Revelry on the Boulevard

622 Reviews

$$

6215 N. Lamar Blvd

Austin, TX 78752

Apps

Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$12.00

Dijon Mayo, House-Made Pickles

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Maple Balsamic Glaze, Candied Walnuts, Chives, Togarashi

Chips & Queso

$10.00

6oz Green Chile Queso Blanco, Pico de Gallo, House-made Tortilla Chips

Craw Fries

Craw Fries

$12.00

Crawfish & Hatch Chile Étouffée, French Fries, Chives *Enhance with a fried egg!

Crispy Shishito Peppers

Crispy Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Parmesan, Sweet Corn Aioli

Crispy Wings

Crispy Wings

$14.00

Honey-Sriracha Glaze, Ranch, Substitute: BBQ or Citrus Pepper—$1

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$14.00

Sweet Lump Crab, Citrus Vinaigrette, Grape Tomatoes, Creole Remoulade, Herbs

Seasonal Crudo

Seasonal Crudo

$18.00

Fish of the Day, Jalapeño Slices, Smoked Sea Salt, Yuzu Soy Reduction, Truffle Oil, Micro Greens

Wagyu Potstickers

$14.00
Large Gumbo

Large Gumbo

$18.00

Hot Sausage, Pecan Smoked Ham, Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, Crawfish, Lump Crab, Dark Roux, Okra, Filé, Served Over Long Grain Rice

Small Gumbo

Small Gumbo

$10.00

Hot Sausage, Pecan Smoked Ham, Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, Crawfish, Lump Crab, Dark Roux, Okra, Filé, Served Over Long Grain Rice

French Fries

$5.00

Fried Okra

$8.00

Jalapeno Ranch

Tater Tots

$5.00

Dessert

Pecan Pie

$10.00

Tempura Cheesecake

$12.00

Entree

Fish N' Chips

$20.00
Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$19.00

2 Boneless Chicken Breasts, House Batter, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Savory Gravy

Hawaiian Marinated Ribeye

Hawaiian Marinated Ribeye

$32.00

16oz Pineapple Sweet Chili Ginger Marinated Ribeye, Asparagus, Mashed Potato

Jambalaya Pasta

Jambalaya Pasta

$24.00

Crawfish, Andouille Sausage, Étouffée, Fettuccini, Cream Sauce, Topped with Jumbo Grilled Shrimp

Pecan Crusted Redfish

Pecan Crusted Redfish

$24.00

6oz Redfish Fillet, 5 Grain Pilaf, Grilled Brocolinni, Creole Meuniere Sauce, Capers

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Jumbo Shrimp, Sausage, Brandy, Smoked Sofrito, Sautéed Kale, Cheddar Grits

Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$22.00

Seared Ahi Tuna, Honey Balsamic Spring Mix Salad, Goat Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Micro Greens

Caesar

Caesar

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Parmesan

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$6.00

Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Parmesan

Side House Salad

$6.00

Sandwich

Baja Tequila Tacos

Baja Tequila Tacos

$14.00

Choice of Blackened Redfish or Blackened Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Coleslaw, Sour Cream, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, served with Chips and Tequila Salsa

BLVD Burger

BLVD Burger

$15.00

8 oz. Beef Patty, Sharp Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Dijon Mayo, Challah Bun

Cubano

Cubano

$13.00

Mojo Roasted Berkshire Pork, Smoked Ham, Swiss, Provolone, Pickled Jalapeños, Sourdough Bread

Short Rib Banh Mi

Short Rib Banh Mi

$16.00

Grilled Short Rib, Umami Glaze, Pickled Carrots & Radishes, Cucumbers, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Cilantro, Mint, Sriracha Mayo, French Bread

Veggie Burger

$16.00

6 oz. Beyond Meat Patty, Sharp Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Dijon Mayo, Challah Bun

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Sliders

$7.00

Sauces

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Creole Mustard

$0.50

Dijon Mayo

$0.50

Honey Sriracha Glaze

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50

Sriracha Mayo

$0.50

Sweet Corn Aioli

$0.50

Sides

Bacon

$4.00

Beef Patty

$8.00

Cup of Etouffee

$7.00

Fresh Berries

$5.00

Fried Chicken SIDE

$6.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Grits

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Redfish

$6.00

Shrimp

$12.00

Side of Queso

$3.00

Single Egg

$2.00

Veggie Patty

$10.00

Xtra Tortilla Chips

$1.00

COCKTAILS

Blackberry Mule

$11.00

Blueberry Mule

$12.00

Botanical Smashed

$13.00

Champagne & Chambord

$13.00

Cold Brew Martini

$13.00

Corpse Reviver

$15.00

Don Cafe

$12.00

Frozen Limeade

$12.00

Frozen Marg

$12.00

Jameson Martini

$14.00

Jap Bees Knees

$14.00

M DUCK

$13.00

Mega Limeade

$48.00

Mega Marg

$48.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Pineapple Paloma

$14.00

Pumpkin Spice Martini

$14.00

Ranch Water

$11.00

RIDE OR DIE

$13.00

Sparkling Lemonade

$12.00

St. Germain Spritz

$13.00

The Oaxacan

$14.00

Aztec Angel

$15.00

CANS/BOTTLES

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Coors Light Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

High Noon Pineapple

$8.00

Hopadillo

$6.00

Lone Star

$5.00

Long Drink

$8.00Out of stock

Love Street

$6.00Out of stock

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Tecate Can

$5.00

WHITE CLAW BLACK CHERRY

$7.00

N/A

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Sister restaurant to Revelry Kitchen and Bar on East 6th Street.

Website

Location

6215 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78752

Directions

