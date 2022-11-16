Restaurant header imageView gallery

A Roaster Called Revenant 231 South Michigan Street

No reviews yet

231 South Michigan Street

South Bend, IN 46601

Popular Items

Cortado
Iced Latte
Barrow Wight

Quick Cups

Coffee

$3.00

Rotating offering of hot, ready to serve coffee (single cup)

Draft

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50

Our cold brew infused with nitrogen and poured on a stout tap for a creamy texture and foamy head

Draft Latte

$6.00

Stout poured nitro cold brew and your choice of milk, oat milk, or sweet cream

Cold Brew

$5.00

Smooth cold brew on tap with notes of caramel and subtle fruit

Cold Foam Cold Brew

$6.50

Cold brew on tap topped with house made cold foam

Cans/Bottles

Cold Brew Can

Cold Brew Can

$5.00

Smooth and slightly fruity. We canned up our espresso blend, Ambition + Vengeance, just for you.

Rishi Sparkling Botanical Tea

Rishi Sparkling Botanical Tea

$5.00

Sparkling botanical teas from Rishi

Liquid Death Mountain Water

Liquid Death Mountain Water

$3.50

Stone-cold water from the Alps. Murder your thirst.

6 Pack Cold Brew

$27.00

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Naturally sparkling mineral water

Espresso Bar

Espresso

$3.00

Double espresso of our signature espresso blend

Americano

$4.00+

Espresso poured over hot water or ice

Cortado

$4.00

Espresso and steamed milk in equal parts

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso topped with 6oz of steamed milk

Chilled Cappuccino

$5.00

Double shot of espresso and milk shaken over ice and strained into a chilled glass and topped with cinnamon

Latte

$5.50

Espresso topped with 10oz steamed milk

Iced Latte

$5.50

Espresso and milk stirred over ice until creamy

Seasonal Drinks

Høstlauv

Høstlauv

$7.00

Hojicha (roasted green tea powder), cocoa powder, and milk, topped with toasted rice and green tea leaves

Milk & Honey

Milk & Honey

$7.00

Wildflower honey, honeycomb crust, cinnamon with espresso and milk

Barrow Wight

Barrow Wight

$8.00

Barrel aged maple syrup, espresso, milk and barrel aged aromatic bitters

Harvest Moon

Harvest Moon

$7.00

Local apple cider reduction with apple pie spices, shaken with cold brew, topped with spices and apple chip

Ichabod's Bane

Ichabod's Bane

$7.00

Sweet pumpkin cold brew topped with coconut curry cold foam

Starbo's Revenge

Starbo's Revenge

$8.00

Miso caramel drizzle, vanilla, and milk chilled with an espresso float

House Drinks

Efflorescent

Efflorescent

$7.00

Rishi butterfly pea flower, orange essence, jasmine, milk

The Spronic

The Spronic

$7.00

Espresso, orange bitters, tonic, lime

Iced Cortadito

Iced Cortadito

$6.50

Sugar rim, house made sweet cream and ice with espresso on top

Chai Hard With A Vengeance

Chai Hard With A Vengeance

$6.50

Rishi Chai concentrate, house spice blend, a touch of vanilla, espresso and milk

Tea Lattes + More

Chai Latte

$5.50

Rishi Masala Chai, house made spice blend, steamed milk

Matcha Latte

$5.50Out of stock

Rishi Barista Matcha, steamed milk

Spiced Turmeric Latte

$6.00

Rishi Masala Chai, Terra Spice turmeric, house spice blend, steamed milk

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50

Rishi Masala Chai, house made spice blend, milk stirred with ice

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.50

Rishi Barista Matcha and milk stirred on ice

Iced Spiced Turmeric Latte

$6.00

Rishi Masala Chai, Terra Spice Turmeric, and milk stirred on ice, topped with house spice blend

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

House made mocha syrup and steamed milk

Specials

Pumpkin Head

Pumpkin Head

$7.50

Pumpkin chai syrup, house spice blend, espresso, milk

Werewolf Of London

Werewolf Of London

$7.50

House made mocha syrup, steamed milk, earl grey infused whipped cream

Bags

Ambition + Vengeance Espresso Blend

Ambition + Vengeance Espresso Blend

$18.00

Espresso blend. Notes of dark cocoa, apricot, and orange oil

Congo Umoja

Congo Umoja

$22.00

Notes of melon, lemon, and dark cocoa

Kenya AA

Kenya AA

$23.00

Notes of red plum, peach blossom, and tart juice

Guatemala Huehuetenago Rio Ocho

Guatemala Huehuetenago Rio Ocho

$22.00

Notes of fig, dutch cocoa, and citrus

Rishi Tea

Masala Chai Concentrate

$8.00

Rishi Masala Chai concentrate

Earl Grey

$10.00

Jasmine

$10.00

Masala Chai

$10.00

Chamomile Medley

$10.00

Everyday Matcha

$11.00

30g tin

Ceremonial Matcha

$16.00

30g tin

Merch

Can Glass

$10.00

Minor Figures

Barista Oat

$6.00

Barista quality oat milk perfect for steaming

The Beard & The Boss

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00Out of stock

Hand made, maple, sage, and blueberry pork sausage* - local, organic eggs - cheddar cheese - TBC latke crunchies - flour tortilla *pork sourced from Gunthorp Farms

Zoodle Salad

Zoodle Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Thai peanut satay "Boss Sauce," julienned raw organic veggies, romaine, Gf soy-marinated rice noodles, fresh basil, cilantro, mint, green onion, fried garlic (Gf), fried onions (Gf), toasted peanuts *organic romaine from Barn Swallow Farms

Pastries

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Pink Lemonade Pastries chocolate chip cookie with brown butter

Pistachio Honeycomb

$5.00Out of stock

Pink Lemonade Pastries pistachio and honeycomb cookie

Spiced Apple Walnut Loaf

$5.00Out of stock

Pink Lemonade Pastries apple loaf with spices, topped with cider glaze and chopped walnuts

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are a coffee roaster and bar focusing on specialty grade coffee. We secure quality coffee imported by some of the best folks in the business. Our goal is to produce a broad spectrum of coffee from unique single origins to comforting espresso blends. Our coffee bar is committed to expertly crafting beverages and providing a memorable hospitality experience.

231 South Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601

