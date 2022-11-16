A Roaster Called Revenant 231 South Michigan Street
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are a coffee roaster and bar focusing on specialty grade coffee. We secure quality coffee imported by some of the best folks in the business. Our goal is to produce a broad spectrum of coffee from unique single origins to comforting espresso blends. Our coffee bar is committed to expertly crafting beverages and providing a memorable hospitality experience.
231 South Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601
