caramel Delight

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Boozie Lemonade

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Sangria

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$12.00

BEER

DRAFT

DRAFT Ace Pineapple

$6.00

DRAFT Bell's Two Hearted

$6.00

DRAFT Blue Moon

$6.00

DRAFT Brewdog Elvis Juice

$6.00

DRAFT Bud Light

$4.50

DRAFT CBC Bodhi

$8.00

DRAFT CBC IPA

$6.00

DRAFT Crooked Can Cloud Chaser

$6.00

DRAFT Guiness

$6.00

DRAFT Land Grant Beard Crumbs

$6.00

DRAFT Lost Coast Tangerine

$6.00

DRAFT Miller Lite

$4.50

DRAFT Platform Haze Jude

$6.00

DRAFT Revelry Red Ale

$6.00

DRAFT Rhinegeist Cheetah

$6.00

DRAFT Rhinegeist Truth

$6.00

DRAFT Yellow Spring Boatshow

$6.00

Kona

$6.00

Platform Blue Martian

$6.00

Summer Shandy

$6.00

BOTTLED BEER

614

$6.00

Abita Amber

$5.00

Ace Perry

$5.00

Ace Space

$6.00

Ace's Guava

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bell's No Yeah

$5.00

Brew Dog Elvis AF

$5.00

Brew Dog Punk

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Cigar City Jai Alai

$5.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Dogfish Head Seaquench

$5.00

Eastcider peach

$6.00

Flying Dog Kujo

$6.00

Flying Dog Numero Uno

$5.00

Founder's All Day IPA

$5.00

Geist Tea

$6.00

Heart Ache

$6.00

High Noon Lemon

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

Ithaca

$6.00

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

$8.00

Maumee Bay Buckeye Beer

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.50

Modelo

$4.50

New Holland Dragon's Milk

$10.00

North High Honey Wheat

$5.00

Peroni

$4.50

Rhinegeist Bubbles

$5.00

Rhinegeist Night Glow

$5.00

Rhinegeist Wowie

$5.00

Saugatuck Peanut Butter Porter

$6.00

Sonder You Betcha

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Strongbow

$6.00

Unibrou La Fin Du Monde

$6.00

Wally Post

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.00

White Claw Lime

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

Yuengling Light

$3.50

WINE

RED

GLS Chateau Souverain Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

GLS Cocobon Red Blend

$7.00

GLS Revelry Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

GLS Hangtime Pinot Noir

$9.00

Chateau Souverain Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

Cocobon Red Blend

$28.00

Revelry Cabernet Sauvignon

$39.00

Hangtime Pinot Noir

$35.00

WHITE

GLS Benzinger Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Crossbarn Chardonnay

$13.00

GLS Kim Crawford Savignon Blanc

$11.00

GLS Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS Riondo Prosecco

$9.00

Benzinger Chardonnay

$32.00

Crossbarn Chardonnay

$50.00

Kim Crawford Savignon Blanc

$40.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Riondo Prosecco

$35.00

BEVERAGES

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

SHOTS

CAR BOMB

$9.00

GREEN TEA

$7.00

LEMON DROP

$7.00

JAEGAR BOMB

$7.00

BERRY BOMB

$7.00

CHERRY BOMB

$7.00

GRAPE BOMB

$7.00

WHITE TEA

$7.00

GUMMY BEAR

$7.00

SALTED PRETZEL

$7.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE

$6.00

FOOD SPECIALS

BURGER OF THE WEEK

$15.00

Reuben

$15.00Out of stock

FISH AND CHIPS

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Modern American Tavern

Location

6711 Dublin Center Drive, Dublin, OH 43017

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Roosters - Sawmill
orange starNo Reviews
7100 Sawmill Rd Columbus, OH 43235
View restaurantnext
Clove Indian Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
6642 Sawmill Rd Columbus, OH 43235
View restaurantnext
Kona Craft Kitchen - 6757 Longshore St
orange starNo Reviews
6757 Longshore St Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Rebol - Dublin
orange star4.8 • 1,743
6608 Longshore Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Frank & Carl's
orange star4.5 • 103
6558 Longshore St Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
VASO Rooftop Lounge - VASO Rooftop Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
6540 Riverside Drive Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dublin

Condado Tacos - Dublin, OH
orange star4.7 • 9,813
102 North High Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Rebol - Dublin CATERING
orange star4.8 • 1,743
6608 Longshore Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Rebol - Dublin
orange star4.8 • 1,743
6608 Longshore Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Urban Meyer's Pint House
orange star4.3 • 1,250
6632 Longshore Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Yogi's Bar & Grill - Tuttle CHURNED
orange star4.4 • 1,030
5857 Karric Square Drive Dublin, OH 43016
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Dublin
orange star4.2 • 878
7509 Sawmill Rd Dublin, OH 43016
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dublin
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)
Delaware
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston